Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (2024)

Creamy Pesto Pinwheels

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (1)

Credit: Ryan Benyi; Styling: Stephana Bottom

From chips and dip to one-bite apps, finger foods are the perfect way to kick off a party.No forks or spoons required, justeasy-to-pick-up party foods, so you can clean up in no time.

Start Slideshow

1 of 65

Everything Cream Cheese Jalapeño Poppers

Everything Cream Cheese Jalape&ntilde;o Poppers image

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (2)

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Blakeslee Giles; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Everything Cream Cheese Jalapeño Poppers Recipe

If you're throwing an all-appetizer party, make sure you provide a variety of options—these cheesy jalapeño poppers are just the finger food you're looking for.

1 of 65

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

2 of 65

Melted Manchego Tortas with Romesco and Chorizo

Melted Manchego Tortas with Romesco and Chorizo

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (3)

Credit: Andrew Thomas Lee; Styling: Kaitlyn Du Ross

Melted Manchego Tortas with Romesco and Chorizo Recipe

These cheesy Manchego tortas are ready in just 25 minutes. Spanish flatbreads, or tortas, are a tapas staple that party guests will love.

2 of 65

3 of 65

Lemon-Caper Parmesan Potato Salad Bites

Lemon-Caper Parmesan Potato Salad Bites

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (4)

Credit: Johnny Miller; Styling: Sarah Smart

Lemon-Caper Parmesan Potato Salad Bites Recipe

Turn "jacket potatoes" into irresistible potato salad bites. Capers offer a twist on traditional relish; they're actually pickled flower buds and add bright, briny flavor to this appetizer.

3 of 65

Advertisem*nt

4 of 65

Cheese Truffles

Cheese Truffles

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (5)

Credit: Erin Adams; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Cheese Truffles Recipe

Pimiento cheese transforms into tiny little cheese truffles in this effortless recipe. These bite-sized cheese balls are perfect for your next party or get-together and are an easy no-cook solution to that appetizer spread.Roll each cheese ball into chopped toasted pecans, parsley or crumbled bacon forirresistible flavor in every bite.

4 of 65

5 of 65

Pigs in an Everything Blanket with Cream Cheese Dip

mr-Pigs in an Everything Blanket with Cream Cheese Dip Image

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (6)

Credit: Rebecca Longshore

Pigs in an Everything Blanket with Cream Cheese Dip Recipe

Two finger food favorites collide as pigs in a blanket get aneverything bagel makeover. Rather than the traditional canned biscuit or croissant dough, the"blanket" of this playful appetizer is made with fresh pizza dough that is first boiled,brushed with egg wash, and rolled in an "everything" seasoning blend (poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried mincedonion, dried minced garlic, and coarse salt) before being baked. Using a yeasted dough and this double cooking method is what gives these tailgate-ready bites their bagel personality. Serve them up with a tangy cream cheese dip for a party-perfect snack platter.

5 of 65

6 of 65

Goat Cheese Poppers with Honey

Goat Cheese Poppers with Honey

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (7)

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Linda Hirst

Goat Cheese Poppers with Honey Recipe

In addition to being a delicious appetizer, Goat Cheese Poppers with Honey are great as croutons on salads or as "meat" balls for vegetarian pasta dishes

6 of 65

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

7 of 65

Bacon Endive Tomato Bites

Bacon Endive Tomato Bites

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (8)

Credit: Johnny Autry; Styling: Cindy Barr

Bacon Endive Tomato Bites Recipe

Multicolored grape tomatoes shine in these little bites. Prepare this appetizer when the tomatoes are at their ripest, sweetest, and juiciest. This starter makes for a bright and fresh starter that is bursting with flavor and color. On the light side, this appetizer will ensure that you and your guests don't get too full before the main course.

