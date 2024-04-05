Easy Finger Food Recipes & Ideas For Parties (2024)

Creamy Pesto Pinwheels
Credit: Ryan Benyi; Styling: Stephana Bottom
From chips and dip to one-bite apps, finger foods are the perfect way to kick off a party.No forks or spoons required, justeasy-to-pick-up party foods, so you can clean up in no time.
Everything Cream Cheese Jalapeño Poppers
Everything Cream Cheese Jalapeño Poppers image
Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Blakeslee Giles; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
Everything Cream Cheese Jalapeño Poppers Recipe
If you're throwing an all-appetizer party, make sure you provide a variety of options—these cheesy jalapeño poppers are just the finger food you're looking for.
Melted Manchego Tortas with Romesco and Chorizo
Melted Manchego Tortas with Romesco and Chorizo
Credit: Andrew Thomas Lee; Styling: Kaitlyn Du Ross
Melted Manchego Tortas with Romesco and Chorizo Recipe
These cheesy Manchego tortas are ready in just 25 minutes. Spanish flatbreads, or tortas, are a tapas staple that party guests will love.
Lemon-Caper Parmesan Potato Salad Bites
Lemon-Caper Parmesan Potato Salad Bites
Credit: Johnny Miller; Styling: Sarah Smart
Lemon-Caper Parmesan Potato Salad Bites Recipe
Turn "jacket potatoes" into irresistible potato salad bites. Capers offer a twist on traditional relish; they're actually pickled flower buds and add bright, briny flavor to this appetizer.
Cheese Truffles
Cheese Truffles
Credit: Erin Adams; Styling: Buffy Hargett
Cheese Truffles Recipe
Pimiento cheese transforms into tiny little cheese truffles in this effortless recipe. These bite-sized cheese balls are perfect for your next party or get-together and are an easy no-cook solution to that appetizer spread.Roll each cheese ball into chopped toasted pecans, parsley or crumbled bacon forirresistible flavor in every bite.
Pigs in an Everything Blanket with Cream Cheese Dip
mr-Pigs in an Everything Blanket with Cream Cheese Dip Image
Credit: Rebecca Longshore
Pigs in an Everything Blanket with Cream Cheese Dip Recipe
Two finger food favorites collide as pigs in a blanket get aneverything bagel makeover. Rather than the traditional canned biscuit or croissant dough, the"blanket" of this playful appetizer is made with fresh pizza dough that is first boiled,brushed with egg wash, and rolled in an "everything" seasoning blend (poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried mincedonion, dried minced garlic, and coarse salt) before being baked. Using a yeasted dough and this double cooking method is what gives these tailgate-ready bites their bagel personality. Serve them up with a tangy cream cheese dip for a party-perfect snack platter.
Goat Cheese Poppers with Honey
Goat Cheese Poppers with Honey
Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Linda Hirst
Goat Cheese Poppers with Honey Recipe
In addition to being a delicious appetizer, Goat Cheese Poppers with Honey are great as croutons on salads or as "meat" balls for vegetarian pasta dishes
Bacon Endive Tomato Bites
Bacon Endive Tomato Bites
Credit: Johnny Autry; Styling: Cindy Barr
Bacon Endive Tomato Bites Recipe
Multicolored grape tomatoes shine in these little bites. Prepare this appetizer when the tomatoes are at their ripest, sweetest, and juiciest. This starter makes for a bright and fresh starter that is bursting with flavor and color. On the light side, this appetizer will ensure that you and your guests don't get too full before the main course.
Caprese Salsa
Caprese Salsa image
Credit: Kelsey Hansen; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Julia Levy
Caprese Salsa Recipe
We loved the classic caprese salad so much, we transformed it into a vibrant summer “salsa,” so that we could top just about everything with it. The simple, but so satisfying, flavor combo of ripe, juicy tomatoes, fresh basil, and rich mozzarella cheese is the perfect path to amping up any number of your favorite summertime staples. Serve this fresh and flavor-packed topper over grilled steak or chicken, use it as a burger relish, or spoon it onto crostini or grilled bread for an awesome and easy appetizer.
