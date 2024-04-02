Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe (2024)

Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe is bursting with flavor but so simple to make. No need to grab take out when you can make this amazing dish in just minutes.

Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe (1)

This recipe is the result of me throwing stuff together one night for dinner. I was actually going to make something else and didn’t have all the ingredients.

Next thing I know, this Quick and Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe was born and it was so tasty! Even better, this skillet recipe is very frugal.

The entire dish has a really good flavor with the blend of soy sauce and Italian dressing. The sweet and savory chicken is so flavorful when combined with these easy ingredients.

The bell peppers not only give the dish such a gorgeous burst of color but they are so tasty. Your family will go crazy over this easy Asian Recipes.

Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe (2)

Chicken Stir Fry Sauce:

When making chicken stir fry the sauce is what makes the ingredients come together. This easy sauce ingredients is full of flavor and consist of easy pantry ingredients.

You are going to gobble this marinade up. I like to spoon extra over the rice because it is that amazing.

  • Cornstarch – Adding cornstarch to the sauce thickens to the perfect consistency.
  • Chicken Broth – Adds flavor to the sauce.
  • Soy Sauce – We like using low sodium soy sauce. Stir fry isn’t complete without adding soy sauce to the mix.
  • Honey – We love adding honey to give the sauce the perfect amount of sweetness.
Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe (3)

Ingredients

  • Chicken Breasts, diced
  • Salt and Pepper
  • Olive Oil
  • Broccoli Florets, diced
  • Yellow Bell Pepper, diced
  • Red Bell Pepper, diced
  • Carrots, shredded
  • Ground Ginger
  • Minced Garlic
  • Cornstarch
  • Chicken Broth
  • Soy Sauce
  • Honey
Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe (4)

How to Make Chicken Stir Fry:

  • Make Stir Fry Sauce – In a small bowl, whisk together the cornstarch, chicken broth, soy sauce and honey. Then set the stir fry sauce aside.
Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe (5)
  • Prepare Pan – Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil to a large skillet over medium high heat.
  • Cook Chicken – Then add the chicken and season it with salt and pepper. Sauté the chicken for 3-5 minutes until browned and cooked through. Then remove from the skillet to a separate plate.
Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe (6)
  • Begin Cooking Vegetables – Reduce the heat to medium high heat and add the rest of the olive oil to the sauce pan. Then add in the veggies (broccoli, bell peppers and carrots). Cook, stirring occasionally, and cook until tender but still crispy.
  • Cook Ginger and Garlic – Then stir in the ginger and garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes until the garlic is aromatic.
Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe (7)
  • Add cook chicken and sauce – Then add the chicken back to the skillet. Stir in the stir fry sauce and stir to coat the chicken and vegetables with the sauce.
  • Cook until Mixture is boiling – Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring occasionally, and let the mixture boil for 1 minute to thicken the sauce.
  • Serve and Enjoy – Top with sesame and green onions and serve as is or over rice and enjoy. Season with salt and black pepper.
Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe (8)

Best Chicken for Stir Fry:

  • Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs – Chicken Thighs are a dark meat that is juicy and hard to overcook.
  • Chicken Breast – We use chicken breast most of the time for our chicken recipes. It is lean and taste amazing in this stir fry.
Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe (9)

Variation Ideas for Stir Fry Chicken:

We love making Stir Fries because I can toss in all the leftover vegetables from the week. When mixing the vegetables with the stir fry sauce, it makes for an amazing meal.

  • Onions
  • Sugar Snap Peas
  • Stir Fry Vegetables
  • Snow Peas
  • Add frozen vegetables or fresh.

Just use what your family likes. Sometimes we clean out the fridge and use all the veggies that we already have. This chicken stir fry always turns out great!

Chicken Stir Fry Tips:

  • Prepare Vegetables – When we plan on making stir fry for dinner, I have one of my kids cut and prepare the vegetables. This makes dinner time a breeze when we just have to toss the vegetable in the stir fry.
  • Cook Chicken First – We recommend cooking chicken first. Then cook vegetables after chicken is done. This ensure the chicken gets that crispy texture and gets cooked thoroughly.
  • Don’t Overcook Ingredients – When preparing the chicken and vegetables, make sure that you do not overcook them. This allows the chicken to be juicy and the vegetables a crisp tenderness to them.
Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe (10)

What to Serve with Chicken Stir Fry?

  • Fried Rice – You serve chicken stir fry with white rice, jasmine rice, or even brown rice. You can prepare your rice in a rice cooker and on the stove top.
  • Low Carb Option – Make some cauliflower for an amazing side dish. Quinoa is also a great low carb option that goes well this this chicken stir fry.
  • Noodles – Mix the stir with some ramen noodles, rice noodles or even linguine.
Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe (11)

How to Store Chicken and Peppers Stir Fry:

Chicken Stir Fry is easy to store. Place your leftovers in an air tight container and place in the refrigerator. It will last up to 5 days.

We think this stir fry taste even better the next day. The stir fry sauce really marinades in the chicken and vegetables to give it amazing flavor.

How to Reheat:

When you are ready to reheat, place in a microwave safe dish and place in the microwave. Heat at 1 minute intervals until the stir fry is heated thoroughly.

You can also reheat on the stove top over medium heat in a sauce pan.

Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe (12)

Give this easy Chicken Stir Fry recipe a try!

Once you make this recipe, you will see just how simple and easy it is. It taste amazing too. This chicken stir fry is the perfect weeknight dinner idea.

Even my kids love this and go crazy over this skillet recipe. The kids can be a little picky at times so I know I really have a winner when they love it.

Print this Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe below:

Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe (13)

Review

Pin Print

Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe

4.99 from 200 votes

Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe is bursting with flavor but so simple to make. No need to grab take out when you can make this amazing dish in just minutes.

Prep Time 15 minutes mins

Cook Time 15 minutes mins

Total Time 30 minutes mins

Servings 6

Cuisine Chinese

Course Main Course

Calories 162

Author Carrie Barnard

Ingredients

FOR THE CHICKEN AND VEGETABLES:

FOR THE FRY SAUCE:

Instructions

  • In a small bowl, whisk together the cornstarch, chicken broth, soy sauce and honey. Then set aside.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil to a large skillet over medium high heat. Then add the chicken and season it with salt and pepper. Sauté the chicken for 3-5 minutes until browned and cooked through. Then remove from the skillet to a separate plate.

  • Reduce the heat to medium high heat and add the rest of the olive oil to the sauce pan. Then add in the veggies (broccoli, bell peppers and carrots). Cook, stirring occasionally, and cook until tender but still crispy.

  • Then stir in the ginger and garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes until the garlic is aromatic.

  • Then add the chicken back to the skillet. Stir in the stir fry sauce and stir to coat the chicken and vegetables with the sauce. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring occasionally, and let the mixture boil for 1 minute to thicken the sauce.

  • Top with sesame and serve as is or over rice. Then enjoy!

Recipe Video

Recipe Notes

*Refrigerate the leftovers in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Nutrition Facts

Calories 162kcal, Carbohydrates 5g, Protein 13g, Fat 9g, Saturated Fat 2g, Cholesterol 36mg, Sodium 771mg, Potassium 244mg, Sugar 3g, Vitamin A 1290IU, Vitamin C 50.7mg, Calcium 13mg, Iron 0.9mg

