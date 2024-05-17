Easy Chocolate Turtle Fudge Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Chocolate turtle fudge is one of the most decadent and delicious treats, and is an easy homemade recipe to make.

The warm caramel oozes through the center of the fudge and the pecans add a salty and nutty taste to the dessert.

Everyone will be begging for this easy turtle fudge at Thanksgiving and Christmas.

One Of Our Favorite Fudge Recipes

This easy fudge recipe might just be one of the messiest but, it’s definitely one of the best and it’s a favorite.

It only takes a few minutes to prepare it, an hour or so to set up, and you’ve got one of the most decadent desserts to bring to a party (or just sit and home and eat).

While making the fudge I had warm caramel sauce oozing all over the place and it took everything I had not to just grab a spoon and start letting it ooze right into my mouth!

Oh my sweet tooth, look at that gooey caramel layer.

Chocolate turtle fudge is a great dessert because it combines both salty and sweet tastes together with chocolate, caramel, pecans, and sweetened condensed milk.

And the best part is that the fudge is made in the microwave, so no boiling, checking temperatures, or anything like that.

No candy thermometer or saucepan needed, only a few simple ingredients.

What Do I Need To Make Chocolate Turtle Fudge?

An 8″ x 8″ casserole dish

Non-stick spray

Tin foil or parchment paper

Semi-sweet chocolate chips

Caramels

Pecans

Vanilla extract

Sweetened condensed milk

Butter

Heavy cream

Two medium-sized bowls

Spoon

How Do I Make Pecan Turtle Fudge?

Chocolate fudge layer

Add a sheet of tin foil or parchment paper to an 8″ x 8″ casserole dish. Spray sides of pan with non-stick spray. Add the chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk, and butter to a medium-sized microwave-safe bowl. Microwave the chips for one minute and check if melted. Make sure to stir to help melt the chips. Microwave more, in increments of 30 seconds, if needed. Stir until melted. Add the vanilla extract and stir until well combined. Next, add the 1/2 cup chopped pecans and combine. Press half of the chocolate fudge mixture into the casserole dish and set aside.

Caramel Layer

Unwrap the caramels and place in a medium-sized microwave-safe bowl. Add the heavy cream and microwave the two ingredients, in 30-second increments, until almost melted. Stir the caramel and heavy cream until all of the caramel has melted. Pour half of the caramel over the chocolate fudge layer.

Top Chocolate Fudge Layer

Press the rest of the chocolate fudge on top of the caramel layer. (If the fudge has set up and is too thick to top the caramel, add one tablespoon of heavy cream and stir it in. Drizzle the rest of the caramel over the top of the fudge . Take a handful of pecan halves and sprinkle over the top. Refrigerate for at least an hour to allow the fudge to set up.

Step-By-Step Instructions

Chocolate Layer

Start by adding the semi-sweet chocolate chips to a medium-sized bowl.

Make sure the bowl is microwave safe and can handle the heat.

Next, add the sweetened condensed milk.

You can already tell it’s getting good.

Add the butter to the bowl and microwave for one minute.

Stir the ingredients.

When you pull the bowl out of the microwave, the chips will look like they didn’t melt, but they did, they just need some stirring.

Once you start stirring the chocolate will melt.

You might need to add it back to the microwave, in increments of 30 seconds, until the chocolate is melted.

Most of the time it will only take about 90 seconds total and some stirring to melt it all.

Next add the chopped pecans to the homemade fudge and stir them in.

Press half of the fudge into the casserole dish lined with tin foil or parchment paper and non-stick spray. Set the other half of the chocolate to the side.

The non-stick spray will help a little, but the caramel is going to be sticky no matter what you do.

The tin foil doesn’t look as pretty, but it’s functional.

Caramel Layer

Grab a new medium-sized bowl and combine caramel candy and heavy cream.

For this recipe, I used Kraft Caramels that come wrapped in little squares.

