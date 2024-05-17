Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe | Savory Nothings (2024)

30 minutes mins

| 37 Comments |

4.61 from 88 votes

Jump to Recipe | Updated: | by Nora

I have to say, this beef stroganoff is one of my all-time favorite recipes. It’s easy and delicious – and it’s on the table in just 30 minutes. A wonderful classic that’s gaining popularity again – try it and see for yourself!

Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe | Savory Nothings (1)

There is no easy way to say it: If you’ve never made stroganoff from scratch, you’ve been missing out. It’s so, so easy!

I make this dinner a lot for my family – mainly because it’s done so quickly, but also because it’s incredibly good.

Ingredients you’ll need

Here is an overview of the ingredients in the stroganoff (great to use as a visual grocery list at the store!). Scroll down to the recipe for quantities.

Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe | Savory Nothings (2)
  • beef: I urge you to use beef round – a stroganoff done the classic way cooks very quickly and is different from stroganoff made with ground beef/in the crockpot. You need a tender cut here. Chicken breast cut into strips can be used as a substitute.
  • mushrooms: if you don’t like mushrooms, you can just leave them out!
  • beef broth: chicken broth is OK to use if you don’t have beef; I recommend adding a teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce or soy sauce for both color and flavor.
  • sour cream: I recommend full fat sour cream, I’ve found it’s the easiest kind to add to a hot sauce without curdling.

Step by step photos

1 Brown the beef

Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe | Savory Nothings (3)

The first step is the most important, and admittedly the most time consuming one: Brown the beef in batches. Do not overcrowd the pan, do it slowly. You’ll regret it otherwise. The beef strips only take about 30-60 seconds per side, so it won’t take ages.

2 Make the sauce

Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe | Savory Nothings (4)

The second part of the recipe is done in no time – sauté onions and mushrooms, make a quick pan gravy, then toss the meat back in and finish the dish with sour cream.

Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe | Savory Nothings (5)

Tips and tricks

  • If you have your butcher cut the meat, ask him to cut it into around 2 inch strips. If you’re slicing the beef yourself, remember to cut it on the bias.
  • Don’t overcook the meat! Please don’t believe the recipes telling you to cook a classic stroganoff with beef round for a crazy amount of time. This cut of beef is delicate and only needs a very short cooking time.
  • I always stir a little hot gravy into the sour cream before I add it to the pan, this helps to keep it from curdling.
  • If your sauce hasn’t thickened enough to your liking, you can add a cornstarch slurry:Place 1-2 teaspoons of cornstarch into a jar and mix it with 1-2 tablespoons of cool water. Stir this into the stroganoff (you need to stir it in quickly and very well to evenly distribute!) and gently simmer until it has thickened.

Stroganoff FAQs

Why is my beef stroganoff tough?

Please use a tender cut here – a cut like beef chuck will not cook in the short amount of time my recipe calls for. If you used a tender cut and it’s still tough, the most likely answer is you overcooked it. It really only needs 30-60 seconds of browning per side.

Why is this dish called stroganoff?

Did you hear about the dish being named after the old Russian Count Stroganov in the 19th century, too? Well, I certainly did, until I found out this actually isn’t the most probable answer. The name still seems to go back to his family (I haven’t found anything conclusive), but the real popularity of the dish in the US only began after World War II, when foreign flavors and dinner parties started to pop up in the suburbs. Read more here.

Sorry about that food history nerd blip – I find it so fascinating!

Our favorite side dishes

My family really enjoys their beef stroganoff with something to mop up all of the sauce – think egg noodles or mashed potatoes (I have a great recipe for mashed potatoes made in the instant pot right here!). If you’re using chicken instead of beef, rice is especially great!

Personally, I love a side of my sautéed green beans, and a crisp and creamy cucumber salad.

Even if you’ve grown up with ground beef in your stroganoff – I do hope you’re going to give this more classic version a try. Named after Count Stroganov or not, it most certainly is royally delicious!

Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe | Savory Nothings (6)

More comfort food classics

  • Homemade Shepherd’s Pie
  • Easy Swedish Meatballs
  • Instant Pot Pot Roast
  • Homemade Salisbury Steak

You can also browse all of my beef recipes here, and all of my quick dinner recipes here.

