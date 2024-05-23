Easy Eggless Pumpkin Dump Cake Recipe (2024)

Home » Eggless Recipes » Cakes » Easy Eggless Pumpkin Dump Cake
This Easy Eggless Pumpkin Dump Cake is bursting with pumpkin goodness! You will need just a handful of pantry staples and 10 minutes (probably less) to prep it, and you’ll be enjoying this sweet fall-inspired treat in no time. The recipe includes step-by-step photos and lots of tips.
Eggless Pumpkin Dump Cake Recipe Highlights
Need a quick and easy holiday dessert? I’ve got you covered … this Easy Eggless Pumpkin Dump Cake is a win!
Perfectly spiced pumpkin pie layer topped with a crunchy and buttery cake mix and toasted pecans—a No-Fuss and luscious dessert for any occasion.
You will need just a handful of pantry staples and 10 minutes (probably less) to prep it; you’ll be enjoying this sweet fall-inspired treat in no time. This is a perfect dessert to share with friends and family.
This Easy Eggless Pumpkin Dump Cake may just become my new easy go-to dessert recipe! A big dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream makes this dump cake even better.
Ingredients You’ll Need
You’ll need:
Ingredients Notes & Substitutions
- Pumpkin Puree: It must be pure pumpkin puree, not pumpkin pie filling. I use and recommendLibby’s100% Pure Pumpkin.
- Evaporated Milk: You don’t have evaporated milk? No problem!! Check out my post aboutHow to Make Evaporated Milk at home.
- Sugar: Regular white granulated sugar o caster sugar. I do not recommend reducing the amount of sugar or changing the type of sugar, as it will change the texture of the cake.
- Pumpkin Pie Spice: This is a blend of ground cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and allspice and is easily found in most American grocery stores. If this blend is not available in your country, you can use 1 tsp cinnamon, ¼ tsp nutmeg, ¼ tsp cloves, and ¼ tsp allspice.
- Cornstarch: You can substitute for potato starch 1:1.
- Yellow Cake Mix: Feel free to use spice cake mix for a bolder fall flavor.
- Butter: I prefer to use unsalted butter because the cake mix usually has salt added.
- Pecans: You can substitute for walnuts or omit them if you have a nut allergy.
Step By Step Recipe Photo Tutorial
Step 1 – Mix Wet Ingredients
In a large bowl, combine canned pumpkin, evaporated milk, sugar, pumpkin spice, and sugar; Mix until well blended. Sprinkle the cornstarch on top and mix until well incorporated and no lumps. Pour the pumpkin mixture into your prepared baking dish.
Step 2 – Sprinkle the Cake Mix
Sprinkle a package of dry yellow cake mix over the top, spreading evenly. Top with chopped pecans and evenly drizzle the melted butter over the entire cake.
Step 3 – Bake
Bake until the top is set and golden brown and the edges are set.
Storing & Freezing Instructions
Store the cake well covered in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.
Freeze: This cake can be frozen for up to 2 months. Make sure it’s well covered to avoid freezer burn. To serve, thaw overnight or at room temperature until ready to eat.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Is a Dump Cake?
A dump cake is a super easy-to-make cake in which you basically dump all of the ingredients in a pan and bake.
What If I Don’t Have Yellow Cake Mix?
You could use a white cake mix or pumpkin spice cake mix instead.
How Can I Substitute Evaporated Milk?
The evaporated milk in this recipe is used as a thickening agent, so I wouldn’t recommend skipping it. However, you can make your own evaporated milk at home. To make 1 cup of evaporated milk, place 2 cups of regular milk into a large, heavy-bottomed pot. Turn heat on medium-low, and simmer, occasionally whisking, until the amount of milk has been reduced in half, about 30 minutes.
How Do I Know When My Eggless Pumpkin Dump Cake Is Ready?
Your dump cake is ready when the top is set and golden brown and the edges are set. The center will be wobbly. Meaning that when you nudge your cake, the filling should be firmer around the edges but still jiggle in the center. If in doubt, insert a knife into the edge of the filling; if it comes out moist but clean, it’s ready. It doesn’t have to be bone dry right out of the oven—remember, the filling continues to set as it cools.
Easy Eggless Pumpkin Dump Cake
Oriana Romero
This Easy Eggless Pumpkin Dump Cake is bursting with pumpkin goodness! You will need just a handful of pantry staples and 10 minutes (probably less) to prep it, and you’ll be enjoying this sweet fall-inspired treat in no time.
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 1 hour hr
Total Time 1 hour hr 10 minutes mins
Servings 12 portions
Ingredients
- 1 can (425 g) pumpkin puree
- 1 can (354 ml) evaporated milk
- 3/4 cup (150 g) granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon (6 g) pumpkin pie spice (see notes)
- 1/3 cup (50 g) cornstarch
- 1 box (15.25 oz / 432 g) yellow cake mix
- 1 cup (230 g) unsalted butter, melted
- 1 cup (140 g) pecans, chopped
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350ºF (180ºC). Lightly grease a 9-x-13-inch (35-x-24-cm) baking pan with baking spray.
In a large bowl, combine canned pumpkin, evaporated milk, sugar, pumpkin spice, sugar; Mix until well blended. Sprinkle the cornstarch on top and mix until well incorporated and no lumps.
Pour the pumpkin mixture into your prepared baking dish.
Sprinkle a package of dry yellow cake mix over the top, spreading evenly.
Top with chopped pecans and evenly drizzle the melted butter over the entire cake.
Bake for about 45-50 minutes, or until the top is set and golden brown and the edges are set. The center will be wobbly. Note: when you nudge your cake, the filling should be firmer around the edges but still jiggle in the center. If in doubt, insert a knife into the edge of the filling comes out moist but clean. It doesn’t have to be bone dry right out of the oven—remember, the filling continues to set as it cools.
Remove pan from the oven to a wire rack to cool completely. Allow cooling before serving.
You can serve this cake topped with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
Oriana’s Notes
Evaporated milk:The evaporated milk in this recipe is used as a thickening agent, so I wouldn’t recommend skipping it. However, you can make your own evaporated milk at home. To make 1 1/2 cups of evaporated milk, place 3 cups of regular milk into a large, heavy-bottomed pot. Turn heat on medium-low, and simmer, occasionally whisking, until the amount of milk has been reduced in half, about 30 minutes.
Pumpkin Pie Spice: If you don’t have pumpkin pie spice, you can use 1/4 teaspoon of ground ginger + cloves + nutmeg + allspice + 2 teaspoons of ground cinnamon.
Store the cake well covered in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.
Freeze: This cake can be frozen for up to 2 months. Make sure it’s well covered to avoid freezer burn. To serve, thaw overnight or at room temperature until ready to eat.
If you’re making this recipe, please read the whole post content to get lots of tips, tricks, variations, frequently asked questions, and step-by-step photos.
Please note that nutritional information is a rough estimate, and it can vary depending on the products used.
Nutrition
Calories: 441kcalCarbohydrates: 26gProtein: 4gFat: 24gSaturated Fat: 12gSugar: 18g
Course Dessert
Cuisine American
Calories 441
Keyword cake dump eggfree Eggless pumpkin
