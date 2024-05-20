Easy Candied Almonds Recipe - Savory Nothings (2024)

Table of Contents
Ingredients you’ll need Ingredient notes How to make Candied Almonds Recipe tips Storage tips More homemade candy Printable recipe Candied Almonds Recipe details Ingredients Instructions Notes More recipe information Reader Interactions Add a Review or Ask a Question Comments

1 hour hr 10 minutes mins

| 11 Comments |

5 from 12 votes

Jump to Recipe | Updated: | by Nora

Candied Almonds are the perfect treat to share with friends and neighbors for the holidays! They are easy to make at home and come out perfectly delicious every time.

Easy Candied Almonds Recipe - Savory Nothings (1)

Candied almonds are my kryptonite – I could eat an entire batch by myself, and then some. There’s just something about the combination of roasted almonds, sugar and cinnamon that’s absolutely irresistible.

They can be quite pricey, but the good news is: They are very easy to make at home, and they’re definitely cheaper to make than to buy! Such a great treat for the holiday season, or to give away as a little appreciation gift to spread some festive Christmas cheer.

Please note: I changed this recipe on 12/13/2020 from the one I originally published in 2014. If you’re looking for the old recipe (made on the stove without egg whites), print it here.

Ingredients you’ll need

Here is a visual overview of the ingredients in the recipe. Scroll down to the printable recipe card at the bottom of this post for quantities!

Easy Candied Almonds Recipe - Savory Nothings (2)

Ingredient notes

  • Nuts: I have always made this recipe with unhulled whole almonds, but I’ve seen people make it with slivered or sliced almonds, too. The recipe also works with mixed nuts, cashews, pecans, walnuts… If that’s what you prefer!
  • Egg white: This is definitely needed here to help the sugar coating stick to the nuts. If you need an egg-free recipe, check out my old recipe made on the stove without eggs here.
  • Cocoa powder: You can leave this one out if you don’t have it on hand, it just helps with the color of the candied almonds.
  • Vanilla: If you don’t have any vanilla extract on hand, use the same amount of water. It won’t add flavor, but you need this touch of liquid to help the sugar dissolve.

How to make Candied Almonds

Start by whisking the egg white and vanilla together until smooth. Add the almonds and toss until they’re all coated with egg white (1).

Easy Candied Almonds Recipe - Savory Nothings (3)

Next, combine both sugars, the cinnamon, cocoa powder and the salt in a separate small bowl (2).

Easy Candied Almonds Recipe - Savory Nothings (4)

Add the dry mixture to the bowl with the almonds and toss until they’re all evenly coated. Spread the almonds on a lined baking sheet (3).

Easy Candied Almonds Recipe - Savory Nothings (5)

Bake the almonds at 250°F for 45 minutes, stirring every 10-15 minutes.

Finally, turn up the heat to 360°F and finish baking them for 10-15 minutes. Watch them closely, they burn easily in the end!

Easy Candied Almonds Recipe - Savory Nothings (6)

Let the almonds cool on the baking sheet. Break them apart and store them in an airtight container once they’re fully cooled.

Easy Candied Almonds Recipe - Savory Nothings (7)

Recipe tips

  • Make sure to evenly coat the almonds first with egg white, then with the sugar mixture. That way you’ll get an even glaze on all the nuts.
  • Careful when stirring the nuts during the baking time, then oven is on a lower temperature but it’s still hot. Use oven gloves and be cautious if you have young kids or pets around.
  • Watch the almonds closely for the last 10 minutes of baking, after increasing the oven temperature. They burn if you bake them for too long.
  • Let the almonds cool completely before packing them up to help them retain their crunchiness.
Easy Candied Almonds Recipe - Savory Nothings (8)

Storage tips

Keep the cooled nuts in an airtight jar or container at room temperature. I recommend eating the nuts within a week for the best taste and texture.

More homemade candy

  • Easy Cookie Butter Fudge
  • No-Bake Peppermint Bark Oreo Balls
  • No Bake Oreo Truffles (Oreo Balls)
  • Orange and Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds

PSIf you try this recipe, please leavea review in the comment section and add a star rating in the recipe card – I appreciate your feedback! Follow along onPinterest,FacebookorInstagram.

Please note: I changed this recipe on 12/13/2020 from the one I originally published in 2014. If you’re looking for the old recipe (made on the stove without egg whites), print it here.

Printable recipe

Printable Recipe Card

Easy Candied Almonds Recipe - Savory Nothings (13)

Save Recipe

Candied Almonds

Candied Almonds are the perfect treat to share with friends and neighbors for the holidays! They are easy to make at home and come out perfectly delicious every time.

made it? tap the stars to add your rating!

5 from 12 votes

Print Add Review

Recipe details

Prep 10 minutes mins

Cook 1 hour hr

Total 1 hour hr 10 minutes mins

Servings 20 servings

Difficulty Easy

Ingredients

  • 1 large egg white
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 4 cups almonds
  • ½ cup light brown sugar packed
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon unsweetened cacao powder
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt or less to taste

Instructions

  • Heat oven to 250°F and line a rimmed baking sheet.

