Dump Recipes: Crockpot Chicken Parmesan (2024)

Brittany Kline | Updated Recipes

Dump Recipes: Crockpot Chicken Parmesan (1)

This article may contain links from our partners.

I love Chicken Parmesan, but I also love the convenience of dump recipes. That is why I got thinking about creating my very own Crockpot Chicken Parmesan, BRILLIANT I thought to myself….So here it is, it tastes like the real thing with the convenience of a dump recipe!

Dump Recipes: Crockpot Chicken Parmesan (2)

I was skeptical to try and make this, but this crockpot chicken parmesan isn’tjust good, it’s AWESOME.

And I love chicken parmesan. In fact, I have what I believe to be the ultimate chicken parmesan recipe.But this is just easier because it is a dump recipe that you has fewer steps and a ‘set it and forget it’ approach.

There was someconcern though… how was I going to get the tanginess of the sauce, the tenderness of the chicken, the salty gooiness of the cheese, AND the salty crispy crust from a crockpot?

I was mostly concerned about the crispy crust. Crockpots don’t do “crispy” very well. So the solution is to quickly make a crispy breadcrumb topping to go over the cheese and the chicken!

All the textures and flavors you need from a great chicken parm are here – just in a different order. Andonceyou take a bite, you will understand.

And you will make it again and again. Because it’s that good.

Dump Recipes: Crockpot Chicken Parmesan (3)

To start with, you need to get the chicken to the right thickness. You could pound it, but I’ve found that slicing in half lengthwise with a sharp knife is less messy and faster.

Dump Recipes: Crockpot Chicken Parmesan (4)

Then maybe give a little pounding with a tenderizer to get the thickness consistent.I only use 1 1/2 chicken breasts for this and it’s plenty. I take the largest half and then cut in half again to get a total of 4 pieces.

Dump Recipes: Crockpot Chicken Parmesan (5)

Here are the ingredients (including my “helper”).

Dump Recipes: Crockpot Chicken Parmesan (6)

Start by combining all of the sauce ingredients in the crockpot (crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, tomato sauce, salt, pepper, basil, garlic) and mix them well.

Dump Recipes: Crockpot Chicken Parmesan (7)

Place the chicken on top and sprinkle with a little salt and pepper. Cook for 4 hours on high. After it’s almost done, you might need to pull the chicken out for a minute and stir the sauce again. Then place the chicken back on top, followed with the mozzarella cheese.

Close the top and let the cheese melt – this will take about 10 minutes.

How to assemble:

While the cheese is melting, get started with the breadcrumb topping. In a small pan, heat the oil over medium heat for a minute. Add the breadcrumbswith apinch of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often for about 5 minutes.

To serve, scoop out a piece of chicken with some sauce underneath and place over pasta. Top with a big scoop of the crispy breadcrumbs. Enjoy!

And if you like this one, you might be interested in my 40 other slow cookerdump recipes! They are seriously amazing!

Dump Recipes: Crockpot Chicken Parmesan (8)

Slow Cooker Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan in the crockpot? Yes. And it's actually good. And by good I mean AMAZING!

Prep Time15 minutes mins

Cook Time4 hours hrs

Total Time4 hours hrs 15 minutes mins

Servings: 4

Author: Brittany Kline

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 chicken breasts
  • 1 28 oz can crushed tomatoes
  • 1 8 oz can tomato sauce
  • 3 oz tomato paste
  • 2 cloves of garlic minced or pressed
  • 1/2 tsp salt plus a couple pinches
  • 1/2 tsp black pepper plus a couple pinches
  • 1 Tbsp basil
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
  • 1 Tbsp olive oil

Instructions

  • Slice chicken breasts in half lengthwise.

  • Combine crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, tomato paste, slat, pepper, basil, and garlic in the bottom of the slow cooker and mix well.

  • Add chicken breasts on top of the sauce and sprinkle with salt a pepper.

  • Cook on high for 4 hours.

  • Remove chicken from slow cooker and stir sauce. Place the chicken back on top of the sauce and top with the cheese.

  • In a small pan, heat the oil over medium heat for a minute.

  • Add the breadcrumbs with a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook the breadcrumbs, stirring often for about 5 minutes.

  • To serve, scoop out a piece of chicken with some sauce underneath and place over pasta. Top with a big scoop of the crispy breadcrumbs.

Dump Recipes: Crockpot Chicken Parmesan (10)

Dump Recipes: Crockpot Chicken Parmesan (18)

About Brittany Kline

Hi, I'm Brittany Kline! A organization, productivity, and home systems expert. With my master's degree in education and life experience as a mom I help other moms simplify and organize their entires lives. I have been featured in online publications like Forbes, TIME, USA Today, Huffington Post, Business Insider, Marie Claire, The Penny Hoarder, Bankrate, Nerd Wallet, CNBC, Acorns, Yahoo Finance, MSN, GoBankingRates, Her Money, Thrive Global, The Simple Dollar, Money Crashers, Readers Digest, FinCon, Best Company, Rent Cafe, Romper, Intuit Turbo, Opp Loans, CreditCards.com, Debt.com, Discover, LifeLock, Quick Sprout, Money Geek and many more! Click here to read all of my posts.

