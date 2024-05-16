Easy Apricot Jam Recipe (Gluten-free, Vegan, Pectin-Free) (2024)

Published: by Felicia Lim · This post may contain affiliate links
This easy apricot jam recipe is made with just 3 simple ingredients and is ready in under an hour! Perfect for spreading on homemade bread or English muffins for breakfast, drizzling over homemade yogurt or ice cream, or even eating it by the spoonful, this homemade apricot jam is totally gluten-free, vegan, and pectin-free. Learn how to make apricot jam at home today!
My Love for Homemade Jams
My family and I visited a farm during a trip to New Zealand back when I was a little girl, and I remember waking up at the farm and being served a big pot of piping hot English breakfast tea, alongside freshly baked bread and homemade jam.
Since then, I’ve been obsessed with anytime homemade, from homemade bread (which I can’t stop baking!), and of course, homemade jams and marmalades.
From easy plum jam to strawberry jam, to kumquat marmalade, and even fig jam – I just really enjoy the process of making my own jams at home.
Stone Fruit Season is Here!
Now that it’s summer (which means that stone fruit season is here!), there is an abundance of stone fruit everywhere we go.
There are peaches (to make peach cobbler!), plums (to eat straight plucked off the tree or made into delicious plum jam), nectarines, and plenty of delicious apricots.
Apricot Lovers, Rejoice!
Naturally, each time summer rolls around, it means time to make a few jars of jam.
And this time, to take advantage of apricot season, we’re making an easy apricot jam recipe that’s bursting with apricot flavor.
Why This Recipe Works
- Super Simple: Even if this is your first time making homemade jam, don’t worry! This easy homemade apricot jam recipe is really as simple as it sounds – all you need are literally three simple ingredients and less than an hour of hands-on time.
- No Pectin Required: In this apricot preserves recipe, we don’t need pectin to create the gel-like consistency we love about jams – instead we’re using fresh lemon juice to help with that.
- Totally Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Vegan: Best of all, this recipe is naturally gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan but honestly it’s so rich and good that no one would care!
Ingredients You’ll Need:
Here’s a quick visual overview of the ingredients you’ll need for this homemade apricot jam recipe.
(For exact quantities, please scroll down to the printable recipe card at the bottom of the post.)
Ingredient Notes/Substitutions:
- Apricots:Since this is an apricot jam recipe, apricots are the star. However, if apricots are not available, feel free to use other stone fruits such as plums or peaches in equal quantities as you prefer.
- Sugar:I used granulated white sugar, but you can also use light brown sugar if you prefer. You may use a little less sugar, but I do not recommend omitting the sugar completely as it not only sweetens the recipe, but also plays a crucial role in binding the pectins and acids from the fruit to create the jam gel structure. Sugar also acts as a preservative and prevents mold from growing.
- Lemon Juice:I highly recommend using fresh lemon juice for the best flavor, but if you only have bottled lemon juice, that will work too. For best results, don’t skip adding lemon juice because the acidity of the lemon juice helps to set the jam and prevents it from becoming runny.
How to Make Apricot Jam (Step by Step):
1. Wash, Dry and Cut the Apricots
Wash and then dry the apricots. Slice the fresh fruit into halves to remove the stones before cutting them into smaller pieces.
2. Combine Ingredients
Combine apricots, sugar and lemon juice in a large pot, Dutch oven, or large saucepan, and bring to a boil.
3. Simmer, Stir, and Mash
Reduce heat to low and let the apricot mixture simmer for the next 30 minutes until the sugar dissolves, stirring occasionally and mashing the fruit with a potato masher as it cooks.
4. Let Cool
Once the fruit reaches a thick jam-like consistency, switch off the heat. If there is any foam on top of the hot jam, use a spoon to remove it. Let the apricot marmalade stand for at least 10 minutes in the pot.
5. Transfer to Jars
Once slightly cooled, spoon the apricot preserves into sterilized half-pint jars and wipe the rims of the jars clean before you screw on the seals. Let stand at room temperature until fully cooled.
