Easy Baked Falafel Recipe (2024)

home › Vegan Recipes › Main Dishes 5 from 10 votes by Marly Updated 3/2/21 9 Jump to Recipe Print Recipe This post may contain affiliate links. Disclosure Policy

Learn how to make this healthy baked falafel following my simple steps. This homemade falafel recipe creates delicious patties made from chickpeas and herbs that are full of fresh flavors. This is the point where I remind you that I’m just a simple, small-town girl who grew up with a very limited palate. When I’ve traveled internationally I have often-times struggled with eating strange food. Falafel would have definitely been on my list of no-no food up through my early 20s. I just wasn’t into anything I didn’t recognize. I think it was my journey from omnivore to vegetarian (over 20 years ago), and then vegan, plant-based diet (around 13 years ago) that had a big impact on my taste buds! Now I eat all the weird food I used to hate — like beets, tomatoes, and chickpeas. It’s one reason I’m so pleased to share with you this easy falafel recipe baked.

Table of Contents show

What Makes This Recipe Shine? Fresh parsley and cilantro gives falafel their distinctive color and amazing flavor

and amazing flavor This is an easy recipe because we’re using canned chickpeas (drained and patted dry) with lots of herbs and spices

(drained and patted dry) with lots of herbs and spices Using a cookie dough dispenser creates evenly-sized doughs that you can flatten into patties for baking.

Key Ingredients You can find the full printable recipe, including ingredient quantities, below. But first, here are some explanations of ingredients and steps to help you make this recipe perfect every time. Here are the ingredients you’ll need for this recipe, including substitution ideas: Chickpeas — Yes, authentic recipes call for dried chickpeas, but did you know you can make falafel with canned chickpeas too? I use canned chickpeas to keep things simple and they still taste great!

— Yes, authentic recipes call for dried chickpeas, but did you know you can make falafel with canned chickpeas too? I use canned chickpeas to keep things simple and they still taste great! Onion & Garlic — This recipe is loaded with onion and garlic which contributes to the amazing flavor.

— This recipe is loaded with onion and garlic which contributes to the amazing flavor. Lemon juice — We’ll add just a bit of lemon juice to contribute to the fresh flavor and to add some moisture to the falafel batter.

— We’ll add just a bit of lemon juice to contribute to the fresh flavor and to add some moisture to the falafel batter. Fresh Parsley Leaves — You can find fresh parsley leaves in the produce section of most grocery stores. Don’t forget your reusable produce bags!

— You can find fresh parsley leaves in the produce section of most grocery stores. Don’t forget your reusable produce bags! Fresh Cilantro Leaves — Fresh cilantro is usually available in the produce section as well. Adding both fresh parsley and cilantro adds great flavor and color to this easy baked falafel!

— Fresh cilantro is usually available in the produce section as well. Adding both fresh parsley and cilantro adds great flavor and color to this easy baked falafel! Baking Powder — We add baking powder to the batter to give it some lift. This will help prevent your baked falafel from becoming mushy.

— We add baking powder to the batter to give it some lift. This will help prevent your baked falafel from becoming mushy. Cumin — There are a number of different seasonings you could add to your falafel, but I have settled on cumin. It adds great flavor and blends very well with the parsley and cilantro.

— There are a number of different seasonings you could add to your falafel, but I have settled on cumin. It adds great flavor and blends very well with the parsley and cilantro. Salt — We’re adding just a bit of salt to enhance the flavor profile.

— We’re adding just a bit of salt to enhance the flavor profile. Flour — The flour is a binder that helps hold the patties together. You can use all-purpose flour or gluten-free flour to make gluten-free falafel.

— The flour is a binder that helps hold the patties together. You can use all-purpose flour or gluten-free flour to make gluten-free falafel. Olive Oil — We’ll brush the falafel patties with some olive oil before baking to help them get a little crispy!

How to Make Baked Falafel

We’re setting out to make the best falafel recipe! Of course, you might be interested in my Air Fryer Falafel recipe, too. It’s a different method of cooking the falafel.

But today? We’re talking baking falafel. Here are the steps to do it:

Step One: Falafel Batter

If you’re wondering how to make falafel baked rather than fried, I’m here to tell you it’s easy. First, you’ll make the recipe for falafel batter. To do so, combine everything (except for the oil) in a food processor and pulse.

I recommend draining the chickpeas and patting them dry.

Thanks to the fresh parsley and cilantro, you’ll get a beautiful, green batter.

Step Two: Chill the Batter

Transfer the batter to a sealable container, cover, and refrigerate for at least an hour.

Marly’s Tips Make-ahead tip: You can make the batter up to 3 days before making the falafel. The batter will keep in the fridge no problem!

Step Three: Baking Falafel

Once the dough has chilled, now it’s time to get these homemade falafel baked!

First, I use a cookie dough scoop to portion out roughly a tablespoon of batter on a pan covered with parchment paper. Space them about 1 to 2 inches apart.

You can leave them as baked falafel balls, or use your fingers or the back of the scoop to flatten the balls into patties.

