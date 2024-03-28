Easiest Candied Orange Peel Recipe | A Spicy Perspective (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

A totally foolproof, wonderfully easyCandied Orange Peel recipethat makes sweet and brightorangepeel candy – perfect for theholidays!

Candied Orange Peels

The holidays call for a bit offlourish, don’t they?

Candied Orange Peelsare a terrificallyvibrant and deliciousway to add festive pizazz to Christmas cocktails and desserts. Bright golden slivers of sugar-coated orange peels taste as wonderful as they look, and bring some impressive flair to nearly any drink or dish.

Most recipes for making candied orange peels from scratch seem trickier than necessary. They often use candy thermometers, and include watching (and watching… And more watching) for crystallization. No, thank you.

This easy recipe makes the BEST, sweetest orange peel candy, without all the fuss. The pieces aresoft and perky, with just the right hint of chewiness and light, sugary crunch.

What Ingredients You Need

Our uncomplicated recipe for tangy Citrus Peel Candy includes only 5 simple ingredients:

Navel Oranges –just the peels so feel free to use the juice of the orange to make other holiday recipes, like Holiday Wine Punch Cocktails (You can also use Valencia or Cara Cara oranges.)

Water –for simmering the peels

Granulated sugar –to create perfectly sweet candied orange peels

Vanilla – adds a deep earthy flavor to balance out the sweetness

Salt–essential for the candying process

You can also use this same recipe for making candied grapefruit,lemon peel, or limepeels! Orange you glad to know? *wink*

How to Make the Easiest Candied Orange Peels

Instructions…

This effortless recipe is great to make as a relaxing weekend or weekday evening project. Just follow these few basic steps for making cheery, citrusy-good orange peel candyfrom scratch at home in less than an hour!

First, prep the oranges by trimming off the tops and bottoms with a paring knife. Then use a vegetable peeler tocarefully peel the orangesfrom top to bottom, into 2-4 inch long segments. It helps to press the peelervery firmlyagainst the orange to collect a nice even layer of peel, omitting as much white pith as possible.

Once you’ve peeled all of the oranges into wide strips, cut the slices into thinner ¼ inch strips.

Next, place theorange peel segmentsinto a medium saucepan and turn the heat on to medium or medium-low. Add water, sugar, and salt. Stir and bring to a simmer. As soon as the water begins to boil, set a timer for 20 minutes. You want to cook the peels until they arejust soft, but still have their lovely vibrant color. (Using medium to medium-high heat will burn your peels quickly.)

Meanwhile, prepare for the next steps: Add the remaining ½ cup sugar to a bowl and set aside, and set out a drying rack with a piece of wax paper or parchment paper under it.

Once the orange peels have simmered for 20 minutes, stir in the vanilla extract. Turn off the heat andlet the peels rest in the sugar syrupfor several minutes.

Then use tongs (or a slotted spoon) to move the orange peels to the cooling wire rack. Allow the orange peels to rest for at least 15 minutes to dry and cool. (This allows the excess syrup to drain off the slices.)

Toss the cooled peels in the sugar to coat.

Let the peels dry completely at room temperature. This should take another 30 minutes or so.

Store the Candied Orange Peels in an airtight container, and keep in the fridge forup to 2 weeks. Enjoy as a snack or as a decoration on cake or cupcakes.

Get the Full (Printable) Easiest Candied Orange Peel Recipe + Video Below!

How Can I Enjoy Candied Orange Peel?

Eat these homemade candies right out of the container as a special treat, or serve Candied Orange Peels as agarnish on desserts and drinks.

Add a few toHomemade Chocolate Puddingfor a delicious chocolate and orange dish, or top thisYogurt Cheesecake with Orange Shortbread Crustto add an extra burst of citrus flavor.

Use pieces of orange peels to finish festive cocktails, like anAperol Spritzor in aSpiced Manhattan Cocktail.

However, you choose to include, these homemade candies are sure to add some joy to your holiday celebrations!