Dish by Dish Tips/Tricks:
- Don’t Skip the Lemon Juice:Since we are not using added pectin to set the jam, make sure you don’t skip the lemon juice, which is required because the acidity of the lemon juice helps to bind the ingredients and create the gel-like consistency we love about jam.
- Use Sterilized Glass Jars:Make sure tosterilize your glass jarsbefore storing the apricot preserves to prevent any bacteria or mold from growing (which will cause the jam to spoil).
Recipe FAQs:
How to Store Apricot Jam
Store the apricot marmalade in jars for up to a year in a cool place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, store the jam in the refrigerator for up to 3 months.
Must I Use Fresh Lemon Juice?
I personally like using fresh lemon juice because I almost always have a bunch of fresh lemons on hand. However, you may also use bottled lemon juice if that’s what you have.
Do You Peel Apricots Before Canning?
No, it is not necessary to peel the apricots before canning. Just make sure to wash them clean before coring and cutting the apricots into small pieces.
What to Eat With Apricot Jam
Now that you know how to make apricot jam, you might be wondering what can you eat apricot jam with?
Juan and I love starting the morning with toast and jam, alongside a steeping cup of tea. So I definitely recommend you eating this delicious apricot jelly with any of our favorite homemade bread recipes:
- Soft, Fluffy Gluten-Free White Bread (Dairy-Free)
- Soft Buckwheat Bread (Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free)
- Fluffy Brown Rice Bread (Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free)
- Tender Sorghum Bread (Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free)
- Easy Gluten-Free No Knead Bread (Dairy-Free)
- Fluffy Low-Carb Buns (Gluten-Free, Paleo, Keto)
- Low-Carb Almond Flour Bread (Gluten-Free, Paleo)
- Low-Carb Coconut Flour Bread (Gluten-Free, Paleo)
Other Homemade Jam Recipes You’ll Love:
- Easy Plum Jam (Gluten-Free, Vegan)
- Mixed Berry Jam (Gluten-free, Vegan)
- Strawberry Chia Seed Jam (Gluten-Free, Vegan)
- Easy Kumquat Marmalade (Gluten-Free, Vegan)
- Homemade Fig Jam (Gluten-Free, Vegan)
- Homemade Peach Jam (Gluen-Free, Vegan)
- Homemade Strawberry Jam (Gluten-Free, Vegan)
- Homemade Grapefruit Marmalade (Gluten-Free, Vegan)
Spring/Summer Recipes to Try:
- Gluten-Free Lemon Meringue Pie (Dairy-Free)
- Vegan Lemon Cheesecake (Gluten-Free, No-Bake)
- Gluten-Free Raspberry Muffins (Dairy-Free)
- Easy Gluten-Free Madeleines (Dairy-Free)
Easy Apricot Jam Recipe (Gluten-free, Vegan, Pectin-Free)
- Author: felicia | Dish by Dish
- Total Time: 50 minutes
- Yield: 2 16oz jars 1x
- Diet: Gluten Free
Description
This easy apricot jam recipe is made with just 3 simple ingredients and is ready in under an hour! Perfect for spreading on homemade bread or English muffins for breakfast, drizzling over homemade yogurt or ice cream, or even eating it by the spoonful, this homemade apricot jam is totally gluten-free, vegan, and pectin-free. Learn how to make apricot jam at home today!
Ingredients
UnitsScale
- 2 pounds fresh apricots
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice
Instructions
- Wash, Dry and Cut the Apricots:Wash and then dry the apricots. Slice the apricots into halves to remove the stones before cutting them into smaller pieces.
- Combine Ingredients in Pot: Combine diced apricots, sugar and lemon juice in a large pot, Dutch oven, or large saucepan and bring to a boil.
- Simmer, Stir and Mash: Reduce heat to low and let ingredients simmer for the next 30 minutes, stirring occasionally and mashing the fruit as it cooks.
- Let Cool and Transfer to Jars: Once the fruit reaches a thick jam-like consistency, switch off the heat. Let the apricot jam stand for at least 10 minutes in the pot before spooning the jam into sterilized glass jars and covering.