7 of 65

8 of 65

Caprese Salsa

Caprese Salsa image

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (9)

Credit: Kelsey Hansen; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Julia Levy

Caprese Salsa Recipe

We loved the classic caprese salad so much, we transformed it into a vibrant summer “salsa,” so that we could top just about everything with it. The simple, but so satisfying, flavor combo of ripe, juicy tomatoes, fresh basil, and rich mozzarella cheese is the perfect path to amping up any number of your favorite summertime staples. Serve this fresh and flavor-packed topper over grilled steak or chicken, use it as a burger relish, or spoon it onto crostini or grilled bread for an awesome and easy appetizer.

8 of 65

9 of 65

Mini Corn Dogs with Cranberry Mustard

Mini Corn Dogs with Cranberry Mustard

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (10)

Credit: Aya Brackett; Styling: Emma Star Jensen

Mini Corn Dogs with Cranberry Mustard Recipe

The Chardonnay in a brut blend pairs well with the corn and the mustard, while the Pinot Noir builds bridges to the hot dog and the cranberry in the dip.

TIP: Make the Cranberry Mustard before you start the dogs.

9 of 65

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

10 of 65

Pesto Pastries

Pesto Pastries

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (11)

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Claire Spollen

Pesto Pastries Recipe

Unlike classic pesto, there's no oil in this filling. Once everything is minced in the food processor, though, it develops a paste-like consistency. Thaw the pastry in the fridge overnight, or leave out at room temperature for an hour or two.

10 of 65

11 of 65

Strawberry Bruschetta

Strawberry Bruschetta

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (12)

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck and Caroline Cunningham

Strawberry Bruschetta Recipe

Usher in the warm days of spring and summer with Strawberry Bruschetta. This refreshing mixture of nectarine, grape tomatoes, strawberries, and basil are served over baguette slices with slatherings of goat cheese.

11 of 65

12 of 65

All-Purpose Entertaining Crackers

All-Purpose Entertaining Cracker image

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (13)

Credit: Sheri Giblin; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Amy Stone

All-Purpose Entertaining Crackers Recipe

Why buy something that you can make easily and more deliciously at home? Make these all-purpose crackers as they are, or top with Asiago cheese, sea salt and black pepper, Italian herbs, or sesame seed oil after rolling the dough and before cutting it into desired shapes. Note that if you choose to make larger, 2" crackers, the yield is around 60 crackers, which serves 30 people.

12 of 65

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

13 of 65

Smoked Trout, Arugula, and Granny Smith Stacks

Smoked Trout, Arugula, and Granny Smith Stacks

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (14)

Credit: Andrew Thomas Lee; Styling: Kaitlyn Du Ross

Smoked Trout, Arugula, and Granny Smith Stacks Recipe

Crisp apples make a delicious and nutritious base this quick and easy appetizer.

13 of 65

14 of 65

Peaches and Cream Mini Cupcakes

Peaches and Cream Mini Cupcakes

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (15)

Credit: Oxmoor House

Peaches and Cream Mini Cupcakes Recipe

Petite and almost too cute to eat, these miniature cupcakes are infused with the sweet flavor of summer's juiciest fruit.

14 of 65

15 of 65

Melon, Mozzarella, and Prosciutto Skewers

Melon, Mozzarella, and Prosciutto Skewers

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (16)

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lisa Powell Bailey

Melon, Mozzarella, and Prosciutto Skewers Recipe

Put out half of the skewers, and keep the remaining chilled until ready to serve. Everyone loves a good melon salad, so we took that idea and "skewer-ed" it. Salty cured ham meets creamy, fresh melon for the ultimate savory/sweet combination. With the addition of smooth mozzarella cheese, these skewers are texturally satisfying and not shy on flavor. Your guests will absolutley the easiness and accessibility of these skewers, and you'd be surprised at how impressed they'll be.

15 of 65

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

16 of 65

Chicken Salad Tarts

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Chicken Salad Tarts Recipe

This appetizer recipe for Chicken Salad Tarts is perfect for any occasion and (almost!) too pretty to eat.