PSIf you try this recipe, please leavea review in the comment section and add a star rating in the recipe card – I appreciate your feedback! Follow along onPinterest,FacebookorInstagram.

Printable recipe

Printable Recipe Card

Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe | Savory Nothings (11)

Save Recipe

Easy Beef Stroganoff

This is such an easy classic, you'll make it again and again! To avoid chewy beef, make sure to only sear the strips of meat for a short amount of time – that way they stay tender. We serve stroganoff over egg noodles or with mashed potatoes, but you can use whatever will help you mop up all of that delicious sauce.

Recipe by Nora from Savory Nothings

made it? tap the stars to add your rating!

4.61 from 88 votes

Print Add Review

Recipe details

Prep 10 minutes mins

Cook 20 minutes mins

Total 30 minutes mins

Servings 6 servings

Difficulty Easy

Equipment

Ingredients

  • 1.5 pounds beef round cut into strips
  • 4 tablespoons flour or more as needed
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 onion finely diced
  • ½ pound mushrooms sliced
  • 1 (10 oz) can beef broth
  • ½ cup water or more as needed
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 (8 oz) pot sour cream

Instructions

  • Prep beef:

    Toss beef strips in flour (add 1-2 extra tablespoons of flour for a thicker sauce).

  • Brown beef:

    Heat butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Brown the beef, 30-60 seconds per side (this cut of beef comes out tough if overcooked). Do not overcrowd the pan – work in batches if needed! Remove the browned beef to a plate, tent with aluminum foil and set aside.

  • Sauté vegetables:

    Add onion and mushrooms to the hot skillet and sauté until softened, adding more butter as needed.

  • Deglaze pan:

    Pour beef broth into the pan, scraping any browned bits off the bottom of the skillet. Simmer until it has thickened into a gravy. Add more broth as needed to yield preferred thickness of sauce, and season with salt to taste.

    See Also
    Simple Instant Pot Fried Recipe - Hibachi Style Fried Rice in Instant PotEgg Foo Young Recipe - Better than Takeout!Potato Salad With Capers and Anchovies Recipe33 Traditional Australian Food Recipes In 2024

  • Finish sauce:

    Stir meat back into the sauce and warm through. Stir a litte of the sauce into the sour cream (to warm it up so it doesn’t split!), then quickly stir it into the sauce in the pan. Serve immediately with your favorite sides.

Want to save this recipe?Create an account for free to start your personal recipe box. Save any recipe by tapping the heart in the bottom right corner.

Join Now

Notes

Ingredient notes:

  • beef: I urge you to use beef round – a stroganoff done the classic way cooks very quickly and is different from stroganoff made with ground beef/in the crockpot. You need a tender cut here. Chicken breast cut into strips can be used as a substitute.
  • mushrooms: if you don’t like mushrooms, you can just leave them out!
  • beef broth: chicken broth is OK to use if you don’t have beef; I recommend adding a teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce or soy sauce for both color and flavor.
  • sour cream: I recommend full fat sour cream, I’ve found it’s the easiest kind to add to a hot sauce without curdling.

Cooking tips

  • do brown the beef in batches (I know it’s annoying, but it’s worth it!) – if you overcrowd the pan, it will turn out soggy
  • don’t overcook the meat! please don’t believe the recipes telling you to cook stroganoff for a crazy amount of time. This cut of beef is delicate and only needs a short cooking time.
  • If you don’t like mushrooms, you can just leave them out!

For a thicker sauce:

If your sauce hasn’t thickened enough to your liking, you can add a cornstarch slurry.Place 1-2 teaspoons of cornstarch into a jar and mix it with 1-2 tablespoons of cool water.

Stir this into the stroganoff (you need to stir it in quickly and very well to evenly distribute!) and gently simmer until it has thickened.

Not Freezer Friendly!

I frequently get eMails about freezing this dish, but I do not recommend it.

The quality of the meat will not be the same as cooked fresh, and the sauce with the sour cream and mushrooms is not the best for reheating.

Nutrition

Serving: 1servingCalories: 478kcalCarbohydrates: 9gProtein: 33gFat: 34gSaturated Fat: 15gPolyunsaturated Fat: 14gCholesterol: 131mgSodium: 468mgFiber: 1gSugar: 3g

Nutrition is an estimate.

