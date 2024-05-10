Easy Bruschetta Recipe - Cooking Classy (2024)

This easy bruschetta recipe is a refreshing go-to summer appetizer that will leave everyone satisfied and coming back for more. Perfect for summer parties, weeknight dinners, or even weekend brunch!

Classic Easy Bruschetta Recipe

There’s nothing quite like a good fresh and flavorful bruschetta appetizer to get your meal started. It’s one of the classic things to order at an Italian restaurant, and now you’ll love that you can make it at home, any time you want!

With good quality tomatoes everywhere this time of year, there is no excuse to say no to this easy fresh bruschetta made with fresh basil, balsamic vinegar, and spread on a warm slice of perfectly crisp toasted bread.

It’s seriously a swoon-worthy recipe you need to try this season!

What Ingredients Go Into Fresh Bruschetta?

Extra virgin olive oil – I prefer extra virgin olive oil but regular olive oil will work too, along with any other oils of your choice

Minced fresh garlic – Make sure the garlic is minced not chopped, as minced has a more intense flavor you won’t want to miss.

Roma tomatoes – These are full of flavor with a tangy, garden-fresh tomato taste that’s best for making bruschetta.

Balsamic vinegar – An essential ingredient for that authentic bruschetta taste.

Kosher salt – You can use regular salt as a replacement if you don’t have or can’t find kosher salt.

Black pepper – Adds a little bit of spice that helps bring out the flavors along with the salt.

Basil ribbons – Fresh basil really pulls the whole flavor combo together

French bread – When sliced and toasted its the best crispy texture for this recipe

Finely shredded parmesan cheese – Try fresh parmesan to really get an all-over fresh recipe you’ll love.

What are Basil Ribbons?

You may have noticed in the ingredients, basil ribbons are listed as a key component. If you are unsure of what that is, no worries!

I will let you know now, it’s not something you can just pick up at the grocery store, pre-prepared. To make basil ribbons you will buy regular basil leaves, and follow a few steps to cut them into ribbons, a process that’s often called chiffonade.

How To Chiffonade:

Stack the basil leaves on top of each other in a manner that makes so the leaves cup each other. Next, gently roll the leaves into a cigar-like shape. Hold the roll closed and thinly slice the rolled basil leaves. Continue slicing until the entire roll has been sliced into thin ribbons.

If you need a better visual, check out this video that shows all the steps onhow to cut basil ribbons.

How To Make The Best Easy Bruschetta Recipe

Making classic fresh bruschetta is a breeze. Anyone can replicate that elegant Italian appetizer with ease. Just follow a few simple steps and it no time you’ll have a completed recipe to be proud of.

For tomato mixture: Heat olive oil in a small skillet or saucepan, add garlic and saute until just starting to turn golden. Pour into a large mixing bowl and let cool while you chop the tomatoes and basil. Pour tomatoes into the bowl with cooled oil mixture. Add parmesan, basil, balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper. Toss mixture well. Serve right away over toasted bread and garnish with more parmesan if desired. To toast bread: Align bread slices on an 18-by-13-inch baking sheet. Broil the first side until golden brown, then flip slices to the opposite side and broil opposite side until golden brown.

What Kind of Bread Should I Serve With Classic Bruschetta?

For this specific recipe, I chose to use a french loaf, sliced and toasted. I love this style of bread because not only is it what most restaurants serve it with, but it really is the best.

If you don’t like french bread, or just want to switch things up, you can serve classic bruschetta on any kind of bread or crackers.

How Long Does Fresh Bruschetta Keep?

Really you should try to only make as much as you can eat in one night, as this bruschetta does not store very well. If you really need to store some leftovers, place the tomato mixture in an airtight container, and keep in the refrigerator. The mixture will keep for about 2-3 days but is best eaten fresh.

It’s best to wait to prepare any bread until right before servings because toasted bread will become tough and stale when eaten leftover.

Tips For Making an Easy Bruschetta Recipe

For the best results be sure to use as fresh of ingredients as possible. I suggest buying any fresh ingredients just a day or so before you plan to make this easy bruschetta recipe

If making the recipe for a party, you can prep the bread ahead of time, up to several hours before serving. This will help with some of the last minute prep stress and give you a quick app to throw together right as people arrive.

If you have some leftover bruschetta, try using the leftovers to top the grilled or baked chicken with for the next day’s lunch or dinner.

