Easy Homemade Pear Liqueur Recipe - Larder Love (2024)

Recipe

I love making homemade hooch. This pear liqueur is one of my favourites. It packs a punch in the flavour department but is silky smooth, rich and luxurious. And a great sipper on long winter evenings. Need I say more?

Why you’ll love this recipe

Pear liqueur isn’t one you can readily buy in the supermarket and if you can find it then it is pretty damn pricy!

Making homemade liqueurs is fun and easy without even any actual cooking involved.

Pear liqueur makes a wonderful gift, especially at Christmas. So when pears are abundant either in the garden or supermarket get making pear liqueur!

I love making homemade liqueurs and infusions and have an entire section of Homemade Liqueurs here on Larder Love for you to take a look at if you want to get even more crafty in the kitchen.

Making pear liqueur couldn’t be easier, it is just a matter of bringing together a few simple ingredients and letting good old Mother Nature do the work.

How long does this liqueur take to make?

This liqueur takes a total of 2 weeks to mature so now is the time to get started if you want to present it as a gorgeous gift at Christmas time.

Ingredients for pear liqueur

Pear – Yes just one pear for this pear liqueur recipe. I have used a large pear of the William variety, though any type of pear will do really. They all have their own flavour. Make sure that your pear is ripe and juicy and unblemished.

Spices – You want some kick of spice in your pear liqueur so I add cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.

Orange – I use 2 strips of dried orange peel for extra flavour.

Sugar – go for plain caster sugar in your pear liqueur. If you use brown sugar you would get a more caramel like flavour which might overpower the pear.

Vodka – just buy supermarket type vodka here, step away from the Stolly!

The complete list of ingredients and full instructions for making this recipe can be found on the printable recipe card at the bottom of this post.

How to make dried orange peel

To make the dried orange peel simply use a potato peeler to peel strips of skin off an unwaxed (or well scrubbed and rinsed orange) making sure you just take the skin and not the bitter white pith.

Leave this on a radiator or in an airing cupboard overnight, or warm in a very low oven till completely dried. This intensifies that wonderful orange flavour)

How to make pear liqueur

Pierce the pear all over with a skewer to allow the booze to penetrate the flesh and then allow all that lovely pear juice and flavour to come out.

Put your well-pierced pear into a sterilised jar that it fits into quite snugly and will allow you to add the vodka, orange peel and spices.

Pop on the lid and set this jar on a windowsill for 1 week. It looks quite pretty really, so is no great hardship to have it around.

After a week simply add the sugar to the jar and shake it well as this helps to dissolve the sugar. Now pop the jar in a cupboard for another week and shake it every day to make sure that all the sugar is completely dissolved.

Remove the pear, spices and used orange peel and strain your pear liqueur through a double layer of muslin or kitchen paper (or use a coffee filter).

You may have to do this twice to get a really clear and golden pear liqueur.

Finally, decant your pear liqueur into a sterilised bottle and you are done.

How long will this liqueur last?

Your homemade pear liqueur will keep for up to a year in a cool dark cupboard.

How to serve your pear liqueur

Pear liqueur is wonderful to serve really chilled after a meal or used as part of a martini at co*cktail hour.

You can also drip a little over really good ice cream. Perhaps on the side of my Pear Pie. Now that would make a wonderful wintertime dessert.

It makes a great foodie gift too, so make some for Christmas hampers and get ahead with your festive preparations. Have you seen my eBooks packed with foodie gift ideas?

Cheers!

