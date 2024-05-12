Easy Homemade Eggnog Recipe - Make the Best Eggnog with Spiced Rum! (2024)

This easy Homemade Eggnog is extra thick and creamy with the perfect amount of spices and sweetness. One sip of this old fashioned eggnog and I promise you will never buy store-bought eggnog again!

Easy Homemade Eggnog Recipe - Make the Best Eggnog with Spiced Rum! (1)

    A Classic Homemade Eggnog Recipe

    This week I’m sharing a classic Christmas recipe with you all… Homemade Eggnog! It’s not quite Christmas yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a nice, chilled glass of eggnog in preparation for the holiday season.

    This sweet drink is made with whole milk, heavy cream, cinnamon, and spiced rum; a combination that my family absolutely adores. From my recipe box to yours, enjoy this creamy homemade eggnog!

    Easy Homemade Eggnog Recipe - Make the Best Eggnog with Spiced Rum! (2)

    What is Eggnog Made Of?

    Wondering what you’ll need to make eggnog at home? Gather up these ingredients:

    • Whole Milk
    • Whole Cloves
    • Ground Cinnamon: plus a little for garnish if desired.
    • Ground Nutmeg
    • Egg Yolks
    • Granulated Sugar
    • Heavy Cream
    • Vanilla Extract
    • Spiced Rum: bourbon works too, but both are optional.

    Do you have to use heavy cream?

    Heavy cream will give you the thickest and creamiest final product, but you can absolutely use half and half if you would prefer.

    Half and half will be a little thinner and a little less rich, but not super noticeable to most eggnog fans!

    Easy Homemade Eggnog Recipe - Make the Best Eggnog with Spiced Rum! (3)

    How to Make Eggnog

    This creamy eggnog can be made with only a few minutes worth of work, following these easy steps:

    Boil Milk: In a small saucepan, combine milk, cloves, cinnamon and nutmeg. Slowly bring milk mixture to a boil

    Whisk Eggs: In a medium sized bowl, combine egg yolks and sugar. Whisk together until fluffy and pale in color, about 2 to 3 minutes.

    Add Milk: Begin by adding a very small amount of the heated milk mixture to the eggs, whisking constantly to temper the eggs. Do not add the hot milk too quickly or it will cook the eggs.

    Combine: Continue adding small amounts of the milk to the eggs, whisking constantly until all the milk is incorporated and well combined.

    Cook: Return to sauce and cook over medium heat until slightly thick and mixture coats the back of a spoon, about 3 to 5 minutes. Do not let mixture boil.

    Easy Homemade Eggnog Recipe - Make the Best Eggnog with Spiced Rum! (6)

    Strain: Remove from heat and strain out cloves.

    Cool and Serve: Let mixture cool for one hour, then whisk in heavy cream, vanilla extract and spiced rum. Chill for several hours, or overnight, before serving.

    Easy Homemade Eggnog Recipe - Make the Best Eggnog with Spiced Rum! (7)

    Can You Make Eggnog Ahead?

    You can totally make this eggnog ahead of time. In fact, aging it a little bit enriches the flavor! So, if you decide to make the eggnog ahead of time, refrigerate it in an airtight container until you’re ready to drink it.

    Is Eggnog Non-Alcoholic?

    Traditionally eggnog has alcoholic spirits in it, such as spiced rum or bourbon. But eggnog can definitely be non-alcoholic! If you want to leave out the spiced rum, it will still be full of rich, creamy, Christmas flavor. :)

    What Does Homemade Eggnog Taste Like?

    If you’ve never had eggnog before, you’re probably wondering what it tastes like. After all, it’s not every day that you add eggs to a drink! But the truth is that eggnog tastes like a creamy glass of melted ice cream infused with holiday spirit. Eggnog and ice cream share many ingredients in common, so their flavor profile is surprisingly similar.

    Easy Homemade Eggnog Recipe - Make the Best Eggnog with Spiced Rum! (8)

    Tips for Serving this Holiday Favorite

    Here are some tips for serving the best eggnog over the holidays:

    • Carefully Cook the Eggnog: It’s important that the mixture does not boil because the eggs may curdle, so stir the eggnog occasionally and do not cook the eggnog for more than 5 minutes.
    • For Creamier Eggnog: Slightly reduce the amount of milk, and add a little bit more heavy cream.
    • Serve with Whipped Cream: And top with extra cinnamon!
    • Serve Cold or Warm: You can serve eggnog chilled or warm, whichever you prefer!

    How to Store Leftovers

    Eggnog should be stored in an airtight container in the fridge until you’re ready to enjoy it again. Make sure you shake it before serving in case it has settled.Homemade eggnog will last for 2-3 days in the fridge.

    Can You Freeze Homemade Eggnog?

    Eggnog can be frozen in an airtight container, but it’s best to drink it fresh. If you do decide to freeze it, though, make sure you leave an inch or two of space in the container and write the date on the top of the lid.

    Easy Homemade Eggnog Recipe - Make the Best Eggnog with Spiced Rum! (9)

    I am so excited for you to try this old fashioned homemade eggnog recipe! It’s a favorite among our friends and family and is highly requested every year!

    When you try out a batch, please share a photo below in the comments. I love to see how recipes turn out for you!

    If you love this homemade eggnog, try the Puerto Rican coconut version: Coquito!

    Easy Homemade Eggnog Recipe - Make the Best Eggnog with Spiced Rum! (10)

    Yield: 6 servings

    Homemade Eggnog

    This easy Homemade Eggnog is extra thick and creamy with the perfect amount of spices and sweetness. One sip of this old fashioned eggnog and I promise you will never buy store-bought eggnog again!

    Prep Time5 minutes minutes

    Cook Time15 minutes minutes

    Total Time20 minutes minutes

    Ingredients

    • 2 cups whole milk
    • 3 whole cloves
    • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, plus a little for garnish if desired
    • ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
    • 6 large egg yolks
    • 1 cup granulated sugar
    • 2 cups heavy cream
    • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
    • 1 ¼ cups spiced rum, or bourbon, optional

    Instructions

    • In a small saucepan, combine milk, cloves, cinnamon and nutmeg. Slowly bring milk mixture to a boil.

      Easy Homemade Eggnog Recipe - Make the Best Eggnog with Spiced Rum! (11)

    • In a medium sized bowl, combine egg yolks and sugar. Whisk together until fluffy, about 2 to 3 minutes.

      Easy Homemade Eggnog Recipe - Make the Best Eggnog with Spiced Rum! (12)

    • Whisk until light and pale in color, about 2-3 minutes.

    • Begin by adding a very small amount of the heated milk mixture to the eggs, whisking constantly to temper the eggs. Do not add the hot milk too quickly or it will cook the eggs.

    • Continue adding small amounts of the milk to the eggs, whisking constantly until all the milk is incorporated and well combined.

      Easy Homemade Eggnog Recipe - Make the Best Eggnog with Spiced Rum! (13)

    • Return to sauce and cook over medium heat until slightly thick and mixture coats the back of a spoon, about 3 to 5 minutes. Do not let mixture boil.

    • Remove from heat and strain out cloves.

    • Let mixture cool for one hour, then whisk in heavy cream, vanilla extract and spiced rum. Chill for several hours, or overnight, before serving.

    More Holiday Recipes to Try:

    • Classic Gingerbread Recipe
    • Grinch Pancakes
    • Peanut Butter Blossoms
    • Reindeer Poop

