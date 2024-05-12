Easy Gluten Free Naan Bread Recipe - No Yeast (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

This Gluten Free Naan Bread is yeast-free and is so easy to make. It comes together in 20 minutes with a few simple ingredients. Packed with garlic and, herb flavors and it goes great with soups, chili, and so many other recipes.

This gluten-free naan bread recipe is wonderfully soft and fluffy thanks to the use of Greek yogurt, gluten-free flour, baking powder, and a little bit of seasoning and butter. You can make it ahead and reheat it to serve with your favorite soups or chili or even use it as a base for pizza!

It is just as good as these gluten free bagels that we are also obsessed with. I used the same type of flour mixed with the yogurt concept to keep this naan bread recipe healthy, simple and so delicious.

Why you’ll love this recipe

It is a delicious and easy gluten-free bread that the whole family will love!

Made healthier with the use of Greek yogurt and gluten-free flour.

It contains no yeast!

Pairs great with your favorite gluten free dinners !

! Takes only 20 minutes or less to make it!

It stores great and can easily be made ahead of time.

I love soft and fluffy naan bread and I usually will get it if we are out at a restaurant and they offer it. Unfortunately, I have rarely come across a restaurant that serves gluten-free naan bread. So, I decided to make my own homemade easy naan recipe that can be made in minutes that requires no special equipment, just a simple cast iron skillet.

It is made by combining protein-rich Greek yogurt with a gluten-free all-purpose flour blend with herbs, garlic, milk, and butter. Then we form it into a sticky, smooth dough, roll it out into oblong pieces, and pan-fry it in a little butter. Which results in crispy, fluffy, delicious naan with beautiful brown spots of buttery deliciousness.

What is naan bread?

Naan bread is a traditional Indian flatbread that is usually made with wheat flour (which contains gluten). Traditionally, it is made in a tandoori oven but in this recipe, a cast iron pan works out great for a very similar result.

This gluten-free naan bread is inspired by the traditional version but is not 100% authentic naan since it is not made with wheat flour, eggs, or vegetable oil.

This recipe is made a little healthier by using gluten-free flour, greek yogurt, and coconut milk. There is also no yeast in this recipe which is great for people that prefer yeast-free bread.

Is Authentic Naan Bread Gluten Free?

Traditional naan bread is not usually gluten-free. Additionally, I was not able to find any gluten-free versions at any grocery stores or online. This is why I needed to come up with my own gluten-free version. This naan recipe is gluten-free and so easy to make!

Ingredients and Substitutions

Gluten-free all-purpose flour – this is the base of this bread recipe. You want to use a gluten-free all-purpose flour blend that contains xanthan gum. It should show this in the ingredients. See my section below for the best flours to use.

– this is the base of this bread recipe. You want to use a gluten-free all-purpose flour blend that contains xanthan gum. It should show this in the ingredients. See my section below for the best flours to use. Greek yogurt – plain Greek yogurt. You can use full-fat- reduced-fat, or fat-free, they all work great! Dairy-free Greek yogurt will also work.

– plain Greek yogurt. You can use full-fat- reduced-fat, or fat-free, they all work great! Dairy-free Greek yogurt will also work. Milk – I used plant-based coconut milk to reduce the dairy in this recipe but any type of milk will work. Just make sure to use unsweetened milk.

I used plant-based coconut milk to reduce the dairy in this recipe but any type of milk will work. Just make sure to use unsweetened milk. Seasoning – garlic powder, dried parsley, and salt add so much great flavor to this bread.

– garlic powder, dried parsley, and salt add so much great flavor to this bread. Olive oil + butter – for cooking the naan and to help it get that nice golden crust on the outside. It’s so good! You could also use ghee in place of the butter if you prefer.

– for cooking the naan and to help it get that nice golden crust on the outside. It’s so good! You could also use ghee in place of the butter if you prefer. Baking powder – this helps to give the naan some lift since it has no gluten or yeast in it. Make sure it is not expired or this recipe will not work.

*Check out the complete list of recipe ingredients, detailed instructions, and nutritional information in the recipe card located at the bottom of this post.

How to make gluten-free naan bread

Mix up the wet ingredients in a medium bowl. In a separate larger bowl, mix the dry ingredients. Combine the wet and dry ingredients into a chunky, slightly wet dough. Fold the dough onto a floured, flat surface and knead it with your hands for a few minutes until it can easily be formed into a smooth dough ball. Then divide the dough into 8 equal pieces. Use your hands or a rolling pin to flatten each piece of dough out into oblong shapes that are about 6 inches long, 4 inches wide, and ⅛ inch thick. Brush each piece of naan bread with some melted butter. Heat a cast iron skillet to medium heat and add some olive oil to the pan to fully coat the bottom of the pan – about 2 teaspoons of oil. Once the oil is hot, add 1-2 pieces of the naan bread to the pan, butter side down. Brush the other side with more butter. Cook the naan for 2 minutes per side then remove it from the pan and sprinkle it with sea salt and chopped parsley. Continue until you have cooked all of the naans. Serve and enjoy!