16 of 65

17 of 65

Bruschetta with Peach Salsa and Melted Brie

Bruschetta with Peach Salsa and Melted Brie

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (18)

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Cindy Barr

Bruschetta with Peach Salsa and Melted Brie Recipe

Place the cheese in the freezer for about 20 minutes for easier cutting. To make this appetizer in advance, you can prepare and refrigerate the salsa up to a day ahead. Toast bread and assemble just before serving.

17 of 65

18 of 65

Crab Cake Hush Puppies

Crab Cake Hush Puppies

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (19)

Credit: Oxmoor House

Crab Cake Hush Puppies Recipe

Serve these Crab Cake Hush Puppies with your favorite rémoulade or co*cktail sauce for tasty appetizers. Hush puppies, a Southern classic made by deep-frying a cornmeal batter gets a seafood makeover. Served with a creamy, thick dipping sauce, these salty critters are a great option for a potluck meal or an appetizer that serves to impress. Freeze any leftovers and defrost up to 3 months later.

18 of 65

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

19 of 65

Cheesy Sausage Roll-Ups

Cheesy Sausage Roll-Ups

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (20)

Credit: Greg Dupree; Styling: Claire Spollen

Cheesy Sausage Roll-Ups Recipe

These southwestern-style roll-ups require just 5 ingredients.

19 of 65

20 of 65

Grilled Stuffed Jalapeños

Grilled Stuffed Jalape&ntilde;os

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (21)

Credit: Raymond Hom; Styling: Pamela Duncan Silver

Grilled Stuffed Jalapeños Recipe

Searching for that perfect, crowd-pleasing appetizer for you next get-together? Look no further than these stuffed jalapeño poppers. The rich and creamy combination of bacon, cream cheese, and cheddar nicely contrasts the muted spice of grilled jalapeño peppers. This grilledappetizer recipe is a healthy, fresh alternative to the popular breaded and fried version. If you’re looking to keep your stuffed jalapeño poppers vegetarian-friendly, you can eliminate the bacon or replace it with coarsely chopped nuts, like smoked almonds or toasted pecans.

20 of 65

21 of 65

Cheese Dreams

Cheese Dreams

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (22)

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Cheese Dreams Recipe

These little gems will be the first appetizer to disappear. Make them the day before and refrigerate, or freeze up to 3 weeks. If frozen, pop in the oven straight from the freezer; increase the bake time by 10 minutes.

21 of 65

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

22 of 65

Mini Cheese Balls

Mini Cheese Balls

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (23)

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Mini Cheese Balls Recipe

Almond milk cream cheese is delicately nutty, with a buttery-rich texture and zero grams of sat fat. Find it at Whole Foods stores nationwide. You can substitute 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, which adds 1.6g sat fat to each serving.

22 of 65

23 of 65

Creamed Spinach Phyllo Cups

Creamed Spinach Phyllo Cups

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (24)

Credit: Johnny Miller; Styling: Sarah Smart

Creamed Spinach Phyllo Cups Recipe

Turn a beloved side dish into a cute and savory appetizer. Frozen phyllo shells speed prep time, as does bagged baby spinach (rather than frozen). Toasting the phyllo cups keeps them crisp longer after being filled.

23 of 65

24 of 65

Skewered Persimmon and Herb Bites

Skewered Persimmon and Herb Bites

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (25)

Credit: Annabelle Breakey; Styling: Emma Star Jensen

Skewered Persimmon and Herb Bites Recipe

The combination of persimmons with Southeast Asian herbs and dunk sauce comes as a surprise in these quick appetizers, and it's totally addictive.

24 of 65

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

25 of 65

Stuffed Celery

Stuffed Celery

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (26)

Credit: Ryan Benyi; Styling: Gerri Williams for James Reps

Stuffed Celery Recipe

For an easy side dish, serve guests Stuffed Celery. This stuffing is also great as a dip.

