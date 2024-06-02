Easy Blueberry Cobbler Recipe with Cookie Dough Crust (2024)

Published: May 2, 2018 · Modified: Jun 21, 2023 by Erin Henry · This post may contain affiliate links · 37 Comments

Blueberry Cobbler with Cookie Dough Crust is the best dessert recipe! Scoopsof buttery sugar cookie dough are placed over the juicy blueberryfilling tocreate an amazing golden cookie crust! Easy to make with fresh or frozen blueberries.

This delightful dessert combines the classic flavors of sweet blueberries with a hint of lemon and a buttery, golden-brown cookie dough topping. Mmmm!

From the first bite to the last, you'll savor the perfect balance of tartness and sweetness in every spoonful. Easy to make and impossible to resist, our blueberry cobbler is the perfect summer dessert!

Why You'll Love This Recipe

EASY TO PREPARE . Cobblers are easy to make. Place some delicious fruit in a bowl with sugar, vanilla, spice, and cornstarch to thicken the fruit, then make a topping and bake. Easy, peasy!

. Cobblers are easy to make. Place some delicious fruit in a bowl with sugar, vanilla, spice, and cornstarch to thicken the fruit, then make a topping and bake. Easy, peasy! THAT TOPPING! You are going to love the sugar cookie dough topping. The buttery dough pairs perfectly with the blueberry filling.

You are going to love the sugar cookie dough topping. The buttery dough pairs perfectly with the blueberry filling. USE FRESH OR FROZEN BERRIES. No matter what time of year, you can make this cobbler recipe because you can use fresh or frozen berries in the filling. Cobbles are full of juicy fruit goodness!

Ingredient Notes For the Cookie Dough Topping: All-purpose flour - we recommend spooning the flour into the measuring cup and leveling it with a knife for accurate measuring.

baking powder - this will act as your evening agent in the cookie dough.

pinchof salt

butter- we like to use unsalted butter to control the amount of salt in the recipe. You'll need to remove this from the fridge so it gets to room temperature before use.

white sugar - you could use brown sugar if you want a deeper flavor.

egg - you'll need one large egg yolk. The fat gives the batter an extra-rich flavor and a velvety texture.

vanilla extract - pure vanilla extract yields the best flavor. For the Fruit Filling: 2pintsof fresh summer blueberries or 24 ounces of frozen blueberries

cornstarch- cornstarch thickens the filling to a nice consistency. Depending on how juicy you like it, you'll use 2-3 tablespoons.

white sugar

ground cinnamon - adds just a hint of warm spice.

vanilla extract - for maximum flavor, pure vanilla extract is recommended.

lemon juice - lemon balances the sweetness of the berries perfectly. Find the full recipe and instructions in the printable recipe card below.

Variations

You can make this fruit cobbler with blackberries, mixed berries, or peaches. All are equally delicious!

PRO TIP: If baking for a crowd, you can easily double this homemade blueberry cobbler recipe. Just use one large egg and double the rest of the ingredients. Use a 9 x 13-inch pan.

Step-by-Step Instructions MAKE BLUEBERRY FILLING. Place all the ingredients for your blueberry filling in a large bowl and mix until combined (Image 1). MAKE COBBLER TOPPING. After preheating your oven to 375 degrees F, place your dry ingredients in a medium bowl, mix, and set them aside. Now, beat your butter and sugar in a bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy, about 1 minute. Beat in the egg yolk and vanilla until mixed thoroughly. Stir in the flour mixture into the wet ingredients until just combined. PLACE FILLING IN BAKING PAN. Finally, place the fruit filling into an 8-inch square baking pan or 9-inch round deep baking dish or pie plate. You can add a little lemon zest to the blueberry mixture if you want some added lemon flavor. PLACE COOKIE DOUGH ATOP THE FILLING. Now, drop the cookie dough topping evenly over the top of the berries (Image 2). Try to make sure the scoops of cookie dough aren't touching if you can. BAKE. Place in your preheated oven and bake at 375 degrees F. (190 degrees C.) for 45-55 minutes. And enjoy!! It's done when the crust is crisp and golden brown. Serving your cobbler right out of the oven is best, so plan accordingly!! One way to enjoy it is with a large scoop of vanilla ice cream!!

Expert Tips

MAKE AHEAD - You can make your filling and cookie dough beforehand, layer them in the baking dish, and then bake when ready to serve.

- You can make your filling and cookie dough beforehand, layer them in the baking dish, and then bake when ready to serve. BLUEBERRIES - We enjoy this Blueberry dessert a lot during the summertime with fresh blueberries, but frozen blueberries work great, too—no need to thaw frozen berries. Just increase the cornstarch a little.

