Easy Bundt Cake Breakfast Recipe - 100KRecipes (2024)

Bundt Cake Breakfast is a quick solution for a very hearty breakfast. It includes all the best that we used for a standard breakfast. Eggs, ham, bread, cheese, and … whatever you want to add! Worth a try!

How to make Bundt Cake Breakfast?

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Grease or spray the oil in a large frying pan. Sauté the spinach over medium heat until it withers. Add salt, pepper, and granulated or minced garlic. Put in a separate bowl. Add a little more oil to the same pan and sauté the hash brown until golden and crunch. When frying, stir constantly and turn over so that the hash brown does not turn into one large pancake. Add salt and pepper to taste. In a greased baking dish, put half of the diced bread. Put the diced ham. Spread the fried spinach and chopped green onions. Spread the roasted hash brown. Sprinkle with half the grated cheese. Spread the remaining half of the sliced bread. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs with milk, cream, salt, and spices. Beat until a hom*ogeneous mixture Pour the egg mixture into a baking dish, press lightly with your fingers. Leave for half an hour so that the bread is well absorbed. Sprinkle with the remaining half of the cheese, put in the oven for 40 minutes. Check the readiness of baking by piercing with a knife. The incision should remain clean and not be filled with liquid contents. To get the bundt cake from the mold, walk with a knife along the edge. Then cover with a large, flat dish and turn the pan over. Slice into portions and serve.

What to serve with bundt cake breakfast?

You know this is such a versatile dish that most often it is eaten alone. There is meat, and bread, and potatoes, and cheese, and eggs with milk!

Thus bundt cake breakfast can freely be a self-sufficient dish. But, if you want variety on the table, add something light. For example, vegetable salad or baked vegetables, or Roasted Potatoes And Carrots. For a hearty breakfast for a large family, cook rice, buckwheat, or any other cereal.

Can I Make This Recipe For A Christmas Morning Breakfast?

Perhaps this will be your best decision. Such a breakfast in the form of a cake will look beautiful and aesthetically pleasing. You easily feed a large family with one meal.

Make your job easier by pre-harvesting. Follow all points from the cooking instructions until baking. Cover the baking dish with cling film or foil and store it in the refrigerator, but not more than a day.

All you need to do in the morning is to put the dish in the oven. 40 minutes of waiting, everyone is full and you are magnificent!

For the recipe, use white bread, something like a French baguette, or loaf. Replace it with gluten-free bread if desired. You can add any vegetables, giving bright colors to your breakfast. It can be broccoli, Brussels sprouts, tomato, or bell peppers. Do not overfill your baking dish. During cooking, the bundt cake rises and increases in volume.

Store and freeze bundt cake breakfast;

First of all, you can prepare and store the dish not yet baked in the refrigerator, but not more than a day.

Cover the baked breakfast with cling film, foil or put it in a sealed container with a lid and store in the refrigerator for 2-3 days.

You can also freeze a raw dish (before baking). Before cooking, defrost it overnight in the refrigerator, then bake.