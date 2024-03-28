Easy, Healthy Mayonnaise Recipe | How to Make Healthy Homemade Mayo (2024)

5K Shares

This is the best healthy homemade mayonnaise recipe you’ll ever have. Why? This mayo recipe is good for you, it’s easy to make, it’s non-toxic, and it tastes amazing!

I encourage you to make your own mayonnaise at home instead of buying it pre-made from the store for a few reasons.

The most important reason being homemade mayonnaise is healthy! Most store-bought mayonnaise is not.

Is Mayonnaise Healthy?

The answer is yes! But only when it’s made with quality, non-toxic ingredients.

Fat in Mayonnaise is Good for You

Mayonnaise got a bad reputation in the 1980’s. During this time every one thought fat was ‘bad’ and the low-fat food craze started. Fast forward to today…

Studies have shown that some types of fat are actually very good for you!

In fact, fat is necessary for nutrient absorption, metabolic functions, energy, mental clarity, and focus.

Commercial Mayo is Toxic

Full, ‘low’, ‘fat’ free mayonnaise that is commercially produced is typically made with GMO ingredients like corn & soy.

It’s also common to find unhealthy inflammatory sources of fats, hidden sugars, and other ingredients processed with chemicals.

These toxic processed, unhealthy additives are commonly used to make mayonnaise for 3 reasons.

1) To improve Texture – Mayo is made with eggs and oil which is tricky to mix up. Additives are used to make the mayo more creamy and spreadable. Unfortunately, the additives are typically made with GMO’s and other chemical additives that are terrible for you. Watch out for thickening agents like xanthan gum and corn starch. They’re GMO which have been linked to inflammation, disease and cancer.

2) To improve Taste (aka add Hidden Sugar!) – Mayo is calorie-dense because it’s primarily made of fat. A little goes a long way and calories add up fast. Fat has flavor. So does sugar! Sugar + Fat is the WORST nutrient combination for health and fitness. Sugar is 8 times more addictive than cocaine. (More sugar > More consumption > Spend More $$$) Look out for high fructose corn syrup – this hidden GMO, sugar is loaded with chemicals and can cause cravings for more.

3) Prevent Spoiling without Refrigeration – Preservatives like citric acid (and other acids) and trans fats are used so processed mayo is shelf-stable and doesn’t need to be refrigerated. This saves grocery stores money so they don’t have to pay for power. That’s why you find mayo in the center aisles but have to refrigerate it after opening the jar. But real mayo is made with eggs and has to be refrigerated.

Name brand, low fat, or fat-free mayo may seem like a good idea… But always remember that “low” or “non-fat” “free” foods means high chemical count.

Commercial Mayonnaise made with Toxic Vegetable Oils

The store brand name mayo’s you grew up eating are typically made with rancid seed oils including; soybean, corn, canola, safflower, or contain a hybrid of some/all of these toxic, inflammatory oils.

These oils containvery largeamounts of biologically active fats calledOmega-6polyunsaturated fatty acids, which are harmful in excess.

The omega-6 fatty acids found in mayo are toxic, inflammatory, and harmful.

Consuming too many omega-6s and not enough omega-3s can throw off your fatty acid balance, which has numerous negative effects.

Eating too many Omega-6 fatty acids has been proven to cause physiological changes and contributes to multiple diseases, including heart disease and cancer.

Most mainstream mayonnaise brands contain genetically modified (GMO) ingredients that can cause various health issues and are terrible for you (and your family)!

Mayo tends to be made with mass-produced, commercialized eggs. If you want to be seriously grossed out check out this article on little known facts about the eggs found in mayonnaise!

Bottom line: the GMO-Soy, rancid vegetable oil, commercially raised eggs, sugar, and chemical preservatives store-bought mayo is not good for you!

Which is why you should make your own mayo at home and why I’m sharing this healthy mayonnaise recipe with you!

Homemade Mayonnaise is Healthy

Homemade mayo has anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids, enzymes and other nutrients, like choline and vitamin A… and no harmful additives.

Healthy Homemade Mayonnaise Recipe

This homemade mayo recipe is good, good for you, and so easy to make! You’ll never go back to toxic store-bought mayo again! All you need is 5 healthy ingredients and a blender. Ready? Let’s do it!

Ingredients

2 large organic eggs (room temperature)

1/2 tsp. sea salt

1 tsp. dry mustard (or mustard seed)

2 1/2 cups of olive oil (I don’t recommend Extra Virgin)

4 tbsp. fresh lemon juice (room temp, freshly squeezed from real lemons… and no, that stuff in the plastic yellow ‘lemon’ bottle won’t work)

Instructions

Start by putting the eggs, salt, mustard, lemon juice, and 1/4 cup of oil in a blender and blend for 30-ish seconds. I use the puree setting.

Next, with the blender still going, s-l-o-w-l-y pour the remaining oil into the blender. We’re looking for a little stream of oil here. Avoid pouring it all in at once… your mayo can turn out runny and clumpy.

Add a little oil at a time and you’ll see the mayo mixture ‘fluff up’ into a creamy consistency. I drizzle – wait 30 seconds – drizzle – wait – repeat until it thickens.

Keep drizzling and blending until you’ve reached the desired consistency and you run out of oil.

Once your oil is used up blend for another 10-20 seconds. After that, it’s done.

You can use it right away.

Refrigerate your homemade mayonnaise immediately. Transfer the remaining mayo into an air-tight container… preferably glass.

Recipe Notes:

Makes approximately 48 servings depending on how much oil you use.

servings depending on how much oil you use. If your eggs are fresh, the mayonnaise can keep for up to 2 to 3 weeks in the fridge.

Try to use room temperature ingredients… otherwise, it takes longer to get the consistency right.

Let your eggs sit out for an hour or two prior to making mayo. You can also put them in warm water or sit them outside (weather permitting) until they’re room temp.

You can easily cut this recipe in half to make a smaller batch.

I hope you liked this post and recipe. Leave me a comment and let me know how your mayonnaise turns out.