Mini Corn Dogs with Cranberry Mustard
Mini Corn Dogs with Cranberry Mustard
Credit: Aya Brackett; Styling: Emma Star Jensen
Mini Corn Dogs with Cranberry Mustard Recipe
The Chardonnay in a brut blend pairs well with the corn and the mustard, while the Pinot Noir builds bridges to the hot dog and the cranberry in the dip.
TIP: Make the Cranberry Mustard before you start the dogs.
Pesto Pastries
Pesto Pastries
Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Claire Spollen
Pesto Pastries Recipe
Unlike classic pesto, there's no oil in this filling. Once everything is minced in the food processor, though, it develops a paste-like consistency. Thaw the pastry in the fridge overnight, or leave out at room temperature for an hour or two.
Strawberry Bruschetta
Strawberry Bruschetta
Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck and Caroline Cunningham
Strawberry Bruschetta Recipe
Usher in the warm days of spring and summer with Strawberry Bruschetta. This refreshing mixture of nectarine, grape tomatoes, strawberries, and basil are served over baguette slices with slatherings of goat cheese.
All-Purpose Entertaining Crackers
All-Purpose Entertaining Cracker image
Credit: Sheri Giblin; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Amy Stone
All-Purpose Entertaining Crackers Recipe
Why buy something that you can make easily and more deliciously at home? Make these all-purpose crackers as they are, or top with Asiago cheese, sea salt and black pepper, Italian herbs, or sesame seed oil after rolling the dough and before cutting it into desired shapes. Note that if you choose to make larger, 2" crackers, the yield is around 60 crackers, which serves 30 people.
Smoked Trout, Arugula, and Granny Smith Stacks
Smoked Trout, Arugula, and Granny Smith Stacks
Credit: Andrew Thomas Lee; Styling: Kaitlyn Du Ross
Smoked Trout, Arugula, and Granny Smith Stacks Recipe
Crisp apples make a delicious and nutritious base this quick and easy appetizer.
Peaches and Cream Mini Cupcakes
Peaches and Cream Mini Cupcakes
Credit: Oxmoor House
Peaches and Cream Mini Cupcakes Recipe
Petite and almost too cute to eat, these miniature cupcakes are infused with the sweet flavor of summer's juiciest fruit.
Melon, Mozzarella, and Prosciutto Skewers
Melon, Mozzarella, and Prosciutto Skewers
Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lisa Powell Bailey
Melon, Mozzarella, and Prosciutto Skewers Recipe
Put out half of the skewers, and keep the remaining chilled until ready to serve. Everyone loves a good melon salad, so we took that idea and "skewer-ed" it. Salty cured ham meets creamy, fresh melon for the ultimate savory/sweet combination. With the addition of smooth mozzarella cheese, these skewers are texturally satisfying and not shy on flavor. Your guests will absolutley the easiness and accessibility of these skewers, and you'd be surprised at how impressed they'll be.
Chicken Salad Tarts
Chicken Salad Tarts
Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell
Chicken Salad Tarts Recipe
This appetizer recipe for Chicken Salad Tarts is perfect for any occasion and (almost!) too pretty to eat.
Bruschetta with Peach Salsa and Melted Brie
Bruschetta with Peach Salsa and Melted Brie
Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Cindy Barr
Bruschetta with Peach Salsa and Melted Brie Recipe
Place the cheese in the freezer for about 20 minutes for easier cutting. To make this appetizer in advance, you can prepare and refrigerate the salsa up to a day ahead. Toast bread and assemble just before serving.
Crab Cake Hush Puppies
Crab Cake Hush Puppies
Credit: Oxmoor House
Crab Cake Hush Puppies Recipe
Serve these Crab Cake Hush Puppies with your favorite rémoulade or co*cktail sauce for tasty appetizers. Hush puppies, a Southern classic made by deep-frying a cornmeal batter gets a seafood makeover. Served with a creamy, thick dipping sauce, these salty critters are a great option for a potluck meal or an appetizer that serves to impress. Freeze any leftovers and defrost up to 3 months later.
