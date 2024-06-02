Easy Homemade Gravy Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Easy gravy recipe that anyone can make for the holidays. It uses turkey broth, but if you don’t have that you can simply replace it with chicken broth. With only a few ingredients you will have a delicious, fool-proof and lump free just like everyone loves.

This quick and easy gravy recipe is one that anyone can make. There’s nothing like topping your turkey, mashed potatoes or stuffing with it at the holidays!

I love this recipe because it only uses a few ingredients and virtually fool-proof. If you are a beginner don’t be worried you will get an amazing, thick, creamy, delicious and fuss-free.

If you are making a turkey you can use the drippings from the turkey, but you can also substitute drippings for packaged broth and it’s still delicious.

What ingredients do I need?

Butter

Black pepper

All-purpose flour

Turkey pan drippings strained or chicken broth

How do I make it?

Melt Butter – The first step is to melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium-low heat.

– The first step is to melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Add Ingredients – When butter is melted stir in black pepper. Slowly add flour while whisking continuously until mixture is smooth. The next step is to slowly whisk in drippings or chicken broth to mixture in pan. Make sure you whisk continuously. Cook the mixture for several minutes until it thickens.

– When butter is melted stir in black pepper. Slowly add flour while whisking continuously until mixture is smooth. The next step is to slowly whisk in drippings or chicken broth to mixture in pan. Make sure you whisk continuously. Cook the mixture for several minutes until it thickens. Serve – Serve it immediately or keep warm on low heat until ready to serve.

How to make it using pan drippings!

If you would like to make turkey gravy using the drippings from your homemade turkey it’s really simple, but a key step is straining out the drippings to get any fat or gristle out of the drippings.

I love using the drippings because you get all the taste from the seasonings of the turkey in your it!

Simply pour your drippings through a finer mesh strainer and that’s it!

How to make it using broth!

If you aren’t making a turkey and would still like gravy it’s super simple to use chicken broth instead of turkey drippings. Also, if you don’t have enough drippings to make it simply top off your turkey drippings with broth.

Tips and Tricks!

Gluten Free – Simply substitute corn starch for flour at a 1:2 ratio to make this gluten free. That means you’d use 1/4 c. corn starch instead of 1/2 c. flour.

– Simply substitute corn starch for flour at a 1:2 ratio to make this gluten free. That means you’d use 1/4 c. corn starch instead of 1/2 c. flour. With milk – If you are looking for it be more creamy like sausage gavy just substitute part of the liquid for milk.

– If you are looking for it be more creamy like sausage gavy just substitute part of the liquid for milk. Avoid lumps – The trick to making it lump free is to whisk continuously and slowly add in the flour while whisking.

– The trick to making it lump free is to whisk continuously and slowly add in the flour while whisking. Thicker– If you would like it thicker simply whisk in a little more of the flour or cornstarch. Although make sure you simmer it before you do this as it will thicken as it simmers.

