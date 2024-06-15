Earth Defense Force 5 (2024)

Earth Defense Force 5 (地球防衛軍5 Chikyū Bōeigun Faibu) is the fifth main installment in the series and eighth overall including Global Defense Force Tactics, Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon, and Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter. Developed by Sandlot and published by D3 Publisher, the game was released for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on December 6, 2017. The game was released worldwide on December 11, 2018, as a digital exclusive for the PlayStation 4. On July 7, 2019, D3 Publisher announced a worldwide PC release on the Steam platform for July 11th.[1] It was sold at a special 20% discount during its first week on the platform.

Earth Defense Force 5 departs from the continuity established by Earth Defense Force 2017 and Earth Defense Force 2025/4.1, and is set in a new continuity where the Earth Defense Force sees action for the first time in the year 2022. The game features the most weapons of any EDF so far, with 1,187 including DLC.

Contents 1 Soldier Classes

2 Gameplay 2.1 Singleplayer

3 Enemies

4 Missions

5 Weapons

6 Downloadable Content

7 Weblinks

8 Gallery

Soldier Classes [ ]

Earth Defense Force 5 features the same four soldier classes present in Earth Defense Force 2025 and 4.1. The player can set armor values for all classes and change their colors. Every class has two appearances; one they start with at the beginning of the game and then standard EDF armor, given to the player around 16 missions into the main game.

For the first time in the series, you now unlock extra armor and weapons for classes that you're not even playing as. However, the other classes only gain half the amount of armor as you would while playing them, and they unlock fewer weapons too.

When the player collects a duplicate weapon, there is chance it will upgrade the weapon. Most of a weapon's stats can generally be increased: those that can will be marked with a star with a number beside it. A outlined star shows it can still be upgraded, whereas a white star means that stat is now maxed out. When a weapon is fully upgraded, a white star appears next to its name.

All classes except the Air Raider now also have dedicated slots for enhancements that alter their stats and behavior in various ways: the Ranger and Wing Diver have one, while the Fencer has two.

Ranger - Flexible and adaptable basic infantry with weapons suited to just about any situation. Their equipment slot can be used to equip auxiliary gear to improve their basic stats or combat abilities such as lock-on range and speed, or even increase the range at which the Ranger picks up health recovery items. The other option that can be set to the slot is calling in a vehicle: some of the previous game's Air Raider vehicles are now exclusive to the Ranger, including the Epsilon Armored Railgun, EF31 Nereid and HU04 Brute, and he can also call in the new EMC vehicle, bikes, unarmed civilian transport trucks (with DLC), and low-level tanks. New to EDF 5, the Ranger can now sprint. The Ranger begins the game as a security guard.

Wing Diver - An airborne class that use high tech energy weaponry and jet packs. Her equipment slot can be used to equip "cores" which alter her energy and flight mechanics in various ways, such as increasing total energy, increasing (or decreasing) her flying speed, or providing a faster recharge. New to EDF 5, she has an evasive boost move, which is most effective in the air. Using this she can charge forwards, backwards and side to side, allowing her to dodge in mid-air and removing her old issues with being stunlocked while airborne. When used on the ground, it is much less effective.

Air Raider- A support class specialized in the assistance of infantry, able to deploy health recovery field generators and force shields, summon vehicles into the battlefield and order air raids over designated targets. As noted above, several of his vehicles are moved over to the Ranger class, and he can no longer call for these. Unlike the other classes, he has no equipment slot, since he already has various buffs that he equips to his main slots. He instead gains a whole extra weapon slot, now having three slots instead of two, as well as his dedicated vehicle slot. Some of his strikes now reload on a timer rather than using reload credits, and these and several of his weapons are now reloaded even if they are not selected. In addition, the old Air Raider's fiddly wiregun weapons have been swapped for a close-range shotgun. The Air Raider begins the game as a mechanic.

