Easy Fortune Cookie Recipe (2024)

Recently, we came home one evening to a flooded laundry room. Turns out our water heater cracked and was leaking water all over the place. Arrggg!! We quickly turned off the water for the whole house, cleaned up the mess, and called a repair man. Meanwhile though, I had to figure out what was for dinner. No lie, I had just gone to Walmart and picked upsomething new for dinner because I had a great coupon for $2 off one InnovAsian Entree. I was so glad I had the makings of an easy stress free meal after dealing with the stress of the water heater breaking. Earlier that morning I used an easy fortune cookie recipe to make a treat to go along with our Asian meal. No water, no problem, I had everything we needed for a great meal.

We love orange chicken so I picked up InnovAsian Orange Chicken Breast but I also wanted the family to try something new so I decided to getInnovAsian General Tso’s Chicken. I love fried rice but my picky kids only like white rice, thankfully InnovAsian has both sides and they are so easy to make that I didn’t mind making both for the same meal.

Every package has several options for how to prepare the food with a recommended method. I followed the recommendations and made the General Tso’s Chicken and Orange Chicken in the oven.I made both types of rice in the microwave. Dinner was ready in less than 20 minutes.Since we did not have any water I served dinner on paper plates. It was the best “emergency water heater disaster” meal ever! Tasted as good as takeout!

Belowis the recipe for fortune cookies that I made to go along with our InnovAsian dinner. These cookies were the best fortune cookies I have ever had. My kids started eating them up as soon as they were cooled. I had to hide them to save some for dinner.

Easy Fortune Cookie Recipe

Ingredients:

3 egg whites

1/2 cup butter melted and cooled

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp almond extract

3/4cup sugar

1 cup all purpose flour

2 Tbsp water

Directions:

Create fortunes with your family or make special fortunes that will get everyone giggling at the dinner table. Cut out the fortunes and have them ready to put into the cookies. Right now, my boys are into the “bro” phrases froma popular commercial on tv. So they call each other “brofessor” or “brotein shake” So I thought it would be funny to put these phrases inside the fortune cookies. It was also my littlest son’s birthday so I made him a “Happy Birthday” fortune. I used the free fortune cookie template available for Microsoft Word.

Oven Method: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets, or line with parchment paper.

Griddle Method: Turn griddle on medium heat. This is the method I used. I think it is so much easier than the oven because you can fold and shape the cookies one at a time when they are ready to come off the griddle. It saves time because you can have several cookies at various stages of the cookie process and keep the whole process flowing smoothly.

In a large glass or metal bowl, whip egg whites and sugar on high speed of an electric mixer until frothy, about 2 minutes. Reduce speed to low, and stir in melted butter, vanilla, almond extract, water and flour one at a time, mixing well after each. Consistency should resemble thin pancake batter.

Griddle Method: Spoon batter onto griddle and then flatten until really thin with the bake of the spoon. You want t a very thin circle of batter that is about 3 inches in diameter. Flip the cookies when the edges start to brown and the batter looks dry on top. This will take longer than you think because you want the cookies to cook slowly so they cook evenly. Let them cook on the other side until evenly browned, you can check by flipping. Once the cookie is browned evenly on both sides follow the directions below for folding the cookie.

Oven Method: Spoon the batter into 3 inch circles on the prepared baking sheets. Leave room between for spreading.Bake for 5 to 7 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the edges begin to brown slightly. Quickly remove one at a time and fold them according to the directions below.

Folding Instructions:

Carefullyremove the cookie from the cookie sheet or griddle one at a time. Place a message in the center of the circle.

Thenfold the cookie in half.

Fold the ends of the half together into a horse shoe shape. The easiest way to do this is to use the edge of a cup. Hold the cookies and both ends on the fold. Gently, bend the cookie over the edge of the cup.

To keep the cookie from springing open, place them in a muffin tin to cool until set. They will harden as they cool.

InnovAsian Rewards Program

Every package of InnovAsian Cuisine is like getting a fortune promising great rewards. With theInnovAsian Rewards Program you can earn points with every purchase and redeem your points for either BOGO coupons or free product coupons. Visit the rewards program site, create an account, and enter the code found inside each package. The codes can be found inside the box and the instructions for entering them are also printed on the side of the box.

We really loved InnovAsian Cuisine. The rice was the perfect consistence and the veggies were crisp. The sauces were so flavorful. Do your kids only eat white rice like mine? Which is your favoriteorange chicken or Genereal Tso’s? Share with us in the comments below. Don’t forget to grab your coupon.

