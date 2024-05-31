Easy Coconut Cream Pie (Keto Recipe) (2024)

Jump to Recipe

If you're a fan of creamy, dreamy desserts but are watching your sugar and carb intake, then this easy coconut cream pie is the perfect recipe for you. Made with simple ingredients and no added sugar, this is hands down the best coconut cream pie recipe out there.

Coconut cream pie has long been a favorite dessert for many (especially for you coconut lovers!), but traditional recipes can be loaded with sugar and carbs. As someone who follows a low-carb lifestyle, I knew I had to come up with a healthier version of this beloved treat.

And let me tell you, this easy coconut cream pie is just as delicious (if not more!) than the original.

Even though this recipe is lower in carbs and sugar, it still has that rich and creamy texture you crave from a traditional coconut cream pie.

The secret? Coconut milk and heavy cream. These two ingredients combined create the perfect base for the filling of this pie. Plus, using coconut milk instead of traditional milk adds a subtle coconut flavor that takes this keto coconut cream pie to the next level.

But don't worry; you won't be sacrificing any flavor by cutting out the sugar. Thanks to natural sweeteners like erythritol and stevia, this pie is just as sweet and satisfying without causing a spike in blood sugar levels.

Now you can enjoy a slice (or two, no judgment here!) of this sugar-free coconut cream pie without any guilt.

Why you'll love this sugar free coconut cream pie

Ingredients needed to make easy coconut cream pie

Here's what you'll need to make this delicious sugar-free coconut cream pie:

Crust Ingredients:

Here's everything you need to make a keto pie crust...

Almond and coconut flour

To make the base of this low-carb crust, you'll need a ½ cup of almond flour and coconut flour each.

Both flours give the crust a nice texture, while the coconut flour adds more of a coconut flavor to the overall pie. They are also gluten-free and low in carbs.

Tip: Make sure to sift the coconut flour before adding it to the mix to avoid any lumps.

Eggs and butter

Two eggs and ¼ cup of melted butter will bind the crust together and give it a buttery, flaky texture.

Low-carb sugar substitute

To keep this pie sugar-free, use a low-carb sugar substitute like erythritol or xylitol. I prefer to use Lakanto Monkfruit Sweetener for its natural sweet taste and zero glycemic impact.

Salt

A pinch of salt helps to balance out the sweetness and enhance the overall flavors.

Filling Ingredients:

Here's everything you need to make coconut custard filling...

Cream cheese

To make the filling even more decadent, you'll need 12 ounces of softened cream cheese. Make sure it's at room temperature before using.

Coconut milk and heavy cream

To make the filling, you'll need a can of full-fat coconut milk and two cups of heavy whipping cream. These ingredients will create that creamy, dreamy texture we all love in coconut cream pie.

Egg yolks

The egg yolks will add richness and thickness to the filling. Make sure to separate them from the egg whites carefully, and only use the yolks in this recipe.

Low-carb sugar substitute

You'll need ½ cup of a low-carb sugar substitute to sweeten the filling. Again, I recommend using Lakanto Monkfruit Sweetener for this.

Xanthan gum

Xanthan gum will act as a thickening agent and help bind the ingredients together. It's a common ingredient used in low-carb and gluten-free recipes!

Vanilla extract

A teaspoon of vanilla extract adds a warm, sweet flavor to the coconut pie filling.

Gelatin and water

To help the filling set, you'll need a teaspoon of grass-fed gelatin and two tablespoons of water. This is what will give the pie its firm texture.

For the topping, you'll want to get some unsweetened coconut flakes!

Baking Tips

Make sure to use full-fat coconut milk , not lite or reduced-fat. It won't give you the same rich and creamy texture.

, not lite or reduced-fat. It won't give you the same rich and creamy texture. Add a few drops of coconut extract for an extra boost of coconut flavor.

for an extra boost of coconut flavor. Chill the pie for at least 4 hours before serving. This will allow it to be set properly and make it easier to cut into slices without falling apart.

before serving. This will allow it to be set properly and make it easier to cut into slices without falling apart. Use a premade keto pie crust to save time and effort. If you don't want to make the crust from scratch, you can use a premade one instead. Just make sure it's low-carb and doesn't contain any added sugars.

If you don't want to make the crust from scratch, you can use a premade one instead. Just make sure it's low-carb and doesn't contain any added sugars. Add some fruit to the filling. For a tropical twist, you can add some diced pineapple or mango to the filling before chilling. Just make sure to use sugar-free fruit options to keep the pie low-carb.

For a tropical twist, you can add some diced pineapple or mango to the filling before chilling. Just make sure to use sugar-free fruit options to keep the pie low-carb. Make this pie vegan by swapping out the dairy ingredients for vegan alternatives. Use coconut cream instead of heavy cream and dairy-free cream cheese. You can also use a flax egg or chia egg in place of the eggs.

Watch this video tutorial!