25 of 65

26 of 65

Mini Quiches

Mini Quiches

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (27)

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Mini Quiches Recipe

Five ingredients and 5 minutes of baking gets you these mini quiches, tasty pastry cups filled with egg and cheese and topped with bacon.

26 of 65

27 of 65

Caramelized Onion-Apple Bites

Caramelized Onion-Apple Bites

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (28)

Credit: Leo Gong

Caramelized Onion-Apple Bites Recipe

These savory hors d'oeuvres can be assembled in advance—ideal for relaxed entertaining.

27 of 65

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

28 of 65

Egg and Anchovy Crostini

Egg and Anchovy Crostini

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (29)

Credit: Annabelle Breakey

Egg and Anchovy Crostini Recipe

Enjoy eggs with soft yolk, nestled into lemon-scented toasts and topped with marinated white anchovies for a fresh, clean appetizer.

28 of 65

29 of 65

Pepper Jelly-Goat Cheese Cakes

Pepper Jelly-Goat Cheese Cakes

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (30)

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Pepper Jelly-Goat Cheese Cakes Recipe

These delightful goat cheese cakes topped with pepper jelly are a great make ahead appetizer and are served chilled so no warming is necessary.

29 of 65

30 of 65

Creamy Wild Mushroom and Goat Cheese Cups

Creamy Wild Mushroom and Goat Cheese Cups

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (31)

Credit: Johnny Autry; Styling: Cindy Barr

Creamy Wild Mushroom and Goat Cheese Cups Recipe

The filling can be made and refrigerated up to a day in advance, then brought to room temperature before filling the cups. Phyllo shells come conveniently prebaked, so they're ready to fill once thawed.

30 of 65

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

31 of 65

Sweet and Spicy Nut and Pretzel Mix

Sweet and Spicy Nut and Pretzel Mix

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (32)

Credit: Johnny Autry; Styling: Cindy Barr

Sweet and Spicy Nut and Pretzel Mix Recipe

This sweet and spicy mix is a must for holiday entertaining. Make a batch at the beginning of month and serve all season long.

31 of 65

32 of 65

Pimiento Cheese Squares

Pimiento Cheese Squares

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (33)

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Pimiento Cheese Squares Recipe

The South’s classic spread made into savory bites of Pimiento Cheese Squares makes the perfect appetizer for parties— a taste of home the crowd will love.

32 of 65

33 of 65

Herbed Onion Parmesan Toasts

Herbed Onion Parmesan Toasts

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (34)

Credit: Aya Brackett; Styling: Emma Star Jensen

Herbed Onion Parmesan Toasts Recipe

An all-Chardonnay blanc de blancs has an herbal quality that loves the green onions and dill in this appetizer, a brioche layer that echoes the toast itself, and a bright acidity that cuts through the rich mayo and cheese.

33 of 65

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

34 of 65

Chicken Sausage Puffs with Creamy Mustard Dipping Sauce

Chicken Sausage Puffs with Creamy Mustard Dipping Sauce

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (35)

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Linda Hirst

Chicken Sausage Puffs with Creamy Mustard Dipping Sauce Recipe

Shortcut items, such as fully cooked chicken sausage and coarse-grained mustard make these Chicken Sausage Puffs an easy go-to recipe around the holidays.

34 of 65

35 of 65

Mini Corn Cakes with Smoked Salmon and Dill Crème Fraîche

Mini Corn Cakes with Smoked Salmon and Dill Cr&egrave;me Fra&icirc;che

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (36)

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Mini Corn Cakes with Smoked Salmon and Dill Crème Fraîche Recipe

Make these in the morning, and top with salmon and crème fraîche just before your guests arrive. Tight on time? Use store-bought blini instead.

35 of 65

36 of 65

Brie with Jeweled Fruit Compote

Peach-and-Blue Cheese Bites

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (37)

Credit: William Dickey; Styling: Rose Nguyen

Brie with Jeweled Fruit Compote Recipe

This lovely appetizer is about as quick and easy as it gets--as tasty, too. You don't even need to let the cheese come to room temperature first; the warm fruit that goes on top will soften it up.

