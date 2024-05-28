Easy Churros Recipe (VIDEO) (2024)

Table of Contents
What are Churros? Churro Ingredients: What Tools Do I need to Make Churros? Tips for the Best Churros: Watch Churros Video Tutorial: How to Serve Churros: Easy Homemade Churros Recipe Ingredients Instructions Nutrition Per Serving Natasha Kravchuk FAQs

Homemade Churros coated in cinnamon sugar are the ultimate treat! Watch the video tutorial and you will see just how easy it is to make this Churros recipe using pantry staples.

Easy Churros Recipe (VIDEO) (1)

What are Churros?

Churros are a popular Mexican dessert that is quite popular in the US. They are made with simple choux pastry fried in hot oil and coated in cinnamon sugar. Churros are a popular carnival or fair treat and let’s not forget Costco churros. We can’t get enough of their spongy soft centers, crisp edges, and sweet coating.

Easy Churros Recipe (VIDEO) (2)

Churro Ingredients:

If you haven’t tried a fresh, homemade churro you are in for a treat! Homemade churros taste best because you get to use fresh oil that hasn’t been frying churros all day long. This recipe requires simple refrigerator and pantry staples (milk, eggs, butter, flour, salt, sugar, and cinnamon) and we use the same dough for Eclairs and Cream Puffs.

Easy Churros Recipe (VIDEO) (3)

What Tools Do I need to Make Churros?

To make the dough, you really only need a medium saucepan and large pot to fry (a clip-on thermometer will help you maintain the temperature of the oil), a wooden spoon and an electric mixer (either an electric hand mixer or a stand mixer will work).

We used a Wilton 1M piping tip (which is a large open star pastry tip) and a large piping bag. I went through 4 grocery stores before finding the right pastry tip at Walmart and determined it’s easiest to buy it online.

Cook’s Tip: If you don’t have the tip or piping bag, you can put the dough into a large Ziploc bag and cut off a 1/2″ diameter circle at the bottom then pipe into the oil. They won’t have the traditional churro star shape but they will sure taste good!

Easy Churros Recipe (VIDEO) (4)

Tips for the Best Churros:

Churro dough is surprisingly easy to master. Follow the step-by-step video instructions and you will be a pro in no time.

  • The dough is done “cooking” when it is smooth, and a thin film forms on the bottom of the saucepan. This process allows it to release extra moisture and it will be easier to pipe the dough.
  • Use large, cold eggs. The cold eggs help to cool down and slightly thicken the batter.
  • Beat the eggs in 1 at a time, allowing each to incorporate fully before adding the next.
  • Pipe the batter into hot oil in 6-inch lengths. Longer churros tend to curl more and are difficult to flip.
  • Keep the oil between 350˚F and 370˚F while frying. Adding too many churros to the pot can cool the oil too much.
  • Roll churros in cinnamon sugar while they are still warm/hot and it will stick better.

Watch Churros Video Tutorial:


I hope this easy Churro recipe becomes a new favorite for you. If you enjoy our videos, pleasesubscribe to our Youtube Channel and click the bell icon so you’ll be the first to know when we post a new video. THANK YOU for subscribing!

How to Serve Churros:

Churros are such a treat rolled in cinnamon sugar without anything else required, but if you’re craving a dip, our favorite homemade sauces are:

  • Caramel Sauce – an easy, smooth salted caramel
  • Warm Chocolate Ganache – thinned with a little extra cream
  • Dulce De Leche – perfect for dipping and drizzling on churros

Easy Churros Recipe (VIDEO) (5)

Easy Homemade Churros Recipe

4.93 from 134 votes

Author: Natasha of NatashasKitchen.com

Easy Churros Recipe (VIDEO) (7)

Homemade Churros coated in cinnamon sugar are the ultimate treat! Watch the video tutorial and you will see just how easy it is to make this Churros recipe using pantry staples. This recipe makes 20-25 churros depending on length of churros.

Prep Time: 15 minutes mins

Cook Time: 20 minutes mins

Total Time: 35 minutes mins

Ingredients

Servings: 8 people

  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/2 cup whole milk
  • 8 Tbsp unsalted butter
  • 1 tsp granulated sugar
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 4 large eggs, cold
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • vegetable oil or canola oil , to fry churros

Instructions

  • In a medium saucepan, combine 1/2 cup water, 1/2 cup milk, 8 Tbsp butter, 1 tsp sugar, and 1/4 tsp salt. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring frequently.

  • Remove from heat and immediately stir in 1 cup flour all at once with a wooden spoon. Once incorporated, put back on the heat and stir constantly another 2 minutes to release extra moisture and partially cook the flour. The dough should come together in a smooth ball and a thin film will form on the bottom of the pan.

  • Transfer to a large mixing bowl and use an electric mixer to beat on medium speed 2 minutes to cool the mixture slightly. Add 4 eggs, adding 1 at a time and allowing each egg to fully incorporate between additions. Beat until dough is smooth and forms a thick ribbon when pulled up.

  • Heat 2” deep vegetable oil to 370˚F. Keep the oil between 350-370˚F while frying.

  • Transfer dough to a pastry bag fitted with a large open star tip (Wilton 1M). Pipe 6” lengths into hot oil and cut with scissors. Fry 1 1/2 minutes per side or until golden brown then flip with tongs and fry another 1 1/2 minutes. Fry in batches, about 5-6 churros at a time. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate then roll in cinnamon sugar.