Fencer- A heavy soldier equipped with a heavily armored "power frame" and jet boosters, able to carry oversized weaponry, employ powerful energized melee weapons, and use a special shield. The class is able to equip four weapons in two pairs, and most weapons have an alternate function such as a booster or zoom mode. He also has two equipment slots, which can be used to equip various enhancements to his general performance such as allowing multiple sequential boosts or jumps, increasing shield performance or suppressing recoil, or enhancements to his Power Frame that can decrease the inertia effect of heavy weapons and increase his basic walking speed. The Fencer begins the game as a construction worker wearing a civilian exoskeleton.

Gameplay [ ]

Earth Defense Force 5 follows the same gameplay style as the previous 4.1,and by extension pretty much every Earth Defense Force game made by Sandlot. At the start of the game, the player cannot select the difficulties Hardest or Inferno, however this becomes unlocked after beating the game once.

Unlike 4.1, many missions now contain pre-placed vehicles, normally being civilian vehicles that the player can commandeer.

Compared to 4.1, EDF 5 features various quality of life improvements, including;

Most drivable vehicles (and certain infantry actions such as Ranger's sprint or Fencer's dash) now comes with a faint white pickup-circle that collects any health, weapon, or armor pickups it touches. This mitigates (but does not completely eliminate) situations in which a player could die literal pixels away from a health pickup or miss out on gear and armor upgrades just before the mission ends.

Tightened level margins for gear drops. Weapons and gear acquired will be at worst about 10 levels below the stage level, compared to the sheer randomness of 4.1 's drops leading to moments like level 20 gear from a level 65 stage.

's drops leading to moments like level 20 gear from a level 65 stage. Medals for completing stages will retroactively unlock medals for lower difficulties (Ex: Clearing on Hard unlocks the medals for Easy and Normal), reducing time spent playing the same stage to remove weapon level restrictions in online play (whereas 4.1 required you to play all 87 stages twenty times to unlock all weapons for every class in online mode.)

Singleplayer [ ]

The singleplayer campaign features 110 missions, the highest number of any EDF game to date (not counting DLC).

Curiously, unlike EDF 4.1, caves are no longer pitch black, but are lit by a faint ambient light.

Enemies [ ]

Returning Enemies:

Aggressive Alien Species Alpha

Aggressive Alien Species Alpha Type Red

Mother Monster

Flying Aggressor

Aggressive Alien Species Beta

King

Aranea

Battle Drone

Red Battle Drone

Shield Bearer

Deroy

Teleportation Ship

Mothership

Erginus

New Enemies:

Teleport Anchor - This game's version of a Tunnel Exit . Curiously, tunnel exits do make appearances in some missions, but are purely cosmetic and no giant insects come out of them. They come in two types: Gold and Red. The red ones are tougher and spawn enemies in larger numbers.

- This game's version of a . Curiously, tunnel exits do make appearances in some missions, but are purely cosmetic and no giant insects come out of them. They come in two types: Gold and Red. The red ones are tougher and spawn enemies in larger numbers. Colonist - This game's version of the Hector . They look like giant frogs and come in various forms. Their limbs can be severed if they sustain enough damage, but regrow after a certain amount of time. Green Colonists usually use a machine gun, whereas Red Colonists are often seen using a shotgun.

- This game's version of the . They look like giant frogs and come in various forms. Their limbs can be severed if they sustain enough damage, but regrow after a certain amount of time. Green Colonists usually use a machine gun, whereas Red Colonists are often seen using a shotgun. Cosmonaut - Another enemy that serves to replace the Hector. They look like traditional grey aliens and are covered in armor which must be destroyed before the player can cause damage. At first they only use assault rifles, but later in the game they can be seen with shotguns, rocket launchers and flame throwers. They also wear thicker armor at the end of the game.