36 of 65

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

37 of 65

Pecan-Raisin Mini-Tarts

Pecan-Raisin Mini-Tarts

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (38)

Pecan-Raisin Mini-Tarts Recipe

Pecan pie is always a welcome treat during the holidays but is sometimes a bit messy to serve. With these little pecan tarts, there's no need for a fork since you can simply pick one up and pop it in your mouth. The raisins in the filling add a bit of extra sweetness.

37 of 65

38 of 65

Seared Beef Tenderloin Mini Sandwiches with Mustard-Horseradish Sauce

Seared Beef Tenderloin Mini Sandwiches with Mustard-Horseradish Sauce

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (39)

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Seared Beef Tenderloin Mini Sandwiches with Mustard-Horseradish Sauce Recipe

Mini open-faced sandwiches are ideal for a light supper or appetizer buffet and a great way to stretch the number of servings you get from a pricey cut of meat.

38 of 65

39 of 65

Modern Cheese Balls

Modern Cheese Balls

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (40)

Credit: Maura McEvoy

Modern Cheese Balls Recipe

Eliminate the need for cute party spreaders or knives when you offer bite-size cheese balls that guests can either pick up with their fingers or with wooden picks.

39 of 65

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

40 of 65

Brownie Bourbon Balls

Brownie Bourbon Balls

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (41)

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Cindy Barr

Brownie Bourbon Balls Recipe

A packaged brownie mix is the shortcut ingredient in this fudgy favorite. You might need to make an extra batch as your guests will have a hard time stopping with one.

40 of 65

41 of 65

Fig and Goat Cheese Bruschetta

Fig and Goat Cheese Bruschetta

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (42)

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Leigh Ann Ross

Fig and Goat Cheese Bruschetta Recipe

Prepare the fig jam for this savory-meets-sweet appetizer up to three days in advance, and store in the refrigerator. Bring to room temperature, and assemble bruschetta just before serving. For smaller groups, use half the amount of bread. Leftover jam is great on toast at breakfast.

41 of 65

42 of 65

Classic Shrimp Cocktail with Red and Green Sauces

Classic Shrimp Cocktail with Red and Green Sauces

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (43)

Credit: Jan Smith

Classic Shrimp Cocktail with Red and Green Sauces Recipe

The tails of fresh shrimp beckon you to pick them up with your fingers and dip them into a savory sauce. If you need a few shortcuts, buy steamed shrimp at the seafood counter and use bottled green salsa and horseradish sauce instead of making your own.

42 of 65

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

43 of 65

Savory Parmesan Bites

Savory Parmesan Bites

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (44)

Savory Parmesan Bites Recipe

Start with refrigerated crescent roll dough to make these cheesy little roll-ups. You can freeze the unbaked roll-ups for up to one month, and then bake just before serving.

43 of 65

44 of 65

Endive Stuffed with Goat Cheese and Walnuts

Endive Stuffed with Goat Cheese and Walnuts

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (45)

Credit: Randy Mayor; Lydia DeGaris-Pursell

Endive Stuffed with Goat Cheese and Walnuts Recipe

Endive leaves make a perfect container for the crumbled cheese, orange sections, and walnuts in this appetizer that's basically a hand-held salad.

44 of 65

45 of 65

Goat Cheese Tarts with Lemon-Fig Compote

Goat Cheese Tarts with Lemon-Fig Compote

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (46)

Credit: Jan Smith

Goat Cheese Tarts with Lemon-Fig Compote Recipe

Mini phyllo shells are definitely a "go-to ingredient" when you need to serve a sweet treat that doesn't require a fork or spoon.

45 of 65

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

46 of 65

Onion Frittata Bites

Onion Frittata Bites

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (47)

Credit: Randy Mayor; Melanie J. Clarke

Onion Frittata Bites Recipe

Instead of cooking a frittata in a skillet, bake the egg mixture in a baking dish and then cut into rectangular pieces. You can serve them either warm or at room temperature.

