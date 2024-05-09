Easy 5-Minute Keto Ice Cream Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe 4.97 from 31 votes

This low carb keto ice cream recipe only takes 3 ingredients and 5 minutes of your time. It’s ready instantly and doesn’t require an ice cream maker or any chilling time. 3 Ingredient Keto Ice Cream is also sugar free, gluten free, and Trim Healthy Mama friendly.

Hi guys! It's Mira from My PCOS Kitchen. I'm back again today to give you a super easy way to make keto or low carb ice cream! I used this recipe lots of times when I need a quick cool snack with simple ingredients on a keto diet.

How much easier can this no churn keto friendly ice cream get? This easy keto ice cream recipe only requires 3 ingredients and is ready in minutes. As for tools, you’ll only need a strong food processor. Ice cream made in a food processor is the best way to make this frozen treat if you don't own an ice cream machine.

This low carb ice cream recipe is perfect for a hot summer or for the hot-blooded ones in winter. Kids love it and since it can be customized pretty easily, you can make sureto have no complaints in terms of taste and flavor.

This instant ice cream is perfect for when you want to have a quick dessert after dinner or a snack during the day. You can top it over some keto dessert recipes such as: keto apple pie, keto mug cake, or oven some amazing avocado brownies to make the ultimate low carb treat!

Ingredients

FROZEN FRUIT

I can’t emphasize this enough. You need to use frozen fruit or this recipe will not work at all. Not even a little bit. You absolutely need to use keto friendly frozen fruit to make this instant ice cream.

COLD HEAVY CREAM

You also must use refrigerated heavy whipping cream. Do not use room temperature cream or hot heavy cream as the ice cream will be extremely runny and soft. And for the ideal texture and creaminess, you need heavy cream. Almond milk, carton coconut milk, or regular milk won't give the same result. I have used half and half in a pinch. And full-fat coconut milk can work as a dairy-free option.

STEVIA POWDER

I normally use a granular sweetener but for this recipe, stevia powder is the perfect sweetener. You only need a tiny bit. A granular sweetener, such as most sugar alcohol sweeteners, could make the ice cream gritty. A powdered sweetener would be a better choice if you want to use a sugar alcohol sweetener.

How to make 3 Ingredient Keto Ice Cream

To make this low carb ice cream, you’ll need to have a frozen fruit of your choice, some cold heavy cream and a sweetener like stevia or monk fruit.

Step One: Add the frozen fruit of choice into a small food processor and process for a few seconds.

Step Two: When the frozen fruit has been chopped up into pieces, drizzle the heavy cream all over.

Step Three: Next, sprinkle the stevia in and process until the ice cream mixture smooth.

If the ice cream gets stuck, break it apart with a fork and process again. You could also add more heavy cream, but the ice cream will be more soft than solid.

Once the 3 ingredient keto ice cream is completely processed, you’ll want to serve it immediately as it tends to melt fast, especially during the summer days.

Variations

Single Berry - If you have a favorite type of berry try using just that in this recipe. Raspberries are my personal favorite and they are amazing paired with cream.

Extracts - Add in some lemon extract, vanilla extract, or almond extract to easily alter the taste.

Common Questions

Can I Make this into Ice Cream Bars?

Absolutely! After blending just scoop into a popsicle mold and add a stick.

What flavors can I make?

You can make any frozen fruit-based flavors! Think blueberry, strawberry, raspberry, and blackberry. The possibilities are endless. You can add a dash of vanilla extract or lemon extract to boost the flavor as well.

For higher carb options, you could use frozen mango, cherry, banana, pineapple and so on.

As long as you have some frozen fruit, you’ll be able to make this easy keto ice cream.

Do I need to use a Food Processor?

Yes. You need to be able to crush the frozen fruit and blend it with the cream so doing this by hand is impossible. I don’t recommend using a blender because there won’t be enough liquid to blend and the frozen fruit will get stuck in the blades.

What sweeteners can I use?

I recommend using either stevia extract powder or monk fruit powder. You don’t want to add a lot of low carb granulated sweeteners like erythritol because the ice cream will become grainy and it’ll have that annoying cooling sensation. Instead, it’s better to use a small amount of either stevia or monk fruit to fully sweeten this sugar-free ice cream without any after flavor. A powdered sweetener such as powdered erythritol would be a better than than a granular sweetener.

Can this low carb ice cream be made dairy free?

Of course! Just swap the heavy cream for coconut cream and you’re ready to go on a dairy-free keto treat. Just make sure to use chilled coconut cream and not coconut milk as your ice cream will be too runny.

Can I add toppings to this ice cream?

Of course! The more toppings, the more delicious right? Add some sugar-free chocolate chips, chopped nuts, dry fruit, coconut flakes and so on directly to the mixture in the blender or top on top of your 3 ingredient keto ice cream bowl! You could even drizzle some sugar-free chocolate syrup, sugar-free caramel sauce, or strawberry sauce all over. Or whip up some heavy cream with a little pure vanilla extract and scoop on the whipped cream!

What should I watch out for?

Since this is a low carb instant ice cream, it’ll melt pretty quickly. You’ll want to eat it right away and not store it for later.

Can I freeze this ice cream for later?

You could, but I really don’t recommend it. This isn’t a freeze-for-later type of ice cream as it gets really hard in the freezer. You can definitely freeze it for 30-60 minutes to harden it a bit more, but I don’t recommend freezing it more than that. For longer storage adding vegetable glycerin may it not freeze rock solid but I've tested that yet.

3 Ingredient Keto Ice Cream Taryn This easy keto ice cream recipe is ready in minutes and only requires 3 ingredients! 4.97 from 31 votes See Also Chocolate Coconut Milk Ice Cream (easy 5-ingredient recipe that's dairy-free and naturally sweetened) Print Recipe Prep Time 5 minutes mins Total Time 5 minutes mins Course Dessert Cuisine American Servings 2 serving Calories 242 Equipment Food Processor Ingredients 1 cup frozen fruit

½ cup COLD heavy cream or coconut cream

⅛ teaspoon stevia powder or monk fruit powder Instructions Add the frozen fruit to a small food processor. Process for a few seconds until the fruits are broken into pieces.

Add the heavy cream and stevia powder and process for a 20-30 more seconds until the ice cream is nice and smooth. If the food processor gets stuck, just take a spoon and move the ice cream around and process again.

Serve immediately. Notes Nutrition: The nutritional information is if you made the ice cream with 1 cup of frozen raspberries. If you use another fruit, the nutritional info will change. As is there are 5.4 net carbs per serving. A serving is approximately ¾ cup. Sweetener: You can use any sweetener you like, to taste, in this recipe. However, granular sweeteners may make the ice cream gritty. I use my ownblend of xylitol, erythritol, and stevia in most of my recipes. This is twice as sweet as sugar. It is comparable to Trim Healthy Mama Gentle SweetandTruvia. It is slightly sweetener thanSwerveorLakanto Monk Fruit. It is less sweet thanPyureorTrim Healthy Mama Super Sweet. Nutrition Serving: 1servingCalories: 242Carbohydrates: 9.76gProtein: 2.19gFat: 22.37gSaturated Fat: 13.92gPolyunsaturated Fat: 0.83gMonounsaturated Fat: 6.46gCholesterol: 83mgSodium: 23mgFiber: 4.3gSugar: 2.92g Love this recipe?Please leave a 5 star rating!

Originally Published June 27, 2019. Revised and Republished January 11, 2023.