The best part about this naan bread recipe is that it is a super simple gluten-free bread you can make at home to have on hand as the perfect accompaniment to any meal.

Tips for making this naan bread

Use a gluten free all purpose flour that is a one-to-one flour and contains xanthan gum. You can also use bread flour if you do not need to keep this recipe gluten-free.

You can also use bread flour if you do not need to keep this recipe gluten-free. Choose the right type of yogurt. Plain Greek yogurts like fa*ge or Chobani work best in this recipe.

Plain Greek yogurts like fa*ge or Chobani work best in this recipe. Check your baking powder. Make sure your baking powder is not expired or this recipe will not work.

Make sure your baking powder is not expired or this recipe will not work. Knead the dough for about 2-3 minutes before you cut it into pieces. This will help it bond together and roll out easier. You could also use a stand mixer with a dough hook to do this.

This will help it bond together and roll out easier. You could also use a stand mixer with a dough hook to do this. Handling the dough. This dough is sticky at first, so make sure you roll it out on a well-floured surface then add a little bit more flour as you knead it. If you are using the stand mixer to do the kneading for you then add a little bit of flour if it looks too sticky (about ½ tablespoon a little bit at a time as needed). Too much flour will make the dough dense and not turn out as light and fluffy.

This dough is sticky at first, so make sure you roll it out on a well-floured surface then add a little bit more flour as you knead it. If you are using the stand mixer to do the kneading for you then add a little bit of flour if it looks too sticky (about ½ tablespoon a little bit at a time as needed). Too much flour will make the dough dense and not turn out as light and fluffy. Shaping the dough. Shape the dough into a round, oblong shapes that are similar in size for more even cooking.

Shape the dough into a round, oblong shapes that are similar in size for more even cooking. Use a bit of butter. Make sure to brush the naan with butter before you cook it since this is what gives it that nice golden outer layer that is so delicious and makes it taste just like traditional naan bread.

What is the best flour for this gluten-free Naan recipe?

Any brand of gluten-free flour that is a 1:1 blend will work just fine in this recipe. I tested this naan with Bob’s Red Mill 1 for 1 Baking Flour and King Arthur’s Measure For Measure brands since that is what most people have access to.

I did also test this recipe using almond flour and coconut flour and although it worked, the taste and texture were very different. The naan was not as light and fluffy and was not as durable either.

How long will this gluten-free naan bread keep?

Like any bread, this naan bread is best if eaten right away since that is when it is the freshest. You can store it and reheat it and it will still be delicious but may lose some of its fluffy texture. See below for storing and reheating tips.

Can you freeze Naan?

Yes, you can. Here are the steps on how to freeze naan bread.

Once you have made the naan bread, let it cool completely then wrap each piece of bread in plastic wrap and then foil.

Place the wrapped bread into a freezer-friendly container and keep it in the freezer for up to 30 days.

Make ahead and storage suggestions

You can easily make this gluten-free naan ahead of time.

To make it ahead: make the dough ahead of time, wrap it in plastic wrap and keep it in the fridge for up to one day before you make it. Just make sure to let the dough sit on the counter for at least 20 minutes before you roll it out since it rolls out better at room temperature.

To store naan bread: after you have cooked the bread, let it cool completely. Then keep it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

How do you reheat naan bread?

To reheat naan bread: Remove it from the refrigerator, unwrap it, and warm it up in a cast iron pan on medium heat for 2-3 minutes (about 1 minute per side) or in the oven at 390 degrees F for 5-7 minutes.

To reheat from frozen: When you are ready to eat it, remove it from the freezer and unwrap it. Place it on a clean paper towel and heat it in the microwave for 45-60 seconds. You can also leave it on the counter for 15 minutes then warm it in a pan for 1-2 minutes per side.

What goes with naan bread?

Naan bread makes a great appetizer with some classic hummus and veggies or red pepper hummus . I also love to serve it with some spinach artichoke dip or tzatziki .

with some and veggies or . I also love to serve it with some or . You can also serve it alongside some curry butternut squash soup, lentil soup or creamy asparagus soup . It would even be a great side for some healthy chili .

or . It would even be a great side for some . It also makes a great side with these greek meatballs and a cucumber tomato salad.

FAQ’s

What is the difference between naan bread and pita bread?

The main difference between naan bread and pita bread is that pita bread doesn’t usually contain yogurt or butter. Naan is also a flatbread and pita bread is a thinner bread that can be used as a sandwich bread since it can be split open. Naan is typically served as a side or as naan pizza.

Can you make this recipe dairy-free?

Yes, you can! You can use dairy-free Greek yogurt like “Kite Hill” to replace Greek yogurt and dairy-free butter or ghee to replace butter.

Can you use regular flour or bread flour in this recipe?

Yes, you can use regular flour or bread flour in this recipe if you do not need to keep it gluten-free.

More gluten-free bread recipes to try

Print