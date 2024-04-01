Easy Chocolate Chip Cookies - OwlbBaking.com Cookie Recipes (2024)

5K Shares

This is a quick and easy recipe for Chocolate Chip Cookies that makes delicious, chewy cookies with crisp edges. This recipe starts with melted butter, doesn't require chilling, is made in one bowl and you don't even need to use a mixer. Told you it was easy! You'll have warm, amazing cookies in no time.

I know you've seen every chocolate chip cookie recipe out there, but I'm confident I have something spectacular here for you.

Nothing fancy, no fuss, perfectly elevated yet simple. I set out to make a cookie that hits everything on the wish list; a firm yet chewy texture, balanced flavor and quick to make (in one bowl no less)! For my recipe, you don't need to soften butter or chill the dough.

Let me take a step back first.

Does anyone else feel like chocolate chip cookies have become overly complicated? For a long time now, I've hesitated to post a chocolate chip cookie recipe. There's just too much controversy & variation...

Crispy? Cakey? Or do you like a cookie that's more chewy?

Milk chocolate, dark chocolate? Walnuts, no walnuts? OATMEAL? WHAT IS A CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE SUPPOSED TO BE ANYWAY!?

And I'm going to further get myself into trouble by saying this, but the steps in some of these recipes...ugh! I'm real tired of having to chill the dough for a day (or up to 36 hours!) in advance for a chocolate chip cookie. I realize that we can do things like that to best develop flavor, but let's be realistic, ain't nobody got time for that.

Chances are, it's 8pm on a Tuesday and you've got a hankering for warm, chocolate chip cookies. 99.9% of the time I'm making cookies, I'm making them because I need them now.

An Easy Chocolate Chip Cookie that delivers

Here's the thing; I not only wanted an easy chocolate chip cookie recipe, I wanted to create my new standard cookie. This cookie needed to have slightly crispy edges, without crumbling all over the place and a dense chewy center. It had to be deep golden brown in color and have lots of chocolate. And I want it ready for eatin' today.

Isn't that how it's supposed to be!?

What makes a chocolate chip cookie chewy?

A chewy cookie is everything. There's a wide variety of chocolate chip cookie recipes out there, but many of them lack that dense, chew factor.

When creating this recipe, I removed most of the granulated sugar and replaced it with brown sugar. Brown sugar is what gives this cookie its chewiness, and as a bonus has more caramel, toffee notes.

How to make easy chocolate chippers

There's not much to it! You don't even need a hand mixer for to mix up the dough!

This recipe starts off with melted butter, yummy brown sugar and all your standard cookie ingredients. Two teaspoons of vanilla lend extra flavor and pairs nicely with the richness from all that brown sugar.

Once your butter, sugar, eggs and vanilla are mixed thoroughly, add your flour, baking soda and salt into the bowl. Stir well but stop once everything is absorbed.

I also like to add a pinch of flaky sea salt to the tops of these cookies before sending them off into the oven. They are a bit on the sweeter side so that salt offsets the profile very nicely!

Easy Chocolate Chip Cookies 5 from 13 reviews Total Time: 20 minutes

Yield: 24 large cookies 1 x Ingredients Scale 1 c butter (melted; you can use either salted or unsalted, if you're using salted you may want to omit ¼ tsp of the added salt later on)

c butter (melted; you can use either salted or unsalted, if you're using salted you may want to omit of the added salt later on) 1 ½ c light brown sugar (lightly packed)

c light brown sugar (lightly packed) ½ c granulated sugar

c granulated sugar 2 tsp vanilla extract

vanilla extract 2 eggs

eggs 3 c all purpose flour

c all purpose flour 1 tsp baking soda

baking soda 1 tsp kosher salt

kosher salt 2 c chocolate chips for the dough, + ½ c reserved (dark or semi-sweet work best)

c chocolate chips for the dough, + ½ c reserved (dark or semi-sweet work best) Flaky sea salt to sprinkle on the top (optional) Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Preheat the oven to 375°F. Prepare a cookie sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine the melted butter and sugars using a spoon or spatula. Mix thoroughly until all the sugar is incorporated, about 1 minute. Add the vanilla and eggs, mix well until fully incorporated, about 1 minute. Next, add the flour into the bowl (do not mix yet). On top of the flour, stir in the baking soda and salt. Gently fold the dry ingredients into the butter/sugar mixture until all of the flour is absorbed. Do not over mix. Gently toss in the chocolate chips until well mixed. Scoop out cookie dough onto the lined tray using a 3 tablespoon size scoop. Leave plenty of room as these will spread a bit. I keep it to 6 cookies per tray. Flatten the tops slightly using the tips of your fingers. Top with some of the reserved chocolate chips & sprinkle lightly with flaky sea salt if you desire. Bake for about 9-11 minutes. Cookies should be a medium-dark golden brown. Allow to cool on the tray. Notes Recipe by Owlbbaking.com Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Category: Cookies