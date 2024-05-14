Easy Air Fryer Mushrooms Recipe with Garlic and Lemon | White On Rice (2024)

by Todd + Diane

Air fryer mushrooms are one of the best side dishes we make. Super quick, and easy with great flavor and texture.

Easy Air Fryer Mushrooms Recipe with Garlic and Lemon | White On Rice (1)

Easy Air Fryer Mushrooms Recipe

Vegetable side dishes are so fantastic. We can make them into a simple meal and don’t even miss any meat. Air fryer mushrooms are our latest obsession and if you’re a mushroom lover, you’ll understand. Learning how to make air fryer mushrooms is easy. The hard part is convincing a mushroom-hater that these air fried mushrooms are amazing. But we did just that: converted a someone who hated mushrooms into happy mushroom eater. That’s how crazy good these air fried mushrooms are. The garlic and lemon flavors are the added bonus. YUM.

Video: Garlic Mushrooms in Air Fryer

Ideas on how to serve these mushrooms

  • Mushroom tacos! We’re obsessed with this vegan taco. You won’t miss the meat. Try our zucchini tortillas.
  • Add them to a salad for a healthy lunch or dinner
  • Top them on pasta or noodles
  • Serve as a side dish alongside grilled meats like steak, pork and chicken
  • Make mushroom nachos. They’re great topped on a bed of cheesy nacho chips.
  • They’re fantastic topped on burgers or stuffed in a sandwich. Check out all our burger and sandwich recipes.

Best Mushrooms to Cook with?

We have several favorites to air fry. Here’s our list of varieties we often cook with:

  • White button mushrooms
  • Mini bella or small brown mushrooms
  • portabella mushrooms (cut into smaller pieces or cooked whole and stuffed)
  • sh*take mushrooms
  • Oyster mushrooms
  • more mushroom varieties
Easy Air Fryer Mushrooms Recipe with Garlic and Lemon | White On Rice (2)

Mushroom hater into a lover

One of our studio kitchen assistants declared herself a mushrooms hater. We told her that she just hasn’t tasted a mushroom that she could like yet. The air fryer did the job because these veggies come out super flavorful and with a perfect meaty texture. They’re seriously so good out of the air fryer and best of all, they’re ridiculously easy. Just toss the mushrooms in a little olive oil, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Within a few minutes you have a bowl of the perfect mushrooms side dish. Serve them with your favorite steak or on top of a salad. We love these so much it’s hard to not serve them at every single meal!

And

Enjoy,

diane and todd

Easy Air Fryer Mushrooms Recipe with Garlic and Lemon | White On Rice (3)

Our Favorite Air Fryer Tools

Easy Air Fryer Mushrooms Recipe with Garlic and Lemon | White On Rice (4)

We LOVE theEvo Oil Sprayers. Great for grilling, air frying, and everyday cooking. They don’t clog up like many others we’ve bought. There’s different styles, but all seem to have the same great spray head. Works great for grilling!

Easy Air Fryer Mushrooms Recipe with Garlic and Lemon | White On Rice (5)

Square MatsorRound Mats depending on your needs. Perforated non-stick silicone mats minimize food sticking in your air fryer or steamer. Holes allow the hot air to circulate, cooking quick & even.

Parchment sheetsmake clean up easy and minimize sticking food in your air fryer or bamboo steamer. Choose from different sizes, shapes, white and brown (unbleached). Holes allow air to cook food evenly.

Easy Air Fryer Mushrooms Recipe with Garlic and Lemon | White On Rice (7)

Easy Air Fryer Mushrooms

Yield: 2 servings

Prep Time: 5 minutes mins

Cook Time: 12 minutes mins

Total Time: 17 minutes mins

Add what ever spices you want to the mushrooms. They're great with a steak or on a vegetarian salad. If you have an oil spray, it's really helpful to add more oil if needed evenly. Drizzling oil only coats a few mushrooms. Investing in a good oil sprayer will use less oil but have more oil coverage over the mushrooms.

4.96 from 21 votes

Ingredients

  • 8 oz. (227 g) mushrooms , washed and dried
  • 1-2 Tablespoons (15 ml) olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon (2.5 ml) garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon (5 ml) soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce
  • Kosher salt , to taste
  • black pepper , to taste
  • lemon wedges (optional)
  • 1 Tablespoon (15 ml) chopped parsley

Instructions

  • If using small to medium mushrooms, cut in half. Or for large mushrooms, cut them into quarters (depending on preferred size). Add mushrooms to bowl then toss with oil, garlic powder, soy/Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper.

  • Air fry at 380°F for 10-12 minutes, shaking and stirring about halfway through. If you’re cooking a lot of mushrooms, stir about three times for even cooking.

  • Squeeze fresh lemon juice and top and serve with fresh herbs orchopped parsley.

