Dump & Start Red Lentil Tortilla Soup {+Video Recipe} (2024)

We all love easy, healthyDump & Start Red Lentil Tortilla Soup, isn’t it! This Tex Mex Red Lentil Soup is ready in minutes in your Instant Pot Pressure Cooker. { Alternate Stove top instructions included }.

Load them up with your favourite toppings like tortilla, avocado, onions and anything you fancy.

RED LENTIL SOUP RECIPE

Our week day schedules are jam packed and I often prefer to cook something delicious, something healthy and something super easy for my family. This Red Lentil Tortilla Soup is all about flavours, textures and deliciousness – don’t you agree?

I find this Vegetarian Tortilla Soup super easy to make, as all I have to do, is to dump the ingredients in the Instant Pot,press start and the magic pot will do the rest.

This is exactly the convenience of Dump & Start meals. The whole idea is toGather the ingredients, Dump them in your Instant Pot and press start!

Are you ready to cook this Tex Mex Soup with me?Gather your ingredients as per the list below and let me show you how.

INGREDIENTS you will need for RED LENTIL SOUP

Red Onion

Garlic

Yellow Bell Pepper but you can always add red and green too.

Washed & drained Red Lentils

Salsa

Frozen Sweet Corn

Tomatoes

Black Beans

Water / Vegetable Broth

Cumin Powder, Smoked Paprika, Cayenne Pepper

HOW TO MAKE INSTANT POT RED LENTIL SOUP IN 3 EASY STEPS

I cannot stress more – This tortilla soup is just so easy.

Step 1. Add all the ingredients to into the Instant Pot insert. Cover and set the vent to Sealing.

Step 2. Set to high pressure for 9 minutes. IP kicks off automatically to the Keep Warm function. Allow the pressure to release naturally.

Step 3. Open the Instant Pot and add a dash of lime juice, garnish with toppings of your choice.

HOW TO MAKE RED LENTIL TORTILLA SOUP ON THE STOVETOP?

Dump the ingredients into a deep pot { other than cooked black beans } and bring it to boil.

Allow the lentil soup to simmer for another 20 minutes or so, or until the lentils are soft. Add the black beans and allow the soup mixture to cook for another 5 minutes.

Transfer this hearty vegan soup to individual bowls. Top the lentil tortilla soup withthe baked tortilla strips, sliced avocado, lime wedge, finely diced onions, sliced jalapeños and cilantro.

HAVE YOU MADE THISRECIPE? Be sure to leave acommentand/orgive this recipe a★ rating!

