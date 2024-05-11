Easy Candied Nuts Recipe + VIDEO - The Recipe Rebel (2024)

The Recipe Rebel / Appetizers
written by Ashley Fehr
5 from 5 votes
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Total Time 25 minutes mins
Servings 18
Jump to Recipe
Last updated on June 1, 2020
These Easy Candied Nuts are just 6 ingredients and less than 30 minutes start to finish! They are sweet and salty with a hint of cinnamon — perfect for an edible holiday gift!
Table of Contents
- How to make Candied Nuts:
- How to store and freeze Candied Nuts:
- How to customize this Candied Nuts recipe:
- Easy Candied Nuts Recipe
I will admit, the last few years I haven’t really done a whole whack of Christmas baking and candy making and homemade gifts because, well, kids are crazy.
This year, we have a 1 year old, 3-almost 4 year old, and a 6 year old, and it’s busy. And I don’t like busy (you can ask anybody) — I’m an introvert big time and when I don’t have enough time to recuperate and refill, I start to feel a little crazy myself.
And so, I let go of the expectations that I will spend hours and hours baking and prepping and making edible gifts with cute labels for every person we see ever, and I don’t make homemade Christmas cards and I give myself a little leeway.
But I so badly want to make space for good, homemade treats, so for me this year is all about finding those easy recipes that are just as fun and delicious as the sugar cookies you have to spend 18 hours chilling and rolling and cutting and baking.
All that to say these Candied Nuts are on that list.
They are easy (really), with just 6 ingredients and super customizable.
They look cute in a small glass jar with a simple ribbon, which means minimal wrapping for you.
They are perfect for snacking or an appetizer or dessert, or even to top a salad.
They are gluten-free and vegetarian. Plus, nuts are full of healthy fats and protein 🙂
How to make Candied Nuts:
Making these Candied Nuts is relatively easy, as long as you have a thermometer. There are other methods but using a thermometer to check if the candy is ready by far the easiest.
Your best bet is to get a clip on candy thermometer like this one. Then you’re on your way to perfect candy coating!
Simply simmer the sugar and milk (I haven’t tried this recipe with non-dairy milk, so I can’t advise on that), until it reaches the correct temperature, stir in the flavorings (cinnamon, vanilla and salt – but you could mix this up if you wanted!), then stir in your nuts.
Feel free to mix up the nuts to suit your tastes — our favorite are almonds, cashews, walnuts, pecans and peanuts.
How to store and freeze Candied Nuts:
- You can store these at room temperature in an air tight container (I love to keep them in mason jars as they look so pretty!) for up to 1 week.
- To freeze, place in a large freezer bag and freeze for up to 3 months. Eat them right out of the freezer or allow to thaw for 10-15 minutes on the counter.
How to customize this Candied Nuts recipe:
I mentioned a few options earlier, but here are some ideas to take this candied nuts recipe to the next level:
- ¼ teaspoon of salt will give it just the slightest hint of salt, ½ teaspoon will give it a more pronounced sweet/salty flavor.
- Add in a pinch of cayenne for a bit of spice!
- Use only your favorite nuts — there’s no reason you need to use a mix! If you love almonds, use just almonds, or pecans, or walnuts, etc.
- Add more cinnamon, and a pinch of ginger, cloves and nutmeg for a fall spice blend — just start with a teeny tiny amount so you don’t overdo it!
Pin this recipe to save for laterPin this recipe to your favorite board
Easy Candied Nuts
written by Ashley Fehr
5 from 5 votes
These Easy Candied Nuts are just 6 ingredients and less than 30 minutes start to finish! They are sweet and salty with a hint of cinnamon — perfect for an edible holiday gift!
SaveReview
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 15 minutes mins
Total Time 25 minutes mins
Cuisine American
Course Snack
Servings 18
Calories 189cal
Ingredients
- 1 cup granulated sugar 200g
- 6 tablespoons milk
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/4-1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3 cups mixed nuts almonds, pecans, brazil nuts, peanuts, cashews
Instructions
In a medium pan over medium heat, whisk together the sugar and milk and heat until boiling.
