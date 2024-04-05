Easy Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels Recipe {Video} (2024)

These cinnamon sugar pretzels are delicious! They are the perfect treat to take to work with you or to gift as a great holiday gift. They are crazy easy to make, taste delicious, and only take a few ingredients.

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels

If you want a super easy last-minute gift, these would be perfect! You could put them in a cute jar with a ribbon tied, and you are good to go!



I love giving homemade DIY Gifts during the holidays, which is probably not a surprise if you have been reading Tammilee Tips for a while. I just love sharing my love for baking with friends and family.

Many cute gift containers line the shelves of grocery stores, making it easy to package your homemade cinnamon pretzels. I get distracted by all the pretty seasonal gift packages available when grocery shopping.

If you’ve been following us, you may have noticed all the holiday cookies and treats we’ve shared over time! We have many ideas for great homemade holiday treats your family, co-workers, and neighbors will love! Or you can just bake them! We are a total no-judgment zone!

I love the holiday season! Any time I can add an epic cinnamon sugar mixture to a recipe it makes me happy. The flavor is perfect for comfort food!

Ingredients

Here is a quick overview of the simple ingredients for making epic Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels! The printable recipe card at the bottom of the post includes specific measurements and step-by-step instructions.

Pretzels

Vegetable Oil

Sugar

Cinnamon

Equipment Needed

You only need a few things to make this recipe, which I love!

Large Bowl : You want to use the largest bowl available to keep the pretzels corralled inside. I tried making these with a medium-sized bowl the first time and ended up with pretzels falling over the top and all over the counter.

Parchment Paper : This will help make it easier to remove the pretzels after they have baked.

Baking Sheet with Sides : Trust me, you do not want to put these on a flat cookie sheet and pull them out of the oven while the pan is hot and you are trying to balance the cookie sheet so they don't slide off the end.

How to Make Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels

I've included complete instructions in the printable recipe card at the bottom of the post, but here's a quick version.

Preheat oven to 300°F. Place pretzels in a large bowl. Stir oil, sugar, and cinnamon in a small bowl and mix well. Pour over pretzels, tossing them to ensure they are well coated. Pour out onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, and pour any remaining sugar and cinnamon over the pretzels. Place in oven Remove from oven and cool before serving.

The cinnamon sugar coating will harden to the pretzels. You want to let the pretzels cool down so the cinnamon sugar coats the pretzels and doesn't fall off onto the prepared baking sheet.

Preparation and Storage

Make Ahead: None of the ingredients require preparation outside of mixing them before baking, and it’s best to bake them as soon as you coat them.

Storage: The bagged pretzels make this a shelf-stable recipe! Store them in an airtight container for about a week or until they appear stale.

Freezing/How to Freeze: We discovered that bagged pretzels last up to a year when stored in an airtight, freezer-safe container that keeps them dry.

How to Reheat: Thaw leftover cinnamon sugar pretzels by leaving them at room temperature.

Recipe Variations

Substitutions: Feel free to swap the vegetable oil for another neutral-tasting oil, such as canola, coconut, or salted butter (these last two were reader suggestions!). Brown sugar would also be yummy instead of white sugar.

These epic cinnamon sugar pretzels can also be made with homemade soft pretzels, pretzel twists, soft pretzel bites. You will need to adjust the baking time for the soft pretzels.

Vegetarian + Vegan Options: Most store-bought pretzels are vegetarian and vegan-friendly. Always check the product labels to be sure.

Gluten-Free: You’ll be happy to know that grocery stores carry many gluten-free options for this popular snack! Snyder’s is one of the biggest gluten-free pretzel brands we see often.

Smaller Serving Size + Larger Group/More Servings: Use a smaller or larger pretzel bag, depending on your desired quantity.

Make it Spicy: Cayenne would be a great addition if you use brown sugar and want your cinnamon sugar pretzels to have a kick.

Sugar-Free: Use your go-to sugar alternative to make this recipe sugar-free.

Tips for the Best Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels

Reader Tip: Combine the ingredients in a Ziploc bag until fully coated for convenience and less mess.

While we love the classic look of knotted pretzels, this recipe also adapts to other shapes for added fun!

What to Serve with Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels

These cinnamon sugar pretzels would be fantastic on a sweet snack platter or as a part of a DIY gift bag for any sweetie you love! Here are some pairing suggestions from our Snack Collection!

Snacks: Pumpkin Spice Pretzels, Guinness Glazed Pecans, Crock Pot Peanut Clusters, Chocolate Peanut Butter Muddy Buddies, Hot Chocolate Muddy Buddies, Pumpkin Spice Pumpkin Seeds, Sriracha Caramel Corn, Crock Pot Sugared Candied Walnuts, Sugar and Spice Almonds, Dunkaroo Funfetti Dip

When to Serve Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels

Snacktime Easy Snacks

DIY Gifting!

Hoiday Parties

Christmas

Thanksgiving

Easy Dessert Recipes

No-Bake Peanut Butter Fudge

2 Ingredient Lemon Bars

Earth Cookies

CrockPot Cinnamon Pecans

CrockPot Chocolate Clusters

Edible Brownie Batter

Mini Baked Alaskas

If you are heading to a holiday party, check out these great Christmas toasts just in case you give a toast during the party.

Check out these ranch pretzels for a savory pretzel snack.

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels How to makeCinnamon Sugar Pretzels that are a great holiday gift or snack. 3.80 from 15 votes Print Rate Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes minutes Total Time: 35 minutes minutes Servings: 16 Calories: 212kcal Author: Tammilee Tips Ingredients 16 oz pretzels 1 bag

⅔ cup Vegetable Oil

½ cup White Sugar

2– 3 Teaspoon Ground Cinnamon US Customary - Metric Instructions Preheat oven to 300 degrees

Place pretzels in a large bowl

Combine oil, sugar and cinnamon in a bowl and mix well

Pour over pretzels, tossing the pretzels to make sure they are well coated

Pour out onto a parchment lined baking sheet, pour any remaining sugar and cinnamon over the pretzels

Place in oven for 30 minutes, turning every 10 minutes

Remove from oven and cool before serving Kitchen Tools Cookie Sheets

Parchment Paper Notes Please keep in mind that nutritional information is a rough estimate and can vary greatly based on products used. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels Amount Per Serving Calories 212Calories from Fat 81 % Daily Value* Fat 9g14% Saturated Fat 7g44% Sodium 359mg16% Potassium 42mg1% Carbohydrates 29g10% Fiber 1g4% Sugar 7g8% Protein 2g4% Calcium 13mg1% Iron 1.5mg8% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Love this recipe?Follow @TammileeTIps on Pinterest Tried this recipe?Mention @TammileeTipsLife when you share a photo!

Recipe originally shared on December 15, 2013. Updated October 2020.