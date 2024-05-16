Easy Apricot Jam Recipe (Gluten-free, Vegan, Pectin-Free) (2024)

Apricots: Since this is an apricot jam recipe, apricots are the star. However, feel free to use other stone fruits such as plums or peaches in equal quantities as you prefer.

Sugar: I used granulated white sugar, but you can also use light brown sugar if you prefer. I do not recommend omitting the sugar as it not only sweetens the recipe, but also plays a crucial role in binding the pectins and acids from the fruit to create the jam gel structure. Sugar also acts as a preservative and prevents mold from growing.

Lemon Juice:I highly recommend using fresh lemon juice for the best flavor, but if you only have bottled lemon juice, that will work too. Don’t skip adding lemon juice because the acidity of the lemon juice helps to set the jam and prevents it from becoming runny.

Use Sterilized Glass Jars: Make sure to sterilize your glass jars before storing your jam to prevent any bacteria or mold from growing (which will cause the jam to spoil).

Storing: Store the jam in jars for up to a year in a cool place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, store the jam in the refrigerator for up to 3 months.

This recipe was originally published in Nov 2016 but has since been republished to include clearer instructions, ingredients notes, and process shots.