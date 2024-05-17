Dr. Fuhrman's Golden Austrian Cauliflower Cream Soup Recipe (video) | Nutritarian | Vegan - Nourish Your Lifestyle (2024)

by cheri | Jul 18, 2016 | Dairy-Free, Favorites, Gluten Free, Healthy Recipes, Nutritarian, Recipe, Soups/Salads, Vegan, Vegetables/Fruits, Vegetarian, Video | 60 comments
This soup, adapted slightly from Dr. Fuhrman’s Golden Austrian Cauliflower Cream Soup from the book Eat to Live, is the first Nutritarian soup I made when I started eating this way a few years back. And it is very near and dear to my heart as I believe it was only the second soup I ever made in my life. :P
Up until then, soup was such a mystery to me. I tend to be the type of person who enjoys cold creamy things, instead of warm things, so I gravitated more towards smoothies and salads when I first started eating the Nutritarian way.
But I had been curious for a long time about soups, since they seemed like they should be easy to make (but I was still intimidated!) and I had read that they retain their nutrients while cooking, which for us Nutritarians is the holy grail. :) When you use other methods like steaming, sauteeing, baking or even microwaving, there are valuable nutrients lost.
So when I finally tackled this recipe, I was so delighted to see that soups, a soup-er nutritious food (get it?) can be crazy-easy to make too.
Seriously, chop up all the things, add them to a huge pot, and forget about them while they cook for a while. Then blend part of the soup in a blender with nuts, add it back to the pot and dinner is served.
Seriously, this one is that easy, and as soon as I’d made it, I instantly regretted how long it’d taken me to make a Nutritarian soup, finally. :P
Just like any other soup, this dish lends itself well to being frozen. So if you have a lot leftover (which you probably will), you can freeze it in pre-portioned amounts to thaw out for lunches or dinners later on.
Fun Soup Freezing Tip
What I usually do is freeze soups in large, gallon-size freezer zipper plastic bags. Then I lay them flat on a cookie sheet and pop them in the freezer. Once they’re frozen, I remove the cookie sheet and pile them on top of each other for super easy freezer storage that takes up an efficient amount of space.
Or you can just save portions of this in the fridge and take it as you need it. I generally can get about a week of storage in the fridge with Nutritarian soups such as this one, because I don’t have to worry about any animal products spoiling. Vegan ingredients tend to keep much longer.
So give this one a try.
If you are transitioning to a healthier lifestyle, use my Levels of Healthy idea: if this soup is just a tad “too healthy” for your tastes (and I can see how you’d think that — Nutritarian soups can be kinda bland sometimes when you’re starting out)…
…add ingredients that make it a bit more to your liking but won’t affect the nutrition profile too drastically. For instance:
- Add an ounce of meat per serving (shredded chicken or pork would work well in this soup)
- Add some beans such as chickpeas or white beans for extra heartiness and flavor
- Add some garlic salt to your portion right before you’re about to eat it, so as not to add too much sodium, but give you enough flavor that you will enjoy the soup
If you’re new to this lifestyle, these types of modifications can make all the difference, and yet not be a crazy deal-breaker if you don’t overdo it on the addition. :D
Dr. Fuhrman's Golden Austrian Cauliflower Cream Soup Recipe: Nutritarian and Vegan (+ video)
Author: cheri
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 1 head cauliflower, roughly chopped including stem center
- 3 large carrots, roughly chopped
- 1 cup celery, roughly chopped
- 2 leeks, roughly chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, minced or pressed
- 2 tablespoons no-salt seasoning or Dr. Fuhrman's VegiZest
- 2 cups carrot juice
- 4 cups water
- 1 teaspoon nutmeg
- 5 cups kale, stems removed and roughly chopped
- 1 cup raw cashews
Instructions
- In a large soup pot over high heat, add all ingredients except cashews and kale. Bring to boil, cover and reduce head to medium low to simmer for 15 minutes or until vegetables are just tender. Add the kale and cook for 5 minutes or until wilted.
- In a high-speed blender, add cashews and half the soup. Blend until smooth. Add back to the soup. Note that if you want the soup to be golden, add the kale at the end to wilt.
