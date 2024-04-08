Easy and Traditional Figgy Pudding Recipe, How to Make Christmas Figgy Pudding (2024)

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. You can read the privacy policy here.

Christmas Figgy Pudding Recipe is an easy and traditional dessert. It is also a very popular Christmas pudding cake. This delicious recipe for figgy pudding is very simple and easy to make at home. It’s also an old and traditional Christmas pudding. It can be prepared as a steamed figgy pudding or baked. Check how to make figgy pudding at home.

This Figgy pudding is a delicious British Dessert, also known as plum pudding or Christmas pudding

In my childhood days, I remember singing the Christmas carol “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and this in particular oh bring us some figgy pudding and bring it right here. I used to think about what is figgy pudding and finally, I got the delicious simple traditional figgy pudding recipe.

“Figgy pudding, also known as plum pudding or Christmas pudding, is a staple of the British Christmas table,” Debbie Waugh, who served the dish at a tea at the Historic Green Spring House in Alexandria, Va., told NPR. She explained that even after being called figgy or plum pudding, it contained neither when it was made traditionally. It contained more raisins and was like a cake.

What is Figgy Pudding Made Of

What is in the figgy pudding? Figgy Pudding is a traditional winter dish of sweet & savory cakes. Figgy Pudding ingredients are a mixture of dried fruits, eggs, bread crumbs or flour, butter, sugar, and a creamy layer of honey, fruits, and nuts. It also contains dried figs which are called figgy pudding.

The old version of the figgy pudding was made exactly with 13 ingredients in it. This represents Christ and 13 apostles.

This figgy pudding cake should be prepared at least a month before serving or before Christmas.

How To Make Figgy Pudding

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Next put water in the saucepan and add chopped dry figs and dates and put saucepan on the heat. When it comes to a boil remove the saucepan from the heat. Stir in baking soda in it. Let it cool down naturally. Add the figs , dates , and brandy to the blender and make a puree. Take the hand blender and mix the butter and sugar in a large bowl. Further, add the eggs to it and beat it well till it becomes fluffy. Next fold in the flour, the pureed date fig mixture, breadcrumbs , ground nutmeg , grated orange zest , walnuts , raisins , and grated dark chocolate . Add this mixture to the greased baking tray and put it in the preheated baking oven. Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour at least, until it becomes firm and gets perfectly set. Check this by inserting the toothpick in the middle of the pudding, it should come out clean. If the toothpick when removed is still sticky, pudding can be cooked for an extra 7 -10 minutes and again checked. Finally, Remove it from the oven and let it cool down naturally. Garnished the traditional Christmas figgy pudding cake with dried cherries, rum-soaked raisins

How to Make Steamed Figgy Pudding Recipe

To Make Steamed Figgy pudding all the steps mentioned above are the same.

Only instead of putting the mixture in the baking tray, pour it into the pudding mold. Tightly cover the mold with grease-proof paper or aluminum foil. Put the pudding mold in the steamer, filled half with water, and steam the pudding for 2.5 hours to 3 hours. Regularly check the water level it should not go down. Also, check the pudding by piercing the toothpick and see if it comes out clean and dry.

Sides that go well with Figgy Pudding

Delicious Christmas Figgy Pudding is served with thick whipped cream, vanilla ice cream, or fresh figs.

Equipment Needed For Figgy Pudding

Oven – to bake figgy pudding cake

– to bake figgy pudding cake Hand Blender – To mix the ingredients properly and easily

– To mix the ingredients properly and easily Saucepan – add chopped dry figs and dates and boil to make them soft

– add chopped dry figs and dates and boil to make them soft Baking Tray / Moulds – add the mixture in it for baking / steaming

/ – add the mixture in it for baking / steaming Toothpicks – to check if figgy pudding is baked