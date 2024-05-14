Easy Air Fryer Mushrooms Recipe with Garlic and Lemon | White On Rice (2024)

Home » Recipes » Air Fryer » Air Fryer Garlic Lemon Mushrooms
by Todd + Diane
Air fryer mushrooms are one of the best side dishes we make. Super quick, and easy with great flavor and texture.
Easy Air Fryer Mushrooms Recipe
Vegetable side dishes are so fantastic. We can make them into a simple meal and don’t even miss any meat. Air fryer mushrooms are our latest obsession and if you’re a mushroom lover, you’ll understand. Learning how to make air fryer mushrooms is easy. The hard part is convincing a mushroom-hater that these air fried mushrooms are amazing. But we did just that: converted a someone who hated mushrooms into happy mushroom eater. That’s how crazy good these air fried mushrooms are. The garlic and lemon flavors are the added bonus. YUM.
Video: Garlic Mushrooms in Air Fryer
Ideas on how to serve these mushrooms
- Mushroom tacos! We’re obsessed with this vegan taco. You won’t miss the meat. Try our zucchini tortillas.
- Add them to a salad for a healthy lunch or dinner
- Top them on pasta or noodles
- Serve as a side dish alongside grilled meats like steak, pork and chicken
- Make mushroom nachos. They’re great topped on a bed of cheesy nacho chips.
- They’re fantastic topped on burgers or stuffed in a sandwich. Check out all our burger and sandwich recipes.
Best Mushrooms to Cook with?
We have several favorites to air fry. Here’s our list of varieties we often cook with:
- White button mushrooms
- Mini bella or small brown mushrooms
- portabella mushrooms (cut into smaller pieces or cooked whole and stuffed)
- sh*take mushrooms
- Oyster mushrooms
- more mushroom varieties
Mushroom hater into a lover
One of our studio kitchen assistants declared herself a mushrooms hater. We told her that she just hasn’t tasted a mushroom that she could like yet. The air fryer did the job because these veggies come out super flavorful and with a perfect meaty texture. They’re seriously so good out of the air fryer and best of all, they’re ridiculously easy. Just toss the mushrooms in a little olive oil, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Within a few minutes you have a bowl of the perfect mushrooms side dish. Serve them with your favorite steak or on top of a salad. We love these so much it’s hard to not serve them at every single meal!
Easy Air Fryer Mushrooms
Yield: 2 servings
Prep Time: 5 minutes mins
Cook Time: 12 minutes mins
Total Time: 17 minutes mins
Add what ever spices you want to the mushrooms. They're great with a steak or on a vegetarian salad. If you have an oil spray, it's really helpful to add more oil if needed evenly. Drizzling oil only coats a few mushrooms. Investing in a good oil sprayer will use less oil but have more oil coverage over the mushrooms.
Ingredients
- 8 oz. (227 g) mushrooms , washed and dried
- 1-2 Tablespoons (15 ml) olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon (2.5 ml) garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon (5 ml) soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce
- Kosher salt , to taste
- black pepper , to taste
- lemon wedges (optional)
- 1 Tablespoon (15 ml) chopped parsley
Instructions
If using small to medium mushrooms, cut in half. Or for large mushrooms, cut them into quarters (depending on preferred size). Add mushrooms to bowl then toss with oil, garlic powder, soy/Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper.
Air fry at 380°F for 10-12 minutes, shaking and stirring about halfway through. If you’re cooking a lot of mushrooms, stir about three times for even cooking.
Squeeze fresh lemon juice and top and serve with fresh herbs orchopped parsley.
Notes
Recipes were cooked in 3-4 qt air fryers. If using a larger air fryer, the recipe might cook quicker so adjust cooking time.
If doubling the recipe and cooking in multiple batches, the first batch will take longer to cook if Air Fryer is not already pre-heated. Recipe timing is written based on not preheating the Air Fryer.
Remember to set a timer to shake/flip/toss the food as directed in recipe.
Video
Nutrition Information per Serving
Calories: 92kcal, Carbohydrates: 5g, Protein: 4g, Fat: 7g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Sodium: 175mg, Potassium: 361mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 2g, Vitamin A: 170IU, Vitamin C: 5mg, Iron: 0.7mg
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Air Fryer
Calories: 92
Hope you enjoy our air fryer mushrooms.
- Here’s more of oureasy air fryer recipes
- more recipes in the air fryer that we helped develop.
- Air fryer crispy Brussels sprouts recipe
- Creamy chicken in mushroom wine sauce
- Super popular skillet garlic butter mushrooms
28 comments on “Air Fryer Garlic Lemon Mushrooms”
Molly — July 19, 2022 @ 5:19 pm Reply
Loved this! I really wanted mushrooms but didn’t want to break out the pan. So easy and delish def sending this to everyone
Dan — July 4, 2022 @ 5:09 pm Reply
Definitely the best mushrooms I’ve ever cooked! This recipe was good enough to actually have me subscribe to your emails. ?
Todd + Diane — July 4, 2022 @ 7:02 pm Reply
Thank you Dan! 🙂
Judy kamau — May 18, 2022 @ 9:25 am Reply
Awesome! Best mushrooms I ever had!????
MojoMama — March 7, 2022 @ 2:19 pm Reply
These were amazing! I love mushrooms and these are probably the best mushrooms I have ever eaten. I thought there was going to be an issue because I couldn’t keep people out of them before dinner was served. Only problem? I now how to go to Sam’s Club to buy the big container at least once a week. Making more now (6th time in 2 weeks ;-o )
Sammy — February 28, 2022 @ 10:52 pm Reply
The best mushrooms I’ve ever cooked. Really love the seasoning in this.
Anu — December 27, 2021 @ 3:19 pm Reply
Divine! I used whatever herbs I had in my pantry, and I mixed in the lemon juice before frying. It was delicious. Hard to go wrong with this one
-
Todd + Diane — January 2, 2022 @ 1:53 pm Reply
Thank you Anu!
Kenny — December 14, 2021 @ 7:00 pm Reply
Perfect recipe for mushrooms. I love it.
Meredith — February 3, 2021 @ 3:24 pm Reply
Omg! I am vegan and not very picky about vegan food in general but I am particular about mushrooms. I don’t like them slimey at all. This recipe was SOOOO good. I will be making it often… probably again tomorrow. I used Amy’s brand Worcestershire sauce which is a vegan friendly version (no anchovies). I highly recommend this recipe!
Geneva M — August 17, 2020 @ 5:05 am Reply
Omg! So I made this in a vortex plus, which needed really only 8 minutes. My husband said this is his favorite way to eat mushrooms, and we eat them every other meal! Wow! So happy I googled and found this. Will be browsing your other recipes. This one worked great! I omitted the soy sauce and just put a lot of salt. Seriously what a great side dish!
— August 21, 2020 @ 10:29 am Reply
We agree and this is our favorite way to cook mushrooms too. So glad you and your husband enjoyed the recipe. Thanks Geneva!
Dana Mercer — July 20, 2020 @ 12:19 am Reply
Lovely recipe and really quick. We served these with pork chops and it was a hit. The extra lemon juice on top is really great.