JoJamion 07/18/2016 at 12:59 pm
This looks wonderful!!! I’m def. going to try it! Loved the video, too!
cherion 07/18/2016 at 1:36 pm
Yay JoJami!! Thanks for commenting, gorgeous! Hope you love it!! xo
Oingeon 07/22/2016 at 2:06 pm
Mmmm mmm good!
Campbells has nothing on FeelGood Fuhrman and Shapeshifter Cheri!
cherion 07/22/2016 at 2:35 pm
Yer DAAAMMMNNN RIGHTTTT :P xoxoxoxo
Kelli Williamson 08/09/2016 at 11:40 am
You inspired me! I got the Eat to Live book. Joined his website and now I’m off to a good start with his aggressive weight loss plan. This soup is on my menu I noticed and I can’t wait to try it. I’ve been reading your posts for quite a while. You really are an inspiration. Thank you!
cherion 08/09/2016 at 11:58 am
Kelli!!! Thank you SO much for taking the time to comment; it means a lot to me! I’m so glad that I’m inspiring you. And your changes will in turn inspire others around you. I wish you the strength you need to just KEEP GOING AT IT, and feel free to come back to me for any support! Make sure to keep reading whatever you can get your hands on as you go, and re-read things as well. The knowledge is what keeps us going!! :D Get it woman!!! xoxoxo
Chantelon 08/18/2016 at 12:01 am
I made this tonight. Amazing!!! I didn’t have fuhrman’s vegizest so I just used Mrs dash and a little cayenne pepper. I also swapped water for veggie stock because I am still adjusting to low sodium. This taste so great I don’t miss the added salt that I am used to. Thanks for the motivation.
cherion 08/18/2016 at 3:33 pm
CHANTEL! That is AMAZING!! I’m SO glad you loved it as much as I do. It’s really one of the best soups in the world: can you believe how it tastes as well as how many veggies are in it?? The low sodium thing takes a while, but persevere! You will get there. You’re very welcome. Come back any time. xo
Debraon 09/23/2016 at 5:13 pm
Oh wow, looks so good! I wonder if I can use almond butter instea of cashews, might work, hey? Or tahini or peanut butter perhaps. Mmmmm, must try.
cherion 09/23/2016 at 5:19 pm
Oh yes absolutely Debra! You can use any type of nut you like. Cashews are great because of the mild flavor and perfect creaminess…but if you wanted a bit more coarse feel and different flavor, for sure almonds. Tahini would be GREAT! As would pinenuts (though more expensive)! Yay, let me know what you try and think. xo
Bobon 01/29/2017 at 4:34 pm
I made this with Tandoori Masala seasoning and it was delicious. Spicy but not too much.
cherion 01/30/2017 at 11:34 pm
Oh that is a great suggestion, Bob, thank you so much!! Will have to try that!
Mildred Joneson 02/08/2017 at 12:42 pm
I tried this soup and it is delicious, I just added a tad bit of Herbamare seasoning and non salted spices and it was great, so creamy, it’s unbelievable that there is no dairy of any kind in there.
cherion 02/09/2017 at 2:34 pm
Mildred, I am so happy to hear that you loved the soup! It’s definitely one of my favorites as well. Great idea with the Herbamare. And yes, non-dairy soups can be amazing!!! :D If you like mushrooms, you should check out the Cream of Mushroom Soup as well…it’s super yummy!! <3 Thanks so much for commenting.
Sharonon 02/20/2017 at 9:05 am
Do you have the nutrition data…how much protein a cup provides?
cherion 02/23/2017 at 2:45 pm
I’m so sorry Sharon but I don’t have that information. It may be possible to put it in a nutrition calculator online. Maybe this one: https://www.caloriecount.com/cc/recipe_analysis.php
Cfciliaon 03/18/2017 at 12:47 am
Hi I love yr you tube videos
Can you send me the chocolate smoothie recipe with spinach?
I can’t find it
cherion 05/05/2017 at 2:14 pm
Sorry it’s taken me so long to respond, but that is available if you sign up for the email newsletter! :D http://www.nourishyourlifestyle.com/email-newsletter <3
Lyndaon 08/26/2017 at 9:27 am
Does everyone use the carrot juice ? Or just all veggie stock. Used carrot juice in another soup and didn’t like the flavor. Wondering if it’s essential for good flavor?
