Easy 5 Minute Hot Fudge Sauce Recipe (2024)

This decadent homemade hot fudge sauce is thick, gooey and chocolatey. It makes the perfect topping for ice cream, brownies or other desserts. Quick and easy this hot fudge can be ready for topping your favorite dessert in only five minutes!

Hot fudge is the ultimate ice cream topping. It is warm, thick and pools in the bottom of the sundae dish while the flavor of the sauce contrasts with the cold ice cream and melts it just a little bit.

You can put chocolate sauce on your ice cream too, but there is no comparison to the rich and warm flavor of hot fudge sauce. With this easy recipe you can make homemade hot fudge sauce in just minutes, anytime chocolate cravings strike.

And of course it isn’t just for ice cream! You can dip fruit into it, drizzle it on desserts, like Instant Pot Oreo cheesecake or chocolate lasagna.

It is worth learning how to make this simple dessert sauce that is better than store bought toppings!

Ingredients

This is an easy three ingredient recipe.

Chocolate chips

Sweetened condensed milk

Butter – either salted or unsalted butter works fine in this recipe.

What Kind of Chocolate Chips?

One of the great things about this recipe is that it works with almost any kind of chocolate. You can make it with semi sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips or milk chocolate chips, whichever you prefer.

Personally I like to use semisweet chips because they give me lots of chocolatey taste without being as sweet as milk chocolate. But my kids love dark chocolate best, so sometimes I use that. Either way the recipe is the same.

Easy Instructions

Making hot fudge isn’t like making candy. There are no complicated instructions and no need for a candy thermometer.

Mix the chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk and butter in a small sauce pan. Heat it over medium heat stirring constantly until the chocolate is melted and the sauce is shiny and smooth.

It is very important to keep stirring the sauce! If you don’t stir it the hot fudge could burn. Also keep the heat on medium to low. You don’t want the hot fudge to boil.

Once everything is melted and the sauce looks thick and shiny take it off the heat and let it cool. It will thicken a little bit more as it cools.

How to Store

You can store the sauce in the refrigerator for about 1 month. I like to put it in a glass mason jar with a lid.

This hot fudge sauce makes a quick and easy homemade gift for friends and family! Stick a bow and a gift tag on it and pass it out for the holidays this year.

How to Serve

When you want to reheat it microwave it for 30 seconds. Then stir it and put it back in for another 10 seconds if necessary. Be careful not to overheat the hot fudge, usually 30 seconds is plenty.

Ways to Use

My family can easily go through an entire jar of hot fudge sauce just using it on ice cream! But here are some other great ideas for serving it:

Drizzle it on cheesecake

Use it on top of skillet chocolate chips cookies

Cover brownies with drips of hot fudge

with drips of hot fudge Use if to make fruit fondue

Mix it into milk for decadent chocolate milk

Use it as a fudgy layer in an ice cream pie

