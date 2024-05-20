Easy Candied Almonds Recipe - Savory Nothings (2024)

1 hour hr 10 minutes mins
Candied Almonds are the perfect treat to share with friends and neighbors for the holidays! They are easy to make at home and come out perfectly delicious every time.
Candied almonds are my kryptonite – I could eat an entire batch by myself, and then some. There’s just something about the combination of roasted almonds, sugar and cinnamon that’s absolutely irresistible.
They can be quite pricey, but the good news is: They are very easy to make at home, and they’re definitely cheaper to make than to buy! Such a great treat for the holiday season, or to give away as a little appreciation gift to spread some festive Christmas cheer.
Please note: I changed this recipe on 12/13/2020 from the one I originally published in 2014. If you’re looking for the old recipe (made on the stove without egg whites), print it here.
Ingredients you’ll need
Here is a visual overview of the ingredients in the recipe. Scroll down to the printable recipe card at the bottom of this post for quantities!
Ingredient notes
- Nuts: I have always made this recipe with unhulled whole almonds, but I’ve seen people make it with slivered or sliced almonds, too. The recipe also works with mixed nuts, cashews, pecans, walnuts… If that’s what you prefer!
- Egg white: This is definitely needed here to help the sugar coating stick to the nuts. If you need an egg-free recipe, check out my old recipe made on the stove without eggs here.
- Cocoa powder: You can leave this one out if you don’t have it on hand, it just helps with the color of the candied almonds.
- Vanilla: If you don’t have any vanilla extract on hand, use the same amount of water. It won’t add flavor, but you need this touch of liquid to help the sugar dissolve.
How to make Candied Almonds
Start by whisking the egg white and vanilla together until smooth. Add the almonds and toss until they’re all coated with egg white (1).
Next, combine both sugars, the cinnamon, cocoa powder and the salt in a separate small bowl (2).
Add the dry mixture to the bowl with the almonds and toss until they’re all evenly coated. Spread the almonds on a lined baking sheet (3).
Bake the almonds at 250°F for 45 minutes, stirring every 10-15 minutes.
Finally, turn up the heat to 360°F and finish baking them for 10-15 minutes. Watch them closely, they burn easily in the end!
Let the almonds cool on the baking sheet. Break them apart and store them in an airtight container once they’re fully cooled.
Recipe tips
- Make sure to evenly coat the almonds first with egg white, then with the sugar mixture. That way you’ll get an even glaze on all the nuts.
- Careful when stirring the nuts during the baking time, then oven is on a lower temperature but it’s still hot. Use oven gloves and be cautious if you have young kids or pets around.
- Watch the almonds closely for the last 10 minutes of baking, after increasing the oven temperature. They burn if you bake them for too long.
- Let the almonds cool completely before packing them up to help them retain their crunchiness.
Storage tips
Keep the cooled nuts in an airtight jar or container at room temperature. I recommend eating the nuts within a week for the best taste and texture.
5 from 12 votes
Ingredients
- 1 large egg white
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 4 cups almonds
- ½ cup light brown sugar packed
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon unsweetened cacao powder
- ½ teaspoon sea salt or less to taste
Instructions
Heat oven to 250°F and line a rimmed baking sheet.
Whisk egg white and vanilla extract together in a large bowl, then add the almonds and toss to coat.
Combine both sugars, cinnamon, cacao powder and salt in a small bowl. Sprinkle over the almonds and toss to coat.
Spread almonds on prepared baking sheet and bake in the hot oven for 45 minutes, carefully stirring once every 10-15 minutes. Increase oven temperature to 360°F and finish baking the almonds for 10-15 minutes (watch them closely, do not overbake or they may burn!).
Let almonds cool on the baking sheet. Store in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
Notes
Ingredient notes
Comments
DJE says
Love this recipe now that I’m limited in no gluten or dairy/milk. This is so simple and delicious, I love a good sweet snack. Tried this with pecans and I think that’s my favorite, holds on to the sugar even better than almonds
Reply
Nora says
Candied pecans are delicious for sure! Glad to hear you enjoyed the recipe!
Reply
Carol says
Excellent and so easy!
Thank you.
Reply
Nora says
I’m so glad, Carol!
Reply
Maricel says
These are great recipe! Easy and delicious. Thanks Nora for sharing your recipe.
Reply
Nora says
I’m so glad, Maricel! And thank YOU for trusting in my recipe, I couldn’t do this without all of my amazing readers!
Reply
Joy says
Best I’ve ever made! And better than the “mall” hands down.
Reply
Colleen LOWE says
Very tasty
Reply
Nora says
I’m so glad!
Reply
Amallia @DesireToEat says
Congratulation Nora, Boy or Girl? So cute….tiny little feet.:-)
Reply
Nora says
Thank you Amallia! Girl 😀 I can’t stop looking at her cute feet 🙂
Reply