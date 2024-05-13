Easy Flapjack Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

An easy flapjack recipe (golden syrup and oat bars) to make and bake at home. Perfect for snacks, Afternoon Tea, and bake sales.

I promise you this is the best flapjack recipe you will ever taste! They're thick, soft, squidgy, and oh so moreish! You might also like my no bake flapjack recipe!

Made with a handful of store cupboard ingredients including golden syrup and oats, this basic flapjack recipe is super simple and quick to make!

Few things are as comforting as indulging in a slice of sticky and soft flapjack with a steaming mug of hot tea.

👩‍🍳 Love flapjacks? Try my easy maple syrup flapjacks or chocolate orange flapjacks next!

✔️ Why you'll love this recipe!

Here's why this is the best flapjack recipe you will ever taste!

Made in one pan!

Soft squidgy texture.

Extremely portable making them great for picnics and bake sales.

Freezer-friendly.

🛒 Ingredient notes

Only a small handful of pantry staples are needed to make this easy flapjack recipe (not to be confused with American flapjacks, which are actually pancakes!).

Golden Syrup - or swap for runny honey.

Butter- unsalted butter is best.

Sugar- I like to use a combination of light brown sugar and crunchy demerara sugar for the best soft texture.

Vanilla Extract - use a good quality extract and not essence for extra flavour.

Porridge Oats- ordinary rolled porridge oats. Don't use jumbo oats as they don't absorb the melted butter mixture very well. Quick cook oats can also be used but the texture will be very soft.

🥄 Equipment

🔪 How to make soft flapjacks

One: In a large saucepan melt together the butter, golden syrup, and sugars over a low heat.

Two: Take the pan off the heat and stir in the vanilla extract and oats.

Three: Press the mixture into a greased and lined 20cm square (8 inch) baking tin.

Four: Bake for 22-25 minutes until golden on top.

💡 Pro Tip - the flapjack will still look soft when you take it out of the oven. It will firm up on cooling, so don't be tempted to put the tin back in the oven like my Nana used to! Invariably we would end up with something called a tarmac cake (which you could break your teeth on!), instead of a soft squidgy flapjack!

Five: Immediately score the top of the flapjacks with a sharp knife, then leave them to cool in the tin for at least 1 hour (I often leave them overnight) before cutting them into bars.

💭 Expert tips

Grease and line your baking tin with nonstick baking paper (parchment) to ensure the flapjacks don't stick to the sides of the tin.

Use a large non-stick heavy-based saucepan to melt the butter, brown sugars, and syrup together. It must be large enough to mix the oats in too.

Firmly pack down the flapjack mixture into the tin to ensure the bars stick together and don't crumble when cut.

Leave the flapjacks to cool completely in the tin before cutting them into bars.

Pop the tin in the fridge to speed up the cooling process.

🍴 Serving suggestions

These easy flapjacks are perfect for a post-work-out energy boost, a quick grab-and-go breakfast, or an after-school snack for the kids.

I often serve them for afternoon tea, alongside other classic bakes such ascherry scones,fruit scones, andchocolate tiffin.

📖 Variations

Add in 50g of chopped pecan nuts for pecan flapjacks.

Drizzle the top of the flapjacks with dark chocolate or white chocolate and sprinkle with sea salt for extra decadence.

Mix in dried fruit such as raisins and chopped apricots for a fruitier flavour.

Add in chopped dates for sticky date flapjacks .

. Swap the butter for peanut butter and make vegan peanut butter flapjacks .

. Swap the golden syrup for honey.

🥡 Storage

Store:The flapjacks will keep in an airtight container for up to a week.

Freeze:Freeze the flapjacks for up to 3 months. Defrost at room temperature before serving.

❓ Frequently asked questions

Can you freeze flapjacks? Yes! Place the flapjacks in layers (separated with baking paper) in a freezer-safe container and freeze for up to 3 months. Defrost at room temperature before serving. Why do my flapjacks fall apart? Use ordinary rolled porridge oats (not jumbo oats) and allow them to cool completely before cutting the flapjack into bars. Should flapjack be soft when it comes out of the oven? Flapjack should be soft when you first take it out of the oven. It will set once cooled into the perfect chewy texture. What can I use instead of golden syrup in flapjacks? If you are unable to get hold of golden syrup then you can substitute it with runny honey, corn syrup, or maple syrup. The taste won't be quite the same though! Is flapjack a healthy snack? Flapjackscontain high levels of sugar and butter, meaning they should be enjoyed in moderation as a treat.

😋 More flapjack recipes

Biscoff Flapjack

Air Fryer Flapjacks

No Bake Flapjacks

Christmas Mincemeat Flapjacks

Double Chocolate Chip Flapjacks

Apple Flapjacks

Date Flapjacks

Mincemeat Crumble Slices

Anzac Slice

Granola Bars

