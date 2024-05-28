Easy Churros Recipe (VIDEO) (2024)

Welcome to my kitchen! I am Natasha, the blogger behind Natasha's Kitchen (since 2009). My husband and I run this blog together and share only our best, family approved and tested recipes with YOU. Thanks for stopping by! We are so happy you're here.

If you make this recipe, I’d love to see pics of your creations on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter! Hashtag them #natashaskitchen

Transfer dough to a pastry bag fitted with a large open star tip (Wilton 1M). Pipe 6” lengths into hot oil and cut with scissors. Fry 1 1/2 minutes per side or until golden brown then flip with tongs and fry another 1 1/2 minutes. Fry in batches, about 5-6 churros at a time. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate then roll in cinnamon sugar.

Transfer to a large mixing bowl and use an electric mixer to beat on medium speed 2 minutes to cool the mixture slightly. Add 4 eggs, adding 1 at a time and allowing each egg to fully incorporate between additions. Beat until dough is smooth and forms a thick ribbon when pulled up.

Remove from heat and immediately stir in 1 cup flour all at once with a wooden spoon. Once incorporated, put back on the heat and stir constantly another 2 minutes to release extra moisture and partially cook the flour. The dough should come together in a smooth ball and a thin film will form on the bottom of the pan.

Homemade Churros coated in cinnamon sugar are the ultimate treat! Watch the video tutorial and you will see just how easy it is to make this Churros recipe using pantry staples. This recipe makes 20-25 churros depending on length of churros.

Churros are such a treat rolled in cinnamon sugar without anything else required, but if you’re craving a dip, our favorite homemade sauces are:

I hope this easy Churro recipe becomes a new favorite for you. If you enjoy our videos, please subscribe to our Youtube Channel and click the bell icon so you’ll be the first to know when we post a new video. THANK YOU for subscribing!

Churro dough is surprisingly easy to master. Follow the step-by-step video instructions and you will be a pro in no time.

Cook’s Tip: If you don’t have the tip or piping bag, you can put the dough into a large Ziploc bag and cut off a 1/2″ diameter circle at the bottom then pipe into the oil. They won’t have the traditional churro star shape but they will sure taste good!

We used a Wilton 1M piping tip (which is a large open star pastry tip) and a large piping bag . I went through 4 grocery stores before finding the right pastry tip at Walmart and determined it’s easiest to buy it online.

To make the dough, you really only need a medium saucepan and large pot to fry (a clip-on thermometer will help you maintain the temperature of the oil), a wooden spoon and an electric mixer (either an electric hand mixer or a stand mixer will work).

If you haven’t tried a fresh, homemade churro you are in for a treat! Homemade churros taste best because you get to use fresh oil that hasn’t been frying churros all day long. This recipe requires simple refrigerator and pantry staples (milk, eggs, butter, flour, salt, sugar, and cinnamon) and we use the same dough for Eclairs and Cream Puffs.

Churros are a popular Mexican dessert that is quite popular in the US. They are made with simple choux pastry fried in hot oil and coated in cinnamon sugar. Churros are a popular carnival or fair treat and let’s not forget Costco churros. We can’t get enough of their spongy soft centers, crisp edges, and sweet coating.

Homemade Churros coated in cinnamon sugar are the ultimate treat! Watch the video tutorial and you will see just how easy it is to make this Churros recipe using pantry staples.

FAQs

To check all those boxes, it's important to fry your churros in very hot oil. 400°F (204°C) oil provides the heat necessary to brown and crisp the outsides of the churros while also creating almost-instant steam inside of them. Thus we get crispy churros that are not oil-logged and have a light texture.

If you crowd the pot, your churros might steam instead of frying. This will result in a soggy churro. Fry the churros in smaller batches of 4 to 6 at a time. You could also have this problem if your oil is not hot enough.

Remove frozen churros from the bag and place them in a fryer. Fry plain churros for 40 seconds or filled churros for 50 seconds. Drain excess oil. Roll churros in a mix of sugar and cinnamon.

The main difference between Mexican and Spanish churros is cinnamon. What is this? In Spain, churros are only coated in sugar and served with a chocolate dipping sauce. In Mexico, churros are coated in a sugar and cinnamon mixture and can be eaten alone or with dipping sauces like chocolate or caramel.

Some people pipe the dough onto parchment paper and freeze it so they can get perfect shapes. We have found freezing the dough prior to frying doesn't give as flaky and puffy a texture. We recommend squeezing the dough directly into the hot oil for the best texture.

If you notice they are raw on the inside, pop them back in the pan to fry an additional minute or two. If the exterior of the churro is dark but the inside is still raw the oil might be too hot, which leads to uneven cooking of the dough. Make sure the dough stays around 360°F.

If the oil is too cold, the churro will fall apart and take on too much oil, resulting in a greasy mess. It's also important to let the oil come back up to the proper temp between batches. Finally, don't overcrowd your pan; otherwise, the churros will steam instead of fry.

If you're noticing your churros are burnt on the outside and undercooked on the inside, turn down the temperature. If they're coming out greasy and oil-logged, turn up the temperature. Timing. Classic churros are perfectly coated in cinnamon sugar- not grease.

Most recipes call for 3 or 4 eggs which we find puffs them up too much and creates softer churros with an 'eggy' taste. We prefer ours to be exactly like — if not better — than those you find at street carts or cafés. The best Churros have CRISPY outer edges with soft, tender, buttery centres when biting into them.

The star tip will give your churros their signature grooved surface. A 1/4" star is typically included in a basic pastry set; this will yield churros about 3/4" in diameter. If you're looking for fatter, 1" churros, use a wider star tip.

Many Redditors claimed that they hadn't been fans for years — not since a pandemic-era reinvention, when the classic, straight-ridged churro, retailing for $1, was suddenly replaced in 2021 with a doughy twist that was 50% more expensive.

The secret to the churro is finding high-quality oil. Water, butter, sugar, salt, and flour are enough to create the fried dough mixture. Vanilla and egg can give it the right taste and texture. Using a sculpted pipette tip, churros can be given their stereotypical shape.

Let's Party Chocolate Churros 210g/12 Pack | ALDI.

As a choux pastry, churro dough is made from all-purpose flour, butter, salt, eggs, and water. Pastry chefs extrude this dense dough through a piping bag or churro maker that has an open star-shaped nozzle attached to it, creating a long pastry dough rope with a ridged exterior.

Another important note is that while churros in Mexico and other Latin American countries contain egg and butter, recipes in Spain are way more simple containing just 3 ingredients: flour, salt and water.

The second theory is that it was invented by nomadic Spanish shepherds as a substitute for bread, as they did not have access to fresh food. The shepherds used flour, water and oil to create the treat. The name was inspired by the horns of the Churra sheep, and it was from here that it became popular.

Generally, yes, they are!