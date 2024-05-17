Dr. Fuhrman's Golden Austrian Cauliflower Cream Soup Recipe (video) | Nutritarian | Vegan - Nourish Your Lifestyle (2024)

This soup, adapted slightly from Dr. Fuhrman’s Golden Austrian Cauliflower Cream Soup from the book Eat to Live, is the first Nutritarian soup I made when I started eating this way a few years back. And it is very near and dear to my heart as I believe it was only the second soup I ever made in my life. :P

Up until then, soup was such a mystery to me. I tend to be the type of person who enjoys cold creamy things, instead of warm things, so I gravitated more towards smoothies and salads when I first started eating the Nutritarian way.

But I had been curious for a long time about soups, since they seemed like they should be easy to make (but I was still intimidated!) and I had read that they retain their nutrients while cooking, which for us Nutritarians is the holy grail. :) When you use other methods like steaming, sauteeing, baking or even microwaving, there are valuable nutrients lost.

So when I finally tackled this recipe, I was so delighted to see that soups, a soup-er nutritious food (get it?) can be crazy-easy to make too.

Seriously, chop up all the things, add them to a huge pot, and forget about them while they cook for a while. Then blend part of the soup in a blender with nuts, add it back to the pot and dinner is served.

Seriously, this one is that easy, and as soon as I’d made it, I instantly regretted how long it’d taken me to make a Nutritarian soup, finally. :P

Just like any other soup, this dish lends itself well to being frozen. So if you have a lot leftover (which you probably will), you can freeze it in pre-portioned amounts to thaw out for lunches or dinners later on.

Fun Soup Freezing Tip

What I usually do is freeze soups in large, gallon-size freezer zipper plastic bags. Then I lay them flat on a cookie sheet and pop them in the freezer. Once they’re frozen, I remove the cookie sheet and pile them on top of each other for super easy freezer storage that takes up an efficient amount of space.

Or you can just save portions of this in the fridge and take it as you need it. I generally can get about a week of storage in the fridge with Nutritarian soups such as this one, because I don’t have to worry about any animal products spoiling. Vegan ingredients tend to keep much longer.

So give this one a try.

If you are transitioning to a healthier lifestyle, use my Levels of Healthy idea: if this soup is just a tad “too healthy” for your tastes (and I can see how you’d think that — Nutritarian soups can be kinda bland sometimes when you’re starting out)…

…add ingredients that make it a bit more to your liking but won’t affect the nutrition profile too drastically. For instance:

Add an ounce of meat per serving (shredded chicken or pork would work well in this soup)

per serving (shredded chicken or pork would work well in this soup) Add some beans such as chickpeas or white beans for extra heartiness and flavor

such as chickpeas or white beans for extra heartiness and flavor Add some garlic salt to your portion right before you’re about to eat it, so as not to add too much sodium, but give you enough flavor that you will enjoy the soup

If you’re new to this lifestyle, these types of modifications can make all the difference, and yet not be a crazy deal-breaker if you don’t overdo it on the addition. :D