Cheesy Sausage Roll-Ups
Cheesy Sausage Roll-Ups
Credit: Greg Dupree; Styling: Claire Spollen
Cheesy Sausage Roll-Ups Recipe
These southwestern-style roll-ups require just 5 ingredients.
Grilled Stuffed Jalapeños
Grilled Stuffed Jalapeños
Credit: Raymond Hom; Styling: Pamela Duncan Silver
Grilled Stuffed Jalapeños Recipe
Searching for that perfect, crowd-pleasing appetizer for you next get-together? Look no further than these stuffed jalapeño poppers. The rich and creamy combination of bacon, cream cheese, and cheddar nicely contrasts the muted spice of grilled jalapeño peppers. This grilledappetizer recipe is a healthy, fresh alternative to the popular breaded and fried version. If you’re looking to keep your stuffed jalapeño poppers vegetarian-friendly, you can eliminate the bacon or replace it with coarsely chopped nuts, like smoked almonds or toasted pecans.
Cheese Dreams
Cheese Dreams
Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller
Cheese Dreams Recipe
These little gems will be the first appetizer to disappear. Make them the day before and refrigerate, or freeze up to 3 weeks. If frozen, pop in the oven straight from the freezer; increase the bake time by 10 minutes.
Mini Cheese Balls
Mini Cheese Balls
Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen
Mini Cheese Balls Recipe
Almond milk cream cheese is delicately nutty, with a buttery-rich texture and zero grams of sat fat. Find it at Whole Foods stores nationwide. You can substitute 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, which adds 1.6g sat fat to each serving.
Creamed Spinach Phyllo Cups
Creamed Spinach Phyllo Cups
Credit: Johnny Miller; Styling: Sarah Smart
Creamed Spinach Phyllo Cups Recipe
Turn a beloved side dish into a cute and savory appetizer. Frozen phyllo shells speed prep time, as does bagged baby spinach (rather than frozen). Toasting the phyllo cups keeps them crisp longer after being filled.
Skewered Persimmon and Herb Bites
Skewered Persimmon and Herb Bites
Credit: Annabelle Breakey; Styling: Emma Star Jensen
Skewered Persimmon and Herb Bites Recipe
The combination of persimmons with Southeast Asian herbs and dunk sauce comes as a surprise in these quick appetizers, and it's totally addictive.
Stuffed Celery
Stuffed Celery
Credit: Ryan Benyi; Styling: Gerri Williams for James Reps
Stuffed Celery Recipe
For an easy side dish, serve guests Stuffed Celery. This stuffing is also great as a dip.
Mini Quiches
Mini Quiches
Credit: Antonis Achilleos
Mini Quiches Recipe
Five ingredients and 5 minutes of baking gets you these mini quiches, tasty pastry cups filled with egg and cheese and topped with bacon.
Caramelized Onion-Apple Bites
Caramelized Onion-Apple Bites
Credit: Leo Gong
Caramelized Onion-Apple Bites Recipe
These savory hors d'oeuvres can be assembled in advance—ideal for relaxed entertaining.
Egg and Anchovy Crostini
Egg and Anchovy Crostini
Credit: Annabelle Breakey
Egg and Anchovy Crostini Recipe
Enjoy eggs with soft yolk, nestled into lemon-scented toasts and topped with marinated white anchovies for a fresh, clean appetizer.
Pepper Jelly-Goat Cheese Cakes
Pepper Jelly-Goat Cheese Cakes
Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck
Pepper Jelly-Goat Cheese Cakes Recipe
These delightful goat cheese cakes topped with pepper jelly are a great make ahead appetizer and are served chilled so no warming is necessary.
