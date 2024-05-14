Easy Fish Tacos Recipe - Kristine's Kitchen (2024)

Home » Dinner Recipes » Easy Fish Tacos
Updated on May 3, 2023
These Fish Tacos are easy to make, fresh, and flavorful with seasoned white fish, crunchy cabbage, avocado and the best creamy fish taco sauce. This fish taco recipe takes less than 30 minutes to make, so it’s perfect for a weeknight!
We just can’t get enough of these fish tacos! They’re so simple to put together and the flavors are truly delightful. Tender seasoned fish, crunchy cabbage and buttery avocado are wrapped in tortillas and drizzled with cool, creamy fish taco sauce. This is a meal that is sure to go into regular rotation in your house!
Many fish taco recipes seem overly complicated and too much to handle on a busy night. My goal with this recipe was to keep it simple without sacrificing any flavor. You won’t have to make a slaw for the fish tacos – crunchy cabbage stands on its own as a satisfying fish taco slaw, especially combined with the fish taco sauce. The sauce comes together in minutes with just a few simple ingredients. And a few pantry seasonings bring spicy, smoky flavor to mild white fish.
These homemade fish tacos are completely crave-worthy. This is the perfect recipe for a midweek taco night!
Ingredients
- Fish and Seasonings: The best fish for fish tacos is any type of mild, white fish. Cod, halibut, tilapia, and mahi mahi are all good options. The fish is seasoned with chili powder, smoked paprika, garlic powder and salt. This simple blend of seasonings gives the fish the best flavor! It’s slightly spicy and smoky thanks to the smoked paprika. You can use regular paprika if you want a milder flavor. For extra spice on the fish, add 1/8 teaspoon of cayenne pepper to the fish taco seasoning mix. You’ll also need olive oil for cooking.
- Fish Taco Sauce Ingredients: The sauce is made with plain Greek yogurt, lime juice, garlic powder, sriracha and salt. The Greek yogurt keeps the sauce light, healthy and tangy. You can make the sauce with mayonnaise and sour cream if you prefer.
- Tortillas and Toppings: Red cabbage, avocado, cilantro and fresh lime juice balance out the flavors and textures in this easy fish taco recipe. I prefer corn tortillas for the tacos, but you can also use flour tortillas.
This are legit the best fish tacos I have ever had and I made them at home which is even better!! I used 1/8 a cup Mayo for a little fat and then the rest nonfat greek yogurt for the sauce and it was SO good! I also love how simple this recipe was and do not need to prep a coleslaw ahead of time.Stephanie
How to Make Fish Tacos
Unlike Baja fish tacos, which are beer-battered and fried, the fish for these tacos is pan seared in a skillet until it has a nice flavorful crust on the outside and is moist and flaky inside. Making fish tacos this way is easier, healthier and much less messy!
There are three easy steps to making the fish tacos: prepare the fish, mix up the sauce, and prep the (simple) taco toppings. Fish tacos don’t get any easier than this!
You’ll start by preparing the fish. Pat it dry with paper towels. Mix the seasonings together and sprinkle them over both sides of the fish. Gently pat the seasonings onto the fish to help them stick.
Cook the fish in olive oil in a nonstick skillet, cast iron skillet or grill pan. It will take 4 to 7 minutes per side to cook through. The fish is done when it registers 145° F on an instant read thermometer.
Best Fish Taco Sauce
While the fish cooks, make the sauce. In a bowl whisk together all of the sauce ingredients until well blended. Taste and adjust the amount of sriracha to make the sauce spicier if desired. If the sauce is too thick you can whisk in water, a teaspoon at a time, until you reach your desired consistency.
Note: If you like a lot of sauce, you’ll want to double the fish taco sauce ingredient amounts.
Fish Taco Toppings
Finally, gather your toppings. Thinly slice the cabbage. I find that fresh cabbage adds the best crunch but you can can use packaged coleslaw mix if you’re really short on time. Slice an avocado and chop some fresh cilantro. Cut a lime into wedges for squeezing over the fish in the tacos.
These tacos are especially delicious when you warm and slightly crisp the tortillas before filling them. To do this, place the tortillas in a hot skillet on the stove, one at a time. Cook briefly on each side, until warm and crisped slightly. Alternatively, you can warm the tortillas all at once in the microwave.
What to Serve with Fish Tacos
These fish tacos are a filling entrée, so you won’t need many side dishes for your meal. Here are a few ideas for what goes well with fish tacos.
- Guacamole, Salsa or Pico de Gallo and tortilla chips
- Instant Pot Black Beans or Instant Pot Pinto Beans
- Corn Salad or Mexican Street Corn
- Instant Pot Spanish Rice or Cilantro Lime Rice
Level-up your dinner tonight with these mouthwatering fish tacos! Then leave a comment below to let me know how they turned out.