Then brush the top with olive oil and bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Use a spatula or tongs to flip the patties and return the pan to the oven for another 10 to 12 minutes. I like a nice, crispy edge to my chickpea falafels so bake them until the crust is golden brown.

Make the Vegan Yogurt Cucumber Sauce

There are a number of sauces you could add to your falafel, such as this simple tahini sauce. The vegan yogurt-cucumber sauce in this recipe is another favorite. Simply combine vegan yogurt with chopped cucumbers, lemon juice, and dried dill. Then drizzle this over baked falafel patties.

Reader Reviews ★★★★★

This recipe has become a favourite in our house. I’m now doubling the batch so we have leftovers as they go too quick in our house. Sarah

How to Serve Baked Falafel

You can serve this easy-baked falafel on a salad with lots of chopped romaine lettuce, red onions, and cucumber slices. Also, you can make a delicious Falafel Sandwich for a delicious and healthy meal.

Is baked falafel healthy? Falafel is a great source of fiber and plant-based nutrients. However, the average falafel is high in fat because they’re typically deep-fried. Preparing baked falafel reduces unnecessary fat and calories, making them even healthier.

Can I used canned chickpeas for falafel? You can absolutely use canned chickpeas to make homemade falafel. Although traditional falafel recipes call for dried, uncooked chickpeas, it’s easy and delicious to make them using canned chickpeas.

Vegan Mediterranean Recipes

You’ve heard how healthy the Mediterranean diet is. So, does that mean you’re looking for more vegan Mediterranean recipes? Here are some of my favorites:

Vegan Fettuccine Alfredo 60 mins total Tofu Feta 130 mins total See Also Greek Eggplant Moussaka Recipe Vegan Shakshuka 35 mins total Tahini Sauce 20 mins total

Subscribe and get a free Easy Vegan Recipes eBook Plus our latest vegan recipes, delivered right to your inbox!

Baked Falafel with Vegan Yogurt Cucumber Sauce Make these tasty Baked Falafel in the oven. It's a delicious, easy recipe. Serve it with salad or even with pita as a sandwich. 5 from 10 votes Print Pin Rate Save Course: Main Course Cuisine: Mediterranean Prep Time: 50 minutes minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes Resting Time: 5 minutes minutes Total Time: 1 hour hour 15 minutes minutes Servings: 18 falafel patties Calories: 36kcal Author: Marly McMillen Ingredients For the Falafel ▢ 1 15 oz can chickpeas, drained and patted dry

▢ 1 cup chopped white onion

▢ 6 small cloves garlic

▢ 1 tablespoon lemon juice

▢ 1 cup lightly packed parsley leaves

▢ ½ cup lightly packed cilantro leaves

▢ 1 teaspoon baking powder

▢ 2 teaspoons cumin

▢ 1 teaspoon salt

▢ ½ cup flour (either all-purpose flour or 1:1 gluten free flour)

▢ 1 tablespoon vegetable oil for sauteing For the Vegan Yogurt Cucumber Sauce ▢ 1 cup vegan plain yogurt (not vanilla flavored)

▢ ¼ cup chopped cucumbers

▢ 1 teaspoon dried dill

▢ 1 tablespoon lemon juice Instructions Add chickpeas, onion, garlic, lemon juice, parsley, cilantro, flour, baking powder, cumin, and salt to a food processor. Pulse until a coarse crumb texture is formed. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed.

Transfer the falafel mixture to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate for 1 hour (or up to 2 days before baking).

When you're ready to bake the falafel, preheat oven to 375°F/191°C. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Once the falafel mixture is chilled, use a spoon or cookie dough scooper to measure out approximately 1 tablespoon of the batter. Place on a prepared baking pan. Then use the spoon or your fingers to press the balls into patties. Repeat until all the batter has been used. You should get around 18 small patties. Brush olive oil over the top of the patties. Optional: Press a few sesame seeds into the top of each falafel.

Place the pan in the oven and bake 10–12 minutes. Then use tongs to flip patties and bake for another 10–12 minutes. For the Vegan Yogurt Cucumber Sauce While the falafel mixture bakes, prepare the vegan yogurt cucumber sauce. Whisk together the vegan yogurt, chopped cucumbers, lemon juice, and dill until combined. Add salt and pepper and stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate until time to serve.

To serve, place falafel on a plate and serve with yogurt cucumber sauce for dipping. Or add 3–4 falafel inside a halved, pita along with hummus, chopped romaine lettuce, and chopped onions. Drizzle with the sauce. Recommended Equipment Food Processor (The products above contain sponsored links to products we use and recommend) Calories: 36kcal | Carbohydrates: 6g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 135mg | Potassium: 75mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 367IU | Vitamin C: 8mg | Calcium: 39mg | Iron: 1mg The nutrition information shown is an estimate provided by an online nutrition calculator and should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice. Did you make this recipe? Leave a rating below then tag @namelymarly on Instagram and hashtag it #namelymarly. I love seeing your creations!

Enjoy!