Notes

Recipes were cooked in 3-4 qt air fryers. If using a larger air fryer, the recipe might cook quicker so adjust cooking time.
If doubling the recipe and cooking in multiple batches, the first batch will take longer to cook if Air Fryer is not already pre-heated. Recipe timing is written based on not preheating the Air Fryer.
Remember to set a timer to shake/flip/toss the food as directed in recipe.

Video

Nutrition Information per Serving

Calories: 92kcal, Carbohydrates: 5g, Protein: 4g, Fat: 7g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Sodium: 175mg, Potassium: 361mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 2g, Vitamin A: 170IU, Vitamin C: 5mg, Iron: 0.7mg

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Air Fryer

Calories: 92

Hope you enjoy our air fryer mushrooms.

  • Here’s more of oureasy air fryer recipes
  • more recipes in the air fryer that we helped develop.
  • Air fryer crispy Brussels sprouts recipe
  • Creamy chicken in mushroom wine sauce
  • Super popular skillet garlic butter mushrooms

100+ Easy Meals 30 Minute Recipes Air Fryer Food Healthy Low Carb | Keto Paleo Recipes Vegetables Vegetarian

28 Comments / Leave a Comment »

Easy Air Fryer Mushrooms Recipe with Garlic and Lemon | White On Rice (8)

28 comments on “Air Fryer Garlic Lemon Mushrooms”

  1. Molly July 19, 2022 @ 5:19 pm Reply

    Loved this! I really wanted mushrooms but didn’t want to break out the pan. So easy and delish def sending this to everyone

  2. Dan July 4, 2022 @ 5:09 pm Reply

    Definitely the best mushrooms I’ve ever cooked! This recipe was good enough to actually have me subscribe to your emails. ?Easy Air Fryer Mushrooms Recipe with Garlic and Lemon | White On Rice (11)

    • Todd + Diane July 4, 2022 @ 7:02 pm Reply

      Thank you Dan! 🙂

  3. Judy kamau May 18, 2022 @ 9:25 am Reply

    Awesome! Best mushrooms I ever had!????

  4. MojoMama March 7, 2022 @ 2:19 pm Reply

    These were amazing! I love mushrooms and these are probably the best mushrooms I have ever eaten. I thought there was going to be an issue because I couldn’t keep people out of them before dinner was served. Only problem? I now how to go to Sam’s Club to buy the big container at least once a week. Making more now (6th time in 2 weeks ;-o )Easy Air Fryer Mushrooms Recipe with Garlic and Lemon | White On Rice (12)

  5. Sammy February 28, 2022 @ 10:52 pm Reply

    The best mushrooms I’ve ever cooked. Really love the seasoning in this.Easy Air Fryer Mushrooms Recipe with Garlic and Lemon | White On Rice (13)

  6. Anu December 27, 2021 @ 3:19 pm Reply

    Divine! I used whatever herbs I had in my pantry, and I mixed in the lemon juice before frying. It was delicious. Hard to go wrong with this oneEasy Air Fryer Mushrooms Recipe with Garlic and Lemon | White On Rice (14)

    • Todd + Diane January 2, 2022 @ 1:53 pm Reply

      Thank you Anu!

  7. Kenny December 14, 2021 @ 7:00 pm Reply

    Perfect recipe for mushrooms. I love it.Easy Air Fryer Mushrooms Recipe with Garlic and Lemon | White On Rice (15)

  8. Meredith February 3, 2021 @ 3:24 pm Reply

    Omg! I am vegan and not very picky about vegan food in general but I am particular about mushrooms. I don’t like them slimey at all. This recipe was SOOOO good. I will be making it often… probably again tomorrow. I used Amy’s brand Worcestershire sauce which is a vegan friendly version (no anchovies). I highly recommend this recipe!Easy Air Fryer Mushrooms Recipe with Garlic and Lemon | White On Rice (16)

  9. Geneva M August 17, 2020 @ 5:05 am Reply

    Omg! So I made this in a vortex plus, which needed really only 8 minutes. My husband said this is his favorite way to eat mushrooms, and we eat them every other meal! Wow! So happy I googled and found this. Will be browsing your other recipes. This one worked great! I omitted the soy sauce and just put a lot of salt. Seriously what a great side dish!Easy Air Fryer Mushrooms Recipe with Garlic and Lemon | White On Rice (17)

    • August 21, 2020 @ 10:29 am Reply

      We agree and this is our favorite way to cook mushrooms too. So glad you and your husband enjoyed the recipe. Thanks Geneva!

  10. Dana Mercer July 20, 2020 @ 12:19 am Reply

    Lovely recipe and really quick. We served these with pork chops and it was a hit. The extra lemon juice on top is really great. Easy Air Fryer Mushrooms Recipe with Garlic and Lemon | White On Rice (18)

Leave a Reply

Learn More Now
