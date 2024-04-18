Easy BBQ Baked Oven Baked Ribs Recipe | How to Bake Ribs (2024)

Published: by Wendie · 594 Comments
TheseEasy BBQ Oven Baked Ribsare tender and succulent, with a delicious homemade dry rub that is sure to be a hit at your next family gathering, Super Bowl party, or weekend dinner.
Whether you're a seasoned cook or a beginner in the kitchen, oven-baked pork ribs are foolproof and sure to impress and satisfy. Perfect pork ribs are cooked low and slow which makes them so flavorful and fall off the bone tender. Deliciously served with Creamy Mashed Potatoes, Milk Boiled Corn, Baked Beans, Ciabatta garlic bread, and a Berry Cobbler for dessert!
Which cut of ribs is best?
Baby backs come from the top of the ribcage between the spine and spare ribs. They are leaner and smaller than other cuts, making them a popular choice for those who prefer a less fatty option.
St. Louis-style ribs come from the belly of the pig and are cut from thespare ribs. They have more fat than baby back ribs, which can make them more flavorful tender ribs like these Chinese Spare Ribs. They are also larger and meatier than baby back ribs, which can make them a better choice for those who are looking for a heartier meal.
Do you prefer beef ribs? If pork ribs arent your thing try this rub on beef ribs! Or you may like my Braised Short Ribs, Slow Cooker Asian Short Ribs.
Why should I remove the membrane from ribs?
Well, you certainly can leave the membrane on and some ribs already have them removed for you, but I highly recommend it. Removing the thin outer membrane from the back of the ribs helps all the yummy dry rub get through to both sides of the ribs. Which in return makes the ribs as tender and flavorful as possible. slide a paring knife orrib skinnerunder the silver skin on the backside use your fingers to pull the membrane off the best you can, sometimes helps to grab it by using a paper towel. Here is a greatlinkto show you exactly how to remove the thin membrane.
Ingredients
- Ribs:Baby back or spare ribs or my preference St Louis style.
- Brown sugar:Either dark or light is fine.
- Paprika:I prefer smoked paprika for these ribs but regular will work if that is what you have.
- Cayenne pepper:Optional but we love a little kick!
- BBQ sauce:I like to use Kinders but you can use your favorite barbecue sauce or make ahomemadebbq sauce.
How to cook ribs in the oven
- Step 1:Preheat the oven andPat the rack of ribs dry with a paper towel and remove the membrane.
- Step 2:In a small bowl mix together the homemade spice rub.
- Step 3:Divide the rub evenly between both racks and make sure to cover both sides.
- Step 4:Wrap tightly in aluminum foil and bake the ribs.
- Step 5:Open the ribs from the foil pouch drain any extra liquid and brush on your favorite bbq sauce.
- Step 6:Broil them for a few minutes or throw them on an outdoor grill to caramelize the sauce and give them a beautiful glaze.
Why this recipe works
These are the best bbq ribs that are fantastic all year long, this is an easy recipe to teach you how to cook ribs in the oven! With these slow-cooked, flavorful, and juicy ribs, you can enjoy a tender and succulent barbecue flavor that will impress and satisfy you. Prefer to use slow cooker try myChinese Spare Ribs!
Recipe tips
- Wrap these easy-baked ribs tightly in aluminum foil which traps the air and helps them steam, which makes them so tender!
- Piling on your favorite bbq sauce and broiling them or grilling them at the end for a couple of minutes allows them to caramelize and get some char with a little smoky flavor.
- Doubling or tripling the amount of ribs will not change the cooking time.
Recipe Faq's
Should I bake ribs at 275 or 300 degrees?
When it comes to baking ribs, the ideal temperature is generally between 275-300°F. Both temperatures can work well, so the choice between them can depend on personal preference and the specific recipe you are following.
What barbecue sauce should I use?
Sweet and Tangy: This type of barbecue sauce is typically tomato-based with a balance of sweetness from ingredients like brown sugar or honey, along with tanginess from vinegar or citrus juices. It's a versatile option that pairs well with various flavor profiles.
Spicy and Smoky: If you enjoy a bit of heat and smokiness which is my personal preference likeKinders, look for barbecue sauces with ingredients like chipotle peppers, smoked paprika, or cayenne pepper. These sauces can add depth and a touch of spiciness to your ribs.
How long do you bake the ribs?
The cooking time for baking pork ribs can vary depending on the temperature, the thickness of the ribs, and personal preference for doneness. However, as a general guideline, cook ribs at a temperature of 275-300F for 2-3 hours is a common recommendation.
Can I make these in advance?
Yes, You can bake them and wrap them in aluminum foil until ready to serve. Then just bring them to room temperature and slather on the barbecue sauce and either broil them or throw them on the grill.
BBQ Oven Baked Ribs
Wendie
These Easy Oven Baked Ribs are one of the easiest recipes ever. Cooked low and slow, which makes them so flavorful and fall off the bone tender.
Prep Time 30 minutes mins
Cook Time 3 hours hrs
Total Time 3 hours hrs 30 minutes mins
Course Entrees
Cuisine American
Servings 8
Calories 633 kcal
Ingredients
- 2 racks pork ribs about 6 lbs
- 1 jar barbecue sauce
Dry Rub
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 2 teaspoon cumin
- 2 tablespoons smoked paprika
- 1-2 teaspoons cayenne pepper depending on the heat level you like
Instructions
Preheat oven to 275 degrees
In a small bowl mix dry rub until combined and set aside
Rinse pork ribs and pat dry with paper towels
Remove the membrane from the back of the ribs, I've provided a how-to link above.
Spread the dry rub all over the ribs making sure to cover both sides.
Wrap ribs tightly in foil meat side up, and place on a baking sheet
Bake for 3 hours for spare ribs, 2 hours for baby back ribs, or until fork tender
Open the foil and drain the liquid from the ribs. Brush your favorite barbecue sauce on the ribs, and broil for 5 minutes
Remove and let the ribs rest for 5-10 minutes before cutting. Serves 4-6
Video
Notes
Ribs:Baby back or spare ribs or my preference St Louis style.
Doubling or tripling the recipe will not change the cooking time.
Wrap these easy baked ribs tightly in aluminum foil which traps the air and helps them steam, which makes them so tender!
BBQ sauce:I like to use Kinders but you can use your favorite barbecue sauce or make ahomemadebbq sauce.
Can these be made in advance? Yes, You can bake them and wrap them in aluminum foil until ready to serve. Then just bring them to room temperature and slather on the barbecue sauce and either broil them or throw them on the grill.
Nutrition
Serving: 3ribsCalories: 633kcalCarbohydrates: 22gProtein: 26gFat: 30gSaturated Fat: 10gPolyunsaturated Fat: 63gTrans Fat: 1gCholesterol: 107mgSodium: 694mgFiber: 2gSugar: 17g
Comments
Kathy
Flavorable! Easy and will make again. 😋
Mike Berthiaume
I put ribs in refrigerator overnight and then add about 6 oz of co*ke or apple juice before baking.
Cindy Roach
This is hands down the best recipe!! Will never do any other way!!
Laura
I am so glad I found this recipe years ago They are so delicious. Very easy to make, the rub is out of this world and they are off the charts delicious. Don't look anywhere else. This is the recipe you need!
