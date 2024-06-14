Dulce de Leche Chocoflan Recipe (2024)

Recipe from Esteban Castillo
Adapted by Genevieve Ko
- Total Time
- 2½ hours, plus cooling
- Rating
- 4(1,560)
- Notes
- Read community notes
Also known as el pastel imposible (the impossible cake), chocoflan is a baking wonder, its layers of chocolate cake batter and dulce de leche flan swapping places in the oven and coming out as a tiered two-desserts-in-one showstopper. This Mexican staple is often served at birthday parties and other celebrations, but comes together easily enough to enjoy as a sweet treat at home. —Genevieve Ko
Featured in: A Kitchen Resolution Worth Making: Follow the Recipe Exactly
or to save this recipe.
Print Options
Include recipe photo
Advertisem*nt
Ingredients
Yield:12 servings (one 10-inch cake)
- 1(13-ounce/380-gram) can dulce de leche (1½ cups)
- 1(12-ounce/355-milliliter) can evaporated milk
- 4ounces/115 grams cream cheese, at room temperature
- 1½teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- ⅛teaspoon kosher salt
- 5large eggs
- 1⅓cups/160 grams all-purpose flour
- 1cup/200 grams granulated sugar
- ½cup/50 grams unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1teaspoon baking soda
- ½teaspoon baking powder
- ½teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½teaspoon kosher salt
- 6tablespoons/85 grams unsalted butter, cubed, at room temperature
- ½cup/120 milliliters brewed coffee
- ½cup/120 milliliters buttermilk
- 1large egg
- 1teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- Nonstick cooking spray
For the Flan
For the Chocolate Cake
Ingredient Substitution Guide
Nutritional analysis per serving (12 servings)
425 calories; 19 grams fat; 10 grams saturated fat; 0 grams trans fat; 6 grams monounsaturated fat; 2 grams polyunsaturated fat; 55 grams carbohydrates; 2 grams dietary fiber; 40 grams sugars; 11 grams protein; 382 milligrams sodium
Note: The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.Powered by
Preparation
Step
1
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Step
2
Make the flan: In a blender, combine the dulce de leche, evaporated milk, cream cheese, vanilla extract and salt, and blend until smooth, 20 to 30 seconds. Pour in the eggs and blend for another 10 seconds until smooth.
Step
3
Make the chocolate cake: Sift the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon and salt directly into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Mix on the lowest setting until just combined, then add the butter and continue mixing on low speed until the mixture resembles wet sand. Stop the mixer and scrape down the sides of the bowl if needed.
Step
4
In a liquid measuring cup, combine the coffee, buttermilk, egg and vanilla extract, then slowly pour it into the flour-butter mixture with the mixer running on low. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and beat the mixture on high for 1 full minute.
Step
5
Liberally coat a 10-cup Bundt pan with nonstick baking spray. Add the cake batter, smoothing the top with an offset spatula or spoon. Carefully ladle in the flan mixture so you disturb the cake batter as little as possible. Transfer the Bundt pan to a roasting pan or baking dish large enough to fit the Bundt pan. Grease a piece of foil and place it onto the Bundt pan, greased side down, folding it over the edges to loosely seal it. Transfer to the oven. Pour enough water into the roasting pan or baking dish to come up 2 to 3 inches (tap water is fine).
Step
6
Bake until a skewer inserted in the cake part comes out with few to no crumbs, 1½ to 2 hours.
Step
7
Carefully remove the Bundt pan from the roasting pan and uncover. Transfer to a rack and let cool to room temperature. Once fully cooled, cover the top with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled and set, at least 2 hours.
Step
8
Once you’re ready to serve, carefully run a knife around any edges that are still sticking, then invert onto a serving platter, gently shaking it up and down if it’s being difficult. (If it was greased properly, you shouldn’t have any major issues.) The chocoflan can be covered and refrigerated for up to 3 days.
Ratings
4
out of 5
1,560
user ratings
Your rating
or to rate this recipe.
Have you cooked this?
or to mark this recipe as cooked.
Private Notes
Leave a Private Note on this recipe and see it here.
Cooking Notes
Sam
I made this less than a week ago and my partner and I have already finished it between ourselves. Excellent recipe and final product. I could not find dulce de leche at any nearby grocery store so I made my own from sweetened condensed milk, cooked in a water bath in the oven at a low temp for 2 hours. The cans cook down in volume so to have enough dulce de leche for this you need to start with two cans of sweetened condensed milk.
Amy
I have always used Rick Bayless’s Chocoflan recipe. He uses goat’s milk caramel and a round pan. I think the dulce de leche is sweeter. Easier to remove from a round pan as well...
Kelly
I made it today with hand mixer and one large mixing bowl. I first made the cake in the mixing bowl following directions as written. Then I put the cake in my greased bundt pan (I have an eight cup bundt pan, it worked fine). Then I rinsed the mixing bowl out with hot water and also rinsed the mixer beaters in hot water. I put room temperature cream cheese (that's important) and all the other ingredients except for the eggs in the mixing bowl and mixed on low, then I added the eggs as directed.
Craig
The two layers 'flip' during cooking which is it's called 'impossible cake'. So you can safely follow the directions and it turns out perfect.
Ka
Can you substitute another pan if you don't have a bundt pan?
Steve
Didn't have the flan ingredients and wanted a quick chocolate cake, so I tried just the cake portion. (About 25 minutes in a 8x8 pan.) Good chocolate flavor, bit of tang from the buttermilk, nice crumb. Will definitely try the full recipe. P.S. The recipe should specify if the cocoa is dutched or not. I used dutched in my experiment.
