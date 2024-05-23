Dump Recipes: Crockpot Chicken Parmesan (2024)

This article may contain links from our partners. Please read how we make money for more info.

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

I love Chicken Parmesan, but I also love the convenience of dump recipes. That is why I got thinking about creating my very own Crockpot Chicken Parmesan, BRILLIANT I thought to myself….So here it is, it tastes like the real thing with the convenience of a dump recipe!

I was skeptical to try and make this, but this crockpot chicken parmesan isn’tjust good, it’s AWESOME.

And I love chicken parmesan. In fact, I have what I believe to be the ultimate chicken parmesan recipe.But this is just easier because it is a dump recipe that you has fewer steps and a ‘set it and forget it’ approach.

There was someconcern though… how was I going to get the tanginess of the sauce, the tenderness of the chicken, the salty gooiness of the cheese, AND the salty crispy crust from a crockpot?

I was mostly concerned about the crispy crust. Crockpots don’t do “crispy” very well. So the solution is to quickly make a crispy breadcrumb topping to go over the cheese and the chicken!

All the textures and flavors you need from a great chicken parm are here – just in a different order. Andonceyou take a bite, you will understand.

And you will make it again and again. Because it’s that good.

To start with, you need to get the chicken to the right thickness. You could pound it, but I’ve found that slicing in half lengthwise with a sharp knife is less messy and faster.

Then maybe give a little pounding with a tenderizer to get the thickness consistent.I only use 1 1/2 chicken breasts for this and it’s plenty. I take the largest half and then cut in half again to get a total of 4 pieces.

Here are the ingredients (including my “helper”).

Start by combining all of the sauce ingredients in the crockpot (crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, tomato sauce, salt, pepper, basil, garlic) and mix them well.

Place the chicken on top and sprinkle with a little salt and pepper. Cook for 4 hours on high. After it’s almost done, you might need to pull the chicken out for a minute and stir the sauce again. Then place the chicken back on top, followed with the mozzarella cheese.

Close the top and let the cheese melt – this will take about 10 minutes.

How to assemble:

While the cheese is melting, get started with the breadcrumb topping. In a small pan, heat the oil over medium heat for a minute. Add the breadcrumbswith apinch of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often for about 5 minutes.

To serve, scoop out a piece of chicken with some sauce underneath and place over pasta. Top with a big scoop of the crispy breadcrumbs. Enjoy!

And if you like this one, you might be interested in my 40 other slow cookerdump recipes! They are seriously amazing!

Print Recipe Slow Cooker Chicken Parmesan Chicken Parmesan in the crockpot? Yes. And it's actually good. And by good I mean AMAZING! Prep Time15 minutes mins Cook Time4 hours hrs Total Time4 hours hrs 15 minutes mins Servings: 4 Author: Brittany Kline Ingredients 1 1/2 chicken breasts

1 28 oz can crushed tomatoes

1 8 oz can tomato sauce

3 oz tomato paste

2 cloves of garlic minced or pressed

1/2 tsp salt plus a couple pinches

1/2 tsp black pepper plus a couple pinches

1 Tbsp basil

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

1 Tbsp olive oil Instructions Slice chicken breasts in half lengthwise.

Combine crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, tomato paste, slat, pepper, basil, and garlic in the bottom of the slow cooker and mix well.

Add chicken breasts on top of the sauce and sprinkle with salt a pepper.

Cook on high for 4 hours.

Remove chicken from slow cooker and stir sauce. Place the chicken back on top of the sauce and top with the cheese.

In a small pan, heat the oil over medium heat for a minute.

Add the breadcrumbs with a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook the breadcrumbs, stirring often for about 5 minutes.

To serve, scoop out a piece of chicken with some sauce underneath and place over pasta. Top with a big scoop of the crispy breadcrumbs.

Have you tried the Savvy Mama Membership, yet? I might be biased but I think they are pretty amazing! They have saved our dinner hour for years now. Check them out!