Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe (2024)

Published March 6, 2023.This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy.

This easy-to-make homemade French dressing recipe comes together in a matter of minutes and is the perfect complement to any salad. You will love the simple sweet flavors in this vinaigrette.

I love flavorful salad dressings that enhance the flavors of a salad that always has me wanting just one more bite. If you’re the same, then for sure, try out myButtermilk RanchorBalsamic Vinaigrette.

French Dressing

French dressing is a simple oil and vinegar-based dressing with herbs and seasonings. The American version of French dressing is also a vinaigrette but is tart, sweet, and red in color due to the ketchup. This is a trendy dressing in the United States and is commonly served on a basic house salad.

This is a sweet dressing, so be sure to add the sugar slowly while tasting it to be sure it is to your liking. You can also add more of the ingredients used in this recipe to enhance those flavors.

Ingredients and Substitutions

Onion – You can use a white, yellow, or sweet onion in this recipe. You’ll also need a clove of garlic. If you love garlic, feel free to add an additional clove.

– You can use a white, yellow, or sweet onion in this recipe. You’ll also need a clove of garlic. If you love garlic, feel free to add an additional clove. Vinegar – I used apple cider vinegar. You could also use distilled vinegar.

– I used apple cider vinegar. You could also use distilled vinegar. Ketchup – Any good organic ketchup that is on sale will work. You can also use homemade ketchup.

– Any good organic ketchup that is on sale will work. You can also use homemade ketchup. Sugar – Granulated sugar will help add a little sweetness to the French dressing.

– Granulated sugar will help add a little sweetness to the French dressing. Seasonings – I used a combination of salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and paprika.

– I used a combination of salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and paprika. Oil – Any good neutral flavored oil will work.

How to Make French Dressing from Scratch

Finely grate the onion into a bowl.

Also, finely grate the garlic into the same bowl.

Add the ketchup, vinegar, hot sauce, Worcestershire, sugar, and paprika to the bowl.

Slowly drizzle in the oil while continuing to whisk until it is emulsified.

Adjust the seasonings with salt and pepper and serve or store.

Make-Ahead and Storage

Make-Ahead:You can make this French dressing recipe up to 3 days ahead.You can serve this immediately, but more flavors will come out with time. In addition, let it sit at room temperature before serving it.

How to Store:Place in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 7 to 10 days.This will not freeze.

Chef Notes + Tips Substitute the sugar with honey, maple syrup, or agave if desired.

sugar with honey, maple syrup, or agave if desired. Feel free to use any oil, but I recommend a neutral-flavored oil. You can also blend oils together.

any oil, but I recommend a neutral-flavored oil. You can also blend oils together. Make this recipe in a stand mixer with the whisk attachment.

recipe in a stand mixer with the whisk attachment. Emulsify isjust a fancy culinary term to combine two things that generally wouldn’t go together, like, oil and vinegar.

More Dressing Recipes

Lemon Vinaigrette

Russian Dressing

Greek Dressing

Italian Dressing

Blue Cheese Dressing

Save Easy Homemade French Dressing Recipe Print 5 from 8 votes This easy-to-make homemade French dressing recipe comes together in minutes and perfectly complements any salad. Servings: 8 Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 0 minutes minutes Ingredients ¼ peeled finely grated yellow onion

1 finely grated garlic clove

¾ cup ketchup

½ cup apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon hot sauce

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

3 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon paprika

1 cup neutral flavored oil

Sea salt and pepper to taste Instructions Finely grate the onion into a bowl.

Also finely grate the garlic into the same bowl.

Add in the ketchup, vinegar, hot sauce, Worcestershire, sugar, and paprika to the bowl.

Slowly drizzle in the oil while continuing to whisk until it is emulsified.

Adjust the seasonings with salt and pepper and serve or store. Notes Make-Ahead:You can make this lemon dressing recipe up to 3 days ahead.You can serve this immediately, but more flavors will come out with time. In addition, let it sit at room temperature before serving it. How to Store: Place in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 7 to 10 days.This will not freeze. See Also 19 Pioneer Recipes That Survived The Oregon TrailHow to Make Burnt Ends in The Oven (Poor Man's Burnt Ends in the Oven Recipe) - BBQ Grill and Smoke20 Best Black Garlic Recipes To TrySweet Tea Fried Chicken Recipe - Julias Simply Southern - Delicious! Substitute thesugar with honey, maple syrup, or agave if desired. Feel free to use any oil, but I recommend a neutral-flavored oil. You can also blend oils together. Make thisrecipe in a stand mixer with the whisk attachment. Emulsify isjust a fancy culinary term to combine two things that generally wouldn’t go together, like, oil and vinegar. Nutrition Calories: 293kcalCarbohydrates: 11gProtein: 0.3gFat: 28gSaturated Fat: 2gPolyunsaturated Fat: 8gMonounsaturated Fat: 18gTrans Fat: 0.1gSodium: 218mgPotassium: 87mgFiber: 0.2gSugar: 10gVitamin A: 239IUVitamin C: 2mgCalcium: 7mgIron: 0.2mg Course: Salad, salad dressings Cuisine: American Author: Chef Billy Parisi