Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe (2024)

Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe is bursting with flavor but so simple to make. No need to grab take out when you can make this amazing dish in just minutes.

This recipe is the result of me throwing stuff together one night for dinner. I was actually going to make something else and didn’t have all the ingredients.

Next thing I know, this Quick and Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe was born and it was so tasty! Even better, this skillet recipe is very frugal.

The entire dish has a really good flavor with the blend of soy sauce and Italian dressing. The sweet and savory chicken is so flavorful when combined with these easy ingredients.

The bell peppers not only give the dish such a gorgeous burst of color but they are so tasty. Your family will go crazy over this easy Asian Recipes.

Chicken Stir Fry Sauce:

When making chicken stir fry the sauce is what makes the ingredients come together. This easy sauce ingredients is full of flavor and consist of easy pantry ingredients.

You are going to gobble this marinade up. I like to spoon extra over the rice because it is that amazing.

Cornstarch – Adding cornstarch to the sauce thickens to the perfect consistency.

Chicken Broth – Adds flavor to the sauce.

Soy Sauce – We like using low sodium soy sauce. Stir fry isn't complete without adding soy sauce to the mix.

Honey – We love adding honey to give the sauce the perfect amount of sweetness.

Ingredients

Chicken Breasts, diced

Salt and Pepper

Olive Oil

Broccoli Florets, diced

Yellow Bell Pepper, diced

Red Bell Pepper, diced

Carrots, shredded

Ground Ginger

Minced Garlic

Cornstarch

Chicken Broth

Soy Sauce

Honey

How to Make Chicken Stir Fry:

Make Stir Fry Sauce – In a small bowl, whisk together the cornstarch, chicken broth, soy sauce and honey. Then set the stir fry sauce aside.

Prepare Pan – Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil to a large skillet over medium high heat.

Then add the chicken and season it with salt and pepper. Sauté the chicken for 3-5 minutes until browned and cooked through. Then remove from the skillet to a separate plate.

Begin Cooking Vegetables – Reduce the heat to medium high heat and add the rest of the olive oil to the sauce pan. Then add in the veggies (broccoli, bell peppers and carrots). Cook, stirring occasionally, and cook until tender but still crispy.

Then stir in the ginger and garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes until the garlic is aromatic.

Add cook chicken and sauce – Then add the chicken back to the skillet. Stir in the stir fry sauce and stir to coat the chicken and vegetables with the sauce.

Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring occasionally, and let the mixture boil for 1 minute to thicken the sauce.

Serve and Enjoy – Top with sesame and green onions and serve as is or over rice and enjoy. Season with salt and black pepper.

Best Chicken for Stir Fry:

Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs – Chicken Thighs are a dark meat that is juicy and hard to overcook.

Chicken Breast – We use chicken breast most of the time for our chicken recipes. It is lean and taste amazing in this stir fry.

Variation Ideas for Stir Fry Chicken:

We love making Stir Fries because I can toss in all the leftover vegetables from the week. When mixing the vegetables with the stir fry sauce, it makes for an amazing meal.

Onions

Sugar Snap Peas

Stir Fry Vegetables

Snow Peas

Add frozen vegetables or fresh.

Just use what your family likes. Sometimes we clean out the fridge and use all the veggies that we already have. This chicken stir fry always turns out great!

Chicken Stir Fry Tips:

Prepare Vegetables – When we plan on making stir fry for dinner, I have one of my kids cut and prepare the vegetables. This makes dinner time a breeze when we just have to toss the vegetable in the stir fry.

Cook Chicken First – We recommend cooking chicken first. Then cook vegetables after chicken is done. This ensure the chicken gets that crispy texture and gets cooked thoroughly.

Don't Overcook Ingredients – When preparing the chicken and vegetables, make sure that you do not overcook them. This allows the chicken to be juicy and the vegetables a crisp tenderness to them.

What to Serve with Chicken Stir Fry?

Fried Rice – You serve chicken stir fry with white rice, jasmine rice, or even brown rice. You can prepare your rice in a rice cooker and on the stove top .

Low Carb Option – Make some cauliflower for an amazing side dish. Quinoa is also a great low carb option that goes well this this chicken stir fry.

Noodles – Mix the stir with some ramen noodles, rice noodles or even linguine.

How to Store Chicken and Peppers Stir Fry:

Chicken Stir Fry is easy to store. Place your leftovers in an air tight container and place in the refrigerator. It will last up to 5 days.

We think this stir fry taste even better the next day. The stir fry sauce really marinades in the chicken and vegetables to give it amazing flavor.

How to Reheat:

When you are ready to reheat, place in a microwave safe dish and place in the microwave. Heat at 1 minute intervals until the stir fry is heated thoroughly.

You can also reheat on the stove top over medium heat in a sauce pan.

Give this easy Chicken Stir Fry recipe a try!

Once you make this recipe, you will see just how simple and easy it is. It taste amazing too. This chicken stir fry is the perfect weeknight dinner idea.

Even my kids love this and go crazy over this skillet recipe. The kids can be a little picky at times so I know I really have a winner when they love it.

Print this Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe below:

Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe
Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe is bursting with flavor but so simple to make. No need to grab take out when you can make this amazing dish in just minutes.
Prep Time 15 minutes mins
Cook Time 15 minutes mins
Total Time 30 minutes mins
Servings 6
Cuisine Chinese
Course Main Course
Calories 162
Author Carrie Barnard
Ingredients
FOR THE CHICKEN AND VEGETABLES:
▢ 3 boneless chicken breasts (diced into 1 inch pieces)

▢ ½ tsp salt

▢ 1/2 tsp pepper

▢ 2 tbsp olive oil (divided)

▢ 2 cups broccoli florets (diced into bite size pieces)

▢ 1/2 Yellow Bell Pepper (cut into 1 inch pieces)

▢ 1/2 red bell pepper (cut into 1 inch pieces)

▢ 1/2 cup carrots (shredded)

▢ 1/2 tsp ground ginger

▢ 2 tsp minced garlic

▢ 2 tbsp sesame seeds FOR THE FRY SAUCE: ▢ 1 tbsp cornstarch

▢ 1/4 cup chicken broth

▢ 1/4 cup soy sauce

▢ 2 tbsp honey Instructions In a small bowl, whisk together the cornstarch, chicken broth, soy sauce and honey. Then set aside.

Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil to a large skillet over medium high heat. Then add the chicken and season it with salt and pepper. Sauté the chicken for 3-5 minutes until browned and cooked through. Then remove from the skillet to a separate plate.

Reduce the heat to medium high heat and add the rest of the olive oil to the sauce pan. Then add in the veggies (broccoli, bell peppers and carrots). Cook, stirring occasionally, and cook until tender but still crispy.

Then stir in the ginger and garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes until the garlic is aromatic.

Then add the chicken back to the skillet. Stir in the stir fry sauce and stir to coat the chicken and vegetables with the sauce. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring occasionally, and let the mixture boil for 1 minute to thicken the sauce.

Top with sesame and serve as is or over rice. Then enjoy! Recipe Video Recipe Notes *Refrigerate the leftovers in an airtight container for up to 5 days. Nutrition Facts Calories 162kcal, Carbohydrates 5g, Protein 13g, Fat 9g, Saturated Fat 2g, Cholesterol 36mg, Sodium 771mg, Potassium 244mg, Sugar 3g, Vitamin A 1290IU, Vitamin C 50.7mg, Calcium 13mg, Iron 0.9mg Pin This Now to Remember It Later Pin Recipe