- We enjoy this Blueberry dessert a lot during the summertime with fresh blueberries, but frozen blueberries work great, too—no need to thaw frozen berries. Just increase the cornstarch a little. CORNSTARCH - If you like a juicier cobbler, use 2 tablespoons of cornstarch instead of 3.

- If you like a juicier cobbler, use 2 tablespoons of cornstarch instead of 3. BAKING DISH - You can use a 9-inch pie plate or an 8 x 8-inch square baking dish for the recipe.

- You can use a 9-inch pie plate or an 8 x 8-inch square baking dish for the recipe. SERVING SUGGESTIONS - This delicious cobbler is best served warm and with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or whipped cream 🙂

It's wonderful to freeze fresh berries to use throughout the year. However, you must make this blueberry recipe at least once, well, maybe twice or thrice before the berry season ends!

How To Store

Store leftover cobbler covered in plastic wrap or place it in an airtight container and keep it in the fridge for 4-5 days.

To Reheat

Blueberry cobbler is best served warm, so reheat it in the microwave or oven.

OVEN - We recommend reheating in the oven to crisp the topping. First, remove it from the fridge and let it come to room temperature. Then, bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees F. for about 20 minutes or until warmed through. Place aluminum foil over it if it starts to brown too much.

- We recommend reheating in the oven to crisp the topping. First, remove it from the fridge and let it come to room temperature. Then, bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees F. for about 20 minutes or until warmed through. Place aluminum foil over it if it starts to brown too much. MICROWAVE - Heat at 30-second intervals until the desired temperature.

Recipes FAQs

Can you use store-bought cookie dough? Yes, you can use store-bought sugar cookie dough for the topping instead of making your own. Why do you put cornstarch in a cobbler? The cornstarch willthicken the juices so that your blueberry cobbler doesn't turn out too runny. Do you need to cover the cobbler while baking? Most of the time, you do not need to cover your fruit cobbler recipe while baking. However, if the top is getting too brown and the filling isn't bubbling yet, loosely cover it with aluminum foil for the remaining baking time.

Printable Recipe

Blueberry Cobbler with Cookie Dough Crust Recipe This blueberry cobbler recipe is so good! It is best served warm and pairs well with vanilla ice cream. Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes Cook Time: 55 minutes minutes Total Time: 1 hour hour 10 minutes minutes Servings: 8 -inch square or 9-inch pie pan Calories: 306kcal Author: Erin Henry Equipment ▢ deep dish pie plate

▢ mixing bowl

▢ Spatula or cooking spoon Ingredients For Cookie Dough Crust ▢ ½ cup all-purpose flour

▢ ¼ teaspoon baking powder

▢ Pinch of salt

▢ 8 Tablespoons butter (room temperature)

▢ ½ cup white granulated sugar

▢ 1 large egg yolk

▢ ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract For Fruit Filling ▢ 2 pints fresh or 24 ounces frozen blueberries

▢ 2-3 teaspoons cornstarch (depending on how juicy you like it)

▢ ½ cup white granulated sugar

▢ ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

▢ 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

▢ 1 teaspoon lemon juice (fresh is best) Instructions MAKE BLUEBERRY FILLING . Place all the ingredients for your blueberry filling in a large bowl and mix until combined.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. For cookie dough crust, mix flour, baking powder, and salt in a small bowl and then set aside.

Beat butter and sugar until fluffy on medium-high with an electric mixer. Beat in egg yolk and vanilla until mixed thoroughly. Stir in dry ingredients until just combined.

Place fruit mixture into an 8-inch square baking pan or 9-inch round deep-dish pie plate. Drop cookie dough topping evenly over the fruit mixture. Try to make sure the cookie dough isn't touching.

Bake until golden brown, 45-55 minutes. Place a piece of tin foil over the cobbler if cookie dough gets too brown before it's done baking. Serve warm—pairs well with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream. Notes This blueberry cobbler is best when you serve it warm—it pairs well with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream. Enjoy this Blueberry dessert with fresh berries, or frozen blueberries work great, too. Nutritional information is approximate and was calculated using a recipe nutrition label generator and will vary based on cooking methods and brands of ingredients used. Nutrition Calories: 306kcal | Carbohydrates: 48g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 12g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 54mg | Sodium: 104mg | Potassium: 115mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 36g | Vitamin A: 450IU | Vitamin C: 11.7mg | Calcium: 22mg | Iron: 0.8mg Course: Dessert Cuisine: American

Originally published: May 2, 2018

Updated: June 21, 2023