Easy Gluten-Free Stuffing Recipe (2024)

Easy Gluten-Free Stuffing Recipe (1)

Savory sage and sweet apples make this gluten-free stuffing recipe a delicious alternative to traditional bread-based side dishes. It’s a must-have at my family’s Thanksgiving table, along with roasted pastured turkey,jelliedor whole berry cranberry sauce and healthy green bean casserole.

A lot of you seem to love it, too – it’s such a delight to read through the reviews you’ve left over the years! Here are a few in case you’re skeptical about giving it a try.

Reader Reviews

From Shannah:

My mom makes the best cornbread dressing in the South so I needed a grain-free alternative to keep me from being tempted to indulge on thanksgiving. This recipe was incredible! Perfect consistency and texture!

From Marisa:

I made this last Thanksgiving, and it was a big hit. It’s the best stuffing I have found! It has become a staple for our Thanksgiving feast.”

From Christine:

Just wanted to give you two thumbs up on this one!! Made it on Thanksgiving and it was so very delicious. I will be making this on a regular basis now. Thank you for solving one of my grain free challenges…stuffing!”

Easy Gluten-Free Stuffing Recipe (2)

From Nancy:

I have made this recipe for Tgiving every year since we started GAPS in 2012. It is just our small, immediate family and my in-laws. But even though my in-laws eat nothing but processed food when they aren’t visiting us, they gobble up (Tgiving pun intended!!!!) this stuffing. Only change I make is substituting diced apple for the dates. Will be making your recipe again this year.

From Demi:

I know this recipe has been out for awhile, but just wanted you to know that I made it for the first time this past Thanksgiving and it was absolutely DELISH! Very easy to put together and tasted even better the next day. Thank you for such a terrific recipe. I will definitely be sharing with my friends and family!

So what does it taste like?

Basically, it’s seasoned with herbs used in classic stuffing recipes, but instead of traditional bread cubes we’re using a paleo, dairy-free “bread” base. I add a touch of natural sweetness in the form of apple and dates, but you can replace the dates for dried cranberries and raisins if you prefer.

One quick note: This recipe can be made from start to finish in an Xtrema pan or cast iron skillet since they can go from stovetop to oven. You can find more skillet recipes, here.

If you don’t have one, though, you can brown the veggies and herbs on the stove and then transfer them to a baking dish. Easy peasy.

Print Pin

4.35 from 41 votes

Easy Gluten-Free Stuffing Recipe

This sage & apple gluten-free stuffing recipe makes a delicious holiday alternative to traditional bread-based dishes. Although this recipe serves 4-6, if you want to have some leftover stuffing you'll probably want to double (or triple) the recipe.

Prep Time 15 minutes minutes

Cook Time 45 minutes minutes

Total Time 1 hour hour

Servings 6

Calories 349kcal

Author Mommypotamus

Equipment

  • 8×8 casserole dish

  • cast iron skillet or Xtrema pan

Ingredients

  • cups onion (diced)
  • cups celery (diced)
  • 1 cup apple (cored and diced)
  • ¼ cup dates (chopped into small pieces – or try raisins / dried cranberries)
  • 2 cups blanched almond flour
  • 2 tsp dried sage (ground)
  • 2 tsp dried thyme
  • ¼ tsp marjoram
  • ¼ tsp dried rosemary
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  • 1 tsp sea salt
  • 2 tbsp butter (or ghee or coconut oil)
  • 3 eggs (whisked)
Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F.

  • Grease a medium-sized baking dish (If you're using a cast iron skillet orXtrema panthat can go from stovetop to oven, you can skip this step and bake the stuffing in the pan).

  • Crack three eggs into a small bowl and whisk together.

  • Add 2 tablespoons butter/ghee/coconut oil to a large skillet and warm over low/med heat.

  • Add onion, celery, apple and herbs and saute over medium heat for 5 minutes. Remove the pan from heat.

  • Add the almond flour and half of the chopped dates to the pan. Stir until the flour/dates are mixed in.

  • Add the eggs to the pan and mix again.

  • Transfer the mixture to your greased casserole dish (skip this step if you are baking the stuffing directly in the pan). Sprinkle the remaining chopped dates over the top.

  • Bake at 35°0F for 45 minutes – 1 hour, or until the breading on top is light golden brown.

Nutrition

Calories: 349kcal | Carbohydrates: 26g | Protein: 12g | Fat: 25g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Cholesterol: 92mg | Sodium: 490mg | Potassium: 339mg | Fiber: 7g | Sugar: 12g | Vitamin A: 448IU | Vitamin C: 9mg | Calcium: 138mg | Iron: 3mg

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use this recipe to stuff a turkey?

I’ve never tried it so I can’t say for sure, but my guess is probably not. When baked in a dish the top turns golden brown, which is important for the overall texture.

Can I make this stuffing in advance?

I’ve heard from some people that they love it even more the day after making it, but I prefer to make mine on the same day because I think reheating it makes it too dry. I like to make extra and it it the next day cold, though.

More Gluten-Free Recipes for Thanksgiving

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pie – This simple recipe delivers a moist pumpkin filling infused with vanilla and the warm flavors of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and more.

Cauliflower Mashed “Potatoes”– I started making these cauliflower mashed “potatoes” when my family was on a healing protocol. We’ve reintroduced potatoes now, but we still LOVE this recipe!

Gluten-Free Pecan Pie – The sweet filling and whole pecan topping inthis recipe reminds me of the pies I grew up with, only without the corn syrup!​

French Green Bean Casserole With Crispy Shallotsfrom The Urban Poser – If you love green bean casserole but can’t do store-bought crispy fried onions (which are made with wheat flour), Jenni’s recipe has got you covered.

Easy Gluten-Free Stuffing Recipe (4)

Share with a friend! 👇

