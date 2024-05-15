Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (2024)

This easy-to-make homemade French dressing recipe comes together in a matter of minutes and is the perfect complement to any salad. You will love the simple sweet flavors in this vinaigrette.

I love flavorful salad dressings that enhance the flavors of a salad that always has me wanting just one more bite. If you’re the same, then for sure, try out myButtermilk RanchorBalsamic Vinaigrette.

Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (1)

French Dressing

French dressing is a simple oil and vinegar-based dressing with herbs and seasonings. The American version of French dressing is also a vinaigrette but is tart, sweet, and red in color due to the ketchup. This is a trendy dressing in the United States and is commonly served on a basic house salad.

This is a sweet dressing, so be sure to add the sugar slowly while tasting it to be sure it is to your liking. You can also add more of the ingredients used in this recipe to enhance those flavors.

Ingredients and Substitutions

Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (2)
  • Onion – You can use a white, yellow, or sweet onion in this recipe. You’ll also need a clove of garlic. If you love garlic, feel free to add an additional clove.
  • Vinegar – I used apple cider vinegar. You could also use distilled vinegar.
  • Ketchup – Any good organic ketchup that is on sale will work. You can also use homemade ketchup.
  • Sugar – Granulated sugar will help add a little sweetness to the French dressing.
  • Seasonings – I used a combination of salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and paprika.
  • Oil – Any good neutral flavored oil will work.

How to Make French Dressing from Scratch

Finely grate the onion into a bowl.

Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (3)

Also, finely grate the garlic into the same bowl.

Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (4)

Add the ketchup, vinegar, hot sauce, Worcestershire, sugar, and paprika to the bowl.

Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (5)

Slowly drizzle in the oil while continuing to whisk until it is emulsified.

Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (6)

Adjust the seasonings with salt and pepper and serve or store.

Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (7)

Make-Ahead and Storage

Make-Ahead:You can make this French dressing recipe up to 3 days ahead.You can serve this immediately, but more flavors will come out with time. In addition, let it sit at room temperature before serving it.

How to Store:Place in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 7 to 10 days.This will not freeze.

Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (8)

Chef Notes + Tips

  Substitute thesugar with honey, maple syrup, or agave if desired.
  Feel free to useany oil, but I recommend a neutral-flavored oil. You can also blend oils together.
  Make thisrecipe in a stand mixer with the whisk attachment.
  Emulsify isjust a fancy culinary term to combine two things that generally wouldn't go together, like, oil and vinegar.

Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (9)

Save

Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe

Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (10)

Print

5 from 8 votes

This easy-to-make homemade French dressing recipe comes together in minutes and perfectly complements any salad.

Servings: 8

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes minutes

Ingredients

  • ¼ peeled finely grated yellow onion
  • 1 finely grated garlic clove
  • ¾ cup ketchup
  • ½ cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon hot sauce
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 cup neutral flavored oil
  • Sea salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  • Finely grate the onion into a bowl.

  • Also finely grate the garlic into the same bowl.

  • Add in the ketchup, vinegar, hot sauce, Worcestershire, sugar, and paprika to the bowl.

  • Slowly drizzle in the oil while continuing to whisk until it is emulsified.

  • Adjust the seasonings with salt and pepper and serve or store.

Notes

Make-Ahead:You can make this lemon dressing recipe up to 3 days ahead.You can serve this immediately, but more flavors will come out with time. In addition, let it sit at room temperature before serving it.

How to Store: Place in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 7 to 10 days.This will not freeze.

Substitute thesugar with honey, maple syrup, or agave if desired.

Feel free to use any oil, but I recommend a neutral-flavored oil. You can also blend oils together.

Make thisrecipe in a stand mixer with the whisk attachment.

Emulsify isjust a fancy culinary term to combine two things that generally wouldn’t go together, like, oil and vinegar.

Nutrition

Calories: 293kcalCarbohydrates: 11gProtein: 0.3gFat: 28gSaturated Fat: 2gPolyunsaturated Fat: 8gMonounsaturated Fat: 18gTrans Fat: 0.1gSodium: 218mgPotassium: 87mgFiber: 0.2gSugar: 10gVitamin A: 239IUVitamin C: 2mgCalcium: 7mgIron: 0.2mg

Course: Salad, salad dressings

Cuisine: American

Author: Chef Billy Parisi

Add a comment

18 comments

    • Michelle Bruner
    • Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (11)

    I live overseas and cannot get French dressing. I have tried different recipes and could never eat them. Finally, I found yours and it is delicious! It’s what I have longed for. Thank you for sharing this!

    Michelle

    • Reply

    • Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (12)

        excellent!

        • Reply
      • Roanne
      • Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (13)

      I love this recipe! I made it low carb by using sugar free ketchup and monkfruit sweetener. I also made it as written for my husband. He loved it also. I used Avocado oil in both.

      • Reply

      • Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (14)

          Anything with neutral flavors

          • Reply
        • Puck Bateman-Roberts
        • Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (15)

        Absolutely delicious! I will be saving this recipe for continued use. Considering I have salad every day, it will see a ton of use!! No more store bought for me.

        • Reply
          • Chef Billy Parisi

          thank you for trying this!

          • Reply
        • suzen
        • Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (16)

        delicious

        • Reply

        • Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (17)

            fantastic!

            • Reply
          • Margherita

          I’m hoping eliminating hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce would be okay with how this turns out.

          • Reply
          • Maggie
          • Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (18)

          Tasty and zingy..loved it on my chilled veggies that I had grilled under broiler..

          • Reply

          • Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (19)

              Awesome

              • Reply
            • Barbara
            • Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (20)

            This was awesome. Loved it!

            • Reply

            • Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (21)

                Excellent!

                • Reply
              • carrie
              • Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (22)

              This recipe is amazing comes together quick with easy to follow directions, I love garlic so I added an extra clove. My husband loved it, we are done buying bottled French Dressing !

              • Reply

              • Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (23)

                  Love this.

                  • Reply
                • Kris Trobaugh
                • Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (24)

                Great!

                • Reply

                • Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (25)

                    thank you!

                    • Reply
                Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (2024)
