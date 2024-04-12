Easy Elephant Ears Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Easy Elephant Ears Recipe makes a great treat to enjoy at home. The pastry dough is fried to perfection and topped with cinnamon sugar.

Easy Elephant Ears Recipe (1)

Easy Elephant Ears Recipe

No need to wait to enjoy this fabulous treat. We are going to show you how to make elephant ears at home. Don’t let the idea of making these fried pastries intimidate you.

It is very simple and we give you step by step instructions. The results are the best elephant ears.

Each bite is soft and fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside. The topping takes it to the next level for a delicious treat.

Are elephant ears and fried dough the same thing?

They are made with very similar ingredients and both are fried. However, the dough is prepared differently.

You roll out Elephant ears such as a thin pizza before frying. Fried dough is not normally rolled out.

Easy Elephant Ears Recipe (2)
Easy Elephant Ears Recipe (3)

Ingredients:

  • Flour
  • Salt
  • Baking Powder
  • warm water
  • Oil- Peanut, vegetable or canola oil work best for frying.
  • Sugar
  • Cinnamon

How to make elephant ears:

  • First, get out a medium size mixing bowl. Add the flour, salt and baking soda.
  • Second, slowly stir in the milk until a dough forms.
  • Next, gradually add in the water until the dough is formed. It is important to do this gradually because you may not need all of the water.
  • Once everything is combined, let the dough sit for 5 minutes.
  • After the 5 minutes, roll the dough out slightly into thin sheets and cut it into 6 pieces. Next, take each of those pieces and roll into balls of dough.
Easy Elephant Ears Recipe (4)
  • Then flatten into ½ inch thick circles.
  • Now, add 3 inch of oil to 375 degrees in a large pot over medium heat. Place the dough circles in the hot oil and fry until the puff pastry is golden brown. It will poof up slightly and then you flip the dough after just a minute per side or more depending on your stove.
  • Fry the other side until the puffy pastry is puffed and golden. They should be golden brown. Remove from heat.
  • Line a plate with paper towels and put the fried dough on it to drain on paper towels. This will help to absorb any excess grease.
  • Finally, mix together the cinnamon and sugar in a small bowl.
  • Lay the elephant ears out on a baking sheet. Then sprinkle with cinnamon sugar while still warm.
Easy Elephant Ears Recipe (5)

How to store elephant ears:

I store the leftovers in the refrigerator in an air tight container. They will stay fresh for up to 2-3 days.

You can reheat them in the microwave or in the oven. If you stored them without the cinnamon sugar you can brush them with melted butter and then sprinkle with cinnamon.

I normally just use a small saucepan to melt the butter.

Easy Elephant Ears Recipe (6)

What to top on Elephant ears:

Traditionally, cinnamon and sugar goes on top. However, the possibilities are endless for this treat.

Other ideas include:

  • Caramel sauce. You can use store bought or make this easy recipe.
  • Nutella. My kids love this.
  • Powdered Sugar. Simple but delicious.

Whatever you decide to use, it will be delicious. I think your friends and family will love elephant ears.

Easy Elephant Ears Recipe (7)

Print this elephant ears recipe:

Easy Elephant Ears

5 from 95 votes

Easy Elephant Ears Recipe makes a great treat to enjoy at home. The pastry dough is fried to perfection and topped with cinnamon sugar.

Prep Time 15 minutes mins

Cook Time 5 minutes mins

Total Time 20 minutes mins

Servings 6

Cuisine American

Course Dessert

Calories 251

Author Carrie Barnard

Ingredients

Instructions

  • In a medium size mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt and baking powder. Slowly stir in the warm water until a dough forms. Gradually add in the water until the dough is form (you may not need all the water).

  • Let the dough sit for 5 minutes.

  • Then roll the dough out slightly and cut it into 6 pieces.

  • Then roll out each piece into a ½ inch thick circles.

  • Heat 3 inches of the oil in a deep pot. Fry the dough circles in the oil until the dough is golden brown and poofs up slight. Then flip the dough to fry the other side.

  • Set the fried dough on a plate lined with paper towels.

  • Stir together the cinnamon and sugar together in a small bowl. Sprinkle the cinnamon sugar mixture onto the dough while still warm.

  • Serve immediately while warm and enjoy!

See Also
28 Canadian Recipes You Really Need to Try

Nutrition Facts

Calories 251kcal, Carbohydrates 36g, Protein 4g, Fat 10g, Saturated Fat 1g, Polyunsaturated Fat 3g, Monounsaturated Fat 6g, Trans Fat 1g, Sodium 230mg, Potassium 48mg, Fiber 1g, Sugar 4g, Vitamin A 2IU, Vitamin C 1mg, Calcium 33mg, Iron 2mg

Pin This Now to Remember It Later

Pin Recipe

Easy Elephant Ears Recipe (9)

More easy treats:

Try these other recipes

Easy Cupcake

Carrot Cake Cupcakes Recipe

Easy Cupcake

Orange Soda Cupcakes

Easy Slow Cooker

Crockpot Chocolate Lava Cake Recipe

Easy No Bake

Lucky Charms Treats

Easy St. Patrick’s Day

McDonald’s Shamrock Shake Recipe

Easy Dessert

How to Make Jolly Rancher Suckers

Easy St. Patrick’s Day

Pistachio Cookies

Easy Cake

Best Vanilla Cake Recipe

About the Author

Easy Elephant Ears Recipe (18)

Hi, I’m Carrie. Welcome to Eating on a Dime!

I’m on a mission to help you cook delicious meals without busting your budget. Together we are going to cook real food… for real families!

About Carrie Page
Easy Elephant Ears Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
Root Vegetable Gratin Recipe | Vintage Mixer
Kefir Ranch Dressing Recipe
7 Awesome Water Park Destinations for Katy Family Fun
Typhoon Texas Water Park | Things To Do in Katy, TX
Latest Posts
Authentic Guinness Beef Stew Recipe
13 SIMPLY TASTY Butternut Squash Spiralizer Recipes
Article information

Author: The Hon. Margery Christiansen

Last Updated:

Views: 6546

Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: The Hon. Margery Christiansen

Birthday: 2000-07-07

Address: 5050 Breitenberg Knoll, New Robert, MI 45409

Phone: +2556892639372

Job: Investor Mining Engineer

Hobby: Sketching, Cosplaying, Glassblowing, Genealogy, Crocheting, Archery, Skateboarding

Introduction: My name is The Hon. Margery Christiansen, I am a bright, adorable, precious, inexpensive, gorgeous, comfortable, happy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.