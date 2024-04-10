Dutch Banketstaaf Recipe | Dutch Banket Pastry Recipe (2024)

Jump to recipe

Banketstaaf is a traditional Dutch pastry, puff pastry with almond paste filling. I realized I didn’t have a Dutch banketstaaf recipe on my blog yet, it’s such an easy treat to make it’s about time I put a banketstaaf recipe on my blog. All you need is almond paste, egg and puff pastry. If almond paste is hard to find you can check my almond paste recipe and make it yourself.

Traditional Dutch Banket Pastry

Banketstaaf is traditionally made around Saint Nicholas Dayand Christmas. They’re always made in the shape of a log and around Saint Nicholas day you can also find them in the shape of an S or an M (that’s why the pastry is also called Banketletter). Around Christmas you usually see them in an O shape resembling a Christmas wreath with some edible decoration on it.

An Easy Dutch Banketstaaf Recipe

You’ll need puff pastry, an egg and almond paste.(A full list of ingredients including measurements can be found in the recipe card below.)

First, put your almond paste into a bowl.

Lightly whisk your egg and add a little over half to the almond paste.

Mix it up till all of the egg is incorporated.

Pour the paste onto your work surface.

Divide it into two equal pieces.

Shape it into a roll of a little under 8 inches / 20 cm long.

Next, get your puff pastry. I’ve got small squares, which fitted together makes a puff pastry sheet of 8 inch x 4 inch (20 cm x 10 cm)

Place almond paste roll onto the puff pastry at the side.

Dampen the edges of the pastry with a little bit of water.

Roll the pastry onto, and all around the almond paste.

Tuck in the sides of the banketstaaf.

Take a rolling pin and lightly roll the top of the banketstaaf to make it a little flat on the top.

Lay the banketstaaf onto a baking tray lined with parchment paper, make sure the seam is on the bottom. Brush the banketstaaf with the rest of the egg and bake in the oven till golden.

The finished banketstaaf should look nice and golden like this.

You serve the banketstaaf in small pieces of approximately 1 inch / 3 cm. They’re decadent little pieces so a small piece goes a long way.

You can serve the dutch banket pastry cold or warm. I prefer them warmed up, just pop them back into the oven for a few minutes just before serving.

Unless you don’t like almonds I can’t see how you won’t be loving this pastry. Why not make this Dutch banketstaaf recipe for Christmas? It’s a real treat!

Print Dutch Banketstaaf This banketstaaf recipe is an easy recipe for the traditional Dutch Banketstaaf. Dutch Banket Pastry is puff pastry with almond filling. A Christmas treat. Votes: 51

Rating: 4.22

You: Rate this recipe! Type Other Cuisine Dutch Prep Time 10 minutes Servings banket slices Ingredients 1 cup almond paste 300 g

puff pastry squares ( 4 inch x 4 inch / 10 cm x 10 cm) or two long puff pastry sheets of 8 inch x 4 inch 20 cm x 10 cm

1 egg Type Other Cuisine Dutch Prep Time 10 minutes Servings banket slices Ingredients 1 cup almond paste 300 g

puff pastry squares ( 4 inch x 4 inch / 10 cm x 10 cm) or two long puff pastry sheets of 8 inch x 4 inch 20 cm x 10 cm

1 egg Votes: 51

Rating: 4.22

Instructions Preheat the oven to 175 °C / 350 °F and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Lightly whisk an egg.Mix a little over half of the egg with the almond paste. Mix together well till all of the egg is incorporated into the almond paste. Divide the almond paste into two and shape both pieces into a little under 8 inch rolls. (The almond paste rolls will need to fit onto the puff pastry with a little room left on the sides to seal the pastry.) Place two squares on your work surface and stick them together at the sides. Do the same with the other two pieces. You should end up with two puff pastry sheets of 8 inch x 4 inch / 10 cm x 20 cm. Place the almond paste rolls onto the puff pastry sheets. Make sure you put them at the edge of the long side of the pastry, leave a little room at the sides.Lightly brush the sides of the puff pastry with a little bit of water. Roll the pastry around the almond paste roll and tuck in the sides. Place on a baking tray with the seam on the bottom and brush with the remaining egg. Bake in the oven for roughly 20 - 25 minutes, till golden. Recipe Notes Please note that the cup measurements in this recipe are approximate. I have added cups for those that prefer using cups.