Creamy Wild Mushroom and Goat Cheese Cups
Creamy Wild Mushroom and Goat Cheese Cups
Credit: Johnny Autry; Styling: Cindy Barr
Creamy Wild Mushroom and Goat Cheese Cups Recipe
The filling can be made and refrigerated up to a day in advance, then brought to room temperature before filling the cups. Phyllo shells come conveniently prebaked, so they're ready to fill once thawed.
Sweet and Spicy Nut and Pretzel Mix
Sweet and Spicy Nut and Pretzel Mix
Credit: Johnny Autry; Styling: Cindy Barr
Sweet and Spicy Nut and Pretzel Mix Recipe
This sweet and spicy mix is a must for holiday entertaining. Make a batch at the beginning of month and serve all season long.
Pimiento Cheese Squares
Pimiento Cheese Squares
Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck
Pimiento Cheese Squares Recipe
The South’s classic spread made into savory bites of Pimiento Cheese Squares makes the perfect appetizer for parties— a taste of home the crowd will love.
Herbed Onion Parmesan Toasts
Herbed Onion Parmesan Toasts
Credit: Aya Brackett; Styling: Emma Star Jensen
Herbed Onion Parmesan Toasts Recipe
An all-Chardonnay blanc de blancs has an herbal quality that loves the green onions and dill in this appetizer, a brioche layer that echoes the toast itself, and a bright acidity that cuts through the rich mayo and cheese.
Chicken Sausage Puffs with Creamy Mustard Dipping Sauce
Chicken Sausage Puffs with Creamy Mustard Dipping Sauce
Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Linda Hirst
Chicken Sausage Puffs with Creamy Mustard Dipping Sauce Recipe
Shortcut items, such as fully cooked chicken sausage and coarse-grained mustard make these Chicken Sausage Puffs an easy go-to recipe around the holidays.
Mini Corn Cakes with Smoked Salmon and Dill Crème Fraîche
Mini Corn Cakes with Smoked Salmon and Dill Crème Fraîche
Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller
Mini Corn Cakes with Smoked Salmon and Dill Crème Fraîche Recipe
Make these in the morning, and top with salmon and crème fraîche just before your guests arrive. Tight on time? Use store-bought blini instead.
Brie with Jeweled Fruit Compote
Peach-and-Blue Cheese Bites
Credit: William Dickey; Styling: Rose Nguyen
Brie with Jeweled Fruit Compote Recipe
This lovely appetizer is about as quick and easy as it gets--as tasty, too. You don't even need to let the cheese come to room temperature first; the warm fruit that goes on top will soften it up.
Pecan-Raisin Mini-Tarts
Pecan-Raisin Mini-Tarts
Pecan-Raisin Mini-Tarts Recipe
Pecan pie is always a welcome treat during the holidays but is sometimes a bit messy to serve. With these little pecan tarts, there's no need for a fork since you can simply pick one up and pop it in your mouth. The raisins in the filling add a bit of extra sweetness.
Seared Beef Tenderloin Mini Sandwiches with Mustard-Horseradish Sauce
Seared Beef Tenderloin Mini Sandwiches with Mustard-Horseradish Sauce
Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner
Seared Beef Tenderloin Mini Sandwiches with Mustard-Horseradish Sauce Recipe
Mini open-faced sandwiches are ideal for a light supper or appetizer buffet and a great way to stretch the number of servings you get from a pricey cut of meat.
Modern Cheese Balls
Modern Cheese Balls
Credit: Maura McEvoy
Modern Cheese Balls Recipe
Eliminate the need for cute party spreaders or knives when you offer bite-size cheese balls that guests can either pick up with their fingers or with wooden picks.
Brownie Bourbon Balls
Brownie Bourbon Balls
Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Cindy Barr
Brownie Bourbon Balls Recipe
A packaged brownie mix is the shortcut ingredient in this fudgy favorite. You might need to make an extra batch as your guests will have a hard time stopping with one.