- Another enemy that serves to replace the Hector. They look like traditional grey aliens and are covered in armor which must be destroyed before the player can cause damage. At first they only use assault rifles, but later in the game they can be seen with shotguns, rocket launchers and flame throwers. They also wear thicker armor at the end of the game. Aggressive Alien Species Gamma - Not seen since Global Defence Force , these giant pillbugs roll around really fast and knock the player off their feet when they hit.

- Not seen since , these giant pillbugs roll around really fast and knock the player off their feet when they hit. Winged Flying Aggressor - They replace the dragons in this game. Despite looking like frogs, they still fly and spit fire like dragons. They come in 3 sizes: Small, Medium and Large, and how hard it is to kill them increases with their size. They are implied to be the "tadpole" form of the Colonists.

- They replace the dragons in this game. Despite looking like frogs, they still fly and spit fire like dragons. They come in 3 sizes: Small, Medium and Large, and how hard it is to kill them increases with their size. They are implied to be the "tadpole" form of the Colonists. Archelus - A new kaiju enemy similar to Erginus, but with greater agility. It can roll around and fire exploding rocks from its back

- A new kaiju enemy similar to Erginus, but with greater agility. It can roll around and fire exploding rocks from its back Type 2 Drone - A more powerful flying vehicle that appears later in the game. It seems to be this game's replacement for the Flight Vehicle from the previous game. It resembles a Deroy without any legs.

- A more powerful flying vehicle that appears later in the game. It seems to be this game's replacement for the from the previous game. It resembles a Deroy without any legs. Bomber Drone - A very large version of the Battle Drone that appears only in DLC 2. It resembles motherships of Monster Attack and IFPS . Their attack appears to be a slower version of the Type 2 Drones' , launched from a single point. More obviously, they have a lot more health. It does not have an equivalent in 4.1 , oddly.

- A very large version of the that appears only in DLC 2. It resembles motherships of and . Their attack appears to be a slower version of the , launched from a single point. More obviously, they have a lot more health. It does not have an equivalent in , oddly. Nameless - The final boss of the game, the Nameless is a giant silver-colored humanoid with immense otherworldy powers that is believed to be the "God" of the Primer civilization.

Missions [ ]