46 of 65

47 of 65

Barbecue Pizza Bites

Barbecue Pizza Bites

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (48)

Credit: HOWARD L. PUCKETT

Barbecue Pizza Bites Recipe

Pizza wedges are perfect when you need a hearty party appetizer. Because of the sturdy Boboli crusts and a small amount of sauce, you can hold these pizzas bites in one hand and not make a mess.

47 of 65

48 of 65

Panko-crusted Crab Cake Bites with Roasted Pepper-Chive Aioli

Panko-crusted Crab Cake Bites with Roasted Pepper-Chive Aioli

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (49)

Credit: James Carrier

Panko-crusted Crab Cake Bites with Roasted Pepper-Chive Aioli Recipe

The panko crumbs make these bite-sized crab cakes crispy and easy to pick up. In fact, they might be way too easy to pick up and pop in your mouth. If you're expecting a crowd, you'd better make extras because these will be gone fast.

48 of 65

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

49 of 65

Ham-and-Cheese Skewers

Ham-and-Cheese Skewers

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (50)

Credit: Charles Walton IV

Ham-and-Cheese Skewers Recipe

These 4-ingredient appetizer skewers are the perfect pick-up party food and an elegant addition to an appetizer menu.

49 of 65

50 of 65

Pigskins in a Blanket

Pigskins in a Blanket

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (51)

Credit: Quentin Bacon

Pigskins in a Blanket Recipe

Offer a slightly more sophisticated version of pigs-in-a-blanket for your next football party. You only need 3 ingredients: chicken sausage, frozen puff pastry, and whole-grain mustard.

50 of 65

51 of 65

Yummy Sausage Cups

Yummy Sausage Cups

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (52)

Credit: Gooseberry Patch

Yummy Sausage Cups Recipe

These phyllo cups filled with maple-flavored sausage, cheese, and sour cream are perfect for a brunch buffet or a holiday open house. Easy to grab and go, these little cups are sure to be a hit.

51 of 65

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

52 of 65

Tomato-Feta Bites

Tomato-Feta Bites

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (53)

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Kristen Shelton Fielder

Tomato-Feta Bites Recipe

Start with frozen puff pastry to make these 6-ingredient Mediterranean-style appetizers featuring the savory goodness of tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.

52 of 65

53 of 65

Mini Peppermint and Chocolate Chip Cheesecakes

Mini Peppermint and Chocolate Chip Cheesecakes

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (54)

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Jan Gautro

Mini Peppermint and Chocolate Chip Cheesecakes Recipe

Instead of making one big cheesecake for a dessert buffet, make individual cheesecakes in mini-muffin pans. Serving them in their paper liners make them even easier to pick up and eat.

53 of 65

54 of 65

Crunchy Pecan Pie Bites

Crunchy Pecan Pie Bites

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (55)

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine

Crunchy Pecan Pie Bites Recipe

Cram all the amazing flavor of pecan pie into these bite-sized treats that are perfect for parties and gift-giving alike.

54 of 65

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

55 of 65

Sausage Balls

Sausage Balls

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (56)

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro, Laura Zapalowski

Sausage Balls Recipe

This 3-ingredient recipe is the perfect finger food for Christmas morning when children are too excited to sit down for breakfast, but it’s also a great choice for breakfast and brunch any time of the year.

55 of 65

56 of 65

Bourbon Balls

Bourbon Balls

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (57)

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Bourbon Balls Recipe

These bourbon-flavored cookies offer up a powerful punch while packaged in a small bite. These sweet, no-bake treats are a favored gift and a perfect nibble for parties.

56 of 65

57 of 65

Fruit, Cheese, and Herb Skewers

Fruit Cheese, and Herb Skewers

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (58)

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Allison R. Banks

Fruit, Cheese, and Herb Skewers Recipe

Stack various combinations of fruit, mozzarella cheese, and herbs on 6-inch wooden skewers for a fun and fresh party appetizer that can be madeup to three hours ahead of time.

