Easy Homemade Gravy Recipe (2024)

4.25 from 52 votes
By: Julie Evink
Posted: 10/31/19
Easy gravy recipe that anyone can make for the holidays. It uses turkey broth, but if you don’t have that you can simply replace it with chicken broth. With only a few ingredients you will have a delicious, fool-proof and lump free just like everyone loves.
This quick and easy gravy recipe is one that anyone can make. There’s nothing like topping your turkey, mashed potatoes or stuffing with it at the holidays!
I love this recipe because it only uses a few ingredients and virtually fool-proof. If you are a beginner don’t be worried you will get an amazing, thick, creamy, delicious and fuss-free.
If you are making a turkey you can use the drippings from the turkey, but you can also substitute drippings for packaged broth and it’s still delicious.
What ingredients do I need?
- Butter
- Black pepper
- All-purpose flour
- Turkey pan drippings strained or chicken broth
How do I make it?
- Melt Butter – The first step is to melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium-low heat.
- Add Ingredients – When butter is melted stir in black pepper. Slowly add flour while whisking continuously until mixture is smooth. The next step is to slowly whisk in drippings or chicken broth to mixture in pan. Make sure you whisk continuously. Cook the mixture for several minutes until it thickens.
- Serve – Serve it immediately or keep warm on low heat until ready to serve.
How to make it using pan drippings!
If you would like to make turkey gravy using the drippings from your homemade turkey it’s really simple, but a key step is straining out the drippings to get any fat or gristle out of the drippings.
I love using the drippings because you get all the taste from the seasonings of the turkey in your it!
Simply pour your drippings through a finer mesh strainer and that’s it!
How to make it using broth!
If you aren’t making a turkey and would still like gravy it’s super simple to use chicken broth instead of turkey drippings. Also, if you don’t have enough drippings to make it simply top off your turkey drippings with broth.
Tips and Tricks!
- Gluten Free – Simply substitute corn starch for flour at a 1:2 ratio to make this gluten free. That means you’d use 1/4 c. corn starch instead of 1/2 c. flour.
- With milk – If you are looking for it be more creamy like sausage gavy just substitute part of the liquid for milk.
- Avoid lumps – The trick to making it lump free is to whisk continuously and slowly add in the flour while whisking.
- Thicker– If you would like it thicker simply whisk in a little more of the flour or cornstarch. Although make sure you simmer it before you do this as it will thicken as it simmers.
To go with this delicious gravy, you’re definitely going to need some stuffing! Grab my recipe forCrock Pot Stuffing here!
Gravy Recipe
Delicious Homemade Turkey Gravy that Anyone Can Make!
Prep:10 minutes mins
Cook:10 minutes mins
Total:20 minutes mins
12
Ingredients
- 1/2 c. butter
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1/2 c. all-purpose flour
- 4 c. of turkey pan drippings strained or chicken broth
Instructions
Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir in black pepper.
Slowly add flour, whisking continuously until mixture is smooth.
Slowly whisk in drippings or chicken broth into the pan. Make sure to whisk continuously. Cook gravy for several minutes until it thickens up.
Serve immediately or keep warm on low heat until ready to serve.
Tips
- Gluten Free - Simply substitute corn starch for flour at a 1:2 ratio to make this gluten free. That means you'd use 1/4 c. corn starch instead of 1/2 c. flour.
- Gravy with milk - If you are looking for a creamy gravy like sausage gravy just substitute part of the liquid for milk.
- Avoid lumps - The trick to making gravy lump free is to whisk continuously and slowly add in the flour while whisking.
- Thicker Gravy - If you would like the gravy thicker simply whisk in a little more of the flour or cornstarch. Although make sure you simmer it before you do this as it will thicken as it simmers.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 110kcal (6%)
Tony says
I needed to make a fast gravy to put over leftover cornbread dressing. This was the perfect recipe and it was so delicious on the dressing! This is now one of my favorite gravy recipes!!
Reply
Courtney says
Yay! Thank you!
Angelica says
Can you use turkey fat (from drippings) instead of butter? If so, would measurements change for fat and flour?
Reply
Julie says
I’m not sure! I have always used butter for this recipe.
Reply
Kathleen Nebreda says
Made this gravy for our Canadian Thanksgiving.Delicious! I added some milk with the turkey drippings like my Mom ‘s recipe.So easy and no clumps.Thank you! i’ll be making this gravy at Christmas too!
Reply
Julie says
Perfect! I’m so glad it was a hit! Thanks for sharing!
Reply
Femrite Joann says
Julie,
Why do you leave the skin on the onion !?? Gives me nightmares !!
Reply
Julie Evink says
This is a recipe for gravy and there are no onions in the recipe so I’m not sure what you are referring too?
Alan Evans says
Your recipe is hard to read and follow with all the ads, popups and videos.
Reply
Dave says
Could you print it so you can read without having the pop ups?
Reply
Julie says
Yes, there is a print recipe option that allows you to see the recipe card without any ads!
Elaine Woodward says
Can it be made ahead of time and frozen?
Reply
Julie Evink says
Yes I think that would work fine!
Reply
Vicki says
Can this gravy be frozen?
Reply
Julie Evink says
I think you can!
Reply
Ann says
We made this exactly as written – and it was awesome. This was the easiest gravy recipe we have ever made. It is a keeper. Thank you for sharing!
Reply
Julie Evink says
So glad you enjoyed it!
Reply
Karen @ The Food Charlatan says
I totally used to be afraid of gravy too!! I just made some yesteday and it was super easy 🙂 🙂 this looks great!
Reply
Melissa says
Does the corn starch taste different in the gravy Compared to flour in the gravy.
I’d like to make the gluten free so I could enjoy it too not make two different patches . Just curious looks amazing thanks for sharing it !😊
Reply
Julie Evink says
I think that would work fine! I use cornstarch to thicken up sauces a lot and can’t tell the difference 🙂
Kelley @ Chef Savvy says
Gravy is one of favorite parts of Thanks giving! I put it on EVERYTHING! Your gravy sounds amazing!
Reply
Savita @ Chef De Home says
I have never roasted full turkey at home yet! 🙂 Hope to get over this fear soon. Gravy looks perfect, Julie. Love how easy this recipe is!
Reply
Danielle | The Creative Bite says
That is funny because my mom did the same thing with gravy. She made me feel like it was this big scary undertaking. Later in life the ladies at the cafe taught me how easily whip up any gravy but I’ve never tried it with butter like yours calls for, so I might have to give that a try this Thanksgiving! Butter makes everything better right?! 🙂
Reply
Kelly says
I feel the same way about my mom and realized that she’s usually right too 🙂 So glad you got over your fear now though. Love how easy this homemade turkey is!
Reply