Earth Defense Force 5

Earth Defense Force 5 Online

Earth Defense Force 5 DLC Levels: Earth Defense Force 5 1-10 Today's schedule • Escape From Darkness • Crisis in Base 228: Part 1 • Crisis in Base 228: Part 2 • Shattered peace • Unidentified Flying Objects • The Quiet Threat • Monsters Attack! • Wedge of Destruction • Escape 11-20 Burning Sky • Spreading Disaster • Turning Point • Extermination • Destroy the Giant Ship • Isolation • Mastermind Revealed • Secret of the Cave • Eradication Plan • Encounters on Return 21-30 Surprise Attack at Night • Scouting the Outpost • Mountain of Wedges • The Landing Ships • Reinvasion • Artillery Unit • Sniper Team • Red Drones • Iron Wall • Destroy the Outpost: Plan A 31-40 Destroy the Outpost: Plan B • Cave Invasion Stage 1 • Cave Invasion Stage 2 • Cave Invasion Final Stage • Berth • Flying Killers • Monster Elimination Plan • Plain of Conflict • Current Headquarters • Brutal Battlefield 41-50 Assaulting the Outpost • Saving Europe : Operation 1 Saving Europe: Operation 2 • Culling the Flying-Type • Circle Formation • Giant Ship Attack: 2nd Attempt • Survivors • The Flying Saucers • Airborne Fighters: Part 1 • Airborne Fighters: Part 2 51-60 Attacking the Fleet • Underground Trap • The Army Group Raid • Wire-puller • Hiding Behind the Web • Predators on Thread • Scuffle in the City • Hidden Threat • Break the Barrier • Mountain Investigation 61-70 Destroying Large Flying Saucers • Sweeping Monster Balls • Recapture the Industrial Area • Winged Legion • Landing Giant Ship • Falling Monster Balls • Extraterrestrial Riders • Crashing Giant Pylons • Enormous Mutants • Aircrafts 71-80 Anchors Destruction Plan • Battle in the Fog • Light Defenses • Flying Unit • Fighters Ambush • Sieged City • Doomed Queens • Monster Extermination • Reclaiming Base 228: Stage 1 • Reclaiming Base 228: Stage 2 81-90 Reclaiming Base 228: Stage 3 • Reclaiming Base 228: Retreat • Defeat Archelus • City of Giant Pylons • Incomming Larvae • Secret in the Dark • Approaching Monster Balls • Threads Everywhere • Flying-type Extermination • Broken Land 91-100 Sparking Abyss • Attack of the Flying Fleet • Mountain Traps • Bloody Battle • Drop Location • Land of Monsters • Steel Covered by Threads • Coastal Defense Line • Intense Battle Underground • Greatest Final Confrontation 101-110 Crumbling city • Forced Entry • Tornado • Against All Odds • Monster Banquet • Suicide Squad • Invader Assembly • Scorched Earth • No.11 • The Nameless Levels: Earth Defense Force 5 Online 1-10 Escape from Darkness • Crisis in Base 228: Part 1 • Crisis in Base 288: Part 2 • Shattered Peace • Unidentified Flying Objects • The Quiet Threat • Monsters Attack! • Wedge of Destruction • Escape • Burning Sky 11-20 Spreading Disaster • Turning Point • Extermination • Destroy the Giant Ship • Isolation • Mastermind Revealed • Secret of the Cave • Eradication Plan • Encounters on Return • Surprise Attack at Night 21-30 Scouting the Outpost • Mountain of Wedges • The Landing Ship • Reinvasion • Artillery Unit • Sniper Team • Red Drones • Iron Wall • Destroy the Outpost: Plan A • Destroy the Outpost: Plan B 31-40 Cave Invasion Stage 1 • Cave Invasion Stage 2 • Cave Invasion Final Stage • Berth • Flying Killers • Monster Elimination Plan • Plain of Conflict • Current Headquarters • Brutal Battlefield • Assaulting the Outpost 41-50 Saving Europe: Operation 1 • Saving Europe: Operation 2 • Culling the Flying-Type • Circle Formation • Giant Ship Attack: 2nd Attempt • Survivors • The Flying Saucers • Airborne Fighters: Part 1 • Airborne Fighters: Part 2 • Attacking the Fleet 51-60 Underground Trap • The Army Group Raid • Wire-puller • Hiding Behind the Web • Predators on Thread • Scuffle in the City • Hidden threat • Break the Barrier • Mountain Investigation • Destroying Large Flying Saucers 61-70 Sweeping Monster Balls • Recapture the Industrial Area • Winged Legion • Landing Giant Ship • Falling Monster Balls • Extraterrestrial Riders • Crashing Giant Pylons • Enormous Mutants • Aircrafts • Anchor Destruction Plan 71-80 Battle in the Fog • Light Defenses • Flying Unit • Fighters Ambush • Sieged City • Doomed Queens • Monster Extermination • Reclaiming Base 228: Stage 1 • Reclaiming Base 228: Stage 2 • Reclaiming Base 228: Stage 3 81-90 Reclaiming Base 228: Retreat • Defeat Archelus • City of Giant Pylons • Incoming Larvae • Secret in the Dark • Approaching Monster Balls • Threads Everywhere • Flying-type Extermination • Broken Land • Sparking Abyss 91-100 Attack of the Flying Fleet • Mountain Traps • Bloody Battle • Drop Location • Land of Monsters • Steel Covered by Threads • Coastal Defense Line • Intense Battle Underground • Greatest Final Confrontation • Crumbling city 101-110 Forced Entry • Tornado • Against All Odds • Monster Banquet • Suicide Squad • Invader Assembly • Scorched Earth • Despair • Under Siege • No.11 111 The Nameless Levels: Earth Defense Force 5 DLC DLC-1 Extra Challenge Engage Aggressors 1 • Engage Aggressors 2 • Airborne Enemies • Reclaim Base 236 • Infiltrate Base 236 • Defend Base 236 • Engage Teleportation Anchors 1 • Engage Aliens 1 • Engage Aggressors 3 • Engage Aliens 2 • Underground 1 • Underground 2 • Engage Aliens 3 • Engage Aggressors 4 • Engage Outpost Base DLC-2 Super Challenge Engage Teleportation Ships • Engage Aliens 4 • Engage Drones • Engage Alien Troops 1 • Engage Teleportation Anchors 2 • Underground 3 • Engage Aliens 5 • Engage Aggressors 5 • Engage Teleportation Anchors 3 • Engage Alien Troops 2 • Engage Mysterious Monster • The Last Stand 1 • The Last Stand 2 • The Last Stand 3 See Also Earth Defense Force 5: EDF 5 Weapon List

