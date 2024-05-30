Dr. Greger Dinner Recipe Ideas (2024)

According to my method of meal prep, if you are consistently creating hearty oatmeal bowls packed with fruits, nuts, seeds, and oats along with absolutely loaded salads (beans, leafy greens, dried or fresh berries, crucifers, a variety of vegetables, and some herbs and spices) as your mid-day meals, your dinners are going to finish off the rest of the serving categories fairly easily.

Note - If you’re having trouble adding fruit to your salad, or you’re just not a fan, opt to either get your fruit intake as a snack or blended together as a smoothie! I’m not a huge fruit fan so I feel your pain.

Anyways, here are some incredible examples of easy whole grain, vegetable, and bean-loaded plates to help you finish off your day well!

To see how I am simplifying the rest of my day in order to hit all the categories, read this post.

Vegan Unstuffed Red Cabbage Rolls

This plate is full of sweet and savory goodness! This dinner helps check off the following categories from the Daily Dozen. Be sure to make more or less according to what serving size you need to hit.

Cruciferous Vegetables - Red Cabbage Vegetables - Onion Beans - Lentils Herbs - Parsley Whole Grains - Brown Rice or other Whole Grain of Choice

Omit processed vegan sour cream if you are super hardcore and avoiding anything processed.

To see the recipe, click here.