4.95 from 17 ratings
Easy Fish Tacos
Servings: 4 servings
Prep Time: 15 minutes mins
Cook Time: 12 minutes mins
Total Time: 27 minutes mins
The best fish taco recipe! Easy to make, fresh, and flavorful with seasoned white fish, crunchy cabbage, avocado and the best creamy fish taco sauce! These fish tacos take less than 30 minutes to make, so they're perfect for any night of the week!
Ingredients
Fish
- 1 ½ pounds cod, halibut, tilapia or mahi mahi, or other mild white fish
- 1 ½ teaspoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika, or sweet paprika
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Fish Taco Sauce*
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt, or 5 tablespoons sour cream plus 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 ½ tablespoons lime juice, from 1 lime
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼-½ teaspoon sriracha sauce*, or to taste
- pinch of salt
- water, as needed to thin sauce
For Serving
- 8 small corn or flour tortillas
- ½ small red cabbage*, shredded
- 1 avocado, sliced
- ¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 lime, cut into wedges
Instructions
Prepare the Fish
Pat the fish dry with paper towels. Combine the chili powder, smoked paprika, garlic powder and salt in a small bowl. Sprinkle the seasoning over both sides of the fish and gently pat the seasoning onto the fish.
Heat the olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the fish to the pan and cook until the internal temperature reaches 145° F, about 4-7 minutes per side. Turn off the heat.
Make the Fish Taco Sauce
Meanwhile, in a bowl, whisk together the plain Greek yogurt, lime juice, garlic powder, sriracha and salt. If the sauce is too thick you can thin it with a little water, a teaspoon at a time, until it reaches your desired consistency. Set aside.
Warm the Tortillas
(Optional) Warm and slightly crisp the tortillas, one at a time, in a hot skillet on the stove. Alternatively, you can warm the tortillas all at once in the microwave.
Assemble Tacos
To serve, fill each tortilla with shredded cabbage, cooked fish, avocado slices, fish taco sauce and chopped cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.
Notes
- To make the seasoning on the fish spicy, add 1/8 teaspoon of cayenne pepper.
- If you like a lot of sauce, you’ll want to double the fish taco sauce ingredient amounts.
- If you can’t find sriracha sauce, you can use 1 teaspoon of adobo sauce from canned chipotle in adobo, or to taste.
- Packaged coleslaw mix may be used in place of the fresh shredded cabbage, if desired.
- Be sure to use gluten-free tortillas if you need the tacos to be gluten-free.
Serving: 2tacos, Calories: 414kcal, Carbohydrates: 37g, Protein: 38g, Fat: 14g, Saturated Fat: 2g, Trans Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 74mg, Sodium: 313mg, Potassium: 1315mg, Fiber: 9g, Sugar: 5g, Vitamin A: 1482IU, Vitamin C: 54mg, Calcium: 146mg, Iron: 3mg
Nutrition information is an estimate.
Cuisine: Mexican
Course: Main Course
posted by Kristine Rosenblatt on May 3, 2023
28 comments Leave a comment »
Leave a Reply
28 comments on “Easy Fish Tacos”
-
Leola — Reply
I hardly used any of the ingredients or procedures (I never use disposable things like paper towels, it’s not necessary to blot) in the recipe, yet I found it super helpful! I used bluefish and swordfish, both we had leftover. I mixed garlic powder, smoked paprika, chili powder and salt together and tossed it on the warmed fish before I chopped up and mixed the spices into the fish.
The raw veggies I had on hand were baby kale, tomato, red pepper, tiny radishes with greens and shredded carrots – so that’s what I used as taco filling. I used almond milk yogurt to make the sauce. I made a side dish of Near East Spanish Rice. We put a bit of jarred salsa on. Our fish tacos came out great, thanks very much for the spice “formulas” for the fish and sauce!
-
Michele — Reply
I love this recipe and so does my husband. I had flat bottom taco shells on hand this time so we used those. I’m not a fan of hot sauce, in fact I cannot tolerate the smell at all, but I like the siracha pretty good. I use packaged broccoli slaw in this dish, it’s gives great color and flavor. I have now used both mahi-mahi and tilapia to make this, both turned out well. I also use Only Avocado instead of fresh because it keeps longer and is stable in the fridge. I get this in the refrigerated part of the produce department at Kroger.
-
SherryT — Reply
Very good! I made the recipe as written (for the most part) as I typically do when preparing a recipe for the first time. I am glad I added the spices to the raw fish as the heat allows them to “bloom” and not taste raw. I used the slaw as instructed, included some diced white onion on the side and made the crema as written which was delicious. My fish of choice was mahi mahi. I also used some fresh pineapple, jalapeño, mango, salsa I had on hand and it was the perfect fresh topper. I will make these again as both my husband and I really enjoyed them. I omitted the cheese – to me, fish and cheese do not belong together.
-
Grammasue — Reply
sherryT I agree…. fish and cheese do not go well together. Your changes sound really good!
-
Kristine Rosenblatt —
There is no cheese listed in the recipe.
