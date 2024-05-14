Easy Air Fryer Mushrooms Recipe with Garlic and Lemon | White On Rice (2024)

Lovely recipe and really quick. We served these with pork chops and it was a hit. The extra lemon juice on top is really great.

We agree and this is our favorite way to cook mushrooms too. So glad you and your husband enjoyed the recipe. Thanks Geneva!

Omg! So I made this in a vortex plus, which needed really only 8 minutes. My husband said this is his favorite way to eat mushrooms, and we eat them every other meal! Wow! So happy I googled and found this. Will be browsing your other recipes. This one worked great! I omitted the soy sauce and just put a lot of salt. Seriously what a great side dish!

Omg! I am vegan and not very picky about vegan food in general but I am particular about mushrooms. I don’t like them slimey at all. This recipe was SOOOO good. I will be making it often… probably again tomorrow. I used Amy’s brand Worcestershire sauce which is a vegan friendly version (no anchovies). I highly recommend this recipe!

Divine! I used whatever herbs I had in my pantry, and I mixed in the lemon juice before frying. It was delicious. Hard to go wrong with this one

The best mushrooms I’ve ever cooked. Really love the seasoning in this.

These were amazing! I love mushrooms and these are probably the best mushrooms I have ever eaten. I thought there was going to be an issue because I couldn’t keep people out of them before dinner was served. Only problem? I now how to go to Sam’s Club to buy the big container at least once a week. Making more now (6th time in 2 weeks ;-o )

Definitely the best mushrooms I’ve ever cooked! This recipe was good enough to actually have me subscribe to your emails. ?

Loved this! I really wanted mushrooms but didn’t want to break out the pan. So easy and delish def sending this to everyone

Air fry at 380°F for 10-12 minutes, shaking and stirring about halfway through. If you’re cooking a lot of mushrooms, stir about three times for even cooking.

If using small to medium mushrooms, cut in half. Or for large mushrooms, cut them into quarters (depending on preferred size). Add mushrooms to bowl then toss with oil, garlic powder, soy/Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper.

One of our studio kitchen assistants declared herself a mushrooms hater. We told her that she just hasn’t tasted a mushroom that she could like yet. The air fryer did the job because these veggies come out super flavorful and with a perfect meaty texture. They’re seriously so good out of the air fryer and best of all, they’re ridiculously easy. Just toss the mushrooms in a little olive oil, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Within a few minutes you have a bowl of the perfect mushrooms side dish. Serve them with your favorite steak or on top of a salad. We love these so much it’s hard to not serve them at every single meal!

We have several favorites to air fry. Here’s our list of varieties we often cook with:

Vegetable side dishes are so fantastic. We can make them into a simple meal and don’t even miss any meat. Air fryer mushrooms are our latest obsession and if you’re a mushroom lover, you’ll understand. Learning how to make air fryer mushrooms is easy. The hard part is convincing a mushroom-hater that these air fried mushrooms are amazing. But we did just that: converted a someone who hated mushrooms into happy mushroom eater. That’s how crazy good these air fried mushrooms are. The garlic and lemon flavors are the added bonus. YUM.

Air fryer mushrooms are one of the best side dishes we make. Super quick, and easy with great flavor and texture.

FAQs

Garlic – For sharp depth of flavor. I add it right at the end of the cooking process so that it doesn't burn in the hot pan. Extra-virgin olive oil – It helps the mushrooms brown and adds richness to the final dish.

To air fry them, clean them with a damp paper towel before chopping them up. Place them on parchment paper, ensuring that they're not crowded together in the pan. Set the air fryer to 390 degrees Fahrenheit and heat the mushrooms until they're golden brown with crusted edges.

7 Foods You Should Never Cook In Your Air Fryer Wet Batters. Those beer-battered onion rings, fries, fish cutlets, plus tempura veggies and more are not well suited for a crisp in the air fryer. ... Cheesy Items. ... Large, Bone-In Meat Cuts. ... Baked Goods. ... Greens. ... Raw Rice and Other Grains. ... Too Much of Anything. Apr 14, 2023

Starting Your Mushrooms In Water Intensifies Their Flavor



When we cook mushrooms, both the water and the air are forced out of the hyphae, collapsing the air pockets and preventing any water or oil from entering the mushroom.

Never salt the mushrooms before cooking. Salt draws out moisture and will therefore make them extremely mushy.

Do You Sauté the Onions First? To keep the onions from cooking in the mushroom juices, wait to add the onions until the mushrooms have released their excess liquid and almost all of that liquid has evaporated. Once you get there, add the onions and let them sauté and brown in the fat alongside the mushrooms.

Butter is great because it adds lots of flavor and produces a nice golden brown exterior, while adding oil allows the mushrooms to cook a little more quickly at slightly higher heat.

You don't need any oil or butter in the pan initially. Mushrooms consist of 80-90% water and they will do all the work in a DRY pan on medium-high heat. At first they will start to brown and then start to release all of their moisture and the water will completely evaporate.

Households are shelving their air fryers in favour of another kitchen appliance that is cheaper to run, and just as healthy.

Foil is safe to use in an air fryer so long as you follow three basic rules: never let foil touch the heating element; make sure the foil is weighted so it doesn't blow around the basket; and avoid contact with acidic ingredients, which can cause the foil to leach onto your food.

According to the USDA, burgers only need to reach 160 F for the harmful bacteria to die. Because most air fryers are so powerful, the burger will reach that temperature rather quickly. However, since most burger patties are relatively small, the burger will cook through in a matter of minutes.

Once you begin to see golden edges and no more liquid, give the mushrooms a quick stir. The mushrooms will begin to turn a dark reddish-brown with golden spots. Add your seasoning at this stage. This can include salt, pepper, garlic, fresh herbs, or even a little more butter if you're feeling indulgent.

There are many tasty mushroom recipes and techniques for cooking mushrooms, but we think roasting them is one of the best; the high and dry heat can bring out all their savory, meaty, deeply complex flavors.

To get the crispiest sear, start with perfectly dry mushrooms. However, you should still give your mushrooms a good cleaning once you bring them home. Our preferred “dry-cleaning” method is to take a dry pastry brush or crumpled paper towel to brush away any clods of dirt or other debris clinging to your future dinner.

Add sliced onions and Worcestershire sauce and cook, stirring occasionally for 3-4 minutes or until edges start to get a little brown. Add mushrooms and cook for an additional 5-8 minutes depending on the size of the mushrooms and your preference for doneness. Whole mushrooms will take the longest.

Boiled mushrooms brown faster and more evenly than raw; you don't have to wait for them to cook down, so you don't have to worry too much about crowding the pan. As long as they eventually make contact with a hot, oiled skillet, boiled mushrooms will brown nicely.

As a general rule, wait to add the garlic until immediately before you add other ingredients like stock or meat, allowing it to mingle with the cooked onion to create the onion and garlic foundation of the flavor profile you're building.