Fig and Goat Cheese Bruschetta
Fig and Goat Cheese Bruschetta
Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Leigh Ann Ross
Fig and Goat Cheese Bruschetta Recipe
Prepare the fig jam for this savory-meets-sweet appetizer up to three days in advance, and store in the refrigerator. Bring to room temperature, and assemble bruschetta just before serving. For smaller groups, use half the amount of bread. Leftover jam is great on toast at breakfast.
Classic Shrimp Cocktail with Red and Green Sauces
Classic Shrimp Cocktail with Red and Green Sauces
Credit: Jan Smith
Classic Shrimp Cocktail with Red and Green Sauces Recipe
The tails of fresh shrimp beckon you to pick them up with your fingers and dip them into a savory sauce. If you need a few shortcuts, buy steamed shrimp at the seafood counter and use bottled green salsa and horseradish sauce instead of making your own.
Savory Parmesan Bites
Savory Parmesan Bites
Savory Parmesan Bites Recipe
Start with refrigerated crescent roll dough to make these cheesy little roll-ups. You can freeze the unbaked roll-ups for up to one month, and then bake just before serving.
Endive Stuffed with Goat Cheese and Walnuts
Endive Stuffed with Goat Cheese and Walnuts
Credit: Randy Mayor; Lydia DeGaris-Pursell
Endive Stuffed with Goat Cheese and Walnuts Recipe
Endive leaves make a perfect container for the crumbled cheese, orange sections, and walnuts in this appetizer that's basically a hand-held salad.
Goat Cheese Tarts with Lemon-Fig Compote
Goat Cheese Tarts with Lemon-Fig Compote
Credit: Jan Smith
Goat Cheese Tarts with Lemon-Fig Compote Recipe
Mini phyllo shells are definitely a "go-to ingredient" when you need to serve a sweet treat that doesn't require a fork or spoon.
Onion Frittata Bites
Onion Frittata Bites
Credit: Randy Mayor; Melanie J. Clarke
Onion Frittata Bites Recipe
Instead of cooking a frittata in a skillet, bake the egg mixture in a baking dish and then cut into rectangular pieces. You can serve them either warm or at room temperature.
Barbecue Pizza Bites
Barbecue Pizza Bites
Credit: HOWARD L. PUCKETT
Barbecue Pizza Bites Recipe
Pizza wedges are perfect when you need a hearty party appetizer. Because of the sturdy Boboli crusts and a small amount of sauce, you can hold these pizzas bites in one hand and not make a mess.
Panko-crusted Crab Cake Bites with Roasted Pepper-Chive Aioli
Panko-crusted Crab Cake Bites with Roasted Pepper-Chive Aioli
Credit: James Carrier
Panko-crusted Crab Cake Bites with Roasted Pepper-Chive Aioli Recipe
The panko crumbs make these bite-sized crab cakes crispy and easy to pick up. In fact, they might be way too easy to pick up and pop in your mouth. If you're expecting a crowd, you'd better make extras because these will be gone fast.
Ham-and-Cheese Skewers
Ham-and-Cheese Skewers
Credit: Charles Walton IV
Ham-and-Cheese Skewers Recipe
These 4-ingredient appetizer skewers are the perfect pick-up party food and an elegant addition to an appetizer menu.
Pigskins in a Blanket
Pigskins in a Blanket
Credit: Quentin Bacon
Pigskins in a Blanket Recipe
Offer a slightly more sophisticated version of pigs-in-a-blanket for your next football party. You only need 3 ingredients: chicken sausage, frozen puff pastry, and whole-grain mustard.
Yummy Sausage Cups
Yummy Sausage Cups
Credit: Gooseberry Patch
Yummy Sausage Cups Recipe
These phyllo cups filled with maple-flavored sausage, cheese, and sour cream are perfect for a brunch buffet or a holiday open house. Easy to grab and go, these little cups are sure to be a hit.