More recipe information

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: American

I first published this recipe on September 16, 2019. I updated it on May 18, 2020 to make it more helpful to you.

Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe | Savory Nothings (12)
About Nora
When I got married to my professional chef husband, I realized I had to step up my game in the kitchen. Now I share my favorite foolproof family recipes here on Savory Nothings: Chef-approved, kid-vetted and easy enough for everyday home cooks like you and me! Learn more.

Reader Interactions

< Previous Post Next Post >

Add a Review or Ask a Question

Comments

  1. Shea says

    Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe | Savory Nothings (15)
    We used moose meat 🙂
    Browned it with garlic, onions and salt. Added full fat plain yogurt instead of sour cream. My kids ate it all up!!!! So yum!

    Reply

    • Nora says

      Ooooh, moose! So interesting, Shea – I’m sure that made it extra special. Glad my recipe served you well.

      Reply

  2. Celina McNulty says

    I made this last night. It was so easy and wonderful.

    Reply

  3. Julie M says

    Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe | Savory Nothings (16)
    This is how I make mine, too. I like to serve it over white rice that has a small amount of frozen peas mixed in.

    Reply

  4. David Baeder says

    Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe | Savory Nothings (17)
    I made this for dinner last night, with a few modifications. For the meat, I used a 14 oz. package of Great Value Sandwich Steaks (which are very thinly cut sirloin). I also made my own beef broth using Better than Bullion. The Sandwich Steaks are a huge time saver, but they’re so thinly sliced, they’re a bit too fragile. I also thought the sauce needed more salt, but I like my food saltier than most. I also added just a pinch of tarragon. I didn’t add the Worcestershire sauce, but probably will next time. We also used reduced fat sour cream. That being said, it still came out great. Most recipes for Stroganoff call for mustard, which I detest, so I was glad to see that this recipe did not call for mustard. Next time, I’ll try to follow the recipe a little closer! I gave this recipe five stars, but even with my substitutions, it was still at least 4 stars. I think I might also try this recipe with chicken and chicken broth.

    Reply

    • Nora says

      Thanks for sharing your experience with the recipe, David! I appreciate the suggestions and helpful comments. Glad it worked out well for you – and I’m sure it’s delicious with chicken.

      Reply

  5. Judith graham says

    I always put a small can of tomato juice in the sauce! Sounds crazy but it adds a delicious taste to the sauce!

    Reply

    • Nora says

      That’s such an interesting tip, Judith. I will give it a try next time I make Stroganoff!

      Reply

  6. E.B. says

    Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe | Savory Nothings (18)
    I followed the recipe and browned the beef, small batches at the time and it came out great! The beef wasn’t tough, the only thing I did was to add besides the spur cream a 1/4 of heavy cream and my family loved it.

    See Also
    Lemony White Bean Soup With Turkey and Greens Recipe

    Reply

    • Nora says

      Glad the recipe worked out well for you!

      Reply

  7. Patricia Jones says

    Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe | Savory Nothings (19)
    New cook here – I have made twice already – this is really good and easy!

    Reply

  8. Jenny says

    Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe | Savory Nothings (20)
    I made this tonight and it was lovely! I always thought that round steak needed more cooking, but I followed your advice and it was perfect! Thank you.

    Reply

    • Nora says

      I’m so glad, Jenny!

      Reply

  9. Jackie says

    Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe | Savory Nothings (21)
    Instead of the 1/2 cup of water, use beer. My Dad used to make it that way and the flavor is awesome!

    Reply

    • Nora says

      That’s a very interesting twist, never heard before, Jackie. I will do some research on this, very intriguing! Thanks for sharing.

      Reply

  10. Kathy says

    I added about a half tsp. of Worcestershire sauce and a tab. Of tomatoe paste. Great recipe and really good. Pretty simple to make. Thanks so much!❤️

    Reply

  11. anne morrison says

    Made it ..it was good

    Reply

    • Nora says

      I’m so glad, Anne!

      Reply

  12. Rose says

    Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe | Savory Nothings (22)
    My all time favourite I go to every time !!!

    Reply

    • Nora says

      I’m so glad, Rose!

      Reply

  13. Jmac says

    Company approved.

    Reply

    • Nora says

      I’m so glad!

