Easy Candied Almonds Recipe - Savory Nothings (2024)

Candied Almonds are the perfect treat to share with friends and neighbors for the holidays! They are easy to make at home and come out perfectly delicious every time.

Candied almonds are my kryptonite – I could eat an entire batch by myself, and then some. There’s just something about the combination of roasted almonds, sugar and cinnamon that’s absolutely irresistible.

They can be quite pricey, but the good news is: They are very easy to make at home, and they’re definitely cheaper to make than to buy! Such a great treat for the holiday season, or to give away as a little appreciation gift to spread some festive Christmas cheer.

Ingredients you’ll need

Here is a visual overview of the ingredients in the recipe. Scroll down to the printable recipe card at the bottom of this post for quantities!

Ingredient notes

Nuts: I have always made this recipe with unhulled whole almonds, but I’ve seen people make it with slivered or sliced almonds, too. The recipe also works with mixed nuts, cashews, pecans, walnuts… If that’s what you prefer!

This is definitely needed here to help the sugar coating stick to the nuts. If you need an egg-free recipe, check out my old recipe made on the stove without eggs . Cocoa powder: You can leave this one out if you don’t have it on hand, it just helps with the color of the candied almonds.

You can leave this one out if you don’t have it on hand, it just helps with the color of the candied almonds. Vanilla: If you don’t have any vanilla extract on hand, use the same amount of water. It won’t add flavor, but you need this touch of liquid to help the sugar dissolve.

How to make Candied Almonds

Start by whisking the egg white and vanilla together until smooth. Add the almonds and toss until they’re all coated with egg white (1).

Next, combine both sugars, the cinnamon, cocoa powder and the salt in a separate small bowl (2).

Add the dry mixture to the bowl with the almonds and toss until they’re all evenly coated. Spread the almonds on a lined baking sheet (3).

Bake the almonds at 250°F for 45 minutes, stirring every 10-15 minutes.

Finally, turn up the heat to 360°F and finish baking them for 10-15 minutes. Watch them closely, they burn easily in the end!

Let the almonds cool on the baking sheet. Break them apart and store them in an airtight container once they’re fully cooled.

Recipe tips

Make sure to evenly coat the almonds first with egg white, then with the sugar mixture. That way you’ll get an even glaze on all the nuts.

Careful when stirring the nuts during the baking time, then oven is on a lower temperature but it’s still hot. Use oven gloves and be cautious if you have young kids or pets around.

Watch the almonds closely for the last 10 minutes of baking, after increasing the oven temperature. They burn if you bake them for too long.

Let the almonds cool completely before packing them up to help them retain their crunchiness.

Storage tips

Keep the cooled nuts in an airtight jar or container at room temperature. I recommend eating the nuts within a week for the best taste and texture.

