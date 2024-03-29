Easy Air Fryer Hot Dogs In 10 min QUICK EASY | Best Recipe Box (2024)

Home » Burgers | Sandwiches » Air Fryer Hot Dogs
by Diane
You will love these air fryer hot dogs! When we first made a batch of these air fried hot dogs, they were a surprise hit. The texture is fanatic.
Easy Air Fryer Hot Dogs
Want to learn how to cook hot dogs in the air fryer? Wow it’s so easy and the results are fantastic. If you like your dogs crispy and charred, you will love this air fryer method. You might never want to cook hot dogs any other way. The outside if the hot dogs are plump, juicy and fantastic. But your air fried hot dogs don’t have to be crispy if you don’t want you. You can cook them in the air fryer to what ever texture you want.
Video: How to Air Fry Hot Dogs
How To Cook Hot Dogs in Air Fryer (Tips)
Perfect for Summer gatherings, these are a easy way to cook hot dogs for a crowd. If you like the charred, smoky flavor like we do, cook them for a few minutes longer. They taste like they came off the grill, but so much easier to cook! Depending on the size of your air fryer, you can cook up to 12 at once. That can easily feed a crowd with flavorful and delicious hot dogs. Best of all, the clean-up is super easy.
- Hot dogs vary so much in in size and thickness. Start with our base air frying time, then check the hot dogs. If they need more cooking time just add additional 1-2 minutes.
- Lay the hot dogs in a single layer. This will make sure the beef hot dogs cook evenly. If you stack them and just pile on top of each other, the top ones will burn. The bottom ones might still be cold and un-cooked.
- Like your hot dogs plump and juicy? Don’t let them air fry for too long. Just check in them halfway though the cooking time and adjust the remainder of your time to your personal taste and texture.
- Warm the hot dog buns. What makes them every more amazing is warming the buns in the air fryer. The warm and crispy toasted buns make these hot dogs over the top delicious!!
- All air fryer hot dog recipe details are in the recipe box below.
Air Fryer Hot Dogs
Yield: 4 servings
Cook Time: 10 minutes mins
Total Time: 10 minutes mins
You can cook the hot dogs to what ever doneness you like. Just check them halfway though the cooking time and adjust the remainder of your time to your personal taste and texture.
4.89 from 9 votes
{click on stars to rate}
Ingredients
For Serving
- ketchup, mustard, BBQ sauce, pickles, jalapeños, sauteed onion, etc.
Equipment
Instructions
Lightly spray hot dogs with oil spray. Place in air fryer basket.
Air Fry at 380°F/185°C for 8-10 minutes depending on your preferred texture and size of hot dogs. If you like your hot dogs extra crispy (similar to grilled hot dogs), Air Fry at 400°F /205°C for about 6-8 minutes. Flip the hot dogs half way through cooking.
Place hot dogs in buns and cook in the air fryer for about one more minute for the buns to warm and crisp. Or warm the buns separately. Serve with your favorite toppings.
Nutrition Information per Serving
Calories: 229kcal, Carbohydrates: 30g, Protein: 9g, Fat: 8g, Saturated Fat: 3g, Cholesterol: 20mg, Sodium: 520mg, Potassium: 120mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 3g, Vitamin C: 0.6mg, Calcium: 84mg, Iron: 2.5mg
Course: Sandwiches
Cuisine: American
Calories: 229
Toppings and Side Dishes to serve with hot dogs
There’s so many possibilities, it’s hard to choose just one or two. So that means you’ll have to eat several hot dogs. 🙂
- potato salad, macaroni salad, french fries or potato chips are some favorite side dishes.
- We love adding relish, chopped onions or different types of slaws or pickles.