Brenda Fitchon 08/26/2017 at 12:04 pm
Enjoyed video? What is your name so I can find on YouTube? Name of blog post, please.
Thanks so much,
Brenda Fitch atstevefitch1@gmail.com
cherion 08/30/2017 at 8:19 pm
Hi Brenda! I’m Cheri Alberts and you can find me on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/thewateringmouth :D
cherion 08/30/2017 at 8:20 pm
You can use either! Generally Nutritarian soups have a base of either carrot juice, celery juice, tomato juice or veggie broth (all low-sodium or no-sodium) and they are fairly interchangeable/combinable! This soup would go well with any of these choices!
Janon 07/28/2018 at 6:57 pm
I just made this soup and didn’t want to stop eating it! It is creamy delicious! I forwarded this to my family and friends. One girlfriend recommended it to me and said that her children scarfed it down. I can see why! Thanks for sharing!
Jan
cherion 07/29/2018 at 11:04 pm
Ahhh Jan I am so happy to hear that!! And her KIDS too? YAY!! Thanks for sharing this with me. xoxo
Cindyon 08/13/2018 at 2:31 pm
My husband loves this. I top it with pine nuts.
cherion 08/13/2018 at 6:31 pm
Awesome Cindy yay!
Gaile Padgetton 08/19/2018 at 5:47 pm
Just made this. Did not have carrot juice. Just added a few extra carrots and extra broth. Didn’t think I would like it cause all I smelled while it was cooking was the celery. Wrong. Delicious. Won’t need to freeze this. I will willingly eat this all week. Thanks
cherion 08/20/2018 at 1:12 pm
Oh I’m so glad to hear you loved this, Gaile. Wonderful!! Thanks for letting me know.
Norma Hallon 08/21/2018 at 1:50 pm
Do you think this could be frozen? There is only me and it makes a bunch
cherion 09/03/2018 at 1:49 am
ABBBBSOLUTELY Norma!! Prrfect recipe to freeze. <3
Babette Mccoyon 11/04/2018 at 12:41 am
Thank you
cherion 11/04/2018 at 9:28 pm
You’re welcome Babette!
Caraon 11/16/2018 at 2:34 pm
This was gorgeous, even my “doesn’t want to be healthy but grudgingly eats my weird non meat food” 14 year old loved it!!!!! I have one little issue though, in the U.K. we cannot get vegizest without extortionate shipping fees and probable customs fees this end, and mrs dash is pretty expensive for a small amount, any ideas for substitutions or a recipe I can make myself? I just feel that 2 Tbsp of something would have taken this to the next level. Love your website and your youtube videos x
cherion 12/03/2018 at 7:36 pm
YAY CARA!!! So glad to hear all of this. Yahoo!! yes you can totallllyyyyy make your own seasoning blends, and I highly recommend it. This soup would be just LOVELY with some curry! Or any other blend you can find in the UK. I dont’ find the Vegizest adds much flavor wise, in my opinion. Experiment and make it your own! You can do this portion by portion until you find a combo you love. Check out my “How to Flavor Soup Without Salt” Video…some good ideas in there too!
Aprilon 12/05/2018 at 6:44 pm
I made this tonight and have been eating on and off nutritarian for years. Need to get back at it and decided to give this a try. DELICIOUS! I can’t believe what a difference using carrot juice makes. Thank you!!
cherion 12/07/2018 at 5:47 pm
SEEE!?!?! I couldn’t believe it myself either!! So glad you’re back.
Rikkion 01/02/2019 at 10:46 pm
Soooo good! Thank you for sharing. I forgot to buy carrot juice, used veggie stock, amazing! I’ll try carrot juice next time.
cherion 01/06/2019 at 12:54 am
Excellent you’re so welcome Rikki! <3
Leahon 01/30/2019 at 9:22 am
This is soooo rich and filling! Almost subbed onion for the leek-so glad I didnt! The sweetness from leeks and richness from cashews is just over the top! Definitely in my soup rotation :)
cherion 01/30/2019 at 8:03 pm
Eeeee Leah so glad you loved it yay! Thanks.