Nutrition Per Serving

368kcal Calories26g Carbs5g Protein28g Fat19g Saturated Fat114mg Cholesterol113mg Sodium67mg Potassium1g Fiber14g Sugar498IU Vitamin A38mg Calcium1mg Iron

  • Full Nutrition Label
  • Nutrition Disclosure

Nutrition Facts

Easy Homemade Churros Recipe

Amount per Serving

Calories

368

% Daily Value*

Fat

28

g

43

%

Saturated Fat

19

g

119

%

Cholesterol

114

mg

38

%

Potassium

67

mg

2

%

Carbohydrates

26

g

9

%

Fiber

1

g

4

%

Sugar

14

g

16

%

Protein

5

g

10

%

Vitamin A

498

IU

10

%

Calcium

38

mg

4

%

Iron

1

mg

6

%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: American, Mexican

Keyword: churros

Skill Level: Easy/Medium

Cost to Make: $

Calories: 368

Natasha Kravchuk

Easy Churros Recipe (VIDEO) (8)

Welcome to my kitchen! I am Natasha, the blogger behind Natasha's Kitchen (since 2009). My husband and I run this blog together and share only our best, family approved and tested recipes with YOU. Thanks for stopping by! We are so happy you're here.

Read more posts by Natasha

Easy Churros Recipe (VIDEO)

FAQs

Why are my churros not crispy? ›

To check all those boxes, it's important to fry your churros in very hot oil. 400°F (204°C) oil provides the heat necessary to brown and crisp the outsides of the churros while also creating almost-instant steam inside of them. Thus we get crispy churros that are not oil-logged and have a light texture.

View More
Why do my churros get soggy? ›

If you crowd the pot, your churros might steam instead of frying. This will result in a soggy churro. Fry the churros in smaller batches of 4 to 6 at a time. You could also have this problem if your oil is not hot enough.

Get More Info Here
How to make pre made churros? ›

Remove frozen churros from the bag and place them in a fryer. Fry plain churros for 40 seconds or filled churros for 50 seconds. Drain excess oil. Roll churros in a mix of sugar and cinnamon.

Discover More Details
What is the difference between Mexican churros and Spanish churros? ›

The main difference between Mexican and Spanish churros is cinnamon. What is this? In Spain, churros are only coated in sugar and served with a chocolate dipping sauce. In Mexico, churros are coated in a sugar and cinnamon mixture and can be eaten alone or with dipping sauces like chocolate or caramel.

View Details
Should churros be frozen before frying? ›

Some people pipe the dough onto parchment paper and freeze it so they can get perfect shapes. We have found freezing the dough prior to frying doesn't give as flaky and puffy a texture. We recommend squeezing the dough directly into the hot oil for the best texture.

Discover More Details
Why are my churros uncooked inside? ›

If you notice they are raw on the inside, pop them back in the pan to fry an additional minute or two. If the exterior of the churro is dark but the inside is still raw the oil might be too hot, which leads to uneven cooking of the dough. Make sure the dough stays around 360°F.

Learn More
Why are my churros falling apart in oil? ›

If the oil is too cold, the churro will fall apart and take on too much oil, resulting in a greasy mess. It's also important to let the oil come back up to the proper temp between batches. Finally, don't overcrowd your pan; otherwise, the churros will steam instead of fry.

Keep Reading
What are common mistakes when making churros? ›

If you're noticing your churros are burnt on the outside and undercooked on the inside, turn down the temperature. If they're coming out greasy and oil-logged, turn up the temperature. Timing. Classic churros are perfectly coated in cinnamon sugar- not grease.

Learn More Now
Why do my churros taste like egg? ›

Most recipes call for 3 or 4 eggs which we find puffs them up too much and creates softer churros with an 'eggy' taste. We prefer ours to be exactly like — if not better — than those you find at street carts or cafés. The best Churros have CRISPY outer edges with soft, tender, buttery centres when biting into them.

Show Me More
What is the best nozzle for churros? ›

The star tip will give your churros their signature grooved surface. A 1/4" star is typically included in a basic pastry set; this will yield churros about 3/4" in diameter. If you're looking for fatter, 1" churros, use a wider star tip.

Learn More Now

When did Costco stop selling churros? ›

Many Redditors claimed that they hadn't been fans for years — not since a pandemic-era reinvention, when the classic, straight-ridged churro, retailing for $1, was suddenly replaced in 2021 with a doughy twist that was 50% more expensive.

Learn More
What makes churros so good? ›

The secret to the churro is finding high-quality oil. Water, butter, sugar, salt, and flour are enough to create the fried dough mixture. Vanilla and egg can give it the right taste and texture. Using a sculpted pipette tip, churros can be given their stereotypical shape.

Read More
Do they sell churros in Aldi? ›

Let's Party Chocolate Churros 210g/12 Pack | ALDI.

Discover More
What raw material is churros? ›

As a choux pastry, churro dough is made from all-purpose flour, butter, salt, eggs, and water. Pastry chefs extrude this dense dough through a piping bag or churro maker that has an open star-shaped nozzle attached to it, creating a long pastry dough rope with a ridged exterior.

Get More Info
What are churros made of in Spanish? ›

Another important note is that while churros in Mexico and other Latin American countries contain egg and butter, recipes in Spain are way more simple containing just 3 ingredients: flour, salt and water.

View More
How were churros originally made? ›

The second theory is that it was invented by nomadic Spanish shepherds as a substitute for bread, as they did not have access to fresh food. The shepherds used flour, water and oil to create the treat. The name was inspired by the horns of the Churra sheep, and it was from here that it became popular.

Discover More Details
Are most churros vegan? ›

Generally, yes, they are!

Read On
