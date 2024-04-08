Easy and Traditional Figgy Pudding Recipe, How to Make Christmas Figgy Pudding (2024)

By Debbie
Updated:
19 Comments
4.52 from 31 votes
Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. You can read the privacy policy here.
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe
Christmas Figgy Pudding Recipe is an easy and traditional dessert. It is also a very popular Christmas pudding cake. This delicious recipe for figgy pudding is very simple and easy to make at home. It’s also an old and traditional Christmas pudding. It can be prepared as a steamed figgy pudding or baked. Check how to make figgy pudding at home.
This Figgy pudding is a delicious British Dessert, also known as plum pudding or Christmas pudding
In my childhood days, I remember singing the Christmas carol “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and this in particular oh bring us some figgy pudding and bring it right here. I used to think about what is figgy pudding and finally, I got the delicious simple traditional figgy pudding recipe.
“Figgy pudding, also known as plum pudding or Christmas pudding, is a staple of the British Christmas table,” Debbie Waugh, who served the dish at a tea at the Historic Green Spring House in Alexandria, Va., told NPR. She explained that even after being called figgy or plum pudding, it contained neither when it was made traditionally. It contained more raisins and was like a cake.
What is Figgy Pudding Made Of
What is in the figgy pudding? Figgy Pudding is a traditional winter dish of sweet & savory cakes. Figgy Pudding ingredients are a mixture of dried fruits, eggs, bread crumbs or flour, butter, sugar, and a creamy layer of honey, fruits, and nuts. It also contains dried figs which are called figgy pudding.
The old version of the figgy pudding was made exactly with 13 ingredients in it. This represents Christ and 13 apostles.
This figgy pudding cake should be prepared at least a month before serving or before Christmas.
Previously we had prepared this Christmas steamed pudding. It was also a very delicious pudding. Check out this strawberry heart shaped cake recipe and valentines chocolate covered strawberries.
Don’t miss this delicious winter soup creamy chicken sausage gnocchi soup, cabbage smoked sausage soup
Check Our Other Sweet Dish Recipes
- Hot Fudge Chocolate Pudding Cake Recipe
- Christmas Chocolate Truffles Recipe
- Fudgy Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
- Fudgy Christmas Chocolate Mint Brownies
- Chocolate Gingerbread Cookies Recipe
- Easy Chocolate Mousse Recipe
- Christmas Snowball Cookies With Walnuts
- Goan Coconut Cake Recipe / Goan Batk
- Easy Steamed Pudding Recipe
- Christmas Chocolate Rum Balls Recipe
- Gajar Halwa with Condensed Milk Recipe
How To Make Figgy Pudding
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Next put water in the saucepan and add chopped dry figs and dates and put saucepan on the heat. When it comes to a boil remove the saucepan from the heat. Stir in baking soda in it. Let it cool down naturally.
- Add the figs, dates, and brandy to the blender and make a puree.
- Take the hand blender and mix the butter and sugar in a large bowl. Further, add the eggs to it and beat it well till it becomes fluffy. Next fold in the flour, the pureed date fig mixture, breadcrumbs, ground nutmeg, grated orange zest, walnuts, raisins, and grated dark chocolate.
- Add this mixture to the greased baking tray and put it in the preheated baking oven. Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour at least, until it becomes firm and gets perfectly set. Check this by inserting the toothpick in the middle of the pudding, it should come out clean. If the toothpick when removed is still sticky, pudding can be cooked for an extra 7 -10 minutes and again checked.
- Finally, Remove it from the oven and let it cool down naturally. Garnished the traditional Christmas figgy pudding cake with dried cherries, rum-soaked raisins
How to Make Steamed Figgy Pudding Recipe
To Make Steamed Figgy pudding all the steps mentioned above are the same.
- Only instead of putting the mixture in the baking tray, pour it into the pudding mold. Tightly cover the mold with grease-proof paper or aluminum foil.
- Put the pudding mold in the steamer, filled half with water, and steam the pudding for 2.5 hours to 3 hours. Regularly check the water level it should not go down. Also, check the pudding by piercing the toothpick and see if it comes out clean and dry.
Sides that go well with Figgy Pudding
Delicious Christmas Figgy Pudding is served with thick whipped cream, vanilla ice cream, or fresh figs.