Without stirring (resist the urge to touch it!), let the mixture boil on medium heat until it reaches 242-248 degrees F or firm ball stage on a candy thermometer. This took about 10 minutes for me. You can also test it by dropping a small amount into a glass of very cold water — if it forms a firm but pliable ball, it’s ready.
Stir in cinnamon, vanilla and salt. Add nuts and stir until coated.
Spread onto a parchment lined baking sheet and separate or let harden in large chunks — whatever you prefer.
Let cool until candy coating is firm, then store in an air tight container for up to 1 week at room temperature, or freeze for up to 3 months.
Notes
Recipe adapted from Company’s Coming.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 189cal | Carbohydrates: 17g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 12g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 37mg | Potassium: 149mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 11g | Vitamin A: 10IU | Vitamin C: 0.1mg | Calcium: 22mg | Iron: 0.9mg
Keywords candied almonds, candied pecans, edible gifts
Want to save this recipe?
Create an account easily save your favorite content, so you never forget a recipe again.
Register Now
Tried this recipe?
Tag @thereciperebel or hashtag #thereciperebel — I love to see what you’re making!Tag @thereciperebel
Meet Ashley
My name is Ashley Fehr and I love creating easy meals my family loves. I also like to do things my way, which means improvising and breaking the rules when necessary. Here you will find creative twists on old favorites and some of my favorite family recipes, passed down from generations!
Read More
You May Also Like
Appetizers
Homemade Rotel Dip
Appetizers
Chicken Bacon Alfredo Potato Skins
Appetizers
Cream Cheese Fruit Dip
Reader Interactions
Comments
Claudia Wood says
OMG these are good. First of all, this was a rescue mission. I made another recipe and it was almost tasteless. Then I found yours and thought maybe I could start with what I had already made. So I got the sugar and milk on the boil and then discovered I had no candy thermometer. Seems the meat thermometer survived our move but not the candy thermometer! So I brought it to a boil and gave it about ten minutes, tried the drop in water and hoped I was correct. I stirred in the nuts and they are now cooling. I managed to burn my tongue being impatient…lol. They are amazing and now I am not sure I want to give them away!!
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Glad it worked for you Claudia!
Reply
Christina says
Can you use Planters Mixed Nuts? Or is it better to use un salted nuts?
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
You can use salted nuts, they will just be a little saltier 🙂
Reply
Cathy Shultes says
This would be the perfect gift for my coworkers! Can you tell me if I should be using raw nuts or roasted nuts for this recipe
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Either would work, but roasted would give the nuts great flavor!
Reply
Robyn says
I’m not sure if I am completely missing it, but how much makes a serving?
I need to count carbs for insulin dose..
There doesn’t seem to be a crazy big amount of carbohydrates.
I’m very excited to make some and share as gifts, but I know I will end up eating some myself?
Thank you for sharing,
Robyn
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Hi Robyn! I’m sorry it’s not more specific. The recipe makes about 18 servings. Since you need exact numbers your best bet would be to weigh the entire batch after making, and then divide the entire weight by 18 servings. I hope that helps!
Reply
Kentuckylady717 says
SORRY, I went back and there it was….how did I miss it the first time?? There are 2 recipes showing at one time…I guess that was how I missed it…..
Don’t know if my computer has an issue or that is the way you have it !!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
So glad you found it! I don’t see two recipes at one time but there might be something happening that I don’t see.
Reply
KENTUCKYLADY717 says
They look delicious.
No, haven’t tried them , but sure plan on it…
Would love to see video’s where you make them…..that would be cool.
I love to watch videos of how you make and put things together….
Reply
Joyce says
Hi love the recipe! Wondering if I can use salted roasted nuts? If so I will also cut down the salt, but how much, in the recipe.
Thank you,
joyce
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
If you are using salted nuts I would likely omit the salt completely.