Easy Haupia Recipe aka Hawaiian Coconut Pudding (2024)

Haupia, also known as Hawaiian coconut pudding, is a sweet, cool, refreshing treat. This easy recipe only uses 4 ingredients and is perfect for the home cook to share with family and friends.

Growing up in Hawai’i meant many, many family get togethers. Whether it be for a baby lūʻau, graduation party, wedding, birthday party, or just because it’s the weekend we always found a reason to spend time with family and friends. And if there was a party that meant ‘ono food!

Hawaiian foods are a popular cuisine at parties and one of the most iconic Hawaiian desserts is haupia. Hau meaning cool and pia is the Hawaiian word for arrowroot.

Traditionally this dessert was made of arrowroot and coconut cream. Today’s recipe has been adapted and uses coconut milk, sugar, cornstarch, and water.

If you are at a party or Hawaiian restaurant, you can bet they will be serving haupia. Haupia goes well with laulau, luau stew, kalua pig, chicken long rice, pohole salad, and lomi salmon.

Many people call haupia Hawaiian coconut pudding, however its consistency is more like that of gelatin desserts.

What are the ingredients in haupia?

There are only 4:

1 can (13 oz) coconut milk

¼ cup granulated sugar

5 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 cup water

How is haupia eaten?

Haupia can be eaten plain straight out of the pan. It is also used as a topping on dessert bars or cakes. McDonald’s has also popularized haupia pie.

Does haupia need to be refrigerated?

Yes. This dessert is best kept chilled.

Common mistakes

Haupia not setting right. Is your haupia too soft and more like a pudding consistency? Unfortunately, that often means it was not cooked down long enough to create that firm texture.

You could totally use this as a topping to other desserts, like cakes or bars, or eat in a bowl like pudding. If you are looking for firm set haupia it may be best to start back from scratch.

How to make haupia?

Lightly grease an 8×8 pan with non stick cooking spray and set aside.

In a medium mixing bowl add water, cornstarch, and sugar. Whisk until well combined. Set aside.

Add coconut milk to a medium sized pan over medium high heat and heat until the liquid just starts to bubble. Stirring frequently so the milk does not burn.

Then add the cornstarch mixture to the pan and continue to stir. Heat until the mixture starts to thicken and resembles pudding. Remove from heat.

Pour the haupia into the prepared 8×8 pan and allow to cool. Then place pan in the refrigerator until set, about 2 hours or you can leave it overnight.

Cut into squares and ENJOY!