57 of 65

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

58 of 65

Mini Bacon Quiches

Mini Bacon Quiches

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (59)

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Linda Hirst

Mini Bacon Quiches Recipe

These mini crustless quiches are filled with potato, bacon, Parmesan cheese and sour cream and baked in mini muffin pans. You can serve them either warm or at room temperature.

58 of 65

59 of 65

Pizza Sticks

Pizza Sticks

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (60)

Credit: Beth Dreiling; Styling: Cari South

Pizza Sticks Recipe

Jarred bruschetta topping, chock full of flavorful herbs and veggies, saves both money and prep time for these cheesy pizza sticks. Simply top a refrigerated thin pizza crust with the bruschetta topping and a shredded cheese blend, bake, and cut into bite-size strips.

59 of 65

60 of 65

How to Make Mini Caprese Bites

Learn how to make Mini Caprese Bites for a quick party appetizer that your company can't resist. Fresh tomatoes, basil, and mozzarella combine with tangy balsamic vinaigrette for a no-cook dish that comes together in just 20 minutes.

60 of 65

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

61 of 65

Cumin-Roasted Cashews

Cumin-Roasted Cashews

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (61)

Credit: Theresa Raffetto; Styling: Gerri Williams for James Reps

Cumin-Roasted Cashews Recipe

This simple appetizer of Cumin-Roasted Cashews is full of flavor and will subdue an appetite until the feast is complete.

61 of 65

62 of 65

Mini Sausage Tarts

Mini Sausage Tarts

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (62)

Credit: Gooseberry Patch

Mini Sausage Tarts Recipe

You’ll only need 5 ingredients to make these tasty little sausage tarts for your next holiday party. The recipe makes 5 dozen, so it’s a perfect recipe to make if you’re having a crowd.

62 of 65

63 of 65

Chocolate Bruschetta

Chocolate Bruschetta

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (63)

Credit: Randy Mayor; Cindy Barr

Chocolate Bruschetta Recipe

Turn your bruschetta into a sweet treat for a change. Salt enhances the chocolate flavor. For best results, use good-quality chocolate and coarse sea salt.

63 of 65

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

64 of 65

Chicken Salad Tomato Cups

Chicken Salad Tomato Cups

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (64)

Credit: Oxmoor House

Chicken Salad Tomato Cups Recipe

Shredded chicken salad, whenpaired here with fresh herbs, is served up in little tomato cups: which makes this item the perfect finger food for your next party or get-together.

64 of 65

65 of 65

Creamy Pesto Pinwheels

Creamy Pesto Pinwheels

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (65)

Credit: Ryan Benyi; Styling: Stephana Bottom

Creamy Pesto Pinwheels Recipe

Make quick and easy appetizer pinwheels with sandwich bread, cream cheese and prepared pesto.

65 of 65

Replay gallery

Up Next

Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (2024)
Top Articles
Roast Carrot, Shallot, Butter Bean & Dill Salad with Chickpea Olive Muffins | Rebel Recipes
MasterChef winners share their best recipes | MasterChef
Anne of Green Gables Raspberry Cordial Recipe
Yotam Ottolenghi’s tray bake recipes | Food
Latest Posts
Olga’s Snackers Recipe
Baked Corned Beef Recipe | Life's Ambrosia
Article information

Author: Msgr. Benton Quitzon

Last Updated:

Views: 6040

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (63 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Msgr. Benton Quitzon

Birthday: 2001-08-13

Address: 96487 Kris Cliff, Teresiafurt, WI 95201

Phone: +9418513585781

Job: Senior Designer

Hobby: Calligraphy, Rowing, Vacation, Geocaching, Web surfing, Electronics, Electronics

Introduction: My name is Msgr. Benton Quitzon, I am a comfortable, charming, thankful, happy, adventurous, handsome, precious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.