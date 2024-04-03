Easy Homemade BBQ Sauce Recipe (VIDEO) (2024)

This sweet-and-savory Homemade BBQ Sauce Recipe tastes so much better than store-bought, and it’s cheaper too. Best of all, you can make it with better ingredients and fewer preservatives. Watch thevideo tutorialand see how easy it is.

If you love homemade sauce recipes likeClassic Pesto, and Tartar Sauce, this BBQ Sauce will be a new favorite.

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy.

We’re always looking for ways to save money by making our own sauces and condiments, and when those money-saving recipes also end up tasting better than the original, it’s definitely a win.There’s just something so satisfying about making your own kitchen staples like BBQ sauce, hummus, and marinara.

Homemade BBQ Sauce Video

Watch Natasha make homemade barbecue sauce, then grab the ingredients below and give it a try.

Easy Barbecue Sauce Recipe

This homemade BBQ sauce is the best I’ve ever had, and I’d put it up against any store-bought BBQ sauce—it’s just that good. It’s perfectly seasoned, sweet without being too sweet, and it can be easily customized to your liking. Here’s why you will love this recipe:

Easy – Once you mix all the ingredients in a saucepan, this recipe is pretty hands-off. Just let it simmer until it’s nice and thick, stirring occasionally.

– Once you mix all the ingredients in a saucepan, this recipe is pretty hands-off. Just let it simmer until it’s nice and thick, stirring occasionally. Delicious – It’s literally the best BBQ sauce, with the perfect balance of flavors.

– It’s literally the best BBQ sauce, with the perfect balance of flavors. Healthier – Okay, barbecue sauce isn’t exactly a health food, but when you make it from scratch, you can skip the preservatives, corn syrup, and artificial flavors.

– Okay, barbecue sauce isn’t exactly a health food, but when you make it from scratch, you can skip the preservatives, corn syrup, and artificial flavors. Versatile– Whether you use it as a sauce for Instant Pot Ribs , a topping for a burger , or a marinade for grilled chicken , you’ll have plenty of ways to use this sauce.

We love making sauces and condiments from scratch, from Easy Hollandaise Sauce to Tzatziki Sauce. If you do too, then you’ll want to save this homemade BBQ sauce recipe.

Ingredients

Scroll down to the recipe card below this post for ingredient quantities and full instructions.

Tomato ketchup – Use any brand you like.

– Use any brand you like. Apple cider vinegar – Apple cider vinegar is the classic choice for homemade barbecue sauce, but white vinegar will work in a pinch.

– Apple cider vinegar is the classic choice for homemade barbecue sauce, but white vinegar will work in a pinch. Worcestershire sauce – This adds irresistible umami flavor to balance out the sweet, savory, and acidic flavors in the recipe. It’s a must.

– This adds irresistible umami flavor to balance out the sweet, savory, and acidic flavors in the recipe. It’s a must. Light brown sugar – Dark brown sugar has a more pronounced molasses flavor than light; you can use it in this recipe, but the flavor of the finished sauce will be different.

– Dark brown sugar has a more pronounced molasses flavor than light; you can use it in this recipe, but the flavor of the finished sauce will be different. Yellow mustard – The kind you put on hot dogs is just fine here.

– The kind you put on hot dogs is just fine here. Paprika – Sweet or smoked paprika will work in this recipe.

– Sweet or smoked paprika will work in this recipe. Onion powder – Onion powder is a fantastic way to add lots of savory flavor to a recipe without loading it with actual pieces of onion.

– Onion powder is a fantastic way to add lots of savory flavor to a recipe without loading it with actual pieces of onion. Ground black pepper – Grind this fresh, if you can.

– Grind this fresh, if you can. Garlic cloves – We use 4 garlic cloves here to make the BBQ sauce extra delicious.

– We use 4 garlic cloves here to make the BBQ sauce extra delicious. Water – You could use chicken stock if you happen to have some on hand.

How to Make Homemade BBQ Sauce

When I say this recipe is easy, I really mean it. There are only two steps involved:

Simmer– Place all of the ingredients in a large saucepan. Stir and bring the mixture to a boil, then lower the heat to a simmer. Continue to simmer uncovered for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the sauce has thickened. Season – Taste the sauce and season to taste. You can add more sugar, spices, or salt at this point. Remove from heat and use the sauce right away or store it.

Pro Tip: Right off the heat, the sauce will taste a little spicy and it will smell vinegary. Once you refrigerate it, the flavors will meld and mellow.

Common Questions

What is barbecue sauce? Barbecue sauce is one of those kitchen staples that can be used in a number of ways, including marinating meat, dipping, topping, and basting. It typically has a tomato base and a flavor that’s sweet and a little bit spicy. Is this a spicy BBQ sauce? This is a mild sauce. It has a hint of spice when tasted right off the stove but mellows out even further when applied to grilled meats. Can I substitute the mustard? You can use an equal amount of dijon mustard or substitute it with 1 tablespoon of mustard powder. What is the best ketchup for barbecue sauce? I recommend an everyday kind of ketchup. There’s no need to spend extra money on gourmet ketchup when you’re using it to make barbecue sauce since you’ll be adding so many of your own seasonings. Can I double the recipe? Yes, you can double the recipe. Keep in mind that it will need to simmer longer in order to thicken. How can I make this sauce spicier? Add cayenne pepper to taste if you want to make a spicy barbecue sauce.

Serve BBQ Sauce with

My family loves this homemade barbecue sauce in and with:

Grilled Steak

Slow Cooker BBQ Chicken

Pulled Pork

Grilled Chicken Breast

Barbecued Chicken Thighs

Instant Pot Ribs

Make-Ahead

You don’t need a fancy bottle for your BBQ sauce; a glass Mason jar is perfect (or empty jam jars, which is what I used), or you can even store it in an airtight plastic container.

To Refrigerate : Store homemade BBQ sauce in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

: Store homemade BBQ sauce in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. Freezing : Transfer the sauce to a freezer-safe container or zip-top bag; press out the excess air and freeze for up to 3 months.

: Transfer the sauce to a freezer-safe container or zip-top bag; press out the excess air and freeze for up to 3 months. To Thaw: Frozen barbecue sauce can be thawed in the refrigerator overnight before using, or if you’re in a time crunch, you can place the sealed freezer bag in a bowl of warm water to thaw it faster.

Once you try this homemade BBQ sauce recipe, you’ll never buy store-bought again.

More Homemade Condiments and Sauces

If you love this Homemade BBQ Sauce, then you won’t want to miss these sauce recipes.

Chimichurri Sauce

Horseradish Sauce

Pizza Sauce

Easy Cherry Sauce Recipe

