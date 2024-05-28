Easy Churros Recipe (VIDEO) (2024)

Homemade Churros coated in cinnamon sugar are the ultimate treat! Watch the video tutorial and you will see just how easy it is to make this Churros recipe using pantry staples.
What are Churros?
Churros are a popular Mexican dessert that is quite popular in the US. They are made with simple choux pastry fried in hot oil and coated in cinnamon sugar. Churros are a popular carnival or fair treat and let’s not forget Costco churros. We can’t get enough of their spongy soft centers, crisp edges, and sweet coating.
Churro Ingredients:
If you haven’t tried a fresh, homemade churro you are in for a treat! Homemade churros taste best because you get to use fresh oil that hasn’t been frying churros all day long. This recipe requires simple refrigerator and pantry staples (milk, eggs, butter, flour, salt, sugar, and cinnamon) and we use the same dough for Eclairs and Cream Puffs.
What Tools Do I need to Make Churros?
To make the dough, you really only need a medium saucepan and large pot to fry (a clip-on thermometer will help you maintain the temperature of the oil), a wooden spoon and an electric mixer (either an electric hand mixer or a stand mixer will work).
We used a Wilton 1M piping tip (which is a large open star pastry tip) and a large piping bag. I went through 4 grocery stores before finding the right pastry tip at Walmart and determined it’s easiest to buy it online.
Cook’s Tip: If you don’t have the tip or piping bag, you can put the dough into a large Ziploc bag and cut off a 1/2″ diameter circle at the bottom then pipe into the oil. They won’t have the traditional churro star shape but they will sure taste good!
Tips for the Best Churros:
Churro dough is surprisingly easy to master. Follow the step-by-step video instructions and you will be a pro in no time.
- The dough is done “cooking” when it is smooth, and a thin film forms on the bottom of the saucepan. This process allows it to release extra moisture and it will be easier to pipe the dough.
- Use large, cold eggs. The cold eggs help to cool down and slightly thicken the batter.
- Beat the eggs in 1 at a time, allowing each to incorporate fully before adding the next.
- Pipe the batter into hot oil in 6-inch lengths. Longer churros tend to curl more and are difficult to flip.
- Keep the oil between 350˚F and 370˚F while frying. Adding too many churros to the pot can cool the oil too much.
- Roll churros in cinnamon sugar while they are still warm/hot and it will stick better.
Watch Churros Video Tutorial:
How to Serve Churros:
Churros are such a treat rolled in cinnamon sugar without anything else required, but if you’re craving a dip, our favorite homemade sauces are:
- Caramel Sauce – an easy, smooth salted caramel
- Warm Chocolate Ganache – thinned with a little extra cream
- Dulce De Leche – perfect for dipping and drizzling on churros
Easy Homemade Churros Recipe
Author: Natasha of NatashasKitchen.com
Homemade Churros coated in cinnamon sugar are the ultimate treat! Watch the video tutorial and you will see just how easy it is to make this Churros recipe using pantry staples. This recipe makes 20-25 churros depending on length of churros.
Prep Time: 15 minutes mins
Cook Time: 20 minutes mins
Total Time: 35 minutes mins
Ingredients
Servings: 8 people
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/2 cup whole milk
- 8 Tbsp unsalted butter
- 1 tsp granulated sugar
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 4 large eggs, cold
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- vegetable oil or canola oil , to fry churros
Instructions
In a medium saucepan, combine 1/2 cup water, 1/2 cup milk, 8 Tbsp butter, 1 tsp sugar, and 1/4 tsp salt. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring frequently.
Remove from heat and immediately stir in 1 cup flour all at once with a wooden spoon. Once incorporated, put back on the heat and stir constantly another 2 minutes to release extra moisture and partially cook the flour. The dough should come together in a smooth ball and a thin film will form on the bottom of the pan.
Transfer to a large mixing bowl and use an electric mixer to beat on medium speed 2 minutes to cool the mixture slightly. Add 4 eggs, adding 1 at a time and allowing each egg to fully incorporate between additions. Beat until dough is smooth and forms a thick ribbon when pulled up.
Heat 2” deep vegetable oil to 370˚F. Keep the oil between 350-370˚F while frying.
Transfer dough to a pastry bag fitted with a large open star tip (Wilton 1M). Pipe 6” lengths into hot oil and cut with scissors. Fry 1 1/2 minutes per side or until golden brown then flip with tongs and fry another 1 1/2 minutes. Fry in batches, about 5-6 churros at a time. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate then roll in cinnamon sugar.
Nutrition Per Serving
368kcal Calories26g Carbs5g Protein28g Fat19g Saturated Fat114mg Cholesterol113mg Sodium67mg Potassium1g Fiber14g Sugar498IU Vitamin A38mg Calcium1mg Iron
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: American, Mexican
Keyword: churros
Skill Level: Easy/Medium
Cost to Make: $
Calories: 368