Melt the caramels in the microwave, starting in increments of 30 seconds. Stir until they are all melted.

I microwaved mine for about 90-seconds, as well. You’ll have to stir the caramel quite a bit more to get it all melted.

Pour half of the caramel over the chocolate fudge.

Spread the rest of the chocolate fudge over the top of the caramel.

TIP: If the fudge has set up and is thick, add a tablespoon of heavy cream and stir it in to think it out a little before spreading it.

Now, drizzle the rest of the caramel over the top of the fudge.

And, good luck keeping your fingers clean. It has a wonderful gooey caramel center.

The combination of chocolate, caramel, and pecans is out of this world.

You can even sprinkle a little bit of sea salt on top for even more sweet salty flavor.

Grab a handful of pecan halves and sprinkle on top of the caramel. Place the pecan turtles into the fridge to set up for at least an hour.

This is a rich chocolate fudge that is perfect any time of year, but especially around the holiday season.

Fudge definitely makes things a magical time of year.

How is fudge different from chocolate?

Chocolate is usually harder than fudge, such as chocolate chips or a chocolate candy bar. Fudge includes ingredients like evaporated milk or sweetened condensed milk, and butter to give it a softer texture.

What does fudge taste like?

Fudge is creamy, soft, and melts in your mouth. Chocolate fudge is rich and decadent.

Does Fudge go bad?

Fudge will eventually go bad, but if you keep it on the counter, at room temperature in an airtight container, it will last for up to a week.

If you refrigerate it, the fudge will last for a couple of weeks.

Should you refrigerate fudge?

You do not have to refrigerate fudge, as it will be fine in room temperature. But, you do need to keep it in an airtight container.

Pecan Turtle Fudge Recipe

Check out the chocolate turtle fudge recipe card below, grab those ingredients, and start creating! This is perfect for any special occasion including Thanksgiving and Christmas. I think you’ll really love it.

Easy Chocolate Turtle Fudge Recipe Yield: 26 pieces Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 4 minutes Additional Time: 1 hour Total Time: 1 hour 24 minutes Chocolate turtle fudge is one of the most decadent and delicious treats and is a simple recipe to make. The warm caramel oozes through the center of the fudge and the pecans add a salty and delicious taste to the easy treat. Everyone will be begging for this at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Ingredients Chocolate Fudge 3 cups chocolate chips

1 - 14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 Tablespoon butter

1/2 cup chopped pecans Caramel Layer 11 ounce bag caramels

3 Tablespoon heavy cream

Handful of pecan halves Instructions Add a sheet of tin foil or parchment paper to an 8" x 8" casserole dish and spray the inside with non-stick spray. Next, add the chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk, and butter to a medium-sized bowl. Microwave for one minute and check if melted. Make sure to stir, helping to melt the chips. Microwave more, in increments of 30 seconds, if needed. Stir until melted. Add the vanilla extract to the bowl and stir until well blended. Next, add the 1/2 cup chopped pecans and combine. Press half of the chocolate fudge mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan and set aside. Caramel Layer Unwrap all of the caramels and place in a medium-sized bowl. Add the heavy cream and microwave the two ingredients, in 30-second increments, until almost melted. Stir the caramel and heavy cream until all of the caramel has melted. Pour half of the caramel over the chocolate fudge layer. Top Chocolate Fudge Layer Press the rest of the chocolate fudge on top of the caramel layer. (If the fudge has set up and is too thick to top the caramel, add one tablespoon of heavy cream and stir it in to thin it out). Drizzle the rest of the caramel over the top of the fudge. Sprinkle a handful of pecan halves over the top. Refrigerate for at least one hour to allow the fudge to set up. Nutrition Information: Yield: 26 piecesServing Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 256Total Fat: 14gSaturated Fat: 7gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 6gCholesterol: 16mgSodium: 76mgCarbohydrates: 34gFiber: 1gSugar: 30gProtein: 3g Nutrition is approximate. Did you make this recipe? Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Pinterest