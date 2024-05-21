Easy Beignet Recipe - Dessert for Two (2024)

Beignets from scratch are the ultimate recipe to make at home. Get a taste of New Orleans beignets in your kitchen with this easy recipe for homemade beignets. The dough comes together quickly with just a one-hour rise time, and it can also be kept in the fridge for up to 3 days before frying. These puffy donuts with a hollow center covered in an obscene amount of powdered sugar can't be missed!

This Beignets Recipe may be life-changing.

I’m just going to say it: this is the best recipe to ever come out of my kitchen. Apologies for being so demonstrative, but I'm still on a powdered sugar high.

I am an absolute beignet lover. I grew up in Texas, so the box mix of Cafe du Monde beignets was common on our HEB store shelves. We bought and made the box mix often in college. One person would be in charge of frying the dough in the oil, the next person would scoop them out of the oil when they were golden brown on both sides, and the newbie in the kitchen would be in charge of dunking the freshly fried dough squares in powdered sugar. We loved putting the newbie in charge of the powdered sugar, so that they could keep asking us 'how much powdered sugar?,' and we could keep saying 'more more more!'

However, it wasn't until my honeymoon that I tasted my first real authentic beignet from Cafe du Monde in New Orleans. Upon the first bite, my husband and I sat there in a trance: guzzling chicory coffee and eating beignets so quickly. We had little regard for the amount of powdered sugar on our face, or for the amount accumulating on the table and floor. The absolute delight you experience upon the first bite of these square-shaped pieces of dough that are deep-fried and generously sprinkled with confectioners sugar is life-changing.

What is a beignet?

A beignet is a yeast-risen dough that is rolled out, cut into square shapes, and deep-fried until golden brown. A hollow pocket forms in the center of the beignet when frying. Right when the beignets come out of the frying oil, they are rolled in copious amounts of powdered sugar. The dough is special because it only needs one rise to be ready to cook, and because it contains shortening, eggs, and boiling water.

What does a beignet taste like?

A beignet tastes very similar to a powdered sugar doughnut because both are deep-fried and then rolled in a coating.

Easy Beignet Recipe ingredients

Active Dry Yeast. We're using active dry yeast for this recipe, because it can be 'proofed' or checked before proceeding with the recipe. By combining the yeast with a pinch of sugar and warm water and waiting to see if it becomes foamy, we are certain our dough will rise before adding the rest of the ingredients.

Shortening.This recipe uses vegetable shortening, and while it can be substituted with butter, I really don't recommend it. Shortening is what creates the pocket of air in the center of the beignet. This is because shortening contains absolutely no water, while butter contains water.

Sugar.We need a small amount of sugar for the dough, plus an extra pinch for waking up the yeast and helping it rise.

Whole Milk.

Egg. This is a small-batch beignet recipe that makes 4-5 large beignets, so we only need an egg white.

All-Purpose Flour.

Oil for Frying. I like any kind of neutral oil for frying sweets: canola oil, vegetable oil, or grapeseed oil. Do not use anything with a strong flavor, like olive oil or coconut oil.

Powdered Sugar.

What is the best beignet oil?

Any neutral oil is great for frying, such as canola oil, vegetable oil, avocado oil, or grapeseed oil. The legendary Cafe du Monde uses cottonseed oil for frying.

How to make Beignets

Gather the ingredients: yeast, shortening, sugar, milk, egg white, and flour. Have the oil in a large, deep pot with a thermometer clipped to the side. In a medium bowl, add 2 tablespoons of warm water, ½ teaspoon of active dry yeast, and a small pinch of sugar. Stir this together, and let it sit for 5 minutes to become foamy. In a separate bowl, combine 2 teaspoons of shortening, 1 tablespoon of sugar, 3 tablespoons of whole milk, and the egg white. Whisk very well to combine. Pour the 3 tablespoons of boiling water slowly into the shortening mixture. Test this mixture with a thermometer, and when it is between 110-115-degrees Fahrenheit, stir it into the yeast mixture. Once everything is combined, add 1 ¼ cups of flour and a pinch of salt. When the dough is fully mixed, cover it with plastic wrap and let it rise in warm place for 1 hour. You can make this dough up to 3 days ahead of time and store in the fridge. Let rest at room temperature until its easy to roll out and proceed. Meanwhile, heat the oil to 360 degrees Fahrenheit. Place the risen dough on a floured surface, and roll it gently into an 8-inch by 4-inch rectangle. Use a pizza wheel to cut it into 8 pieces--cut it in half first, and cut each half into quarters. You may also make 4 large beignets instead of 8 small ones! When the oil is at 360, drop in 3 pieces of dough. Fry for 1-2 minutes, flip and fry for another minute. Move to wire rack to drain any excess oil, and then toss with powdered sugar. Repeat with remaining dough, monitoring the temperature of the oil to ensure it stays near 360.

You can double or triple this recipe to get more beignets easily, just follow it exactly (use only egg whites, not the whole egg).

Beignet Recipe Easy tips and tricks

Use a thermometer to ensure your oil is at the proper temperature. This is the one that I like.

is the one that I like. Use a deep pot anytime you are frying to prevent oil from overflowing.

You can make this dough ahead of time and store it in the fridge for up to 3 days before frying.

How to serve Beignets

Do you eat beignets hot or cold?

Beignets are meant to be eaten hot, within moments of coming out of the fryer. Wash them down with a cup of milky chicory coffee.

Beignet Recipe storage:

Just like regular fried foods and doughnuts, beignets do not keep very well. Overtime, they become soft and soggy. This recipe is small batch, and meant to be eaten the same day it's made.

Easy Beignets Recipe FAQs

What's the difference between a donut and a beignet?

A donut can be dipped in any kind of coating (glaze, frosting, cinnamon sugar, or powdered sugar) and stuffed with anything (creams or jelly), while beignets are only rolled in powdered sugar. Very good beignets have a hollow center, or pocket of air (see the photos below), while donuts do not. Donut dough always rises twice so that it keeps its shape better when fried, while beignets only need to rise once. Beignets and donuts both fry at the same temperature, however.

Are beignets like funnel cakes?

Absolutely not: funnel cakes are made of pancake batter that is deep-fried. Funnel cake batter does not contain yeast, nor does it require a rising time. Beignets are more similar to donuts than funnel cakes.

Are beignets French or Louisianan?

Beignets are French-inspired doughnuts created in Louisiana by French settlers.

Are beignets supposed to be doughy?

On the inside, beignets should be light and fluffy, like a regular fried doughnut. If your final product is doughy, the oil might have been too cool when you added the beignets, causing them to absorb oil and become doughy. Use a thermometer to ensure the temperature is 360-degrees Fahrenheit before adding your dough.