Also Try Our Other Delicious Recipes
- Pork Tenderloin with Honey Garlic Sauce Recipe
- Garlic Butter Baked Crab Legs
- Quick Pork Belly Bites
- Roasted Tomatoes With Garlic
- Oven Roasted Asparagus With Parmesan
- Smothered Pork Chops With Gravy Recipe
- Honey Garlic Pork Chops (Oven Baked / Grilled)
- Garlic Herb Roasted Chicken Recipe
- One Pan Lemon Garlic Salmon and Asparagus
- Honey Garlic Butter Roasted Carrots Recipe
- Spinach Cheese Stuffed Pork Tenderloin in Oven Recipe
- Sticky Honey Garlic Butter Shrimp Recipe
- Cabbage and Ground Beef Soup Recipe
- Creamy Chicken Sausage Gnocchi Soup
- Easy Lemon Pepper Chicken Breast
- Punjabi Palak Paneer Recipe in Restaurant Style / Dhaba Style
- Restaurant Style Chicken Biryani Recipe
- Goan Sannas with Yeast Recipe
- Goan Pork Sorpotel
- Goan Pork Vindaloo
Hungry for More Recipes? Don’t Miss Our Recipes! Follow DebzRecipes on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest for more great recipes, or subscribe to us.
Equipment Needed For Figgy Pudding
- Oven – to bake figgy pudding cake
- Hand Blender – To mix the ingredients properly and easily
- Saucepan – add chopped dry figs and dates and boil to make them soft
- Baking Tray / Moulds – add the mixture in it for baking / steaming
- Toothpicks – to check if figgy pudding is baked
Easy Christmas Figgy Pudding Recipe Traditional
4.52 from 31 votes
Servings: 8 people
Total Time: 1 hour hr
Prep Time: 20 minutes mins
Cook Time: 40 minutes mins
Author: Debbie
Category: Dessert, Festival
Pin Recipe Print Recipe Leave A Review
Christmas Figgy Pudding Recipe is a traditional easy dessert prepared at home. It is a best pudding that is mostly prepared at all xmas occasions. This pudding is very traditional and delicious christmas pudding cake. Figgy Pudding ingredients contains dried figs, dates, walnuts, raisins and grated dark chocolate. Check simple recipe for christmas figgy pudding at home.
Ingredients
- 1 cup chopped dried dates
- 1 cup chopped dried figs
- 2 cups water
- 1/4 cup brandy optional
- 1 cup sugar powder
- 1/2 cup butter
- 2 eggs
- 1 and 1/2 cup self raising flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 cup breadcrumbs
- 1/2 cup raisins
- 1/2 cup walnuts
- 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon grated orange zest
- 90 gms dark grated chocolate
Before Start: If you prepare this, please leave a review and rating to let us know how you liked the recipe! It helps us in our business success and enables us to keep offering free recipes.
Instructions
To make christmas figgy pudding, first preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Next put water in the saucepan and add chopped dry figs and dates and put saucepan on the heat. When it is about to boil remove the saucepan from the heat. Stir in baking soda in it. Let it cool down.
Add the dates, figs and brandy in the blender and make puree and keep aside.
Take the hand blender and mix the butter and sugar in a large bowl. Further add the eggs to it and beat it well till it becomes fluffy.
Next fold in flour, the pureed date fig mixture, breadcrumbs, ground nutmeg, grated orange zest, walnuts, raisins and grated dark chocolate.
Add this mixture in the greased baking tray and put it in the preheated baking oven. Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour atleast until it becomes firm and gets perfectly set. Check this by inserting the toothpick in the middle of the pudding, it should come out clean. If the tooth pick when removed is still sticky, pudding can be cooked for another 7 -10 minutes and again checked.
Finally Remove the
simple, easy and traditional figgy pudding cake
from the oven and let it cool down naturally. Garnish it with dried cherries, rum soaked raisins
Notes
- the 1/4 cup brandy gives a additional flavor to the pudding.
Keywords: christmas recipe, dessert, festival, figgy christmas pudding, figgy pudding, figgy pudding cake, figgy pudding recipe, how to make, steamed pudding, steaming, sweetdish
Did You Make this Recipe?Tag on Instagram @debzrecipes or hashtag #debzrecipes !