Weapons [ ]

See List of EDF5 Weapons.

Downloadable Content [ ]

Earth Defense Force 5 has an available season pass in Japan, which guarantees players access to all downloadable content (except preorder and store exclusives) as it is released. D3 Publisher confirmed that DLC would include both mission packs and aesthetic modifications such as skins for weapons and armor. A large number of low-level DLC weapons and vehicles are available: unfortunately these are level-locked and cannot be upgraded. They are as follows:

Ranger

Omega Free Bike : a Free Bike variant with a special short-range laser weapon and pink anime girl decoration to embarrass players in front of friends and family members.

: a variant with a special short-range laser weapon and pink anime girl decoration to embarrass players in front of friends and family members. Light Truck : a deployable unarmed civilian truck of the type found pre-placed in certain maps, which can be used to transport up to three other player characters.

: a deployable unarmed civilian of the type found pre-placed in certain maps, which can be used to transport up to three other player characters. Blacker 4.1 : a variant of the Blacker tank with a special paint scheme celebrating EDF 4.1 and the main gun replaced with a Dispersal Howitzer.

: a variant of the tank with a special paint scheme celebrating and the main gun replaced with a Dispersal Howitzer. Detector S-Type : an equipment item which increases item collection radius and also increases the effect of healing items on the Ranger's recruited NPC allies.

: an equipment item which increases item collection radius and also increases the effect of healing items on the Ranger's recruited NPC allies. Pure Decoy Launcher : a pack of eight anime girl Decoy Launchers to make a player's acquaintances ask awkward questions about them.

: a pack of eight anime girl Decoy Launchers to make a player's acquaintances ask awkward questions about them. Pure Decoy Launcher (Pale Wing): for those plans that hinge on firing a chibi Pale Wing at something.

Wing Diver

Volcanic Cracker : a unique one-off orb weapon producing a volcano-like AoE attack, releasing 600 green projectiles that arc upwards and then strike the ground around it.

: a unique one-off orb weapon producing a volcano-like AoE attack, releasing 600 green projectiles that arc upwards and then strike the ground around it. Starburst : another unique orb weapon that fires a shower of of ten large plasma bolts with a 20-meter blast radius downwards.

: another unique orb weapon that fires a shower of of ten large plasma bolts with a 20-meter blast radius downwards. Reverse Core S-Type: an equipment item which changes the function of the Wing Diver's energy core, providing increased charge speed and a superior emergency reload time.

Air Raider

Blacker 5 : a special Blacker tank variant with a completely redundant EDF 5 themed paint job and a gun that fires time-delay grenades.

: a special tank variant with a completely redundant themed paint job and a gun that fires time-delay grenades. Nix Gold Coat : a special variant of the Nix mech armed with arm-mounted flamethrowers, shoulder-mounted timed grenade launchers that fire bursts of eight rounds, and a fetching gold paint job.