How to make the best coconut cream pie

With a homemade pie crust and delicious sugar free coconut filling, this pie recipe is sure to be a hit with everyone. Here's how to make it step by step:

Step 1: Make pie dough

First, melt the butter in a large bowl. Then, add almond flour, eggs, sweetener, and salt to the butter and mix everything together well.

Next, stir in coconut flour and shredded coconut until a dough forms.

Step 2: Roll out keto pie dough

Now, roll out the dough between parchment or wax paper!

Once you've done that, take the top sheet of paper off the dough and carefully flip it into a pie dish.

Press the dough to fix any cracked areas of the crust and flute the edges.

Tip: Don't forget to use a fork to poke small holes throughout the crust.

Step 3: Bake the pie crust

Bake the crust at 400°F for 10 minutes until it is golden brown, and let it cool before using.

Step 4: Make coconut custard

Heat the coconut milk until it's hot but not boiling. While that's happening, beat the egg yolks in a small bowl until they're well blended.

Once the coconut milk is hot, slowly add about 4 tablespoons to the egg yolks, stirring quickly after each small addition.

Tip: Make sure to stir or whisk quickly, or your egg yolk will curdle.

Pour the rest of the yolk mixture slowly into the hot coconut milk. Reduce the heat to low, then gently sprinkle and whisk in the sweetener and xanthan gum.

Let it cook for 3-4 minutes or until it thickens, then take it off the heat. Stir in the vanilla extract.

Spoon the mixture into a medium bowl and cover it with food-safe plastic wrap directly on top. Place the filling in the refrigerator to chill for at least 4 hours.

Step 5: Bake shredded coconut

Spread some unsweetened shredded coconut on a baking sheet and pop it in a 375°F oven until it turns a lovely golden color (around 3-5 minutes).

Take it out and let it cool on a rack.

Step 6: Make gelatin

Just pour one tablespoon of water into a small bowl and sprinkle the gelatin on top. After the gelatin has softened, stir in another tablespoon of hot water until it completely dissolves.

Step 7: Make homemade whipped cream

Using an electric mixer, whip the heavy cream together with 1 teaspoon of vanilla and 3 tablespoons of low-carb sweetener until soft peaks start to form.

Then, slowly pour in the dissolved gelatin mixture and continue beating the cream until it becomes stiff.

Step 8: Whip up cream cheese

In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese until it becomes light and fluffy. Slowly mix in the chilled coconut pudding, adding a small amount at a time until it becomes smooth.

Then, fold in about half of the whipped cream into the cream cheese pudding mixture until it becomes smooth.

Step 9: Add coconut cream filling to pie crust

Spread the coconut cream pie filling onto the baked pie crust.

Then, top it off with the remaining whipped cream and sprinkle some of the toasted coconut on top.

Pop it in the fridge to chill for at least 4 hours.

How to serve homemade coconut cream pie

Once your easy coconut cream pie is chilled, it's ready to serve!

Whether you're enjoying it at a summer BBQ or as a delicious dessert after dinner, this pie will be a hit with everyone.

Top it off with some extra toasted coconut or some whipped cream topping for an extra indulgent treat.

You can also add a sprinkle of chocolate shavings or some chopped nuts for an extra layer of flavor and texture.

FAQs

Here are the most asked questions about my sugar free coconut cream pie. If you have any more questions, please leave them for me in the comments down below!

Can I make this keto pie without xanthan gum? Xanthan gum helps thicken the coconut cream filling, but if you don't have it on hand, you can use arrowroot powder or psyllium husk. See Also Keto Maple Pecan Fat Bombs (Easy Low Carb Recipe) Why does my coconut cream pie get watery? If your coconut cream pie becomes watery, it could be due to overcooking the custard or not allowing it enough time to cool and set properly. To prevent this, make sure to follow the instructions carefully and allow the pie to chill for at least 4 hours before serving. Also, make sure not to overmix or overheat the custard filling, as it can cause the filling to become too thin. How to keep pie crust from getting soggy on coconut cream pie? To prevent your pie crust from becoming soggy, make sure to bake it separately before adding the coconut cream filling. This will help create a barrier between the filling and the crust. Also, make sure not to overheat or overmix the custard filling, as this can cause excess moisture, which can lead to a soggy crust. Lastly, store any leftover pie in the refrigerator to prevent the crust from getting soggy. Why is my coconut pie filling not thick enough? If your coconut cream filling isn't thickening properly, it could be due to not cooking it for long enough or not using enough xanthan gum. Make sure to follow the instructions carefully and cook the custard until it reaches a thick consistency. How long does coconut cream pie last? This sugar free coconut cream pie will last up to 3 days in the refrigerator as long as it is stored properly. Make sure to cover it with plastic wrap or place it in an airtight container before storing it. Can I make this pie crust ahead of time? Yes! You can make this pie crust a day or two before you plan on making the full pie. Just wrap it tightly and store it in the fridge until ready to use.

