Easy Creamy Chocolate Fondue Recipe - The BEST! | Montana Happy (2024)

Easy Creamy Chocolate Fondue Recipe is the perfect dessert paired with fresh fruit and pound cake for a cozy night with your friends and family.

If you’re looking for more ideas for fondue, The Best Cheese Fondue Recipe and Dippers for Chocolate Fondue will help make your fondue meals unforgettable.

There’s something magical about fondue. Whether you save this recipe for a special date with your significant other, use it for your next potluck gathering, or make an easy and fun dessert for your family – it is guaranteed to make everyone happy.

This recipe is easy to prepare and has the perfect consistency for fondue dip. It has that hard-to-find creamy taste that’s just right.

Some special occasions to make chocolate fondue are Valentine’s Day, New Year’s Eve, weddings (they use a chocolate fountain), Christmas, bridal showers, baby showers, and birthday parties.

What is Chocolate Fondue?

According to Vocabulary.com, chocolate fondue is chocolate melted with milk or cream for dipping fruits and an assortment of other items.

Everything tastes better when you add a bit of chocolate. Adding melted chocolate to treats makes them even more special.

The word “fondue” is French. It comes from a verb that means “to melt.”

“What you see before you, my friend, is the result of a lifetime of chocolate.” Katherine Hepburn

History of Chocolate Fondue

Cheese fondue was thought to originate in 18th-century Switzerland, but chocolate fondue didn’t start until the 1950s in New York City.

Theinventor of chocolate fonduehad a restaurant called Chalet Suisse, according to prudys.com. His chocolate fondue had chocolate, cream, and a type of cherry brandy.

The first restaurant that featured fondue as the main menu was The Melting Pot and that chain was started in 1975.

How to Host a Chocolate Fondue Party

1) National Chocolate Fondue Day is February 5th. Why not throw an annual party to celebrate?

2) Make sure you have a large enough pot for the number of guests you have. You can also have multiple pots for different types of fondue.

3) Serve chocolate and cheese fondue to tantalize your guest’s taste buds.

4) To save money and time, make your fondue party a potluck party. Give everyone a few things they can bring to ease the burden on you.

5) Make sure you have enough fondue forks for everyone and a few extra if someone drops one.

6) Have a variety of what to eat with chocolate fondue in an array of colors for a visual feast and a tasty one.

7) Cut up everything before everyone arrives to make things easier for everyone.

8) Place food on platters for easy access and have a few small tongs handy on the platters.

9) Make sure you use high-quality chocolate for your fondue recipe. You wouldn’t want to go through all this trouble for average tasting chocolate fondue.

How to Make Chocolate Fondue Recipe

Simple Ingredients

1 1/4 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 tablespoons butter

1 can sweetened condensed milk 14 oz (Make sure it’s not evaporated milk)

3 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of sea salt

Directions for Making Chocolate Recipe for Fondue

1) In a heavy saucepan, melt the chocolate chips, butter, condensed milk, and water over medium-high heat.

2) Stir the mixture constantly until thickened, for about 5 minutes. Make sure the fondue doesn’t boil.

3) Remove from heat. Add vanilla and a pinch of salt.

4) Serve chocolate fondue with a variety of fondue dippers. (See below.)

Printable Recipe Card for Dessert Fondue with Nutritional Information

Yield: 6 servings Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 5 minutes See Also Cooper’s Hawk Brussel Sprouts Recipe - HalfPastHungry Total Time: 10 minutes Easy Chocolate Fondue is the perfect dessert paired with fresh fruit and pound cake for a cozy night with your friends, family, or significant other. Ingredients 1 1/4 cups of semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 tablespoons butter

1 can sweetened condensed milk (Make sure it's not evaporated milk!)

3 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

pinch of sea salt Instructions In a heavy saucepan, melt the chocolate chips, butter, condensed milk, and water over medium-high heat. Stir the mixture constantly until thickened, about 5 minutes. Make sure the fondue doesn't boil. Remove from heat. Add the vanilla extract and pinch of sea salt. Serve the fondue with a variety of dippers. Nutrition Information Yield 6 servings Serving Size 1

Amount Per ServingCalories 231Total Fat 15gSaturated Fat 9gTrans Fat 0gUnsaturated Fat 5gCholesterol 12mgSodium 65mgCarbohydrates 27gFiber 2gSugar 23gProtein 2g

Tips for making Chocolate for Fondue

Keep the fondue warm otherwise, it will solidify quickly. Invest in a fondue pot like this one on Amazon.

When using fruit for chocolate fondue dippers, pat the fruit pieces dry for optimal coating.

Some fruit will brown quickly; drizzle those fruit pieces with lemon if you won’t be using them immediately, or soak them in lemon-lime soda.

