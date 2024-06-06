Easy Bacon Halloumi Bites Recipe | Kitchen Mason (2024)

Jump to Printable Recipe Jump to Picture Recipe

(This post has been updated from the original November 2015 version to provide a better experience for you)

These little Bacon Halloumi Bites are SO simple to make and very quick to disappear! They’re ridiculously moreish and are perfect for any party, BBQ or gathering. With that beautifully squeaky halloumi wrapped up in sultry salty bacon, little hints of black pepper and tangy chives, you’re not gonna go far wrong are you?! Team it up with this perfect homemade hummus recipe and seriously – best party food EVER!

What’s not to love about them? These Bacon Halloumi Bites are little bites of heaven! It’ll be the best magic show you’ll ever put on… put the plate down and they’ll miraculously disappear! I guarantee your guests will be asking you for more, or the recipe, or both!

These little beauties are perfect for ANY occasion. Such an easy, delicious party food. If it’s more of a centre piece you’re after, this stunning festive star pull apart bread is more what you might need.

Bacon Halloumi Bites – Step by Step Picture Recipe

Here is what you will need to make 24.

Ingredients

1 x 225g Block of Halloumi Cheese

12 Rashers of Smoked Streaky Bacon

1 tbsp Freshly Chopped Chives

Black Pepper

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C and line a baking sheet with tin foil.

Then cut the halloumi block into 24 pieces and set to one side.

Take each slice of streaky bacon and stretch them out using the back of a knife. (This is to thin it out, making less go a longer way and shortening the cooking time.) Cut each slice in half.

Sprinkle each piece of bacon with some chives & black pepper. Don’t add salt as the bacon is already very salty.

Place a piece of halloumi at the end of a strip and roll it up. Repeat until everything is used up thenplace them onto the prepared tin.

Bake in the preheated oven for 18 – 20 mins until the bacon is golden and crispy.

These are best served straight from the oven. Place them onto a serving plate with some co*cktail sticks and let your guests dig in. See! I TOLD you they were easy to make!!

What’s your all time favourite party food nibble? Let me know in the comments below!

Vegan Swedish Meatballs Recipe