      Reply

  14. Sharon says

    Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe | Savory Nothings (23)
    Very happy with this meal/recipe. I am learning to cook and this was easy enough for me to get right.

    Reply

    • Nora says

      I’m so glad, Sharon!

      Reply

  15. Christine Rose Cunningham says

    Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe | Savory Nothings (24)
    My family of 8 loved this and my 10 year old said she wants it for her birthday dinner 🙂 A ringing endorsem*nt. For little ones I prefer really small cubes of beef or ground beef – just so it is easy to chew

    Reply

  16. Soitza Devlin says

    Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe | Savory Nothings (25)
    I made it without cream and this recipe is a keeper!
    Thanks.

    Reply

  17. Nova Hauser says

    Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe | Savory Nothings (26)
    This recipe was good! My entire family ages 5-36 enjoyed it! We used boneless ribeye steak, gluten-free flour and gluten-free pasta and it turned out great!

    Reply

  18. Kentrell says

    Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe | Savory Nothings (27)
    Had the chance to make this dish tonight. Very happy family..

    Reply

  19. Conscience says

    I loved this recipe. I cooked it twice and it was a hit with the family.

    Reply

    • Nora Rusev says

      Conscience, I’m so happy to hear this!

      Reply

  20. Michael says

    It was pretty easy. Used 3 tbls of flour. I also added some cooking wine along with the beef broth when I deglazed.

    Reply

  21. Robin says

    Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe | Savory Nothings (28)
    In your directions it stated chicken broth, but in ingredients it stated beef. I did use the Chicken, though I thought you meant Beef, and it was great!

    Reply

    • Nora Rusev says

      Robin, so sorry about that! I fixed the recipe ASAP. Glad it still turned out well for you!

      Reply

  22. Deborah says

    Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe | Savory Nothings (29)
    Exactly crazy delicious. Family loved it!

    Reply

  23. gill says

    Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe | Savory Nothings (30)
    This was such a great recipe – so easy and delicious!

    Reply

    • Nora Rusev says

      I’m very glad to hear, Gill!

      Reply

  24. Tiffanie says

    Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe | Savory Nothings (31)
    This is the best stroganoff I’ve ever made! Thank you!

    Reply

Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe | Savory Nothings (2024)

FAQs

What is stroganoff sauce made of? ›

What is stroganoff sauce made of? Stroganoff sauce is a sour cream gravy made with beef broth that's thickened with flour. It's flavoured with mustard and has mushrooms in it. I love the pale brown creamy colour against the deep golden brown seared beef!

View More
What is a substitute for beef broth in beef stroganoff? ›

Like beef broth, chicken broth is a kitchen staple and makes a good substitute if you are all out of the meaty broth. This savory, salty liquid has a milder flavor than beef broth but is a good one-to-one replacement. Chicken broth also has a similar nutrition profile to beef broth, low in calories and high in sodium.

Get More Info Here
What is a substitute for sour cream in stroganoff? ›

Greek yogurt is a healthy alternative to the traditionally used sour cream in beef stroganoff recipes, so you can be confident that your family is getting a satisfying, healthy meal. Fresh dill and paprika will provide a sweet, slightly smoky garnish to top off the dish.

Discover More Details
What cut of meat is best for beef stroganoff? ›

Traditionally, tenderloin is the meat of choice for Stroganoff, and after testing out a few alternatives—strip steak and ribeye along with more inexpensive cuts like flap meat, hanger, flank, and skirt—I decided to stick with tradition (flap meat and hanger came in a close second).

View Details
What can I use in stroganoff instead of Worcestershire sauce? ›

We always recommend sticking with the original recipe, as that will produce the best results. However, soy sauce is a 1:1 substitute, and the closest and most recommended substitute for Worcestershire sauce.

Discover More Details
How to add more flavor to beef stroganoff? ›

Whisk liquid from mushrooms and beef into sauce and simmer to incorporate. Stir about 1/2 cup of hot sauce into sour cream, then stir mixture back into sauce. Add mushrooms and beef; heat to warm through, about 1 minute. Adjust seasonings with salt and pepper and serve over buttered egg noodles.