Tracey
I sliced up the cake, then individually wrapped each piece in waxedpaper (freezer paper is probably better, but I only had waxed on hand). Then I wrapped each piece in plastic wrap. Then I placed the pieces in a zipper freezer storage bag. 4-6 will fit in a gallon bag. Don’t pack tightly, leave some air space. (Put a date on the bag. It’ll last 2-3 months in the freezer. Defrost pieces in fridge. Remove from fridge and let come to room temp before eating.
Amanda
I make a cheat recipe similar to this one (using cake mix for the cake part) for all holidays and my family goes crazy for it! Word of advice: swap a can of sweetened condensed milk for the cream cheese and you won’t be disappointed.
NHcook
We loved this dessert! Second and third helpings all around the table.My very handsome new friend is tragically gluten intolerant so I needed to amend the recipe. Replaced the flour in this with equal parts gluten free flour and 3/4 teaspoon of Xanthin Gum (found at Whole Foods) to optimize the texture. Outstanding! Got the guy and a fancy new Gluten Free dessert. At least one of them will have some longevity.
Ellen Tabor
You have to grease them really, really well. REALLY well. No, I mean REALLY REALLY well. I have a silicone bundt pan that isn't supposed to have to be greased. I grease it anyway and that works. The silicone pan is flexible and so you can peel it away from the cooled cake, if it doesn't slide right you. Do not fear the bundt pan! (And if the cake sticks, just laugh it off. It will taste just as good.)
Barbara
I have made this twice. The first time I use cooking spray to prepare the pan and had difficulty getting the flan part to release. The result was delicious but not very pretty. The second time I used a baking spray, as the recipe specifies. (I used Bak Klene.) The change in pan prep made all the difference.
Teddy
You missed reading the headnote, they explain the magic behind the cake there.
Diane
I made this twice: once in a regular 12-cup bundt pan and then in a 10-cup, more intricate Nordic pan. The layers flipped in the 12-cup pan but not in the smaller one. Both versions were delicious. This recipe is more involved and time consuming than most of the desserts I make, but it really is worth it. People love it.
Emily
This was so good! Not so hard to make but super fancy and delicious. Baked at high altitude (5280’) and no modifications were necessary.
lyle
This is a bake ahead cake. Tastes great, but Prepping, cooking, cooling toRoom temp, and chilling takes at least 6 hours.
Vicky
Try baking only the chocolate part of this recipe, everyone adores it, delicious, dark, rich, chocolate cake, did it using a rectangular pound cake mold, excellent.
Randy
This came together for me without any problems, but the consensus was that it was just OK - a novelty. Considering the time and steps involved for the result, I won't make another one. No one I served it to is likely to request it anyway.
rose cedars
Can someone comment about pan size? The receipt says 10 cup bundt pan, but the cake in the phot looks like it came from the standard Nordic Ware 12-cup bundt pan. I'm concerned there might be an error and a 10 cup bundt pan will not be large enough.
Randy
I used a 12 cup Nordic Bundt and it filled the pan.
Monica
My cake absolutely would not budge out of the pan. I had read the comments, bought baking spray, sprayed what I thought was a "liberal amount" but it was nowhere near enough. Luckily, I was able to save it by carefully cutting slices and removing them piece by piece (nothing stuck during this process). It actually turned out beautifully this way - just served it sliced rather than as a whole cake. The slices were still very visually appealing!
Pamela Stubns
When it says it can be covered refrigerated for 3 day - does that mean still in the Bundt pan or out of the pan?
philly girl
Made this today for a picnic potluck. Got raves! The textures are magic!
Laila
Traditional method for this cake is to strain the custard in cake pan over caramel then you pour the cake batter on top of it. It will sink in the custard mixture. When baked, layers do separate and cake layer will be on top. To serve, it is flipped upside down, the cake will be on bottom and flan with caramel on top. I don’t get the reverse method here which is why many are having problems.
Natasha
Has anyone tried making this cake in an Instapot, following the same general principle as if one made this cake in the oven? The Instapot seems like it could be a big energy-saver for this recipe.
TooTall2
I made this for a birthday get together. I followed the recipe exactly and it was yummy. I used a liberal amount of spray to make sure there was no chance this beauty would stick. As I was laddling the flan on top, the cake batter started rising to the top. It was fun to watch the transformation. I placed the baked cake, still in the pan, into the fridge for about 30 minutes before fillping it out of the pan. A few taps on the top of the bundt pan, and it came right out. Delicious cake!
Liz Main
Made as directed and baked for 2 hours. Definitely a dessert to make ahead of time for a special meal. It takes a bit of extra fiddling, but it’s so rich that it can be cut into many slices while preserving the fun visual effect.
Ellen lutter
I found the cake was done between 1hour to 1:15. Best to set timer to that, and check. Overcooking doesn’t ruin the cake, but makes it less moist. Also, a little caramel sauce would be good on it.
Melanie
I made this twice and used Baker's Joy with excellent unmolding results. Baked for 2 hours and after cooling left overnight in fridge. The second time I made it, I squirted some goat milk caramel topping into the prepared pan before adding the cake batter. When it unmolded, the flan part had a shiny coating of caramel sauce. Yum!
a adaricio
I had to cook the recipe for 2 1/2 hours for the cake portion to form. Not sure what I did wrong.
EC
I made this as directed, it flipped during cooking and came out the pan nicely with a little coaxing and jiggling. It looked very impressive. However I wasn’t wild about the flavor, I thought it lacked something and the flan part was a bit “one note.” So I’d like to try it again with a few modifications to kick it up a bit.
Lois
I add about 2/3 cup pumpkin purée,and 1.5 tsp of pumpkin spice to the flan portion. It’s fantastic and creamier then when I’ve only used the dulce de leche .
Private notes are only visible to you.