-
-
-
Denise — Reply
I had fish tacos once in my life: 4 years ago in Hawaii. I ordered them like 4 times because they were SO GOOD. I’ve never attempted to make them but now I gotta try! This recipe looks totally doable! Question: could you prepare the fish in an air fryer?
-
Kristine Rosenblatt — Reply
I haven’t tried it, but I think cooking the fish in the air fryer would work well. I’d try air frying at 375 degrees F, until cooked through. I hope you enjoy the recipe!
-
-
Coleen — Reply
Delish! My husband hates fish but for some reason always orders fish tacos when eating out. He said these were the the best ever! I did cut my cod into taco sized “logs” tossed with spices and olive oil and air fried at 375 for about 3 minutes a side. Also made homemade corn tortillas…these are melt in your mouth & life changing and way too easy to make, who knew?…masa and water, mix, roll out cook in hot skillet for 90 seconds. Google a recipe and please try it, (I promise that you’ll never buy tortillas again)!
-
Saphiffer — Reply
I was just wondering if guacamole can go on instead of the big pieces of avocado 🥑 and I love perch I think I’ll use that and lettuce instead of the red cabbage but I’m definitely gonna try the fish tacos can’t wait
-
Kristine Rosenblatt — Reply
Yes, guacamole would be delicious. I hope you enjoy the tacos!
-
-
Beth — Reply
So good! My sister’s BF brought fresh white fish over from his fishing trip. This was the perfect way to serve it! They both love the sauce and seasoning on the fish. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
-
Stephanie — Reply
This are legit the best fish tacos I have ever had and I made them at home which is even better!! I used 1/8 a cup Mayo for a little fat and then the rest nonfat greek yogurt for the sauce and it was SO good! I also love how simple this recipe was and do not need to prep a coleslaw ahead of time.
-
larry — Reply
Very good recipe, we needed heart healthy and tasty, this fit the bill with some low sodium tortilla’s. A great way to have fish.
Thanks!
-
Greg — Reply
Absolutely delicious. I baked mine instead, and it turned out amazing, and is a lot easier to do imo. So I figured I would share how I did it. Preheat to 400, placed. Line a large sheet pan 9″ x 13″ with foil, then spread 1 tbsp of olive oil all over it. Place seasoned filets on the foil so they aren’t touching. Then cover with more foil (hint: spray a small amount of non-stick cooking spray on the underside, so if any parts of the fish contact it, it won’t stick. Bake on bottom shelf (or 1 up from bottom) for 15 mins. Pull it out far enough that you can safely remove the cover. Use a fork to check fish for light, flaky texture. Cook for another 3 to 5 mins without cover if needed.
-
Pam — Reply
very easy and tasty would make again for company
-
Julie — Reply
Quick and easy! My family loved it, it was a big hit particularly for my older son (should have doubled the fish serving:-))
Thank you!
-
Lex — Reply
This recipe was pretty good!😊 for the sauce, you can substitute the Greek yogurt with sour cream if u don’t have it and it tastes just as good👍
-
Cheri — Reply
I added fresh pineapple salsa and this took it over the top, I don’t even eat fish, my kids made me try it. On point!
-
Diane — Reply
Quick, easy and tasty! I will make it again.
-
Diane Johnson — Reply
delish. cooked swai on the grill. used seasonings for shrimp and chicken tacos. Muy bien!
-
micheal payer — Reply
thanks Sarah i will try it for sure
-
Brenda Henderson — Reply
I made this and it was so easy and so delicious. I used tilapia. I doubled the recipe for my family and I was so glad I did! With all their mouths full they were telling me….you need to make this again, and real soon!! I give this 5 stars, but I would give it more if more were available. Thank you so very much for this easy, delicious, family approved recipe!!!
-
Mom Morrison — Reply
Easy yummy healthy fresh
-
James — Reply
For the same smoky flavor with a bit more bite, chipotle powder makes a good substitute for (or adjunct to) the smoked paprika. I make my own chili powder that uses both ingredients (as well as cayenne), and
also add pico de gallo to the mix as an optional topping (because I can’t ever get too much of that stuff). So I have a few mods in the ingredients, but the technique I follow exactly.
Doing this with pan seared fish rather than fried is a big win all around. It’s objectively healthier and easier as well as (subjectively) tastier in my opinion. This is a go-to for us, even mid week when time is more limited. Have made it several times now and it never disappoints. Definitely a keeper!
-
Karla — Reply
Can this be made ahead of time and then warm up the fish just prior to serving?
-
Kristine Rosenblatt — Reply
Fish is always best when it’s freshly cooked, but if you need to you could do that. My suggestion, however, would be to prep all of the ingredients, season the fish, and then cook the fish right before serving.
-
-
Valerie — Reply
Tried these for lunch today with gluten-free tortillas, they turned out well. I will add this to the roster of gluten-free yummies. Thanks.
-
Patricia Glick — Reply
This recipe was amazing. The fish tacos & the crema came out delicious. Easy directions. Highly recommended!
Leave a comment »