FAQs

How long can you leave chicken in a crockpot on low? ›

Cover your crock pot and cook chicken breasts on low for 6-7 hours or on high for 3-4 hours. Chicken is done when the internal temp reaches 165 degrees F. Use chicken in your favorite recipes. Perfect for shredding!

What makes chicken rubbery in crockpot? ›

In addition, chicken breast has less fat and can become dry (chewy or rubbery) if cooked for too long. Without moisture, the protein fibers in the chicken become elastic.

Does chicken need to be covered in liquid in crockpot? ›

When cooking meat or poultry, the water or liquid level should cover the ingredients to ensure effective heat transfer throughout the crock. Some manufacturers of slow cookers recommend adding liquid to fill the stoneware 1/2 to 3/4 full. Follow the manufacturer's recipes and directions for best results.

What is the best pasta to serve with chicken parmesan? ›

A thicker, stout pasta shape, like a ridged rigatoni, works well with chicken parmesan because it matches the heft and satisfying texture of the protein. The sauce is also able to cling to the ridges on the surface of the pasta and become a vehicle for aromatics, like crushed garlic and fresh herbs.

Is 4 hours on high the same as 8 hours on low? ›

A general rule of thumb from Luis Sanchez, senior category manager for the appliance manufacturer Breville: To go from "High" to "Low" (or vice versa), multiply (or divide) the original time by 1.5 to 2.5 hours. And as with the cooking times for specific ingredients, these times are approximate.

Is it better to cook crockpot chicken on high or low? ›

We found that the only way to cook chicken (and turkey) in a slow cooker is on the low setting and for a relatively short amount of time.

Is it okay to put raw chicken in a slow cooker? ›

Yes, you can put raw chicken in a slow cooker! Slow cookers and Crock-Pots are designed to cook raw meats. The direct heat from the pot, lengthy cooking time and steam created from the tightly covered container destroys bacteria, making slow cooking safe. You can put frozen chicken in a slow cooker, too!

Can I leave food in a slow cooker overnight off? ›

On some occasions, you'll want to leave food in the slow cooker to keep warm, during Thanksgiving or Christmas Dinner, for example, or any other event or holiday. While it's perfectly ok to use your crock pot in this way, try to avoid leaving food on the warming setting for more than four hours.

How do I keep chicken from drying out in the crockpot? ›

Using a nice, long, low-and-slow cook time helps chicken breasts retain plenty of moisture - but you can certainly opt to add a splash of water or chicken stock to the crockpot if you like!

Do potatoes go on top or bottom of meat in a crockpot? ›

Place firm, slow-cooking root vegetables like potatoes and carrots at the bottom of the crock and pile the meat on top. Set the heat level: A general rule of thumb is that cooking on the low setting (170 degrees F for most models) takes about twice as long as cooking on high (280 degrees F on most models).

Should you flip chicken in a slow cooker? ›

Should you flip the chicken in the slow cooker? No, all you need to do is add all the ingredients into the slow cooker, cover and cook.

What vegetables should not be added to a slow cooker? ›

Tender vegetables

Vegetables such as peas, asparagus and peppers can become a flavorless, mushy mess in a slow cooker.

Is there a difference between chicken parmesan and Parmesan chicken? ›

Chicken Parmesan and chicken Parmigiana are just different names for the same exact recipe. And, with a name like “chicken Parmigiana”, you might assume that this recipe is Italian. While it has roots in Italy (in a way), chicken Parmesan is all-American.

What is the fancy name for chicken parmesan? ›

Chicken parmesan or chicken parmigiana (Italian: pollo alla parmigiana) is a dish that consists of breaded chicken breast covered in tomato sauce and mozzarella, Parmesan, or provolone.

What side do you eat with chicken parmesan? ›

Pasta Dishes

A bona fide classic, nothing goes better with a cheesy, chicken parmigiana recipe than a hearty pasta side. Pasta recipes are tasty and simple, which makes them the ultimate pairing for your protein-packed main.

Can you leave chicken in crockpot on low for 8 hours? ›

Cook the whole chicken

Keep the skin on (you can remove after cooking), add lots of herbs, layer the bottom of your crock with potatoes, carrots and onions, let it go unsupervised for 8 hours, and walk into a very nice weeknight version of the Sunday Roasted Chicken.

Can you cook chicken in a crockpot for 10 hours? ›

Season the chicken with salt, pepper, and paprika, and place in the slow cooker on top of the crumpled aluminum foil. Set the slow cooker to High for 1 hour, then turn it down to Low for 8 to 10 hours, or until the chicken is no longer pink and the juices run clear.

Can you cook chicken on low for 4 hours? ›

Place the chicken and stock, broth, or water in a 4-quart or larger slow cooker. Cook the chicken. Cover and cook until the chicken is tender and registers an internal temperature of 165°F, 4 to 5 hours on the LOW setting, or 2 to 3 hours on the HIGH setting.