Notes
Apricots: Since this is an apricot jam recipe, apricots are the star. However, feel free to use other stone fruits such as plums or peaches in equal quantities as you prefer.
Sugar: I used granulated white sugar, but you can also use light brown sugar if you prefer. I do not recommend omitting the sugar as it not only sweetens the recipe, but also plays a crucial role in binding the pectins and acids from the fruit to create the jam gel structure. Sugar also acts as a preservative and prevents mold from growing.
Lemon Juice:I highly recommend using fresh lemon juice for the best flavor, but if you only have bottled lemon juice, that will work too. Don’t skip adding lemon juice because the acidity of the lemon juice helps to set the jam and prevents it from becoming runny.
Use Sterilized Glass Jars: Make sure to sterilize your glass jars before storing your jam to prevent any bacteria or mold from growing (which will cause the jam to spoil).
Storing: Store the jam in jars for up to a year in a cool place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, store the jam in the refrigerator for up to 3 months.
This recipe was originally published in Nov 2016 but has since been republished to include clearer instructions, ingredients notes, and process shots.
- Prep Time: 10 mins
- Cook Time: 40 mins
- Category: Jam
- Method: Stovetop
- Cuisine: American
Nikki says
I made this jam and it taste really good but it didn’t set up real firm. I followed your directions but it just didn’t get firm. Is there something else I can do to make it firmer. Thank you.
Reply
Felicia Lim says
Hi Nikki! If you want it more firm, cook the jam a little longer so you evaporate more of the water content 🙂
Reply
Denise says
I don’t see any mention of water bathing? All my other jams have to be water bathed. Mine is cooking now. I can’t wait!!
Reply
Felicia Lim says
No water bathing needed! Hope you enjoyed this apricot jam dear!
Reply
Kim says
I don’t see any mention of peeling the apricots.?
Reply
Felicia Lim says
Hi Kim! No peeling needed 🙂 Just wash the apricots clean before cutting them!
Reply
Grace Lim says
Thanks Felicia for refreshing us by re-publishing this recipe again to salivate our tastebuds. I am reminded that I need to replenish this tantalising jam in my fridge.
With much love from us in SG,
Mum
Reply
M.M. says
Can I use dried apricots? Maybe just pre-soak them? Have a whole bunch I need to use up, somehow!
Reply
Felicia Lim says
Hi!
I don’t see why not. Just note that dried apricots tend to be much sweeter than fresh apricots, so you might want to reduce the amount of sugar used in the recipe (this will totally depend on your preference)!
Hope this helps, and see you on the blog again sometime soon!
Reply
Grace Lim says
Thank you Felicia.
This is a super simple and well-loved jam that goes pretty well with all or any kinds of bread or crackers. A great home-made item to have available in every pantry to make tea-time a great refreshment break from the daily grinds.
I was also attracted to the well-taken photos of your bottled apricot jam that I could imagine you enjoying your jam with your freshly baked bread . Yum…yum!
I love you, darling!
Mum
Reply
Felicia Lim says
Hi mummy, yes, this jam really goes well with everything! 🙂 Love you lots too!!
Reply
sinyee says
Happy birthday! May the new year be even more wonderful than this one. Good to know you are doing well – keep having the passion and the courage to try new things that you now already have in spades!
Reply
felicia | Dish by Dish says
Thank you Sin yee!
Reply
Jin Hua Choo says
Love your photos! So resplendent, just like the photographer!
Reply
felicia | Dish by Dish says
Awwww thank you sweetie!! <3
Reply
Grace Lim says
Hi Felicia,
I really like your attitude of gratitude for 2016 and posssitivity in welcoming the fast approaching 2017.
Everyday is a good day to celebrate life. In two days time you will have a better reason to do so because it is your special day – your Birthday!!!
Blessed Birthday ! May the favours and blessings of God be upon you now and always!.
Cheers with love,
Mum
Reply
felicia | Dish by Dish says
Thank you mummy. Love you lots!
Reply