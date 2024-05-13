Easy Flapjack Recipe (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Beth Sachs · 5 Comments
An easy flapjack recipe (golden syrup and oat bars) to make and bake at home. Perfect for snacks, Afternoon Tea, and bake sales.
I promise you this is the best flapjack recipe you will ever taste! They're thick, soft, squidgy, and oh so moreish! You might also like my no bake flapjack recipe!
Made with a handful of store cupboard ingredients including golden syrup and oats, this basic flapjack recipe is super simple and quick to make!
Few things are as comforting as indulging in a slice of sticky and soft flapjack with a steaming mug of hot tea.
👩🍳 Love flapjacks? Try my easy maple syrup flapjacks or chocolate orange flapjacks next!
✔️ Why you'll love this recipe!
Here's why this is the best flapjack recipe you will ever taste!
- Made in one pan!
- Soft squidgy texture.
- Extremely portable making them great for picnics and bake sales.
- Freezer-friendly.
🛒 Ingredient notes
Only a small handful of pantry staples are needed to make this easy flapjack recipe (not to be confused with American flapjacks, which are actually pancakes!).
Golden Syrup - or swap for runny honey.
Butter- unsalted butter is best.
Sugar- I like to use a combination of light brown sugar and crunchy demerara sugar for the best soft texture.
Vanilla Extract - use a good quality extract and not essence for extra flavour.
Porridge Oats- ordinary rolled porridge oats. Don't use jumbo oats as they don't absorb the melted butter mixture very well. Quick cook oats can also be used but the texture will be very soft.
🥄 Equipment
🔪 How to make soft flapjacks
One: In a large saucepan melt together the butter, golden syrup, and sugars over a low heat.
Two: Take the pan off the heat and stir in the vanilla extract and oats.
Three: Press the mixture into a greased and lined 20cm square (8 inch) baking tin.
Four: Bake for 22-25 minutes until golden on top.
💡 Pro Tip - the flapjack will still look soft when you take it out of the oven. It will firm up on cooling, so don't be tempted to put the tin back in the oven like my Nana used to! Invariably we would end up with something called a tarmac cake (which you could break your teeth on!), instead of a soft squidgy flapjack!
Five: Immediately score the top of the flapjacks with a sharp knife, then leave them to cool in the tin for at least 1 hour (I often leave them overnight) before cutting them into bars.
💭 Expert tips
- Grease and line your baking tin with nonstick baking paper (parchment) to ensure the flapjacks don't stick to the sides of the tin.
- Use a large non-stick heavy-based saucepan to melt the butter, brown sugars, and syrup together. It must be large enough to mix the oats in too.
- Firmly pack down the flapjack mixture into the tin to ensure the bars stick together and don't crumble when cut.
- Leave the flapjacks to cool completely in the tin before cutting them into bars.
- Pop the tin in the fridge to speed up the cooling process.
🍴 Serving suggestions
These easy flapjacks are perfect for a post-work-out energy boost, a quick grab-and-go breakfast, or an after-school snack for the kids.
I often serve them for afternoon tea, alongside other classic bakes such ascherry scones,fruit scones, andchocolate tiffin.
📖 Variations
- Add in 50g of chopped pecan nuts forpecan flapjacks.
- Drizzle the top of the flapjacks with dark chocolate or white chocolate and sprinkle with sea salt for extra decadence.
- Mix in dried fruit such as raisins and chopped apricots for a fruitier flavour.
- Add in chopped dates for sticky date flapjacks.
- Swap the butter for peanut butter and makevegan peanut butter flapjacks.
- Swap the golden syrup for honey.
🥡 Storage
Store:The flapjacks will keep in an airtight container for up to a week.
Freeze:Freeze the flapjacks for up to 3 months. Defrost at room temperature before serving.
❓ Frequently asked questions
Can you freeze flapjacks?
Yes! Place the flapjacks in layers (separated with baking paper) in a freezer-safe container and freeze for up to 3 months. Defrost at room temperature before serving.
Why do my flapjacks fall apart?
Use ordinary rolled porridge oats (not jumbo oats) and allow them to cool completely before cutting the flapjack into bars.
Should flapjack be soft when it comes out of the oven?
Flapjack should be soft when you first take it out of the oven. It will set once cooled into the perfect chewy texture.
What can I use instead of golden syrup in flapjacks?
If you are unable to get hold of golden syrup then you can substitute it with runny honey, corn syrup, or maple syrup. The taste won't be quite the same though!
Is flapjack a healthy snack?
Flapjackscontain high levels of sugar and butter, meaning they should be enjoyed in moderation as a treat.
Easy Flapjacks Recipe
Aneasy flapjack recipe(golden syrup and oat bars) to make and bake at home. Soft, squidgy, and perfect for Afternoon tea!
Course Baking, Bars
Cuisine British
Prep Time 5 minutes minutes
Cook Time 22 minutes minutes
Total Time 27 minutes minutes
Servings 16
Calories 238kcal
Author Beth Sachs
Ingredients
Metric - US Customary
- 225 g Butter
- 100 g Demerara Sugar
- 100 g Light Brown Sugar
- 5 tablespoon Golden Syrup
- 1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract
- 360 g Oats
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 180°c (160 fan/ Gas 4/ 350F). Grease and line a 20cm (8 inch) square baking tin with baking paper.
In a large saucepan melt together the butter, golden syrup, and sugars over a low heat.
225 g Butter, 100 g Demerara Sugar, 100 g Light Brown Sugar, 5 tablespoon Golden Syrup
Take the pan off the heat and stir in the vanilla extract and oats.
1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract, 360 g Oats
Press the mixture into a greased and lined 20cm square (8 inch) baking tin.
Bake for 20-25 minutes until golden on top.
💡Pro Tip- the flapjack will still look soft when you take it out of the oven. It will firm up on cooling so don't be tempted to put it back in the oven.
Immediately score the top of the flapjacks with a sharp knife, then leave them to cool in the tin for at least 1 hour (I often leave them overnight) before cutting them into bars.
Tried this recipe?Snap a pic and tag @effortlessf00d on Instagram or Twitter