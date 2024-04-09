Easy Cassoulet Recipe - The Seasoned Mom (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Leave a Review

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. I may earn a small commission for my endorsem*nt, recommendation, testimonial, and/or link to any products or services from this website.

Enjoy an easy cassoulet recipe that comes together in a Dutch oven on the stovetop in about 1 hour. The rich, hearty casserole includes bacon, sausage, chicken, and white beans for a cozy, comforting, and flavorful dinner. Add a crusty loaf of French baguette for the ultimate cold-weather meal!

How to Make an Easy Cassoulet Recipe | 1-Minute Video

Chicken Cassoulet

A traditional Cassoulet is a rich, slow-cooked French casserole made with meat, pork skin, and white beans. The texture is similar to a hearty peasant stew, while the name “cassoulet” comes from the French word for the casserole cooking dish that it was originally prepared in — a deep, round, earthenware pot with slanted sides.

An authentic cassoulet recipe can be a daunting meal to tackle for a couple of reasons. First, the ingredients. In America, we don’t have easy access to all of the common cassoulet components — such as French Tarbais beans, precooked garlic sausage, Moulard duck legs, duck fat, duck confit, pork skin, mutton, or goose. Second, a traditional cassoulet requires 2-3 days of cooking and preparation. Not something that most busy moms are willing to undertake for the average weeknight dinner!

That’s why I was so excited when I realized that I could make a shortcut Dutch oven chicken cassoulet recipe in about one hour! Inspired by a leftover turkey cassoulet that I saw in Taste of the South magazine, I created this recipe to take advantage of a store-bought rotisserie chicken (or other pre-cooked chicken). Some bacon, a couple of cans of white beans, and a package of smoked pork sausages complete the hearty, flavorful, one-pot meal.

What is the difference between a casserole and a cassoulet?

A casserole is defined as a kind of stew or side dish that is cooked slowly in an oven. In America, the casserole usually has three main components: pieces of meat (such as chicken or ground meat), various chopped vegetables, and a starchy binder (such as flour, potatoes or pasta). While a traditional French cassoulet technically qualifies as a casserole, the French version is a time- and labor-intensive dish that refers to un casserole — the pot that the cassoulet is cooked in — and is quite different in texture and method from a classic American casserole. Unlike it’s creamy American counterparts, the cassoulet is closer to what we would consider a thick stew (and you don’t need to bake it in the oven).

Should cassoulet be soupy?

While a cassoulet is closer to a stew than a classic American casserole, the dish shouldn’t actually be “soupy.” Instead, you’re looking for a texture that’s somewhere between soupy and dry — without too much cooking liquid — that can be eaten with a fork. Some crusty bread on the side works perfectly for soaking up any remaining broth or juices in your bowl!

Ingredients

Here’s a quick overview of the ingredients that you’ll need for this dish. As always, the complete recipe with measurements and specific instructions is included in the box at the bottom of this post.

Bacon and smoked sausage: creates a smoky, flavorful base for the dish.

creates a smoky, flavorful base for the dish. Onion, bell pepper, celery, and garlic: classic aromatics that add savory flavor to the dish. You’ll need about 1-2 garlic cloves to equal 1 teaspoon minced or pressed.

classic aromatics that add savory flavor to the dish. You’ll need about 1-2 garlic cloves to equal 1 teaspoon minced or pressed. Tomato paste: for a thicker consistency and rich tomato flavor.

for a thicker consistency and rich tomato flavor. Diced tomatoes: for even more flavor.

for even more flavor. Chicken broth or chicken stock: the cooking liquid base of the stew. Use a homemade broth if available, or start with low-sodium broth if you’re sensitive to salt.

the cooking liquid base of the stew. Use if available, or start with low-sodium broth if you’re sensitive to salt. Dry white wine: such as Sauvignon Blanc, unoaked Chardonnay, or Pinot Grigio.

such as Sauvignon Blanc, unoaked Chardonnay, or Pinot Grigio. White beans: canned beans are a nice shortcut in this recipe — no need to soak them overnight or simmer them beforehand. Just drain the can and dump in the pot!

canned beans are a nice shortcut in this recipe — no need to soak them overnight or simmer them beforehand. Just drain the can and dump in the pot! Chicken: a store-bought rotisserie chicken is a great shortcut. If you prefer to cook your own chicken at home, you’ll need about 1 lb. of raw boneless, skinless chicken breast or chicken thighs. You can also use bone-in meat if you prefer, and then discard the skin and chop or shred the meat into chunks to use in this recipe.

a store-bought rotisserie chicken is a great shortcut. If you prefer to cook your own chicken at home, you’ll need about 1 lb. of raw boneless, skinless chicken breast or chicken thighs. You can also use bone-in meat if you prefer, and then discard the skin and chop or shred the meat into chunks to use in this recipe. Red wine vinegar: a touch of acidity brightens up the dish.

a touch of acidity brightens up the dish. Kosher salt and pepper: to enhance the other flavors in the dish.

to enhance the other flavors in the dish. Thyme and parsley: use fresh herbs for the best flavor.

Cassoulet Beans

We’re using canned beans in this recipe for a nice shortcut — no soaking or cooking required! I usedcannellini beans(or white kidney beans), but you can substitute with other white beans, includingnavy beans(also called Yankee beans) andGreat Northern beans.