Tomato-Feta Bites
Tomato-Feta Bites
Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Kristen Shelton Fielder
Tomato-Feta Bites Recipe
Start with frozen puff pastry to make these 6-ingredient Mediterranean-style appetizers featuring the savory goodness of tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
Mini Peppermint and Chocolate Chip Cheesecakes
Mini Peppermint and Chocolate Chip Cheesecakes
Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Jan Gautro
Mini Peppermint and Chocolate Chip Cheesecakes Recipe
Instead of making one big cheesecake for a dessert buffet, make individual cheesecakes in mini-muffin pans. Serving them in their paper liners make them even easier to pick up and eat.
Crunchy Pecan Pie Bites
Crunchy Pecan Pie Bites
Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine
Crunchy Pecan Pie Bites Recipe
Cram all the amazing flavor of pecan pie into these bite-sized treats that are perfect for parties and gift-giving alike.
Sausage Balls
Sausage Balls
Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro, Laura Zapalowski
Sausage Balls Recipe
This 3-ingredient recipe is the perfect finger food for Christmas morning when children are too excited to sit down for breakfast, but it’s also a great choice for breakfast and brunch any time of the year.
Bourbon Balls
Bourbon Balls
Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett
Bourbon Balls Recipe
These bourbon-flavored cookies offer up a powerful punch while packaged in a small bite. These sweet, no-bake treats are a favored gift and a perfect nibble for parties.
Fruit, Cheese, and Herb Skewers
Fruit Cheese, and Herb Skewers
Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Allison R. Banks
Fruit, Cheese, and Herb Skewers Recipe
Stack various combinations of fruit, mozzarella cheese, and herbs on 6-inch wooden skewers for a fun and fresh party appetizer that can be madeup to three hours ahead of time.
Mini Bacon Quiches
Mini Bacon Quiches
Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Linda Hirst
Mini Bacon Quiches Recipe
These mini crustless quiches are filled with potato, bacon, Parmesan cheese and sour cream and baked in mini muffin pans. You can serve them either warm or at room temperature.
Pizza Sticks
Pizza Sticks
Credit: Beth Dreiling; Styling: Cari South
Pizza Sticks Recipe
Jarred bruschetta topping, chock full of flavorful herbs and veggies, saves both money and prep time for these cheesy pizza sticks. Simply top a refrigerated thin pizza crust with the bruschetta topping and a shredded cheese blend, bake, and cut into bite-size strips.
How to Make Mini Caprese Bites
Learn how to make Mini Caprese Bites for a quick party appetizer that your company can't resist. Fresh tomatoes, basil, and mozzarella combine with tangy balsamic vinaigrette for a no-cook dish that comes together in just 20 minutes.
Cumin-Roasted Cashews
Cumin-Roasted Cashews
Credit: Theresa Raffetto; Styling: Gerri Williams for James Reps
Cumin-Roasted Cashews Recipe
This simple appetizer of Cumin-Roasted Cashews is full of flavor and will subdue an appetite until the feast is complete.
Mini Sausage Tarts
Mini Sausage Tarts
Credit: Gooseberry Patch
Mini Sausage Tarts Recipe
You’ll only need 5 ingredients to make these tasty little sausage tarts for your next holiday party. The recipe makes 5 dozen, so it’s a perfect recipe to make if you’re having a crowd.
Chocolate Bruschetta
Chocolate Bruschetta
Credit: Randy Mayor; Cindy Barr
Chocolate Bruschetta Recipe
Turn your bruschetta into a sweet treat for a change. Salt enhances the chocolate flavor. For best results, use good-quality chocolate and coarse sea salt.
Chicken Salad Tomato Cups
Chicken Salad Tomato Cups
Credit: Oxmoor House
Chicken Salad Tomato Cups Recipe
Shredded chicken salad, whenpaired here with fresh herbs, is served up in little tomato cups: which makes this item the perfect finger food for your next party or get-together.
Creamy Pesto Pinwheels
Creamy Pesto Pinwheels
Credit: Ryan Benyi; Styling: Stephana Bottom
Creamy Pesto Pinwheels Recipe
Make quick and easy appetizer pinwheels with sandwich bread, cream cheese and prepared pesto.