Jillon 06/03/2019 at 6:08 pm
This soup is amazing. I just made it. I did make some alterations and want to suggest some others. I used some Veg. soup stock (Better Than Boullion) as I am not yet there with the no salt idea. This soup is dying to become a Thai or Indian dish with just the addition of some curry powder or some roasted tofu. If you are eating rice or breads it would be great with Naan or over brown rice. I added about a teaspoon of curry powder and a half teaspoon of turmeric. If you were wanting a vegan dish but not too concerned about the fat it would be fantastic with a bit of coconut milk. This will definitely become a staple for me.
CHERYL GALLOon 08/11/2019 at 2:12 pm
What is the serving size? Thank you.
cherion 08/12/2019 at 5:35 pm
2 cups. You’re welcome!
suzanneon 10/20/2019 at 2:14 pm
Is this the same celery cauliflower soup that everyone is talking about in the challenge?
cherion 10/21/2019 at 9:56 pm
This one is a bit different, I can’t quite recall. But I DO love this soup too, if you’ve never tried it!
Candyon 03/21/2020 at 12:44 pm
I loved this soup. We can’t stop eating it. I jazzed it up a bit , after completing it, I added turmeric and cumin and simmered an additional 15 min. To blend altogether
Mikeon 09/23/2020 at 6:59 pm
Just want to ditto what others are saying – such a great soup! Delicious, savory, filling, and super healthy. I like adding different spices and experimenting with it. This will definitely be one of my “go to” recipes if I can give up having to stuff my face with take-out food to reward myself at the end of a work day.
cherion 09/25/2020 at 9:48 am
Ah, thanks so much Mike! That’s what we like to hear :)
shayarion 10/13/2020 at 1:29 pm
ohh nice.. you have explained the recipe very briefly step by step..
I tried this recipe, and my fiance liked it very much..
Thank you very much for such a great recipe..
cherion 10/13/2020 at 4:47 pm
You’re so welcome Shayari!
Stacyon 01/16/2021 at 9:00 pm
My soup is on the stove fingers crossed 🤞 it smells good 😌
cherion 01/25/2021 at 3:21 am
Hope you loved it!
Janeton 03/25/2021 at 12:04 pm
What size cauliflower? I see all sizes from 1lb up to almost 4 lbs? All the other ingredients are pretty well specified, but not the cauliflower. And have you done this in an Instant Pot?
cherion 03/26/2021 at 3:06 pm
Any size will do. The fun part about Nutritarian cooking is that so often the sizes and measurements are completely changeable. Enjoy! :)
Heatheron 05/25/2021 at 6:10 pm
Thank you so much for sharing this recipe! I made it today and the whole family loved it! I’m looking forward to having it for lunch the next couple of days as it makes a super-generous batch. It’s delicious and very filling. I was going to add a can of white beans but forgot, but it was satisfying enough. Thank you again 🙏
cherion 05/26/2021 at 3:33 am
Oh YAYYY Heather!! I’m so glad. Def one of my favorites as well. <3
Janineon 09/25/2021 at 9:38 pm
Amazing!! Before I added the cashews I tasted the broth and I didn’t like it. Too much carrot flavor from the carrot juice. Once I added the cashews though it was perfect. I don’t like cauliflower and I try to find ways to disguise it. This was just perfect. Don’t think you can eliminate the cashews though it will not be the same thing at all. Thanks so much for this. A new favorite.
cherion 10/13/2021 at 3:54 pm
Agreed! You could sub with other nuts but def it’s best with some creaminess! So glad you love it!
Annaon 08/24/2022 at 9:57 pm
My son is allergic to cashews, which nut would you recommend substituting for them? Thanks!
Andreaon 04/22/2023 at 2:44 pm
I made this
Same veggies
Added a box of vegetable soup broth and 2 cups water with Healthy servings of turmeric curry cumin oregano salt pepper garlic bay leaves
Kept the nutmeg as listed
Added 1/3rd can of navy beans
Blended the cashews with some coconut cream so it would actually blend
Added it to the soup and blended the whole soup
Added fresh kale on bottom of soup bowl to my own soup, husband didn’t want
We both think this soup was outstanding. Thank you