: a special variant of the mech armed with arm-mounted flamethrowers, shoulder-mounted timed grenade launchers that fire bursts of eight rounds, and a fetching gold paint job. Nix Phantasia Shield : another variant of the Nix, armed with powerful but short-ranged machine guns and with a paint job themed after Bullet Girls Phantasia .

: another variant of the Nix, armed with powerful but short-ranged machine guns and with a paint job themed after . Caliban Support Vehicle Happy Manager Logo : a variant of the Caliban Support Vehicle with a delightfully hideous blue paint scheme and a pink interior.

: a variant of the with a delightfully hideous blue paint scheme and a pink interior. FZ-GUN : a low-level variant of the ZE-GUN with a flamethrower instead of a gun, unique in this series of weapons in that it does not deal friendly fire damage.

: a low-level variant of the with a flamethrower instead of a gun, unique in this series of weapons in that it does not deal friendly fire damage. Pure Decoy Launcher: another set of eight anime girl decoys to make players question their financial decisions and sanity.

Fencer

Grim Reaper Shield : a special deflector shield variant decorated with the logo of the Grim Reaper unit.

: a special deflector shield variant decorated with the logo of the Grim Reaper unit. Wild Skeleton : a special equipment item, an exoskeleton upgrade which provides enhanced mobility along with an additional use of dash-boost between cooldowns for weapons that have a side thruster.

: a special equipment item, an exoskeleton upgrade which provides enhanced mobility along with an additional use of dash-boost between cooldowns for weapons that have a side thruster. Happy Body Pillow: a weapon the reader believes the writer is making up but is a pink body pillow that counts as a Vibro-Hammer. Yes, really.

The first mission pack, Additional Mission Pack 1: Extra Challenge (追加ミッションパック1 「エキストラチャレンジ」, Tsuika Misshon Pakku Wan Ekisutora Charenji), was released in Japan on April 11, 2018, and cost 1,200 yen on the PlayStation Store. It consists of 15 new missions designed to be especially challenging, featuring extremely powerful and rare enemy types from the campaign as common enemies and introducing armored Colonists with powerful new weapons, and ends with a duel against an enhanced Outpost Base. 34 new high-level weapons and items among the four classes can be unlocked by picking up weapon items. Because these have level ratings over 100, they can only be acquired by playing the DLC missions on Inferno difficulty, and can only be used online in non-DLC missions when the weapon level cap is unlocked (as this normally maxes out at 99 even on Inferno).

The second mission pack, Additional Mission Pack 2: Super Challenge (追加ミッションパック2 スーパーチャレンジ, Tsuika Misshon Pakku Tsū Sūpā Charenji), was released in Japan on May 17, 2018. It contains 14 super-hard missions and introduces a giant bomber variant of the Battle Drone and Cosmonauts in heavy armor with powered-up Raster Cannons, ending with a battle against an enhanced Mothership. Another 29 new high-level weapons and items can be acquired.

The weapons and items added by a given DLC pack can only drop on Inferno missions of the DLC pack they are part of: for example, the DLC Ranger shotgun Fracture from DLC 2 cannot drop in any mission in DLC 1, even those with the relevant drop level. High-end weapons from one DLC can, however, be used in missions in the other as long as they are within the level limit. Interestingly, it is possible to join multiplayer rooms playing the extra missions even if the joining player does not actually own the DLC. They can acquire level 100+ weapon drops as normal while playing the DLC, but will not be able to equip them unless they purchase it themselves.

The PC version of the game has all DLC available to purchase including the store-exclusive content from the PS4 version. The first DLC level pack released on July 25 2019, while the second released on August 8th.

Weblinks [ ]

Gallery [ ]

Some other kind of Mothership at the top-right. "Battle Drone." "Teleport Anchor." "Teleportation Ship." The names given here are "Aggressive Biological Alpha," "Aggressive Biological Alpha Red Species" and "Aggressive Biological Beta."