To add depth to your chocolate fondue, try switching the teaspoon of vanilla extract with one to three teaspoons of Cognac, Kahlua, rum, or Bailey’s Irish Cream.

Add crushed peppermint candies to the top of this fondue as a Christmas garnish.

If the mixture is too thick, add some heavy cream for a thinner texture.

Leftover fondue can be used to drizzle over ice cream.

Add nuts and caramel sauce to make turtle fondue.

Mix half milk chocolate chips and half semi-sweet chips for a sweeter fondue.

Mix half bittersweet chocolate chips and half semi-sweet chips for a less sweet fondue.

The higher quality of chocolate chips you use in this recipe, the better the taste will be.

You can substitute dark chocolate chips or white chocolate chips in this recipe.

Add a spoonful of peanut butter to make a peanut butter chocolate fondue.

You’ll want to use fondue forks for your recipe. They will help prevent the possibility of burned skin.

Chocolate Fondue Recipe Dipper Ideas

Homemade marshmallows

You also use store-bought marshmallows – but homemade is better. Marshmallows are one of my favorite dippers for sweet fondues.

When you make homemade marshmallows, you can cut them out into fun shapes like stars, moons, or hearts.

Fresh berries

Berries are one of the most delicious things to dip in your chocolate fondue recipe. You can never go wrong with strawberries.

Raspberries, blackberries, marionberries, blueberries, boysenberries, Tayberries, and Loganberries are other options.

Tropical fruits

Bananas, pineapple, kiwi, dragon fruit, papaya, fresh coconut chunks, and mangos are some of the ideas to try.

Other fruit for fondue

Pears, oranges, figs, apples, cherries, Maraschino cherries, seedless grapes, cantaloupe, and honeydew melon are just some favorite fruits to use. Fruit is my favorite chocolate fondue dipper. It pairs so well with semisweet chocolate.

Be sure to try green apples. The tartness of these low-sugar fruits and chocolate is a fantastic duo.

Dried Fruits

Dried apricots, bananas, dates, figs, cranberries, pineapple, and apples make great dippers for this fondue recipe.

Cake

Cake and chocolate naturally go together. There’s something so decadent about dipping pound cake cubes into chocolate fondue. Add a roaring fireplace in the background and you have your own heaven-on-earth.

Cubed Angel Food Cake, sponge cake, carrot cake, Red Velvet cake, chocolate cake, and cheesecake are great ideas to dip into your homemade chocolate fondue.

Brownies and bars

Adding melted chocolate to brownie bites is quite the culinary treat. Why stop at brownies to dip in chocolate fondue?

How about rice cereal squares, seven-layer bars, lemon bars, blondie bars, pumpkin bars, and peanut butter bars?

Cookies

Cookies are the perfect answer when you’re asking what to dip in chocolate fondue. The problem will be deciding what type of cookies to use.

Shortbread, peanut butter cookies, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate sandwich cookies, vanilla wafers, oatmeal raisin cookies, snickerdoodles, ginger snaps, meringue, graham crackers, and even fortune cookies are ideas that will make your dessert worthy of a delicious evening.

Granola bars & Biscotti

You know biscotti and granola bars taste amazing dipped in coffee – but adding a little chocolate gives them the “wow” factor.

I always use almond biscotti as one of my dippers. It’s something that everyone loves.

Pretzels & Potato Chips

The saltiness of potato chips and the sweetness of chocolate are the perfect pair. Be sure to get sturdy potato chips to use, so they hold up well when dipped in chocolate.

Pretzel rods make the perfect dippers for this delicious fondue recipe.

Peanut Brittle

For those of you who like things extra sweet – peanut brittle and chocolate will satisfy your sweet tooth. The saltiness of the peanuts will add an extra yum to the combination.

Ideas for Creating an Amazing Fondue Party

Did you know the famous Melting Pot restaurant chain put out its own cookbook? If you’re looking for chocolate fondue recipes Melting Pot style, you’ve come to the right place.

The cookbook has fondue recipes, salad recipes, co*cktails, and sauces. One reviewer suggested making sure you tried the “Love Martini.”

The Essential Fondue cookbook has 75 gooey recipes. It looks like you’ll be pretty busy testing them for “quality control!”

If you’re looking for a nice fondue recipe pot, look at the Oster Electric Fondue Pot.

These ideas will help you create a beautiful meal for your friends and family. Fondue gatherings are among the best cozy food experiences we can create at home.

We’ve reached the end of theEasy Chocolate Fondue Recipe. I hope you enjoyed it.

Tell me in the comments below how you liked this easy fondue recipe.Don’t feel like you need special equipment to make this recipe. You can use an Instant pot, a slow cooker, or a medium saucepan.

