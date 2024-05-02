Dump & Start Red Lentil Tortilla Soup {+Video Recipe} (2024)

Jump to Recipe
We all love easy, healthyDump & Start Red Lentil Tortilla Soup, isn’t it! This Tex Mex Red Lentil Soup is ready in minutes in your Instant Pot Pressure Cooker. { Alternate Stove top instructions included }.
Load them up with your favourite toppings like tortilla, avocado, onions and anything you fancy.
RED LENTIL SOUP RECIPE
Our week day schedules are jam packed and I often prefer to cook something delicious, something healthy and something super easy for my family. This Red Lentil Tortilla Soup is all about flavours, textures and deliciousness – don’t you agree?
I find this Vegetarian Tortilla Soup super easy to make, as all I have to do, is to dump the ingredients in the Instant Pot,press start and the magic pot will do the rest.
This is exactly the convenience of Dump & Start meals. The whole idea is toGather the ingredients, Dump them in your Instant Pot and press start!
WATCH A QUICK VIDEO ON HOW TO MAKE INSTANT POT RED LENTIL TORTILLA SOUP (51 SEC )
THE STUDIO GREY
Before we move on to the ingredients and the recipe, I would love to introduce the STUDIO GREY collection from DENBY POTTERY. This stunning collection is a cool mix of Grey’s with an Artisan Twist , available exclusively at John Lewis. Delicious Lentil Tortilla Soup are served in Studio Grey Cereal Bowls.
A little more about this stunning Studio Grey collection
NEW STUDIO GREYcombines urban with artisan in an on-trend grey colour palette, with a range of informal bowls and plates designed using Denby’s 200 years of expertise.
At the heart of Studio Grey is the stunning textural grey reactive glaze, framed by the deep and rich charcoal band and accented with the soft muted grey white. The collection is designed to be streamlined and uncluttered – simplicity is the key. Designed in line with the trend for matt, charcoal kitchens, Studio Greyworks equally well with marble worktops and tables, and can be styled to suit any home and occasion.
For those of you reading my space regularly will know how much I adore my Denby Pottery Collection.
Some of the stunning posts featuring Denby Pottery
Red Velvet Pancakes
Fettuccine Alfredo with Asparagus, Peas and Broccoli
Stuffed Rajma Paratha
Are you ready to cook this Tex Mex Soup with me?Gather your ingredients as per the list below and let me show you how.
INGREDIENTS you will need for RED LENTIL SOUP
Red Onion
Garlic
Yellow Bell Pepper but you can always add red and green too.
Washed & drained Red Lentils
Salsa
Frozen Sweet Corn
Tomatoes
Black Beans
Water / Vegetable Broth
Cumin Powder, Smoked Paprika, Cayenne Pepper
HOW TO MAKE INSTANT POT RED LENTIL SOUP IN 3 EASY STEPS
I cannot stress more – This tortilla soup is just so easy.
Step 1. Add all the ingredients to into the Instant Pot insert. Cover and set the vent to Sealing.
Step 2. Set to high pressure for 9 minutes. IP kicks off automatically to the Keep Warm function. Allow the pressure to release naturally.
Step 3. Open the Instant Pot and add a dash of lime juice, garnish with toppings of your choice.
HOW TO MAKE RED LENTIL TORTILLA SOUP ON THE STOVETOP?
Dump the ingredients into a deep pot { other than cooked black beans } and bring it to boil.
Allow the lentil soup to simmer for another 20 minutes or so, or until the lentils are soft. Add the black beans and allow the soup mixture to cook for another 5 minutes.
Transfer this hearty vegan soup to individual bowls. Top the lentil tortilla soup withthe baked tortilla strips, sliced avocado, lime wedge, finely diced onions, sliced jalapeños and cilantro.
ALTERNATIVE SOUP RECIPES TO TRY THIS SEASON
INSTANT POT SOUPS
20 VEGETARIAN IP SOUP RECIPES TO TRY
Curried Butternut Squash Soup in Instant Pot
Instant Pot Pumpkin Soup + Video Tutorial
IP Carrot Ginger Soup
ALTERNATE SOUPS
Tomato Rasam | SouthIndian Tomato Soup
Roasted Carrot Soup
Vegetable Manchow Soup
Creamy Cauliflower Soup
Vegetable clear soup
Red lentil carrot soup
HAVE YOU MADE THISRECIPE?
Be sure to leave acommentand/orgive this recipe a★ rating!
Post a photo of your creation on myFacebookpage, share it onInstagram, or save it toPinterestwith the tag#sandhyaskitchen. I would love to see your pictures!
Red lentil tortilla soup Recipe
RED LENTIL TORTILLA SOUP
4.50 from 10 votes
Print Pin Rate
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes minutes
Natural Pressure Release Time: 25 minutes minutes
Total Time: 20 minutes minutes
Servings: 3 People
Calories: 264kcal
Author: Sandhya Hariharan
This Tex Mex 5 Star Red Lentil Tortilla Soup is loaded with plenty of deliciousness. Add toppings of your favourite choice and enjoy this loaded lentil soup for dinner.Make them in Instant Pot or Stove Top – instructions included for both.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup red lentils quick cooking lentils – masoor dal (washed and drained)
- ¾ cup chopped red onion
- ¾ cup yellow bell pepper
- 1 can Black beans
- ½ cup Frozen Sweet Corn
- 1 Tbsp garlic,minced
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1/4 tsp chilli powder
- 3/4 tsp smoked paprika or cayenne pepper
- 3/4 Cup Tomato Salsa
- 1 Cup Crushed Tomatoes or canned chopped tomatoes
- 1 ½ Cup Vegetable Broth
- ½ to 1 cup water Optional
- Salt & Pepper to taste
Toppings
- Baked Tortilla Strips
- Avocado
- Lime Slice
- Jalapenos
- Coriander leaves
- Finely diced onions.
Instructions
INSTANT POT RED LENTIL SOUP
Dump the first 14 ingredients in the Instant pot.
Set to high pressure for 9 minutes. Allow the IP to naturally release the pressure.
Open the lid, ladle instant pot red lentil tortilla soup into individual bowls. Top the lentil tortilla soup with the baked tortilla strips, sliced avocado, lime wedge, finely diced onions, sliced jalapenos and coriander leaves.
STOVE TOP RED LENTIL SOUP
Dump the first 14 ingredients into a deep pot { other than cooked black beans } and bring it to boil.
Allow the lentil soup to simmer for another 20 minutes or so, or until the lentils are soft. Add the black beans and allow the soup mixture to cook for another 5 minutes.
Ladle the soup into individual bowls. Top the lentil tortilla soup with the baked tortilla strips, sliced avocado, lime wedge, finely diced onions, sliced jalapenos and cilantro.
Video
Nutrition
Calories: 264kcal | Carbohydrates: 46.2g | Protein: 17.4g | Fat: 2.1g | Saturated Fat: 0.3g | Sodium: 749mg | Potassium: 799mg | Fiber: 17.4g | Sugar: 10.6g | Calcium: 100mg | Iron: 6mg
Course: Soup
Cuisine: American, Mexican
Keyword: lentil soup, mexican soup, red lentil, tortilla soup
Tried this recipe?Mention @Sandhyaskitchen and Hashtag #sandhyaskitchen!