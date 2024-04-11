Easy Coleslaw Dressing Recipe - melissassouthernstylekitchen.com (2024)

Easy Coleslaw Dressing Recipe

ByMelissa

2 Comments

Make your own creamy dressing for slaw using my Mom’s Easy Coleslaw Dressing Recipe. Enjoy crunchy slaw on hot dogs, seafood, barbecue or alongside a bowl pinto beans and cornbread. Give it ample time to chill in the refrigerator for the flavors to marry before serving.

Easy Coleslaw Dressing Recipe - melissassouthernstylekitchen.com (1)

Easy Coleslaw Dressing Recipe

This coleslaw dressing is a made-from-scratch dressing the way my Mom makes it. She’s been whipping up this dressing for our family for many years. She uses it as a dressing for both cole slaw as well as potato salad from time to time.It’s a delicious and different take on a sweet homemade dressing for coleslaw.

  • Butter – Over medium heat in a medium-size heavy bottomed saucepan, melt 4 tablespoons of butter.
  • Sauce – Whisk in the vinegar. Over low heat whisk in the flour, lemon juice and seasonings. Whisk until the ingredients are fully incorporated.
  • Egg – Beat the egg yolks in a small bowl. To the bowl add 2 tablespoon of the warm liquid whisking constantly to combine and temper.
  • Combine – Slowly drizzle the egg yolks into the vinegar mixture in the saucepan, whisking continually. Cook for 2 minutes.
  • Sugar – Remove the saucepan from the stove top and beat in 1 cup of granulated sugar.
  • Refrigerate – Beat for 2 minutes or until the dressing has thickened and is light yellow in color. Pop it into the fridge to cool completely.
  • Coleslaw – After the dressing has cooled pour over the chopped coleslaw and green onions. Mix well. Let the cole slaw chill in the fridge for at least 4 hours. Taste and adjust the salt and pepper to taste. Mix well before serving.
Easy Coleslaw Dressing Recipe - melissassouthernstylekitchen.com (2)

How to Make the BEST Easy Coleslaw Dressing Recipe

  • Ingredients you’ll need to make homemade Coleslaw Dressing: Vinegar, sugar, butter, large egg yolks, all purpose flour, fresh lemon juice, onion powder, celery salt, white pepper.
  • Kitchen tools you’ll need: Medium heavy bottomed saucepan, measuring cups and spoons, small bowl, whisk and food processor or sharp knife and chopping board.
  • This dressing recipe makes enough for 2 one pound packages of coleslaw from the grocery store or about 8 cups of shredded cabbage mixed with carrots.
  • Please note: This is a cooked dressing. There’sno need to fret, the eggs fully cook in this dressing on the stovetop. As you whisk the dressing, it will continue to cool and gently cook the egg.
  • It’s important to temper the egg yolks with a small amount of the hot liquid. Doing so, will prevent them from becoming stringy when adding to the hot vinegar-sugar mixture.
  • Once the dressing has cooked for 2 minutes, cool it completely before dressing the slaw.
  • After the dressing has cooled pour it over the chopped coleslaw mix and green onions, mixing well.
  • Taste and adjust the salt and pepper to your taste. Pop it into the fridge to chill and stir well before serving.
  • I recommend that you allow the coleslaw to chill in the fridge for at least 4 hours or overnight before serving.
  • Store Coleslaw Dressing in an airtight container or mason jar for up to 5 days.
Easy Coleslaw Dressing Recipe - melissassouthernstylekitchen.com (3)

Southern Style Dishes to Serve with Coleslaw

Coleslaw goes with many dishes and is particularly popular to serve alongside barbecue andSouthern Fried Chicken.Other recipes you may like to try:

  • SouthernFried Catfishwith a side offrench fries,hush puppiesand cole slaw.
  • It’s a no-brainer to serve alongsideBarbecue Pulled Pork.
  • Oven Chili Cheese Dogswith a side of slaw is a feast.
  • Check-out my recipe for elevatedPinto Beans.
  • TheseNashville Hot Chicken Stripswill bring the heat to meal time.
  • Mini Barbecue Bacon Cheddar Meatloavescan be made any night of the week.
  • Beef Pot Pie with Cheddar Onion Biscuitsis a one dish meal.
  • Black Bean Soup from Two Peas and Their Pod.

Thanks for visiting come back soon!

Disclosure ~ If a purchase is made using one of the affiliate links on this website we may earn a small commission atno additional cost to you. Thank you!

Helpful Kitchen Items:

Easy Coleslaw Dressing Recipe - melissassouthernstylekitchen.com (4)

Easy Coleslaw Dressing Recipe

Prep Time5 minutes mins

Cook Time5 minutes mins

Chill time4 hours hrs

Total Time4 hours hrs 10 minutes mins

Course: Salad Dressing, Side Dish

Cuisine: American

Keyword: homemade-cole-slaw-dressing, homestyle-cole-slaw-dressing

Servings: 1 cup (approximately)

Author: Melissa Sperka

Ingredients

  • 4 Tbsp salted butter
  • 1/2 cup white vinegar
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp all purpose flour
  • 1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 1/2 tsp celery salt
  • 1/2 tsp white pepper
  • 2 large egg yolks beaten
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 16 oz packages deli style cole slaw mix
  • 4 medium chopped green onions

Instructions

  • Over medium heat in a medium-size heavy bottomed saucepan, melt 4 tablespoons of butter.

  • Whisk in the vinegar. Over low heat whisk in the flour, lemon juice and seasonings. Whisk until the ingredients are fully incorporated.

  • Beat the egg yolks in a small bowl. To the bowl add 2 tablespoon of the warm liquid whisking constantly to combine and temper.

  • Slowly drizzle the egg yolks into the vinegar mixture in the saucepan, whisking continually. Cook for 2 minutes.

  • Remove the saucepan from the stove top and beat in 1 cup of granulated sugar.

  • Beat for 2 minutes or until the dressing has thickened and is light yellow in color. Pop it into the fridge to cool completely.

  • After the dressing has cooled pour over the chopped coleslaw and green onions. Mix well. Let the cole slaw chill in the fridge for at least 4 hours. Taste and adjust the salt and pepper to taste. Mix well before serving.

Tried this recipe?Mention @melissassk or tag #melissassk!

Easy Coleslaw Dressing Recipe - melissassouthernstylekitchen.com (2024)
