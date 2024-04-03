Dulce de Leche Sweetened Condensed Milk Recipe (2024)

Why This Recipe Works

When you think of Homemade Dulce de Leche, do you envision yourself sweating over a hot stove, fumbling with a candy thermometer and feeling hot, bubbling caramel splatter on your arms?

Because it is the opposite of that. Homemade Dulce de Leche requires one ingredient: a single can of sweetened condensed milk!

ONE ingredient and very limited effort is required to create this irresistible caramel sauce. Crazy, right?! There are so many delicious things to do with Dulce de Leche!

Recipe Ingredients

Sweetened condensed milk – That’s it! One ingredient that is probably already sitting in your pantry. You can’t mess that up, right?