Learn More
Can I use gravy instead of beef stock? ›

NO! One might use stock in making gravy, but you can also use broth, or juices from the process of co*king meat, but stock and gravy are not the same thing. Stock is a liquid that is prepared by simmering bones, meat, and/or vegetables in water. The goal is to extract flavors, aroma, and nutrients from the ingredients.

Keep Reading
Can I use Worcestershire sauce instead of beef broth? ›

Worcestershire sauce offers complex umami flavors that take care of the salt factor required in the dish and can even make it a better flavorful choice versus something like soy sauce. To use Worcestershire sauce as a substitute, add 1 tablespoon to 1 cup of water or vegetable broth for each cup of beef broth.

Learn More Now
What is a substitute for 1 cup of sour cream? ›

Mayonnaise. Here's an ingredient you probably have on hand: mayonnaise! You can use it as a cup-for-cup replacement for sour cream in most recipes—including baked goods! (Mayo adds a ton of moisture to things like cakes and muffins because it's made from eggs and oil.)

Show Me More
Is mayonnaise a good substitute for sour cream? ›

2. Mayonnaise. While its ingredients vary from other cream-based substances, mayonnaise is a common sour cream substitute due to both its texture and wide availability in most kitchens. It is a perfect 1:1 substitute for baking, where it confers the same amount of moisture as sour cream.

Learn More Now

Can you add sour cream to stroganoff without curdling? ›

How do you keep sour cream from curdling in beef stroganoff? Remove some of the liquid from your stroganoff and allow it to cool. In a small bowl, take several tablespoons of the sour cream (or however much you require) and then add a teaspoon of the cooled liquid from the stew.

Learn More
How do I thicken my beef stroganoff sauce? ›

First, in a separate bowl, create a cornstarch slurry by mixing equal parts of cornstarch (start with one or two tablespoons) and cold water. Ensure it's well mixed, aiming for a smooth consistency without lumps. Once your slurry is ready, slowly introduce it to the simmering stroganoff, stirring continuously.

Read More
What's the difference between stroganoff and goulash? ›

Traditional goulash is a stew/soup, usually using a cheaper cut of meat suited to slow cooking. It usually contains potatoes and other vegetables, as well as noodles. A true stroganoff consists of paprika-dusted fillet steak quickly pan fried with mushrooms and onions in a sour cream and brandy sauce.

Discover More
Does stroganoff contain paprika? ›

Crumble in the stock cube and stir in the paprika and tomato purée. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the beef consommé, mushrooms and mustard. Bring to the boil then lower the heat and simmer for 10–15 minutes, or until the volume of liquid has reduced by half.

Get More Info
Does beef stroganoff contain sour cream? ›

Great homemade beef stroganoff features a thick, flavorful sauce made with the help of a slurry of flour and broth. Bringing everything to a boil towards the end of your cook time really helps to thicken the sauce in our Classic Beef Stroganoff dish, while adding sour cream afterwards makes it deliciously creamy.

View More
What does stroganoff taste like? ›

I think of beef stroganoff as having the warm comforting taste of a slow-cooked stew with the cooking style of a stir-fry. In this beef stroganoff recipe, thinly sliced beef is sauteed until just sealed, but still rare (and never chewy!)

Discover More Details
Does stroganoff contain cream? ›

Add white pepper and salt. Add the Beef and cook until browned slightly. Add fresh mushrooms until softened. Add Double Cream and bring to the boil slightly.

Read On
Top Articles
The 6 Best Wireless Gaming Headsets - Winter 2024: Reviews
Apple stellt iPhone 14 Pro und iPhone 14 Pro Max vor
Welcome to LWN.net [LWN.net]
Welcome to LWN.net [LWN.net]
Latest Posts
Download a VPN app for iOS
How to use and configure a VPN on your iPhone or iPad
Article information

Author: Ray Christiansen

Last Updated:

Views: 6663

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (69 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Ray Christiansen

Birthday: 1998-05-04

Address: Apt. 814 34339 Sauer Islands, Hirtheville, GA 02446-8771

Phone: +337636892828

Job: Lead Hospitality Designer

Hobby: Urban exploration, Tai chi, Lockpicking, Fashion, Gunsmithing, Pottery, Geocaching

Introduction: My name is Ray Christiansen, I am a fair, good, cute, gentle, vast, glamorous, excited person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.