How to Make Cassoulet

This simple, rustic, one-pot meal comes together on the stovetop quickly and easily!

Cook bacon and sausage in a Dutch oven or large saucepan until the bacon is crispy and the sausage is browned. Remove to a plate, reserving the drippings in the pan. Sauté vegetables in the bacon drippings. Add tomato paste, tomatoes, broth, and wine. Bring to a boil. Stir in the beans, chicken, vinegar, salt, pepper, and thyme. Bring to a gentle simmer. Simmer for about 20 minutes. Return the sausage and bacon to the bean mixture. Cook and stir for 3-5 more minutes, until heated through. Add the fresh parsley or thyme leaves and serve!

What to Serve with Cassoulet

In France, cassoulet is not traditionally served with additional sides. That said, if you’d like to offer a couple of other options on your dinner menu, try a simple green salad tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, a loaf of crusty French baguette, or a few slices of rustic no-knead bread.

Wine Pairing

A boldly-flavored, full-bodied red wine pairs nicely with cassoulet. Look for something from the Languedoc region of France, such as robust blends involving Syrah, Grenache, and Mourvèdre. We’re not too fancy around here, though — any of your favorite red (or white) wines will be delicious with this simple, rustic meal!

Dessert

Since the chicken cassoulet is rich and hearty, it’s nice to finish the meal with something light — like fresh fruit or an apple galette.

Make Ahead and Storage

This is a great make ahead meal! Prepare the cassoulet in advance, cool to room temperature, and then store in an airtight container in the fridge or freezer. Leftover stew will keep in an airtight container in therefrigerator for 3-4 days.To extend the life of your cassoulet, pack the cooled leftovers in airtight containers or in freezer-safe Ziploc bags andfreeze for up to 3 months.

When ready to enjoy, thaw the frozen cassoulet in the refrigerator overnight. Reheat on the stovetop over low heat, just until warmed through. Thin with additional broth, if necessary.

Recipe Variations

Add carrots to the vegetable medley for even more flavor. A bay leaf would also be a nice addition to the simmering pot (just remember to discard it at the end before serving).

to the vegetable medley for even more flavor. A bay leaf would also be a nice addition to the simmering pot (just remember to discard it at the end before serving). I use a package of smoked turkey sausage , but you can substitute with any similar fully-cooked smoked pork, beef sausage, or kielbasa.

, but you can substitute with any similar fully-cooked smoked pork, beef sausage, or kielbasa. This cassoulet gets its smoky flavor from the bacon and sausage. You can use 1-2 smoked ham hocks or salt pork instead, if you like.

from the bacon and sausage. You can use 1-2 smoked ham hocks or salt pork instead, if you like. Instead of cannellini beans , use other white beans such as Great Northern beans or navy beans . In a pinch, you can even substitute with pinto beans or chickpeas.

, use other white beans such as or . In a pinch, you can even substitute with Cooking just for two? Cut the ingredients in half to prepare a smaller pot of cassoulet. Alternatively, you can make the full batch and freeze extras for another meal.

Cut the ingredients in half to prepare a smaller pot of cassoulet. Alternatively, you can make the full batch and freeze extras for another meal. Instead of the parsley and thyme , season the dish with herbes de provence, if you have some. This is traditionally a blend of thyme, basil, rosemary, tarragon, savory, marjoram, oregano, and bay leaf.

, season the dish with herbes de provence, if you have some. This is traditionally a blend of thyme, basil, rosemary, tarragon, savory, marjoram, oregano, and bay leaf. For an alcohol-free dish, use extra chicken broth instead of the wine.

Tips for the Best Easy Cassoulet Recipe

Use the meat from a store-bought rotisserie chicken for a shortcut.

for a shortcut. If you prefer to cook your chicken at home , use about 1 lb. of raw boneless, skinless chicken breast or chicken thighs. Boil the chicken for about 15-20 minutes, or until cooked through. When cool enough to handle, chop or shred with forks and use in the recipe.

, use about 1 lb. of raw boneless, skinless chicken breast or chicken thighs. Boil the chicken for about 15-20 minutes, or until cooked through. When cool enough to handle, chop or shred with forks and use in the recipe. Use a dry, crisp white wine. Rich, oaky whites can become bitter during the cooking process, while sweeter whites add unwanted sweetness. Do not use a bottle of “cooking wine” from the grocery store, which often contain salt and other additives. Good options include Sauvignon Blanc, unoaked Chardonnay, or Pinot Grigio.

Rich, oaky whites can become bitter during the cooking process, while sweeter whites add unwanted sweetness. Do not use a bottle of “cooking wine” from the grocery store, which often contain salt and other additives. Good options include Sauvignon Blanc, unoaked Chardonnay, or Pinot Grigio. Garnish with fresh herbs for a bright contrast to the rich, hearty stew.

More Stew Recipes to Try

Virginia Brunswick Stew

Crock Pot Chicken Stew

Chicken Stew

Dutch Oven Beef Stew

Chicken Bog (a Southern chicken and rice stew)

(a Southern chicken and rice stew) Autumn Harvest Pork Stew