Easy Homemade Dog Birthday Cake Recipe (Puppy Approved) (2024)

Every dog deserves the extra love on their birthday of a simple homemade dog cake baked by their pet parents. Our golden retriever, Chloe, turned 3 last week, so I decided to make her this homemade dog cake recipe. A dog cake recipe? Yes!

We believe in having fun and including Chloe, and this was a fun and silly way to celebrate her life.If you have been reading this blog at all, you know she is one of the family and we often will pick travel destinations so we can bring her along.

While she is not new to homemade dog treats and homemade Grain Free Dog Cake, I picked a new homemade dog cake recipe to try for this birthday. No dog party this year. We just stopped over at her boyfriend’s house and shared a slice of our dog cake.

Homemade Dog Cake Recipe

I adapted the dog cake recipe I found on Allrecipes.com and came up with this smaller version for the two dogs. The cake takes no time to make and I made it the day before just knowing we had a busy day planned on her birthday.

Simply mix together the dry and wet ingredients in a bowl and place it in a greased pan. For half a recipe we used a 9 inch round cake pan. Simple, right?

HOW LONG SHOULD I BAKE A DOG CAKE

Bake the cake until it is brown in color. Our cake actually shrank from the sides of the pan. Dogs really don’t care so if you burn it slightly do not fret.

You could easily turn this dog cake recipe into dog cupcakes instead if you had multiple dogs to feed at a dog birthday party.

What If I Want to make a Double Layer Dog Cake?

Double the batch and make it a dog layer cake! Whatever method you choose, we just now your dog, like Chloe, will love the special birthday treat!

What Can I Frost a Dog Cake With?

Allow to cool and then frost. I used cream cheese and Greek yogurt (low fat for both) for our frosting and then decorated with peanut butter. You can use unsweetened whipped cream too.

Dog Cakes are made of simple ingredients! Sweetener – Don’t use sugar, you can add honey instead.

Flour – We use whole wheat but you can use all purpose

Peanut Butter – dogscan eatpeanut butter as long as it is fed in moderation and does not contain xylitol. Do not buy low sugar peanut butter.

Applesauce – just like humans you can substitute pumpkin puree or mashed banana

Check out this great post on Human Foods Dogs Can & Can Not Eat.

All dogs love peanut butter, and this dog cake recipe with applesauce and peanut butter was perfect for our favorite pups!

Homemade Dog Cake Recipe

I had a curious bystander during the photo shoot. She sure was anxious to try some of this dog cake recipe! Check out that tongue. I bet she can smell the peanut butter already!

For her birthday, all the dogs were very interested and both gobbled the piece of cake. That is not unusual for Chloe but Wilson eats slower, but not today.

When dogs get excited they tend to try to grab at treats, so be careful when showing them this if you aren’t ready for them to enjoy it!

Don’t forget to add some party hats, a fun streamer, and of course some new dog toys to the mix!

A homemade dog cake recipe is just what you need to make your pet birthday even more special. Have fun decorating, and of course, bump up the flavor with their preferences. Most dogs love peanut butter as a topping for their homemade dog cake!