  • Whisk egg white and vanilla extract together in a large bowl, then add the almonds and toss to coat.

  • Combine both sugars, cinnamon, cacao powder and salt in a small bowl. Sprinkle over the almonds and toss to coat.

  • Spread almonds on prepared baking sheet and bake in the hot oven for 45 minutes, carefully stirring once every 10-15 minutes. Increase oven temperature to 360°F and finish baking the almonds for 10-15 minutes (watch them closely, do not overbake or they may burn!).

  • Let almonds cool on the baking sheet. Store in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Want to save this recipe?Create an account for free to start your personal recipe box. Save any recipe by tapping the heart in the bottom right corner.

Join Now

Notes

Ingredient notes

  • Nuts: I have always made this recipe with unhulled whole almonds, but I’ve seen people make it with slivered or sliced almonds, too. The recipe also works with mixed nuts, cashews, pecans, walnuts… If that’s what you prefer!
  • Egg white: This is definitely needed here to help the sugar coating stick to the nuts. If you need an egg-free recipe, check out my old recipe made on the stove without eggs here.
  • Cocoa powder: You can leave this one out if you don’t have it on hand, it just helps with the color of the candied almonds.
  • Vanilla: If you don’t have any vanilla extract on hand, use the same amount of water. It won’t add flavor, but you need this touch of liquid to help the sugar dissolve.

Recipe tips

  • Make sure to evenly coat the almonds first with egg white, then with the sugar mixture. That way you’ll get an even glaze on all the nuts.
  • Careful when stirring the nuts during the baking time, then oven is on a lower temperature but it’s still hot. Use oven gloves and be cautious if you have young kids or pets around.
  • Watch the almonds closely for the last 10 minutes of baking, after increasing the oven temperature. They burn if you bake them for too long.
  • Let the almonds cool completely before packing them up to help them retain their crunchiness.

Storage tips

Keep the cooled nuts in an airtight jar or container at room temperature. I recommend eating the nuts within a week for the best taste and texture.

Nutrition is an estimate.

More recipe information

Course: Snack

See Also
Mary Berry’s Bakewell Tart Recipe with a twist!

Cuisine: American

Easy Candied Almonds Recipe - Savory Nothings (14)
About Nora
When I got married to my professional chef husband, I realized I had to step up my game in the kitchen. Now I share my favorite foolproof family recipes here on Savory Nothings: Chef-approved, kid-vetted and easy enough for everyday home cooks like you and me! Learn more.

Reader Interactions

< Previous Post Next Post >

Add a Review or Ask a Question

Comments

  1. DJE says

    Easy Candied Almonds Recipe - Savory Nothings (17)
    Love this recipe now that I’m limited in no gluten or dairy/milk. This is so simple and delicious, I love a good sweet snack. Tried this with pecans and I think that’s my favorite, holds on to the sugar even better than almonds

    Reply

    • Nora says

      Candied pecans are delicious for sure! Glad to hear you enjoyed the recipe!

      Reply

  2. Carol says

    Easy Candied Almonds Recipe - Savory Nothings (18)
    Excellent and so easy!
    Thank you.

    Reply

    • Nora says

      I’m so glad, Carol!

      Reply

  3. Maricel says

    Easy Candied Almonds Recipe - Savory Nothings (19)
    These are great recipe! Easy and delicious. Thanks Nora for sharing your recipe.

    Reply

    • Nora says

      I’m so glad, Maricel! And thank YOU for trusting in my recipe, I couldn’t do this without all of my amazing readers!

      Reply

  4. Joy says

    Best I’ve ever made! And better than the “mall” hands down.

    Reply

  5. Colleen LOWE says

    Easy Candied Almonds Recipe - Savory Nothings (20)
    Very tasty

    Reply

    • Nora says

      I’m so glad!

      Reply

  6. Amallia @DesireToEat says

    Congratulation Nora, Boy or Girl? So cute….tiny little feet.:-)

    Reply

    • Nora says

      Thank you Amallia! Girl 😀 I can’t stop looking at her cute feet 🙂

      Reply

Easy Candied Almonds Recipe - Savory Nothings (2024)
Top Articles
De beste Samsung Smart TV VPN | CyberGhost VPN
Best VPN for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands [Updated 2024]
UTVs (Side by Sides) for Sale on NLC | NL Classifieds
Universal Studios Hollywood Hours 2024 FAQ, Tips, & Expected Hours
Latest Posts
VPN Samsung TV: Hoe Stel Je Het Snel In? - VPN Guide
Best VPNs for Samsung Smart TV in 2024
Article information

Author: Kieth Sipes

Last Updated:

Views: 5797

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (47 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kieth Sipes

Birthday: 2001-04-14

Address: Suite 492 62479 Champlin Loop, South Catrice, MS 57271

Phone: +9663362133320

Job: District Sales Analyst

Hobby: Digital arts, Dance, Ghost hunting, Worldbuilding, Kayaking, Table tennis, 3D printing

Introduction: My name is Kieth Sipes, I am a zany, rich, courageous, powerful, faithful, jolly, excited person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.